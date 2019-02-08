Ellen Page throws shade on Chris Pratt for not discussing his anti-LGBTQ church

Celebrities at 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Chris Pratt is currently promoting The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. He appeared on The Late Show last night and as always, Pratt was a good guest. He brought photos and talked extensively about his farm, red meat, and his attempt at The Daniel Diet. Stephen Colbert is a very devout Catholic, so you could tell that Colbert was interested in how Pratt’s pastor encouraged him to try the Daniel Diet, but Colbert didn’t press Pratt too hard about any of it, the diet or Pratt’s church. Here’s the main interview, the part about the Daniel Diet comes several minutes into the video:

I understand why Colbert approached it that way, because it’s supposed to be a lighter late-night interview, but I have to say… whenever I watch a Late Show clip, I’m always struck by how Colbert isn’t great at transitioning, and how he holds himself back from asking deeper questions of his guests. In any case, Ellen Page thinks Colbert should have asked Pratt a bit more about his church too:

I assume she’s referring to Hillsong, which has a lengthy, disturbing history of gay conversion therapies and hate speech against LGBTQ peeps and more. Much like the Catholic Church and the Southern Baptists and hundreds of other sects and religions. I’m not disagreeing with Ellen, Colbert should have asked Pratt more about Hillsong, and other people should ask Pratt about Hillsong too. But in this particular case, I wonder if Colbert was basically like “well, I can’t throw stones because the Catholic Church is one big glass house.” It will be interesting to see if Pratt – who seems to be leaning into his churchy image more and more – will have to answer some real questions about his faith and his church this year.

'The Umbrella Academy' Photocall

Photos courtesy of WENN.

22 Responses to “Ellen Page throws shade on Chris Pratt for not discussing his anti-LGBTQ church”

  1. Nev says:
    February 8, 2019 at 9:27 am

    Isnt Justin, Selena and some others part of this church as well?

  2. Mia4s says:
    February 8, 2019 at 9:28 am

    Fair question. 🤷‍♀️ The jovial, “Pratt’s I love all just like Jesus” act is ringing a bit hollow with that association.

    I really hate to derail this but it has to be said. Given how outspoken Ellen has been these past few weeks does anyone else find it really glaring that she hasn’t addressed the Bryan Singer (who she worked with) elephant in the room? I mean….no one has really; but given her usual willingness to speak out I’m absolutely sick thinking about how high his protections must go that she won’t even say anything. At least I hope that’s why she hasn’t said anything. (Remember, don’t let the Singer story fade.)

  3. sarahsun says:
    February 8, 2019 at 9:31 am

    Most churched that strictly follow the Bible consider Homosexuality a sin. I don’t see how this is news.

    • EMc says:
      February 8, 2019 at 9:41 am

      I’m thinking it was more about the fact that this was a late night talk show, and not the time or place. That being said, Pratt needs to address it on another platform. I think it’s possible to be a Cathlolic or Christian and not agree 100% with everything the church preaches. I’m a Christian who doesnt go to church for various reasons, that being among them. But sometimes I do miss the sermons. I just cant stand to sit next to some if the biggest sinners in town who play the part. But I digress…

      • lucy2 says:
        February 8, 2019 at 9:48 am

        I agree EMc, a quick couple of minutes on a late night comedy show doesn’t seem the right place. But next time Chris does an interview with an actual journalist…I’d like to see them ask him. If he’s running around promoting the church, he has put himself in the position to be asked about it.

    • Lizzie says:
      February 8, 2019 at 9:52 am

      there is a difference between thinking perceived sinners go to hell and minding your business and actually taking action against them by threatening to excommunicate them from their community and forcing them to go to mentally and psychically abusive conversion camps…which is what some (i’m being gernerous) evangelical’s think is right.

      chris pratt is leaning into his christian persona in a big way and he has willingly taken on the responsibility of being a role model – why shouldn’t he have to explain what he is shoving down impressionable people’s throats? particularly b/c he could probably change the chruch’s outward stance on issues. he is a big get for hillsong and if he didn’t want them to push conversion therapy – they wouldn’t because he is a huge promotional tool for them. it is a cult that is 100% money and status – ZERO percent about god. whatever the money makers want will happen – just like scientology.

