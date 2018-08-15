Denise Richards on why she joined RHOBH: ‘I just thought it would be fun to do’

Last week, it was announced that Denise Richards would be joining the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. This week she explained why, and it’s not the reason I thought, which was that she’s not a good actress and this is the only way for her to be on TV. I’m serious, just Google “worst Bond girl.” You’ll see.
In an interview with Extra, Denise shared that she decided to join the show because, “I went through a lot and have been really private about a lot of things, and just in a really good place right now… and thought it would be fun, so I thought why not?”
Denise didn’t rush into this decision, asking advice of her friend and soon-to-be RHOBH co-star, Lisa Rinna. She said, “I just asked her about it, she just loves it and has so much fun, so I just thought it would be fun to do.” She added that she admires the other cast members, noting that, “They’re a strong group of women with strong opinions, and I love that and I respect that.” So which housewife is she going to get in a beef with?
Denise’s current boyfriend, Aaron Phypers, will appear on the show, hopefully in some sort of bedroom scene. Aaron, says Denise, is “a great guy” and is “game” to be a part of the show. As for her children making an appearance, she added, “I told them if they want to they can, if they don’t want to, it’s up to them, I don’t want to pressure.” Here’s a message from me to these kids: Run! Run far, far away!
As for her ex, Charlie Sheen, Denise insists that, “He and I are in a good place today. I always focus on that, and focus on the girls. They don’t need to be privy to any discord…I want them to see things to be positive.” This coming from a woman who agreed to be on the most catfighting-est show on TV. Maybe she really needs the money.
Photos: Getty, Instagram
Is it injectables or plastic surgery? I’m stunned, bc she was so gorgeous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looks like fillers – and lot of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whatever it is it ain’t good. The stress of having to deal with Charlie Sheen on a regular basis probably took it’s toll on her face more than she cared for, but still. Too much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her face?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
her face is as tight as a drum
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What happened to her face?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes! When did she join the fillers brigade, is it part of the Real Housewives contract? :-0
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That face..ugh…
She’s broke. Needs cash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The puppy in the last picture is hiding because it knows things will go down badly on RHOBH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thinking the same thing. Another attractive woman giving into whatever youth saving mechanism and its altered her face in a negative way. Shame, because it is so apparent.
I think she needs the money. Who on earth would open up their life to any reality show especially this one. It’s like WWE but for females on a different scale. You know there will be cat fights and smack talking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These women REALLY should have listened to what Blanche Devereaux said on “Golden Girls” about not getting plastic surgery procedures done on her face…because she didn’t want to “disrupt the delicate beauty and balance of her features…”
Blanche TRIED to warn the children…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like we all should have Blanche’s confidence. She knew she was the sh*t and acted like it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is to nice for that show but a woman has to earn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never watched a second of any one of these shows but don’t you have to be you know married to be a housewife?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
good one!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, right? It should be called Real Divorcées of BH
Report this comment as spam or abuse