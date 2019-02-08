DM: Is Duchess Meghan making the same media mistakes as Princess Diana?

This morning, Kensington Palace surprised the hell out of me. The palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be making one more international trip before the Royal Polo Baby is born. KP posted this: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Morocco from Saturday 23rd February to Monday 25th February 2019. This visit is at the request of Her Majesty’s Government.” It seems like they’re cutting it very close to Meghan’s due date, especially if you’re like me and you believe that there’s no way that Meghan is due in mid to late April. Still, it’s just another reminder of how active Meghan has been throughout her first pregnancy.
Meanwhile, we’re getting our first big look into how the British media has reacted to Meghan authorizing her friends to speak to People Magazine for their cover story this week. We knew there would be some reaction, of course, because if it’s one thing that the British royal reporters hate more than being called out on their biased and racist reporting, it’s when royal figures refuse to work biased and racist royal reporters. The UK papers will “punish” Meghan for authorizing her friends to speak to People Magazine.
Richard Kay at the Daily Mail has already started the punishment, with this DM piece. Kay says that the People story “emasculates” Harry and that Meghan probably authorized this herself, without the palace’s knowledge (I disagree). Kay compared Meghan unfavorably to Princess Diana, because Diana had a habit of authorizing her friends to speak up for her interests too. Kay should know – Diana used to brief him off-the-record, and she would authorize her friends to speak to him too. Basically, Kay’s piece feels like one big tantrum, and a “why didn’t she talk to BRITISH reporters?” piece. That being said, not every argument he makes is total garbage, it’s just that the one or two salient details or interesting observations are surrounded by so much bullsh-t, it’s hard to find them. What I’m starting to believe is that Meghan understands that there will be payback for going to People Magazine, but she did it as a threat to the UK tabloids. She’s telling them: “look, I have other means of telling my story too, and I will continue to tap out of your toxic narratives whenever I feel like it.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Rebecca English has an article this morning saying the palace was only notified “moments” before the article was published, so I don’t think this had BP approval. Maybe her team at KP approved, but they’re notorious for doing whatever Will/Harry/Kate/Meghan want, often to their detriment. No one at KP says “no.”
The only ones who look bad are the British Tabloids with their constant lies and they know it.
Excellent People issue, well done,
Thank goodness her friends finally fought back at lies.
The British tabloids lied on and abused, this woman from day one. the British press are the only ones who look bad in this.
90sgirl I agree with you. It’s the abusive British tabloids that look badly. They are vicious and she should never kowtow to their demands. I think they are accustomed to royalty who sit silently and absorb the hate. Diana responded with tears and interviews but Meghan is fighting fire with fire and I am sure she has Harry’s support.
I feel if someone is attacking me that I would fight back and that is exactly what she did. I agree with her approach
Personally i think the People article was too heavy handed. To counter act bad press they are over-compensating. I mean including details like she lit a candle as proof she’s an amazing friend is odd. It seems amateur. I’m sure they could put together a better profile on Meghans daily life (similar to Vanity Fair style) that would be a lot more flattering without the over the top worshipping. It feels rushed – her team could have done a lot better. Seriously she deserves better.
Daily Mail crybabies, have been writing lie after lie for years about her and when one American Magazine helps her fight back by telling the Truth and that the British media are liarsthey have fits. DM just mad ,they were called out for their lies and can’t control all the narrative with their fake , crap, lieing stories.
People Magazine was master stroke and caught many in the British tabloid press off guard. Well done. For calling out the British lieing tabloids who have had a agenda to damage Meghan from Day 1, Meghan never had a honeymoon period with the British tabloid, from day one it was Straigh outta Compton and downward it to lies and gutter crap from there.
Well done Meghans friends and People!
Excellent! master stroke of PR by the friends.
Meghan is loved, despite what the Daily Mail wants people to believe and her friends were simply tired of the lies!
One thing I’ve been wondering about…..I feel as though one of the reasons there was very little push-back against this marriage from the very top (Queen, Charles etc)…. was the realization that they could really use Meghan’s Citizenship + Multicultural background to really solidify their international appeal.
If this is something they’re actually taking very seriously, then maybe that People’s article wasn’t meant for the UK market at all. Maybe they’d already baked in the blowback from the local papers, but believe the message (especially the religious angle) will play well in America + Common Wealth Countries.
If that is the case, then it’s understandable
But going t0 American press while living under the crown is not a good idea. Americans are not paying for the brf.
That’s why i think this was mh idea, not approved by the palace.
Diana’s scandals were against the brf, she was in war with them, not someone from the outside. It is really apples and oranges.
