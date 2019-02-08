Hayden Panettiere hasn’t seen her daughter in 4 months, hopes to marry boyfriend (update)

I thought that the story about Hayden Panettiere’s four-year-old daughter, Kaya, living with her dad, Hayden’s ex, overseas would not get much traction. US Magazine was right though, the story was front-page worthy as it’s notable that a child isn’t living with her mom. There isn’t a custody battle, the article stated that Hayden knew that it was better that Kaya stayed with her dad, boxing great Wladimir Klitschko, in Ukraine. US even posted a video with more quotes stating that Hayden told them “everything has been amicable” between her and the retired heavyweight champion boxer. I didn’t include that in the story because I did a half-assed job with it. She said:
“We get along really well. We’re still respectful of each other and we still have that friendship with each other. It’s a new [situation] but I think we’ve done a really good job.”
As someone who co-parents peacefully with an ex who lives overseas, it’s possible and it sounds like the case here. This isn’t a Kelly Rutherford situation where she’s complaining and trying to strip him of custody and it doesn’t sound like he’s doing that to her either. Us did include the detail that “others insist Hayden is secretly struggling” while living so far from her child. However they write that “Hayden comes and goes to Europe to visit Kaya. Wlad travels a great deal as well.”
They also reported that “Panettiere has reportedly not seen her daughter in four months, though a source close to Panettiere disputes this and says the actress has been to Ukraine recently. It’s heartbreaking and challenging. They didn’t spend the holidays together.”
Yesterday I said that this was likely a selfless decision by Hayden. However there’s speculation that she’s drinking or drugging, and it definitely looks like she’s drinking judging from the paparazzi photos. US included that in their story. They also had new quotes from her about her relationship with Brian Hickerson. She said she hopes to marry him.
“I’ve lived a big life, I’ve met a lot of people. I learn something new from [Brian] every day, and that’s something that not many people can provide me with,” the Nashville star, 29, tells Us. When asked if she thinks they’ll tie the knot someday, she gushes, “I think so. I hope so.”
As for her favorite way of spending time with the aspiring actor? “I love being low key, being mellow, having experiences, having conversations, really in-depth conversations,” adds the Heroes alum.
Hayden has been open about her struggle with postpartum depression and maybe she’s self medicating with alcohol. I’m a sober alcoholic, I know how that sh-t goes, and I also know that kids have a better life with the sober parent. Her daughter is well cared for and that’s what matters. Plus she’s not even fighting her ex about it. This isn’t an “oh just get sober” situation. If it was as easy as that, the world would be a much simpler place. Her new boyfriend sounds like bad news though.
Update: Hayden may have visited with her daughter recently as she posted a photo on Twitter that may be her. It could be someone else’s kid though I don’t know.
Sweet moments with sleeping babes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ui4cx02IOP
— Hayden Panettiere (@haydenpanettier) February 7, 2019
These photos of Hayden in the floral dress are from last August. She’s barefoot and has been drinking obviously, but we’ve seen Christina Aguilera and many other celebrities much drunker in public. Remember when Reese Witherspoon was caught on tape yelling at a cop for pulling over her husband for DUI?
These are photos from last week of Hayden at an event with her mom and brother.
I’m not sure I buy all the aspects of this story. She posted on twitter that she was on vacation with her daughter yesterday with pictures. I don’t think it’s been 4 months, but I do think dad has primary custody.
Her new boyfriend is hella sketchy though. He keeps putting out statements for her.
Don’t buy it either. Not on this one. Whereas it can work with some couples to live so far apart, something seems more amiss here to me. I think she’s trying not to rock the boat.
And, yes, her boyfriend seems like he’s her mouthpiece and controlling what is out there.
I give it time before more shady stories come out about him. He’s probably overjoyed the ex and daughter are overseas. I know guys like that.
So there more now: she posted a picture on her twitter yesterday that seems to show her with her daughter (not clear as to when it was taken) and then the boyfriend made a statement that “oh she’s over there visiting them now! All’s wonderful.”
