Duchess Kate wore a rather glamorous, flattering McQueen to the 2019 BAFTAs

The Duke of Cambridge has been president of BAFTA for years, but the first five years of his presidency were rather… lazy. He skipped out on attending the BAFTAs several times, and in every year of his presidency, he’s refused to attend the pre-BAFTA nominees dinner… which is held at Kensington Palace, just a few yards away from his home. One year, he even refused to go to the BAFTAs because he had just returned from a lengthy holiday and didn’t feel like it. I kid you not. But now that an American actress has joined the royal ranks, suddenly both William and Kate are super-keen to attend the glamorous party that is the BAFTAs. This is actually the third year in a row that William and Kate have attended.
For this year’s BAFTAs, Kate wore a
Jenny Packham McQueen gown which she has in a different color (she’s worn it to previous evening events). This gown seems to be either a winter white or a pale pink, depending on the lighting. I really like this look on her? This is one of the best gowns I’ve ever seen on her, quite honestly. Kate accessorized with a pair of earrings which once belonged to Princess Diana. She also did a pretty good updo, actually. Last week, a commenter suggested that Kate’s style has been improving recently because… her longtime stylist Natasha Archer is on maternity leave. LOL. Could be. Whoever is styling Kate these days is doing a much better job of it. Update: apparently, the early ID of this was wrong. Internet peeps claimed it was Jenny Packham (which, honestly, it looks like a Packham gown) but it’s a custom McQueen.
Meanwhile, for some reason, Kensington Palace chose this weekend to begin rolling out Kate’s big “design” for the Chelsea Garden Show – they basically previewed it in a tweet this weekend, and they promise more reveals in the coming days.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
OOOh, this is one of the nicest looks she’s ever worn to the BAFTAs. She looks really, really good. (though she must have been FREEZING. I know they’re only out there for a short time, but everyone was commenting on how cold it was!)
A very glamorous look for Kate. She looks great.
Agree she looks lovely. I love the hemline on her dress.
I saw the late night (for London) tweets about the garden and pondered why the rollout then.
The tweets were so strangely timed that I wondered if it was the only thing KP had ready to put out there to deflect some attention from the Thomas Markle stuff.
That’s what I thought too Lexa.
Kate looks gorgeous. The best she’s looked. William looks like William.
That’s funny! And true,
I’m not an off-shoulder fan, but Kate does look nice in this.
There’s something about the off-the-shoulder that seems to be making her stand a bit straighter—that’s always my complaint about her.
The dress is lovely, if only William would look at Kate with some level of appreciation in the way she looks adoringly at him.
She looks really nice. Wish she would stop overcompensating with that cringe AF smile.
I realize I say this a lot, but when I read these comments I feel even more self-conscious about my own smile. And they sit in my mind when people take photos of me.
I can’t really comment on your smile as I don’t know you, but hers is super weird because I have seen her smile numerous times and it’s quite a lovely smile, this her sudden need to express how “keen” she is through her smile is very off in my opinion.
Yes, lately the smiles is a little too animated. I wonder if that is a Meghan influence??
When my husband smiles you can see very tooth in his mouth. He isn’t doing it on purpose, his face was just made that way.
I think it’s meant for the cameras? As in a big smile is easier to pick up than a more subtle one? It’s mostly only obvious when you look at the expressions of the people around her that she does tend to go overboard though. There are loads of photos at events where she’ll be with a lot of people who have small smiles or look neutral and that contrast is what can make her look a bit manic sometimes.
She looks beautiful. Well done, Kate.
She looks wonderful, I have to say.
Yet another ruffled chiffon dress!
Nice.
Is it just me or is this the best make up she’s worn so far?? She looks so fresh!
Her forehead looks slightly botoxed, but not too much. Looks good.
She needs a touch of botox so I hope she did that.
SUPER botoxed. Too much, I think.
Yes! Her forehead is a lot smoother. I think it looks better.
Came to see if anyone else noticed how toxy she looked here. I think some fillers too, maybe? It’s nicely done though, if that is indeed the case.
Yes, she’s started the botox again after her pregnancy. When she’s had botox/fillers/work done it’s noticeable, but it’s well done and not too heavy handed.
After eight years we get a garden! I cannot wait to see what we get in another eight years!
Did Harry release his behind the scenes photos when he did a garden a few years back?
She looks stunning! I would like this even more in an emerald green.
She also seems to be happy to be there so well done.
Others are saying this is the same dress from Charles’ 70th party, but in white. Why not wear the rose colored one? No one in the public saw it. The rose one was a gorgeous color.
Isn’t it winter in England too? She does look nice. Notice she smiles a lot more animately now than she did in the past.
Her makeup looks really good! The dress is pretty. It’s good to see them showing up three years in a row. See? It’s not so hard.
I feel rather offput by her inclusion of a conical shelter made out of sticks.
I appreciate it’s a trendy thing for upper class mothers to give their children approrpiated teepees to play in but it is cultural appropriation and couldn’t she have made some kind of burrow dwelling like the kind used by the prehistoric peoples of what is now the British Isles?
