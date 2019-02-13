Wow, now royal reporters are attacking George Clooney for his Meghan comments

As we discussed yesterday, George Clooney took some questions over the weekend, and he ended up talking to journalists about the Duchess of Sussex. George and his wife Amal attended Meghan and Prince Harry’s wedding, and Amal and Meghan are allegedly friends (although I still think the Clooneys were mostly invited as some kind of low-key Casamigos sponsorship). My point is that George obviously knows Harry and Meghan and he obviously follows royal gossip. He’s always followed royal gossip, even back in the ‘90s. George talked about how Meghan was being treated by the British press, saying:
“They’re just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere, she’s been pursued and vilified. She’s a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was and it’s history repeating itself. We’ve seen how that ends.”
As I said yesterday, evoking Princess Diana was no small move and I thought George was mostly justified in the comparison of treatment. Is there an exactly equal side-by-side comparison in how Diana was treated and how Meghan is being treated? No, of course not, but that’s not what George was saying. He’s saying that he’s noticed – as many of us have – that the British tabloid press is way over the top in their vilification of Meghan. What’s hilarious and sad is now there are about a million thinkpieces in the British press about how George is totally wrong and how he should just mind his AMERICAN business and never, ever evoke Princess Diana again because they’ve got this covered. Some reactions:
Piers Morgan wrote a screed called “Sorry George, but Meghan’s no Princess Diana and it’s not the media that’s vilifying her – it’s her own family who she abandoned for celebrities like you.”
Richard Palmer at the Daily Express: “The strange world of news: man says something that is clearly utter nonsense but we all report it because he’s famous.”
Camilla Tominey at the Telegraph: “Why Meghan isn’t the ‘new Diana’ – whatever George Clooney might think.”
It’s like these people don’t understand what’s been happening. This part and parcel of why Meghan authorized her friends to speak to People Magazine too – to get out of this echo chamber where everything she does and does not do is “vilified,” to use George Clooney’s word. Now George is being hit too, because he dared to speak up for her.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
It seems that Clooney hit a nerve with the racist royal reporters. Now they’re being criticized all over the world. That’s what they deserve.
Exactly-they’ve been shown for who they are.
Yes, the RRs are utter trash. Just a week prior one of them wrote an article saying Meghan was playing with fire, just like Diana. Then a week later it’s like he forgot what he wrote and said that Meghan should never be spoken of in the same breath as Diana. Whaaa?
I mean, do they all have short-term memory loss issues? Have they not heard of this (not) new invention called the google? They are pathetic and showing their a$$es every.single.day.
@RoyalWatcher That article was practically a death threat. I gasped when I read it, actually, because it was way outside the scope of creating lies or manufacturing drama or giving a platform to the abusive Markles. It was literally warning Meghan not to dare try to fight back. In the words of Kristen Schaal, it was “kinda rapey,” and given the direct parallels they were drawing to Diana, who died violently while photogs continued to take shots of her dying, I consider it “beyond threatening.”
The reason people go to sites like the DM is because they have the best pictures (they pay well, apparently). Instagram and Twitter are changing that, however. I almost exclusively get my news from individuals now (including fans who go to these events), so the mainstream media can, frankly, bugger off.
Yep. He spoke the truth.
George was right to call the tabs for printing vicious lies about Meghan and giving her horrible family a platform, but his point got lost in the Diana comparison. Frankly, Meghan is not being treated the way Diana was. She is being treated much worse. The tabs have been determined to tear her down from day one.
Royal reporters report on……the royals. It is literally their job. A rich Hollywood has been butting in in NOT the kind of PR that is helpful to Meghan.
Their job isn’t to attack and bully tho.
Clooney is hardly a has-been. Your bitter is showing. And so is that of the Brit TABLOID media. They are trash.
Royal reports are not supposed to fabricate lies and promote racial or class intolerance.
It’s not their job to give an unchallenged platform to non-royals and estranged family who offer no news or insight, or to facilitate emotional abuse. They’re crossing a real line in the name of “news” but none of this is journalism. Meghan closing a door or causing murder with her avocados or associating with terrorists by working with women who use a mosque’s kitchen isn’t news and doesn’t meet journalistic or ethical standards (especially when said mosque has been visited by other more senior royals without incident)
Yup. I agree. They are finally getting called out for being a-holes and now they are pouting because Meghan hasn’t whole heartedly agreed to be their “whipping boy.” Ef Them.
