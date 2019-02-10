Amy Adams in burgundy Prada at the BAFTAs: lovely or too shiny?

Here are some early photos from tonight’s BAFTA red carpet. Here in America, the BAFTAs air on BBC America hours from now, at the same time as the Grammys. It sucks. But I’ll stop complaining about it, because look, we get to see the fashion so early!! Amy Adams has been nominated across the board, at every major awards show, for her role as Lynne Cheney in Vice. She’s not going to win sh-t, but all of us Amy Adams fans have made our peace with it. What do you think of her Prada look? I like the rich burgundy shade and I don’t mind the business on the shoulders. I also like that she did a gaudy brooch. The thing I don’t like here is the satin – this dress would have been beautiful in a fabric that was more matte, you know?

Lily Collins in Givenchy. I would actually love this if the bottom matched the top – if it was a sleek gown with a matching high-collar jacket. As it is, I only enjoy the top part and I think the skirt is an absolute tragedy. (The color is fantastic though.)

Lucy Boynton in Dior, good lord. The terrible dress is nothing compared to BRIGHT PINK EYE MAKEUP. Why is this a thing? Why do women in 2019 want to look like heroin addicts?

Someone named Edith Bowman wore this hilarious mess. This fills me with joy.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

2 Responses to “Amy Adams in burgundy Prada at the BAFTAs: lovely or too shiny?”

  1. Laura says:
    February 10, 2019 at 1:41 pm

    So many of these dresses are awful. Amy absolutely looks the best of the bunch.

    However, I’d much rather see risks like this with terrible dresses than how boring it seems American awards shows fashion has become.

    Fashion!!

    Reply
  2. grabbyhands says:
    February 10, 2019 at 2:10 pm

    Oh my god. What a tragically bad fashion season it has been for awards shows.

    Amy’s hair is too severe – if she had worn something a little looser it would have complimented the gown better.

    Reply