Well…that’s good timing. 😒
So there goes any possibility that US Weekly story had her cooperation. As I said yesterday, there’s a lot here and a lot of mess to come.
I looked up the boyfriend. He has one credit I could find which looks like a tiny policeman part in a movie I’d never heard of starring…Francesca Eastwood. Yeah…
I am keeping an eye on this story, my gossip senses are definitely tingling.
But why does the father live with their daughter in the US he lived there for many years and I assume she was also born there,that way it would be easier to see her.
I kind of get the sense that Wlad’s mother is really the primary caretaker. If Wlad travels constantly for work and Hayden isn’t exactly stable, perhaps they all agreed it was best for the child to live with her grandmother.
Then why doesn’t Hayden live in Ukraine. That argument doesn’t hold up.
Idk. My father left when I was a kid so he could screw around and party and drink and not be tied down by three tiny kids and I don’t remember anyone going on about how selfless he was. Grow the bleep up and parent the kid you chose to have.
This. Side-eyeing the alleged selflessness as well. If it were a man, we’d be ripping him to shreds.
Preach! Wrote yesterday how shady it all seemed. There’s a bunch of words we can use to describe Hayden right now and selfless is not one of them. Once again and louder for the peeps in back DO NOT HAVE CHILDREN IF YOU ARE NOT READY FOR THEM!!!
I agree. I am so not here for the Hayden appreciation and pity party. I am happy for the daughter though. Honestly as someone with great father and shitty mother combo, I wish my mother was a deadbeat(It is what Hayden is, a deadbeat mother). It would be so much better for me and my dad’s mental health and general happiness.
I mean I guess technically anyone who abandons their kid for drinking and partying probably has “mental health issues” but lots of people with mental health issues are GREAT parents. They seek help and treatment so they can be the best parent they can be. There’s a difference between going out and drinking every so often and just straight up leaving your kid for months on end.
She has struggled with post partum depression, I don’t think she is in a good place right now, but she has done the best she could out of an awful moment, I don’t want to be harsh with her as a mum. She has to solve her issues first.
Love is an action, not what’s “in your heart”, not just words. Addiction and mental illness are monsters. Trying to do better (even trying and failing to do better) is paramount and is missing in her version of this story.
If the safest thing for Kaya is to be with her Dad, then that’s what needs to happen. However if my daughter was in Ukraine, I would be in Ukraine. This boyfriend is bad news.
My heart goes out to her daughter. I hope this situation works out for everyone involved, but particularly for her little girl.
Sometimes the new guy takes advantage of a vulnerable person, convinces her it’s best not to see her daughter and doesn’t want her to achieve any way where she gets help. That’s abusive if this is the case here. Grandma is doing the heavy lifting I guarantee it.
So yeah, it’s not “selfless” to leave your ex to raise your child in another country so you can go out drinking/partying what-have-you. That wouldn’t be considered “virtuous”. IMO, however, it would be far LESS virtuous to keep a child in a situation where they are being raised by nannies (or worse not being cared for) because you need to be out partying. Basically, if you have a kid grow the f— up and raise the kid. There are no outs on parenting. That’s why I have chosen not to do it. How “selfless” of me to realize I’m too damn selfish to be responsible for another human 24/7!
Also, uuuuugggggghhhhhh on that fug floral dress. I’m in KY, I don’t care that she’s barefoot but I’m pretty sure she’s wearing the same dress my mom made me wear for school pics in 2nd grade. It wasn’t cute then….
*sigh* Some people just aren’t meant to be parents. It’s just a shame she had to figure that out AFTER a child was born.
It’s hard to believe, but not everyone is a victim. Some people are selfish, inherently. Some people are just terrible mothers and fathers who can’t seem to see past themselves when their kid desperately needs them. The point is, whatever your issues may be, you chose to have a child and you owe it to him or her to be an active parent. Of course, this isn’t the case for many millions of kids. But people with less resources and more personal problems have certainly gotten their shit together and been amazing parents. It’s sad and this “but she’s been a child actor from a young age and everyone has been taking advantage of her, including her current boyfriend” narrative is a pathetic excuse.