They are SO MAD I love it. And his commments spread like wildfire and will receive far more coverage than their silly op-eds.
On Twitter people pointed out the British media loves to unfavorably compare Meghan with Diana.
But as an aside I really hate Piers Morgan.
+100000000 on that. He is vile
I don’t understand why Piers Morgan isn’t cancelled. His is despicable and always has been.
Omg, i hate him so much as well!
He’s garbage in every sense of the word. That headline he wrote is garbage.
Why is he even a thing?
yesterday I twitter Pierce Morgan posted “Meghan isn’t even one of the top 3 Kensington Palace Royals”. I twitted to him “Since Meghan isn’t in the top 3…y’all gonna stop talking about her right?”
@Mia
Good response.
I dislike Piers Morgan but he is a multimillionaire because of his image and persona he puts out. It’s all part of the game. He goes and says things to stay relevant and be talked about but truth is he doesn’t mean the majority of what he says, it just works for his image. Don’t give in and respond to it, that’s what he and his team want. The more replies and retweets and more fuel he gets to keep talking about things and staying relevant and making the big $$$$. Don’t give into it! Don’t talk about him or even mention his name. His whole game is misogyny and racism and pushing buttons because those things get a reaction and even though he truly doesn’t mean it, it works for him which is the worst part.
I love it. So many articles saying how “Meghan isn’t important” and “Meghan is popular FOR NOW but Kate will be Queen.” Like… ok sure but why do you keep writing about her every blink, whisper, move? Treat her how you treat the Philips or Tindalls or Wessexes or Princess Anne. I bet most of her fans would prefer the obsessive coverage tone down so she can breathe a little without causing mass media hysteria. And these articles prove the Diana comparison and George’s point—its the unrelenting fixation and boundary-crossing he’s calling out
Piers Morgan does have his image, but the other thing is a lot of the time he’s full of b.s. His saying Meghan has left her family behind for the glory of royalty is just stupid. First he’s right the Markle side do cause a lot of this, but not because Meghan wants more fame and power, because they want fame and money. Meghan didn’t just cut them out. Apparently, she had little to no relationship with her half-siblings. Her father she has always spoke kindly about, but he by all accounts he sold her out and then didn’t walk her down the aisle and supposedly was ill, but sold her out afterward again. Now her friends were allowed to speak out, and I think the whole thing with her father really was hard to deal with for her. Honestly, from a pure PR standpoint I find it’s hard to come up with a good solution, cause it sounded like Meghan at one point really wanted a relationship with her father. Now I know everyone thinks she should cut him out, but really we don’t know everything and it sounds like she sort of has, but this is totally her decision and should be. Plus if you ignore her father he finds someone who will give him a microphone. If you say anything he has what he wants more publicity, and his other daughter is just eating this up. The Royals general PR reaction and most good PR people would tell you let it die down don’t respond, and I especially think this is what they originally tried. But with so many crazy different gossip angles, this ignoring just made it explode into other angles. Meghan being new to royalty, and unlike Waity Kate who was around forever as a non-married royal Meghan was just kind of thrown in. Meghan being vastly different than the usual royal spouses to be, and you have some of the staff who are up in arms about the changes, and this creates the second prong of crap. This is probably further exacerbated because as a person I get the feeling Harry was more fun to deal with and easy going than William and when Harry’s side changed a bit it was probably more noticeable to the staff. Plus, Meghan seems to be the only one who is type A, and they all may need that a bit, but it changes things. As much as I think these “media” need to stop speaking with the crazy sources and looking for mean stuff, (staff, crazy family, ex-friends) I don’t think that’s a realistic thing to happen. I’m sure they thought about the friends people angle, and I think it was good move. I hope it helps it die down a bit for them.
Some of it may be played up for attention (which, as someone mentioned on another article the other day, is even more cruel) but it’s also about who he is as a person- which groups of people he feels most free to consistently degrade for attention and the approval of other scumbag bigots. Old white dude is what he promotes, his main motive just happens to be thirst. He’s on the ‘man builds career off of flaunting insensitivity and punching down at society’s favorite targets’ career path that a lot of men use or admire.
If he wanted to, he could have gone the opposite route and built his career off of punching up instead- which still would get him attention from outraged trash. But he doesn’t, and that’s telling.
+10000000000000 He is a horrible and cruel man. And his article today was a recopilación of BS. He is soooo butthurt, another man that can’t accept a woman denying him the attention he thinks he deserves. No wonder he sympathizes with Tóxic Thomas.
