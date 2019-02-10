Margot Robbie in bejeweled Chanel at the BAFTAs: gorgeous or overworked?

Margot Robbie is beloved in the British press. I mean, she’s well-liked everywhere and she gets good press here in America too, but the British press really seems to treat her like one of their own for some reason, possibly because she married an Englishman? Maybe that’s it. So Margot is their honorary Brit, and they give her a rock star reception whenever she does anything in England. She’s nominated this year at the BAFTAs for Mary Queen of Scots (she plays QEI) in the supporting category. So she decided to really go all out and wear this bejeweled Chanel gown with full “wings” or something. I would be interested in seeing this gown without the stiff tulle nonsense – I suspect it would have been an interesting dress without it. As it is, I just hate this.
Viola Davis in Armani. This reminds me so much of the iconic ‘80s dress Julia Roberts wore in Mystic Pizza. Either you get that sartorial reference or you don’t. To me… I just think Viola could do better, but I don’t hate this. I’m actually impressed that the BAFTAs gave her a nomination for Widows, because she was GREAT in that movie.
I heard a rumor that Adam Driver and his wife were quietly divorcing. Either that wasn’t true or they’re sticking together for the awards season.
I love Claire Foy and I think she’s a lovely woman, but her style has been driving me crazy for months. This Oscar de la Renta is just such a snooze at THIS event, where she really could have blown it out. It looks like she just wrapped a curtain around her body and decided “f–k it, this is good enough.” The curtain is a pretty color and that’s the only nice thing I’ll say.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I think Viola Davis is an amazing actress, but I have to say something shallow, she is smoking hot! She is proof that middle age women are sexy as hell.
She is stunning!
Viola can look both elegant and sexy at the same time. She’s unreal.
I love it and she looks stunning. So does Viola.
Viola yes yes yes. The others no no no.
Well, Margot’s FACE looks amazing. But that’s the norm with her, I guess, and I can’t say the same for the rest of her look. HATE the dress, and I’m not a big fan of her hair either. She is SO lovely, she deserves better from her styling team.
Adam Driver’s wife looks really, really lovely.
I don’t know, I think Margot looked better before. It sounds crazy but I think she looked prettiest in SQ as Harley Quinn. Maybe I have weak memory. Anyway, I know she tried but I hate the result. I’m very surprised but I believed that Kate looked best.
Claire’s frock is 100 times better than Margot’s hilarious monstrosity. imo.
Margot’s dress looks like it’s exploding. So cheesy.
And I agree about Claire Foy, WTF? So boring. Try harder, Claire.
I need more tea on that Adam Driver rumor. It was a strong rumor.
I just don’t think Claire Foy wants to be a fashion darling. She strikes me as the kind of person who is happy just wearing something nice enough and appropriate, without having to be original or fashion forward. She seems very private and focused on her work and I imagine she’s ambivalent about the whole red carpet thing, but since her work is so good she keeps getting nominated and has to show up.
Claire’s dress is a few gold tassels away from a Gone With the Wind revival…