Everything we’ve heard – and even the anti-Meg brigade can’t deny it – is that the Queen really likes Meghan. So I don’t for a second believe she would jeopardise that goodwill by going rouge; I think BP knew that the People article was coming and they were ok with it.
Also – Richard Kay really is a sucky baby, isn’t he??
He’s such a whiner, I can’t even stand seeing his name anymore.
I don’t think the palace authorised the People story, Meghan and Harry probably acted on their own. Unfortunately it will probably do more damage than good.
Yeap I agree. But I hate Richard Kay and avoid the dailymail articles about the royals.
I think Megan has the right ideas but is maybe going about publicity in a Hollywood way. For a celebrity they’re able to do these stories than go quiet for months. Megan doesn’t have that luxury.
It seems to me that the press have pretty much demonstrated that even if she plays by their ‘rules’ they’ll be negative anyway so what’s the pay off? If she’s working and the press are in a constant snit, it’s the press that come off badly.
Exactly.
From the start, writing a book with Hub Kitichen ladies, to eating Avocados for lunch, they have criticised and accused her of the worst ,every single thing she has done, no matter what….so IMO an American Magazine pushing back on the lieing British Tabloid press was well done.
An American Magazine fights back once and calls out the lies and the British tabloids get in a snit, fit about it.
They are playing with fire. The British press is awful and will make their lives miserable,
So glad I am not a royal. How can Meghan live this way after being a free American? I would be miserable…
No amount of money or any man is worth the loss of your freedom.
They already made their lives miserable by harassing Meghan for the passed three years all the untrue stories about her. What’s to stop the British media for going after Meghan and Harry child I really hated this whole narrative of Meghan shouldn’t have married Harry he not worth it . So she allowed racist British press and racist internet trolls to control her life .
Meghan and Harry are not entirely without recourse though…..it’s only the BRF’s preference not to engage that allows these bullies just roll on with their abuse.
For instance, her sister clearly feels she can dump any amount of abuse on Meghan with no consequences because she *knows* Meghan is not allowed to retaliate. But if things got really dirty, she has to also know that she could get squashed simply by being caught up in lengthy, costly legal battles that will drain her of whatever peanuts she’s sold her non-existent soul for so far.
PEOPLE was the best thing done for Meghan is years since engagement. The British tabloid and haters are just ticked that they got called out for their lies.
Well done PEOPLE.
Rebecca English who works for the Daily Mail and the Daily Mail who spread the constant lies and hate is not an authority I would trust at all.
British tabloids are just mad an American Magazine did their own reporting on her, instead of parroting the lies coming from British tabloid.
There’s a specific, horrific event which I don’t even want to mention, which women sometimes go through when they have a stressful pregnancy (my sister went through it,sadly)…..
Heaven forbid, but if any such thing were to happen…..the blame would fall very squarely on the shoulders of the British press, for creating such a hostile environment during such a sensitive time. The fact that they’ve also been so willing to provide a ready platform for the constant Abuse + Bullying that’s been openly done by her family will make them doubly complicit.
There will be no Diana-death-style, “blame the driver” excuses acceptable.
They need to back the f-ck off and let this poor woman grow her baby in peace.
The British media especially the daily mail are just pissed that Meghan and Harry had a enough of their abuse and fought back . Everything they said about Meghan was refutation not by their so called sources but by her friends they know what Meghan friends are saying is the truth. I don’t believe that the palace had no idea about this they knew and approved this story the daily mail knows that they are counting on the people who hated Meghan to believe that she did this without the palace approve. The British media is angry that Meghan and Harry are no longer going to sit back and allow the daily mail and other British press to attack and abuse them anymore. If the press could attack and racial bully Meghan while pregnant what do you think they would say about Meghan and Harry child . The duke and duchess are taking control of their public image and letting the British media know if they continue they will lose access. And that why the royal reporters and the daily mail are angry they were able to set their narrative tell whatever stories they wanted without push back .
Well said.
+1000
I think the headline might better read, “British Press Making the Same Media Mistakes with Meghan as Princess Diana.”
Yes. Exactly.
Me sipping tea, smiling,.
What I don’t understand is, they seem to think that as long as it’s not yet as bad as Diana’s situation, then she has nothing to complain about?! I mean, Piers Morgan said that literally on his show during banana-gate.
So she can only complain when this leads her to hospital…..or what? Why aren’t more people calling these guys out on this?
I like how the British media is chastising Meghan for an action that would not be be necessary if it weren’t for their lies and harassment.