People in the Britain and Ireland did not live in burrows! They lived in roundhouses which were, much like teepees, conical shelters made out of sticks.
Wow. I dressed up and pretended like I was an ancient Egyptian princess back when I was a child. I should have known that I could have only played as an English person from way back when or as an American pioneer. But wait, that would have opened another can of worms…
Seriously? Cultural appropriation for this?
Comments like these are cannon fodder used against us to reduce our credibility when we call out cultural appropriation in cases where it is warranted.
I’m not completely sold but a huge improvement and frankly I believe she really did outshone the celebrities while also appeared regal. So well done!
Glamorous yet not OTT. I wish her collarbone wasn’t so visible but well. I hope she’s healthy
One shoulder dress. Messy updo. Visible makeup.
Is she being vulgar? Offensive? Showy??
Just asking.
Huh? Is a one shoulder dress considered slutty or something? I don’t think her updo is messy and her makeup looks good.
Are you serious? I’m being sarcastic. That was the comments that Daily Mail made about Meghan for wearing a one shoulder dress and wearing visible makeup. Google it.
Oh, I didn’t know. I don’t read the DM, I’d rather stick bamboo shoots under my nails.
I forgot a lot of people ignore their headlines but it was a big deal a few weeks ago.
Kate snd Meghan could wear the exact same outfit with the exact same hairstyle, and the DM would say how awful Meghan looks.
wouldn’t it be amazing if the girls would troll DM and tabloids one day and wear same dress hair everything to make a point?
love you Jess!! clapping
Against protocol!!! So trashy. Clearly unsuited to being royal. etc etc.
Gown game good, eye makeup game overdone.
I think she looked lovely, dignified and appropriately dressed. Updo was not “messy” but very stately. Was the dress fairly similar to one she wore at the 2012 BAFTAS?
Just beautiful. She looks amazing!
Her face looks different to me. I can’t really decide why, it just does.
I love the design, but I hate the color.
Because it’s botoxed and filled to the nines
Like others said, new round of botox. That + the heavy eye makeup is not a good look.
The Duchess hustle is real. I still think the Cambridge’s were behind some of the shade thrown at Meg.
She looks pretty, but it drives me insane that she always buys identical gowns in different colors.
Others sites are saying this is custom McQueen. She looks great, this one shoulder style really suits her and the shoes are fab. I’m glad she’s making use of the royal bling, the earrings are perfect with this gown.
If the dress really is McQueen then good. I remember when she wore the pink one to Charles’ birthday party and people thought she was wearing Marchesa (without any actual proof or confirmation). She was bashed heavily for it.
I don’t ever remember her wearing this gown in another color and I’m pretty sure she never has. Kate rarely does the one shoulder look, I can only remember one previous occasion where she wore a silver one shoulder gown by Jenny Packham. While it looks similar, it is not the same dress as this one. This dress has an embellishment on the shoulder and the other dress doesn’t and has a wrap around belt. So this is a new design. And it’s the best she’s looked in awhile. Someone gave her eyebrows a major overhaul.
The dress fits her perfectly. This is how both Duchesses should have their clothes tailored. It’s not like they don’t have the money.
It’s the same dress she wore to Charles’ birthday party. You didn’t see it. Just her shoulders as she headed in.
The dress is nice but bland and similar to many of her other evening gowns. The makeup is a fail and someone went a little overboard with the botox.
In pictures where Kate is on her own, i find her features to be attractive but quite ordinary, unlike say, meghan whose close ups are breathtaking.
However in situations like these, i’m suprised that at how well she holds her own against bone fide celebrities. Maybe it’s her height ?
I’m not a fan of the ornament on the shoulder, the dress is ok but her makeup is surprisingly good.
I don’t want to pit M&K against each other but I feel like Kate is really pretty like hollywood level pretty but way more classier and down to earth. Like she was born on earth and not some Amer Heard goddess.
However it can be about height. Her height makes her look amazing and frankly I spotted some celebrities and was surprised how tiny and short they were. Several times I was disappointed. Models on the other hand.. legs for days and standing out!
She’s average height, 5foot 7inches apparently. She’s an inch taller than me and I’m not considered tall. She has always wore heels, esp when out with William who is over 6foot.
She looks lovely! Killer bracelet. If I was a duchess married to the future King of England, I’d swan about like this every day.
Very good!
[*She's really upped her style game lately.*]
She looks so pretty!!
She looks beautiful!
Gorgeous! Definitely one of her best formal looks. Perfection from head to toe.
Compared to her usual bland style this is a v good look for her. But I see the panda eye make up is back She needs to lay off the eye liner, makes her eyes too small.
Hmm, both she and Meghan have been wearing a lot of Diana’s jewellery recently.
Love this look on her, makeup, hair and dress are pretty much perfect. She does hold her own when compared to celebrities but looks classy and dare I say it .. regal?!