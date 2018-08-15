Denise Richards on why she joined RHOBH: ‘I just thought it would be fun to do’

Embed from Getty Images

Last week, it was announced that Denise Richards would be joining the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. This week she explained why, and it’s not the reason I thought, which was that she’s not a good actress and this is the only way for her to be on TV. I’m serious, just Google “worst Bond girl.” You’ll see.

In an interview with Extra, Denise shared that she decided to join the show because, “I went through a lot and have been really private about a lot of things, and just in a really good place right now… and thought it would be fun, so I thought why not?”

Denise didn’t rush into this decision, asking advice of her friend and soon-to-be RHOBH co-star, Lisa Rinna. She said, “I just asked her about it, she just loves it and has so much fun, so I just thought it would be fun to do.” She added that she admires the other cast members, noting that, “They’re a strong group of women with strong opinions, and I love that and I respect that.” So which housewife is she going to get in a beef with?

Denise’s current boyfriend, Aaron Phypers, will appear on the show, hopefully in some sort of bedroom scene. Aaron, says Denise, is “a great guy” and is “game” to be a part of the show. As for her children making an appearance, she added, “I told them if they want to they can, if they don’t want to, it’s up to them, I don’t want to pressure.” Here’s a message from me to these kids: Run! Run far, far away!

As for her ex, Charlie Sheen, Denise insists that, “He and I are in a good place today. I always focus on that, and focus on the girls. They don’t need to be privy to any discord…I want them to see things to be positive.” This coming from a woman who agreed to be on the most catfighting-est show on TV. Maybe she really needs the money.

