Thomas Markle sold a copy of Meghan’s handwritten letter to the Mail on Sunday

Of course there’s still “fallout” from the Duchess of Sussex authorizing her friends to speak out on her behalf to People Magazine. People Mag’s cover story is a gossip goldmine, part of it a clapback to the White Markles, and part of it a slap in the face to the petty and salty British tabloid press. The royal reporters really see themselves as the “gatekeepers” to What Is Royally Acceptable, and they do not believe a black American actress is Royally Acceptable. They’ve made that clear from the beginning. The issue is that even though they’ve made that perfectly clear, people still like Meghan and people still root for her. People are even taking Meghan’s side over the self-assigned royal gatekeepers. And man, those gatekeepers are salty about it.
The latest is from the Daily Mail’s Rebecca English, who tries to push several narratives all at once, only most of them don’t make sense. English basically claims that Meghan didn’t inform anyone about the People cover, which… I still don’t see how that’s possible. It’s possible/probable that Buckingham Palace wasn’t informed. But I believe that Kensington Palace was in the loop throughout, if not helping to organize the People cover. Mostly, English and her sources (both named and anonymous) are still upset that Meghan won’t just sit there, day after day, and silently suffer abuse from all sides. That’s the argument the royal gatekeepers keep making: why won’t she just shut up and take all of this racist bullsh-t and blatant lies?
Speaking of blatant lies, Thomas Markle’s first big pushback on the People cover story was to run to TMZ and speak to them anonymously. TMZ reported that “a close friend of Thomas Markle” told the outlet that “all the claims made by Meghan’s friends about his relationship with his daughter are “bulls***”and that it’s “nonsense” that Thomas knows how to get in touch with her. Yeah, I don’t know what the “proof” is supposed to be, but that’s not it.
Then, last night, the Mail on Sunday revealed their big exclusive: a copy of Meghan’s handwritten letter to her father, which she sent him last August. Keep the timeline in mind – this was months after her wedding, and in those months, both Thomas and Samantha Markle had gone on a publicity tour to destroy Meghan and call her an awful person. You can see the Mail on Sunday’s exclusive here – it’s clear that Thomas DID sell the letter (or a photocopy of the letter) to the Mail. Which I thought would happen, even if the letter actually disproves all of Thomas’s previous claims.
Also: the Daily Mirror claims that Samantha Markle (Grant) will have made about £100,000 from Meghan’s baby before the birth. Samantha is getting paid from “two TV documentaries, chat shows, a book and £2,000-an-hour interviews.” A “source” told the Mirror: “Samantha has every right to celebrate the birth of her niece or nephew in spring and will talk about her connection to Meghan, as they are family. She does not have an outlandish lifestyle so the money will make a difference to her. She has never been given a penny by Meghan so she has every right to earn her own money in this way.” It would be funny if it wasn’t so pathetic. “She as never been given a penny by Meghan…” like that’s something notable, like older, deranged, estranged half-sisters are constantly being financially supported by their younger half-sisters. Samantha needs to get a f–king job.
Photos courtesy of WENN/ITV.
These people are despicable .
Appealing to all the super-smart women on Celebitchy…….does anyone have any idea how we can help support this woman against these appalling, never-ending attacks? I refuse to accept that she has to just sit down and take this level of abuse, as Kaiser correctly says, “from all sides”…..constantly.
CB Lawyers, PR specialists, Journalists etc….please, please speak up…..
1) what can She/Harry do to fight back?
2) What can WE do to help her? Petitions, social media support, etc?
Did you see the latest on the DM?? A ‘handwriting expert’ has ‘analysed’ Meghan’s letter and concluded she’s “a narcissistic self-controlled showman”. The whole thing makes *me* angry and sends my anxiety through the roof so I can’t even begin to imagine how Meghan feels.
the daily mail employees are trying to clean up a bit of thomas image but it is not working.
I think they r working overtime on the comments section.