Screw the racist DM. I do not even hate responding anymore regarding their articles.
No. In fact I think it’s the press that are making the same mistakes. This is a different news/media era; gone are the days when royal reporters could push their stories without getting challenged. That’s what seems to bother them the most: that people aren’t just believing or quietly ignoring what they say. They’re actually being called out this time around.
So true nothing pissed off men more than a woman standing up for herself and taking control of her stories her narrative . They know what Meghan friends are saying is true that why their getting pissed because they no longer have the power they thought they did over Meghan and Harry they thought that because Meghan and Harry were quiet. For all the people saying it’s bad idea that Meghan challenge the British media she expected her first child with her husband she has been rake over the coals for years now if Harry and Meghan don’t take stand now what do you think the British press is going to do to their child when it’s born. If anyone is making a mistake is the racist disgusting daily mail .
Yeah, I don’t get why people think her friends speaking out is a bad move at this point. The trolls will never change their minds. The British press continued to write trash even as they promoted that #hellotokindness nonsense. This was a well-seized opportunity for Meghan’s friends to speak out against the smear campaign. And they’re absolutely right; doing this to a woman who’s heavily pregnant is beyond the pale.
I absolutely do not believe for a second that this was done without Harry’s knowledge and approval. Everything we have read says that he has been chomping at the bit to defend Meghan. And I just dont think she would take a step like this without his approval/involvement/whatever.
I also do not think this was done without at least Charles’ approval.
I ALSO doubt that this done without the Queen’s approval.
So for me its like a spectrum – 100% Harry was okay with this, probably 95% chance Charles was okay with it, and 90% chance the queen was okay with it.
Meghan is a smart cookie, she is not going to alienate her new family AND the british press at the same time. Maybe they (Charles/the Queen) didnt know exactly when this story was coming out, or how many friends would be quoted in it, or something, but I just cant believe that Meghan would take this step without going through some sort of palace channel.
I am enjoying seeing the British press combust over this though. Are they angry that she struck back, or are they angry that she used People mag to do so?
Not only this, but ALL the other royals have friends who speak to the press off the record on their behalf! Doesn’t the queen’s cousin routinely give interviews (on the record)? Both Charles and Diana had friends (or themselves) giving interviews during the ‘War of the Wales,’ William’s friends anonymously spoke to the press at different times when he’s been criticized, Kate and her family have DM reporters on speed dial (not to mention Pippa, James and Carole giving on the record interviews!!), and Harry’s friends spoke out anonymously after his Vegas pictures got out.
They ALL do it. But, once again, it’s Meghan who is supposedly breaking some royal taboo or going against royal norms or pitting royal reporters against the family or whatever. I don’t remember this level of blowback or threatening headlines about ‘playing with fire’ when Carole gave her recent interview.
It’s also interesting how the royal reporters are completely MIA about Andrew’s connection to Epstein – a very real news story – but every breath Meghan takes is worth weeks of criticism and nitpicking. Enough. Where is Hello mag now with their hellotokindness campaign?! Does it not apply to reporters as well? That was one short-lived campaign!
Those British rags were not letting up on Meghan. This People article pissed them off because her friends aren’ t talking to them, and we know they’ve tried talking to her current friends.
The big problem seems to be that Meghan and Harry are not giving the British media access. I do not blame them at all. The press has been merciless and Meghan has taken it and they can stay mad that she set a few things straight. They can continue using her father and Samantha to bully her but it is now known exactly why she will not be in contact with them especially when her child is born.
I’m curious what you mean by “access?” The Sussexes give the British media as much or more access as every other royal. Photographers have even said that Meghan is better than some other royals (specifically, the Cambridges, per the photogs) because she will give them all a wave at engagements so they can get a good photo and they appreciate this. It’s like on the one hand she is being kinder to them than other royals (in the sense of helping them make money with good photos) and yet they treat her like garbage and there is this false narrative that she’s giving them less access.
Wow that DM article is disturbing and unsettling.
I for one believe the Brexit guy is helping her structure this comeback.
Day 1 – Endeavor dinner
Day 2 – People magazine release
Day 3 – release news of Morocco visit.
N.b. Continue to smile and ignore the British press and step out confidently wearing Givenchy.
The People magazine article was the perfect response to the British tabloids. The whole lot of Royal Reporters can suck it! The fact Omid Scobie is out here liking Serena’s truth sipping tea tweet tells me everything I need to know about the People issue. Meghan isn’t without allies and those allies aren’t royal syncohants or British dailies. They will speak up and call out the racism and double standards and keep it 100 percent.
