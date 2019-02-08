Ivanka Trump: ‘I’m really not’ concerned that anyone in my family colluded

Ivanka Trump gave an exclusive interview to Abby Huntsman at ABC News this week, and it aired on Good Morning America today. I’m sure the goal of this interview was likely to promote one of Ivanka’s vague policy initiatives, something about “women” and “empowerment.” Huntsman used her time well though, and asked Ivanka point-blank about the Mueller investigation and whether Ivanka is “concerned” that her complicit catface will be on the chopping block any time soon.
Ivanka Trump says in a new interview that she knew “literally almost nothing” about the Trump Tower Moscow project that’s become a central focus of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, adding that she has “zero concern” about the probe or the possibility that anyone close to her could be implicated.
“Are you concerned about anyone in your life that you love being involved?” ABC’s Abby Huntsman asked the President’s daughter and White House adviser in a taped interview that aired Friday on “Good Morning America.”
“No. I’m not,” Trump said. “I’m really not.”
Donald Trump’s real estate company was pursuing a proposed Trump Tower in Moscow while he was campaigning for the presidency, but Ivanka Trump said she knew “literally almost nothing” about it.
“There was never a binding contract. I never talked to the — with a third party outside of the organization about it. It was one of — I mean, we could have had 40 or 50 deals like that, that were floating around, that somebody was looking at. Nobody visited it to see if it was worth our time. So this was not exactly like an advanced project,” Trump said. “There’s nothing there, yet it’s created weeks and weeks and months of headlines,” she said. “So no, I have zero concern.”
She also downplayed doing business in Russia, arguing that it’s “not like it’s a strange thing” to have property in Russia.
“We’re not talking about Iran. It was Russia,” she said. “And we weren’t even advanced enough that anyone had even visited the prospective project site. So it really was just a non-factor in our minds. I’m not sure that anyone would have thought of it.”
If you watch the clip, notice how Ivanka seems to launch into that “I knew literally almost nothing” argument on her own, without prompt, and how she then steps onto her own lie by detailing how unimportant this Trump Tower Moscow Project was, because you know, she didn’t know anything about it. And of course she’s lying about not being concerned too. Ivanka looks hunted – she’s wondering how she’s never, ever been asked to give any kind of testimony and whether that makes her one of the subjects of the investigation.
.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Ivanka Trump has "zero concern" about special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. https://t.co/3RqhwXmEZ3 pic.twitter.com/csxvV0q6n0
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 8, 2019
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, ABC News.
I’d be crapping gummy bears if I thought I was a possible target of the Mueller or SDNY investigations.
That’s the only place Ivankkka can see herself now. She hasn’t been questioned, deposed, or ordered to give testimony, under oath or not. Seems that everyone around her has, which can only lead her to think and conclude (in a whispery voice):
“Why hasn’t anyone questioned me?? Oh I forgot…I’m complicit.”
I have a feeling to SEC can be looking into her and her hubby too. They don’t say anything until they actually come and get ya.
If they have evidence like emails and recorded phone calls (Cohen), then they might not need to question her to prove she’s committed a crime.
I’d have a better opinion of the world if she actually faces consequences for her grifting.
Oh, Ivanka girl. I don’t believe a word you said. You’re a liar, just like daddy.
Complicit Barbie is complicit.
When her perp walk comes, I am taking the day off to celebrate.
#Convictionforcomplicit
Why should she worry about anyone she loves being involved? The only person she loves is herself, so in this instance she must be innocent. There may not be collusion, but they are all corrupt. Lock them Up!!
Considering that Mueller seems to have receipts on EVERYTHING, and the Trump clan is dumber than a box of rocks, I assume there are plenty of emails that show she knew a lot more than “literally almost nothing”.
LOL at the “what’s the big deal about Russia, at least is wasn’t Iran” stuff she’s now spewing. Um…Iran wasn’t accused of manipulating the election and hacking the opposition.
i’m glad she was pushed on the issue but it is so scary that they let her carry on with her iran comments. trump wants a war and he wants it with iran. this TV appearance is propaganda straight out of Goebbels handbook. i bet her prep was finding any way possible to spin questions into slamming iran. if they asked her about ross dress for less selling her shoes for $7.00 on triple sticker clearance she would have said “think about the women in iran who aren’t allowed to wear these kind of shoes”
note to princess: the fbi doesn’t interview targets of their investigations…
She’s just delusional so…