I know it’s terrible. The Daily Mail as usual leading the charge, the hatred of that newspaper towards Meghan knows no bounds. The editorial policy is definitely to raise the profile of the Duchess of Sussex while at the same time tear Meghan’s down.
We need to know who is behind this policy and why the Palace appear to be doing very little.
However l do think that it is a clever move by Meghan, forcing her father to publish the letter before he was ready to do it. For all we know Meghan’s team may have got wind of the father and Scammy’s next move, and launched a preemptive strike to steal their thunder.
I wanted what else the Markles from hell have got left in their arsenal, it can’t be much. We now have proof that Thomas was demanding money from Meghan and then selling stories when she refused to cough up. Meghan has been giving this idiot money for a long time but he clearly has a ‘problem ‘ that has been alluded to by the wife of a well know reality show rock star, and sh knows the signs.
Thomas Markle is such a fool, so easily manipulated by DM, when they tell him to jump he jumps. The fact that the letter was handed over so quickly shows how closely the Markles are working with the Daily Mail. Disgraceful.
I think Meghan laid a trap for Thomas and he fell for it.
I think she truly tried to repair the bond but she also knew that he will sell her out again.
By releasing this letter, Thomas just turned the public opinion against him. He proved Meghan’s point.
I do too. The anonymous friends mentioning the letter that never was shown… we all thought there’s no way this man wouldn’t sell a letter by now, and now reading it Im sure she thought he would have sold it immediately too. But the People article must have drove up the price to make it worth it for his greedy hands to give over, falling for it. She gets her words out there, and he’s the one with the dirty hands.
I completely agree.
The letter us the last thing Thonas has to sell of value.
It clearly shows he and his daughter samantha only care about money.
Indeed he did the dirty work for her by releasing the letter and proving the people story. She will have expected this.
The only way to get rid of these vermin is to completely burn them, make them soo toxic that no one will touch them. I think that slap down is coming, H and M will protect that baby and if it means destroying her father and his side of the family in the process so be it.
Meghan can now never have a relationship with him and that is the most heartbreaking thing of all.
I agree that she expected him to sell the letter once it was mentioned. What’s so weird is that TM thinks showing the letter clears him when it only shows he has been lying the whole time.
Thank God she has her mother. The Markle clan is a mess.
I did read that when she heard that Scammy was writing a book on her, ‘the pushy princess’, Meghan burst into tears. I really don’t blame her for crying and I wish I could give her a hug.
Meghan is crying from laughing maybe cos yvonne has been saying that since Nov 2016 and still nothing.
Wasn’t it suppose to be released by an independently published and timed around the Sussex’s baby?
The daily mail won’t stop with their continued harassment ofMeghan because pier Morgan is obsessed with her . The royal reports can’t handle that their a woman of color of in the royal who has statuses their twisting them selfs in knots to make Meghan look bad it’s ridiculousness. I believe that Meghan and Harry decided to do this article because they we’re aware of what Thomas And Samantha were going to do Thomas the letter blow up Thomas and Samantha narrative of the cold heartless daughter who abandoned her hopeless devotion father . Samantha is a horrible human being did you guys know that Meghan is not Samantha only half sibling her mother has a son who is the same age as Meghan who claim that Samantha has always been nasty towards Meghan. And Shame on the media for continued to give Samantha air time .
Not that I think Doria needs to say or do anything, but I wonder what she knows about her ex and I bet it isn’t pretty.
I don’t think Doria will ever speak out if their this much faux outrageous by people and the British media for Meghan finally standing up herself what do you think the media will do to Doria . Honest believe that the British media think that Meghan is just their toy to tormented and abuses their are bullies who gotten away with bullying her for so long that they convinced themselves that she and Harry would continue to stay silent . I honestly think they their next target is Meghan and Harry child that’s why Meghan and Harry did something for all the people complaining about the article how is was too heavy handed too much . The article was brilliant the narrative that the British press and some royal reporters were pushing about Meghan was a lie . I think she knew that once the letter was mentioned Thomas would have no choose but to release it because he couldn’t help himself he has to tried to make himself seem like victim or a hero .
