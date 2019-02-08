Ivanka Trump: ‘I’m really not’ concerned that anyone in my family colluded

Ivanka Trump gave an exclusive interview to Abby Huntsman at ABC News this week, and it aired on Good Morning America today. I’m sure the goal of this interview was likely to promote one of Ivanka’s vague policy initiatives, something about “women” and “empowerment.” Huntsman used her time well though, and asked Ivanka point-blank about the Mueller investigation and whether Ivanka is “concerned” that her complicit catface will be on the chopping block any time soon.

Ivanka Trump says in a new interview that she knew “literally almost nothing” about the Trump Tower Moscow project that’s become a central focus of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, adding that she has “zero concern” about the probe or the possibility that anyone close to her could be implicated.

“Are you concerned about anyone in your life that you love being involved?” ABC’s Abby Huntsman asked the President’s daughter and White House adviser in a taped interview that aired Friday on “Good Morning America.”

“No. I’m not,” Trump said. “I’m really not.”

Donald Trump’s real estate company was pursuing a proposed Trump Tower in Moscow while he was campaigning for the presidency, but Ivanka Trump said she knew “literally almost nothing” about it.

“There was never a binding contract. I never talked to the — with a third party outside of the organization about it. It was one of — I mean, we could have had 40 or 50 deals like that, that were floating around, that somebody was looking at. Nobody visited it to see if it was worth our time. So this was not exactly like an advanced project,” Trump said. “There’s nothing there, yet it’s created weeks and weeks and months of headlines,” she said. “So no, I have zero concern.”

She also downplayed doing business in Russia, arguing that it’s “not like it’s a strange thing” to have property in Russia.

“We’re not talking about Iran. It was Russia,” she said. “And we weren’t even advanced enough that anyone had even visited the prospective project site. So it really was just a non-factor in our minds. I’m not sure that anyone would have thought of it.”