    • outoftheshadows says:
      February 8, 2019 at 9:52 am

      It’s a small hair to split, but technically homosexuality isn’t the sin. The Catholic church considers homosexual sex to be the sin–not same-sex attraction. They also consider any sex outside of marriage a sin, which essentially puts almost all of modern society in the doghouse. I’m a Catholic and this was the main roadblock to my conversion, as I am bi and have many beloved gay friends (including the man who sponsored my conversion, our regular Sunday lector, and others who aren’t Catholic at all. One of my friends is in a gay relationship with the grand-nephew of one of the Popes.)

      I’d be willing to bet that Stephen Colbert didn’t get into this aspect of Pratt’s church because the show isn’t an exploration of sticky interreligious politics (and there are few people lining up for that discussion.) We associate Colbert with politics because of his previous show, but nobody asked Johnny Carson to go in on religious ethics in his show. This is just a different world and a different time. I agree that the practice of gay conversion therapy is abhorrent. I’m just not sure that this show is designed as the place for harder-hitting confrontation, except in Stephen’s opening monologue.

    • Wow says:
      February 8, 2019 at 9:55 am

      Im pressed to think of any religions other that Buddhism and Hinduism that aren’t riding for homophobia. We’re really getting to a point in history where religion for the most part no longer serves a purpose other than to harm and oppress.

  4. BaronSamedi says:
    February 8, 2019 at 9:33 am

    I think the difference between the Catholic Church and newer cults like the Hillsong thing is that your run-of-the-mill catholic who goes to mass on Sunday’s don’t talk about their relationship to God with that particular smugness the evangelicals have.

  5. J. says:
    February 8, 2019 at 9:42 am

    Not sure how to feel about this as a gay person. Sure, I would like Pratt’s “everything is awesome” persona to take a hit for multiple reasons including being conservative, but I also don’t need every fluff interviewer taking him to task because he doesn’t support my “lifestyle” specifically and I get exhausted by the constant demand for pitchforks on our behalf.

    • PhillyGal says:
      February 8, 2019 at 9:44 am

      J. – While I agree with you that people don’t have to “support” your lifestyle, they should “accept” it and respect you.

      • Erinn says:
        February 8, 2019 at 10:00 am

        And I think if they’re going to bring up a church – basically promoting it – it’s fair to bring it up. I think fluff interviews are easier to give a pass when the topic isn’t really involved, but if he’s openly discussing it then I think there’s a way that it can be questioned without a complete attack.

        For Colbert – where he’s catholic I think it gives him an easy way to bring it up in a ‘softer’ manner. Something like “Hey. So – I know as a devout catholic there are certain things that are preached that don’t align with my own beliefs or feelings. And I see all of the abuse that has happened in the catholic church and am disgusted by it. It’s something that I will never accept as being ‘okay’, and major changes need to take place. I know you’re part of Hillsong, and there’s a lot of anti-LGBT feelings expressed there – like there is in Catholicism – how do you feel about that? Do you wish more would be done to love everyone whether you agree with their lifestyle or not?”

  6. PhillyGal says:
    February 8, 2019 at 9:43 am

    I have a negative reaction when anyone goes on and on about their religion. People who need to constantly discuss their beliefs, how committed they are … blah, blah, blah … raise a red flag for me. Faith and religion [which are two very different things] should be personal and private in my opinion.

    • outoftheshadows says:
      February 8, 2019 at 10:04 am

      I think Colbert walks this line a lot. He doesn’t talk about church very much, but his testimony to Congress included a very thoughtful evocation of “Whatsoever you do to the least of my brothers, you do to me” when he was testifying on behalf of migrant farm workers and suggesting that we have a special visa program for them. That was a proud moment for Catholics.

  7. OriginalLala says:
    February 8, 2019 at 9:46 am

    Pratt has shown us time and again that he is a shit person – belonging to a homophobic, conversion therapy-pushing church is not very surprising at all…gross, but not surprising