R we surprised. Meghan has every right to defend herself and her letter proves what we all have been saying. He’s an evil, lying manipulative narcissist who is motivated by money and his own victim hood. The letter also prove he’s been blackmailing her for years over money.
Th e cents he released prove nothing other than his own lies. The !arkles really r the stupid hill billies people think they r.
Everything is out in the open, history will judge Thomas and that family. Sadly they will get nastier in their attacks and the baby won’t be off limits.
Her dad is a piece of 💩
And thus confirming he’s willing to sell her out. These two are disgusting. They don’t have any “rights” to anything. Just because you are related doesn’t automatically give you rights.
I feel really bad for Meghan. These two are a constant embarrassment. That sister is nothing more than a stalker. The fact that these two continue to partake in this racist campaign is all I need to know about them.
How the hell did he think those letters do ANYTHING but make him look awful?!?! They’re not “hitting back” at the claims of Meghan and her friends, they’re proving their points for them!! (especially where he asks her to fake it for a photo op, Jesus.)
I’m utterly baffled as how he can possibly think they make HIM out to be the victim. Not that he ever was, but surely, SURELY he can’t think they make him look that way this time.
I think this letter was written to be read by all. Carefully calculated to reinforce her narrative. It’s so obvious and a bit embarassing. Like a 13 year old wrote in role for an English assignment. This is just getting ridiculous now.
What’s embarrassing is your clear support of her narcissist of a father.
Yeah that was my first thought too. This letter was always meant to have an audience.
I agree. I think when she wrote it, she assumed that the letter would be another thing that he would sell to the press. She’s obviously taking the chance to defend herself and setting the record straight the only way she can. The letter doesn’t read to me like a private conversation between two people who know each other and their shared situation in and out. There’s a bit too much stilted exposition, obviously intended for an outside audience.
I wonder if she had her friends mention the letter in People as a way of poking her father into making it public.
I am sure she knew the entire time she was writing it that there was a 99% chance it would get “leaked” to the press, so I imagine that affected what she was saying and how she said it. That’s not the same thing as being “obvious and embarrassing.”
What ridiculous is that Thomas And Samantha have been able to get away with their BS they been able to open abuse and harass a pregnant relative. The only people who should be embarrassed are the people at the daily mail and Thomas And Samantha the lengths they will go to further hurt someone for no reason other they exist and living her life. Thomas doesn’t give a damn about his relationship with Meghan he only see her as objects to use for money and publicity. The letter shown a woman who wants to put the past behind her is willing to repair a relationship with a toxic disgusting human being all because he is her father . Samantha and Thomas are profitable off the pain they are helping inflict on Meghan . Why is their always this faux outrageous when Meghan does or say something some people deemed wrong but no actually outrageous over the racist disgusting behavior of the daily mail and the gruesome twosome.
tumblr misses you.
Of course he did, because stalking and abusing his daughter wasn’t enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can somebody – anybody – please roll a massive boulder over the hole this maggot keeps creeping out of? Ta.
What horrible, horrible people.
Looks like the People article was a good move after all…some commenters were skeptical the other day. Thomas just validated the friends’ statements about him. He’s nothing if not predictable in trying to make himself the victim.
I loathe these two pieces of garbage so much. They are shameless and disgusting. It’s infuriating that more can’t be done to shut them up.
But didn’t almost everyone on here say the people article was too much… Well. Here’s the evidence that no matter what she does there’s no win regarding her family.
He’s such a piece of crap, and shame on the DM for posting the letter. They really have no shame.
Good luck to Thomas ever meeting his newest grandchild. The security detail protecting Meghan, Harry and baby Sussex will have a closer relationship with the child. He can download a photo from the internet if he wants a photo. Meghan and Harry have ever right to not bother sending him any information about their child.
As for Samantha, what goes around comes around. All her nasty behaviour will come back to bite her in the a$$. It will be glorious to see
The DM Sunday Edition, the one with the Middletons former PR “consultant” as editor? Do tell.
