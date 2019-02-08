DM: Is Duchess Meghan making the same media mistakes as Princess Diana?

This morning, Kensington Palace surprised the hell out of me. The palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be making one more international trip before the Royal Polo Baby is born. KP posted this: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Morocco from Saturday 23rd February to Monday 25th February 2019. This visit is at the request of Her Majesty’s Government.” It seems like they’re cutting it very close to Meghan’s due date, especially if you’re like me and you believe that there’s no way that Meghan is due in mid to late April. Still, it’s just another reminder of how active Meghan has been throughout her first pregnancy.

Meanwhile, we’re getting our first big look into how the British media has reacted to Meghan authorizing her friends to speak to People Magazine for their cover story this week. We knew there would be some reaction, of course, because if it’s one thing that the British royal reporters hate more than being called out on their biased and racist reporting, it’s when royal figures refuse to work biased and racist royal reporters. The UK papers will “punish” Meghan for authorizing her friends to speak to People Magazine.

Richard Kay at the Daily Mail has already started the punishment, with this DM piece. Kay says that the People story “emasculates” Harry and that Meghan probably authorized this herself, without the palace’s knowledge (I disagree). Kay compared Meghan unfavorably to Princess Diana, because Diana had a habit of authorizing her friends to speak up for her interests too. Kay should know – Diana used to brief him off-the-record, and she would authorize her friends to speak to him too. Basically, Kay’s piece feels like one big tantrum, and a “why didn’t she talk to BRITISH reporters?” piece. That being said, not every argument he makes is total garbage, it’s just that the one or two salient details or interesting observations are surrounded by so much bullsh-t, it’s hard to find them. What I’m starting to believe is that Meghan understands that there will be payback for going to People Magazine, but she did it as a threat to the UK tabloids. She’s telling them: “look, I have other means of telling my story too, and I will continue to tap out of your toxic narratives whenever I feel like it.”