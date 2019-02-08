Michelle Rodriguez: Liam Neeson isn’t racist, because he made out with Viola Davis

Too many people avoided Widows for some reason. Even given Liam Neeson’s racist bulls–t this week, I would still recommend the film. In fact, now that we’re all in a place of thinking that Liam is awful, Widows is a great movie to watch because of what happens with his character (no spoilers, just watch it). Liam doesn’t have a huge role in Widows, but it’s a substantive part, and he plays Viola Davis’s character’s husband. They reportedly got along very well on and off the set, and Viola talked a lot about how important it was for to play an interracial love story with a big-time white leading man like Liam. I guess Liam never told her the story about the time he went hunting around, looking to kill any “black bastard” he met.
Liam’s Widows costar Michelle Rodiguez had some thoughts about Liam’s whole racist AF story. Michelle thinks… well, I’ll let her tell it.
Michelle Rodriguez is certain that her Widows co-star Liam Neeson is not a racist. The actress is one of the few industry insiders to publicity support Neeson since the actor gave a lightning-rod of an interview in which he admitted that decades ago, he wanted to kill a black man in order to get revenge for a friend who had been raped.
“It’s all f–kin’ bullsh-t. Liam Neeson is not a racist,” said Rodriguez at the amfAR Gala New York on Wednesday night. “Dude, have you watched Widows? His tongue was so far down Viola Davis’s throat. You can’t call him a racist ever. Racists don’t make out with the race that they hate, especially in the way he does with his tongue—so deep down her throat. I don’t care how good of an actor you are. It’s all bullsh-t. Ignore it. He’s not a racist. He’s a loving man. It’s all lies.”
First of all, NO. Second of all, CAN WE NOT. Third of all, what is Michelle even doing here? Honey, please just stop for a second! She’s acting like there are merely “rumors” or “gossip” that Liam might have done something. No. He sat there, TWICE, and told the same f–king story about wanting to hunt down and kill any black man he saw and he didn’t even understand why the story was racist. It came out of his mouth, on the record, twice. And if the argument is “anyone who makes out with Viola Davis can’t be racist,” I’m going to say no to that too. Racist men often have sexual relationships with women of color. It’s a thing.
Photos courtesy of WENN, ‘Widows’.
Oh Michelle… sigh.
Does she know how many slave masters raped and fathered children of the enslaved women of colour.
I came on here to say just that. Thomas Jefferson? All those light-skinned house slaves?
I am not a racist because I slept with a black man.
I am not a sexist because I slept with women.
Seriously enough with this BS excuses.
This is the most absurd, offensive and shockingly ignorant explanation of racism I have heard from a celebrity so far.
I don’t know why we even give her attention. She’s shown time and again she’s a garbage person – acknowledging her at this point is just encouraging her.
This is why we can’t have nice things.
WTF.
Nooo, Michelle, no!
Besides, your logic isn’t helping. Shoving your tongue so far down someone else’s throat sounds rude, domineering, and shows that you do not care for your partner’s comfort.
Yikes. Where are the pr representatives.
Is there a strike?
I said something similar below! What is going on? Anyone heading to an event this week should have been briefed on possible questions on this.
Maybe the pace of media is just too fast these days for publicists to keep up? Also a lot of stars hire publicists on more of a monthly basis or on retainer so they are there when there are projects to promote and then stars aren’t paying when they’re not working. I think it’s time to re-examine the model. And PR firms need to start issuing stun guns!
Great minds think alike!
Like what is going on with these people?
Ah, yes, the “some of my best friends are black” argument. STFU Michelle. White slave owners regularly raped and fathered children with slaves. Hell, Strom Thurmond had a black daughter (read her book, it’s amazing). I’m glad she got dragged for this by Roland Martin and Shonda Rhimes.
His ability to act with a black woman doesn’t mean he can’t have racist views.
Yes, it is a thing. I went through it before.
Yiiiiiiiiikes. Missing a few historical footnotes there Michelle. Yiiiiiiikes.
Did Hollywood publicists die off in a mass extinction, or are stars just out of control?
Here I’ll write a statement for the red carpet:
“It’s really not for me to say whether he is racist, but his comments were certainly very troubling and I would never discount those who have said it caused them pain. We have very serious conversations that need to happen in today’s world. I hope we can all come together and find healing.”
There Michelle. You can have that one for free. In the alternative: silence is also free.
You’re hired!
I will tweet that to Michelle!
He LITERALLY said he asked what race her attacker was and then LITERALLY said that he went out MULTIPLE times with the intention to murder a random black man.
Those aren’t lies, those are words from his actual mouth.
So he can’t be a racist because he kissed a black woman? This is one of the most horrible racist tropes out there used against black women and it has been a weak ass excuse for actual centuries. What a stupid person.
I didn’t know who she was, so I had to google her. She seems to be in the kind of movies that are of no interest to me so she was not on my radar prior to this. She also appears to be a moron. I am white, so what do I know, but the way I see it is NBPOC should stfu when it comes to racism against black people. Shutting up is free!
Someone should introduce her to Strom (sp?) Thurman’s daughter.
After explaining to her who Strom Thurman was, and his lifelong fight for segregation.
I like her as an actress but I feel like she has said problematic stuff before. Widows is great and should be seen but what Liam said/did is awful and racist. As for racists dating black women – see Strom Thurmond.
It’s the “I have black friends” argument. Totally clueless about the complexities of racism.
“I’m going to say no to that too. Racist men often have sexual relationships with women of color. It’s a thing. ”
Its not even that. Its a movie role. Its not even saying he had geniune desire for her. It would be like saying “I played Oscar Schindler so I cant be anti semitic”.
Also good on Liam to set up Viola to have to answer a lot of question about him in the future. Nice one!
I think he made his comments to distance himself from Viola Davis & McQueen. I feel he thinks the role was a mistake & he’s signaling that to white people.
Woah woah woah. This reasoning is as dumb as the time Republicans were FURIOUS to learn Bradley Cooper was a Democrat because he had played a man who was a Republican. He was acting in that part, and Liam was acting in Widows! He wasn’t even kissing her in, you know, their time off, it was all for filming! The role had NOTHING to do with who Liam Neeson actually is. The stupidity of her argument makes my head hurt.
Michelle-shut it.