What do these reporters hope to ‘achieve’ with the attacks on Meghan? That she will die? That she will disappear? This is a family. This is a baby. This is horrible behaviour. Why?
The royal reporters achieve traffic to their websites and they get to control the narrative.
Maintain the status quo otherwise they become unnecessary.
I read an article earlier today about the Palace losing150K fake accounts from their website. It mentioned the vicious back and forth between posters over the Duchess’es, the death threats that have been received and the multiple account holders. It was in a Hello! magazine article.
The English press in general are absolute garbage people.
Complete garbage. The worst in the world.
There are many legitimate British reporters, it is the tabloid hacks who are garbage people.
I think they’re absolutely overplaying their hand at this point. Because George hit the nail on the head and people are going to start remembering how it felt when we lost Diana.
It is incredible that this woman is not allowed to carry her baby in peace. I would honestly love to ask these ‘journalists’ what they want to accomplish and where they think they are going with this. Like, where is the goal with all of this? Harry is not going to divorce her tomorrow and that baby is absolutely going to be born.
It’s as if they will not rest until she is gone from any palaces or cottages, gone from the UK, gone from the RF all together. I picture a bunch of angry, screaming lunatics shouting OUT OUT OUT!!!! They have gotten beyond ridiculous at this point and it’s completely unacceptable to treat a pregnant woman this way. Like you said, she is married to Harry and they are not getting divorced tomorrow. She is going to have a baby with the man. I really think they are just completely unwilling to accept that. If I was British I would feel absolutely ashamed.
I know it would be extremely difficult to do, but I wish she could develop a bit of an AOC attitude towards the British press.
Jealous trash.
I googled AOC at Urban Dictionary and got Ass of Champion, Ass on Couch, Age of Conan and Amped on Coffee. Little help, Bella? My brain is slush this morning. I’m blaming the 6 inches of snow overnight.
@Lady D
AOC = Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, queen of mic dropping replies to racist, deplorable trolls.
@Lady D Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who really does know how to clap back so well.
@Lady D — for more context she is an American politician. She is the youngest woman to ever be elected to Congress at 29. The right-wing press comes for her like they do for Meghan because she is Latina, out spoken and a self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist.
When Meghan’s friends spoke to Oeople, royal reporters wrote hundreds of articles saying that Meghan was like Diana but now suddenly she isn’t. They are a joke and they’re mad because now the whole world is judging them
Well let’s face it – the claim of “friend” is a bit long there. He would never have had the time of day for her if she didn’t marry Harry.
So? Same thing goes for Kate, Diana, even Amal…
Plus he didn’t call her a friend, the articles do
Well, she *did* marry Harry. And is now the Duchess of Sussex.
Every other harridan in the world had the chance to go for him. He’s now made his choice. Everybody else need to settle down and accept it. 😘😘
Isn’t life a series of “ifs” and consequences for everyone? Lives intersect for so many reasons. We become aware of people and become acquainted and friends for thousands of reasons. So what if she popped up on George Clooney’s radar because of Harry? People pop up on each other’s radar for myriad of reasons.
Even The Times’ Valentine Low has written horrid things.
They only use Diana’s name to intimidate Meghan – EXAMPLE: When People Magazine came out; all the articles from Kay, Andrews, English – all telling MM to ‘be careful’. It’s disgusting, at this point being passive isn’t working. I really thought this smear campaign would slow down as the royal baby’s arrival nears, after all they all want the money shot of the Sussexes in the spring.
It’s been relentless and a part of me is certain The Cambridges and Yorks did have something to do with this but now see how far it’s gone in attacking this heavily pregnant lady. There is literally a Fleet Street Agenda to destroy this woman.
I’ve said this from the beginning, that there’s a very specific, $$$ funded agenda against this woman. Someone is paying with raw cash.
Don’t know if it’s the Cambridges (could very well be), but someone out there is deeply threatened by her existence.
hm, interesting. I wonder if it’s Trump or a friend of Trump’s in the tabloids. I remember Meghan came out against Trump in the 2016 elections. and then do you remember all the reports he was obsessed with diana and royalty and all things wealth and ostentation? I wouldn’t put it past some racist Trumper to try to tear MM down basically.
No one’s paying for this. It just creates big buzz and money. If Trump has shown the “media” anything it’s that smut still sells and a lot of them don’t care if it’s true. The quickest way for all of this to stop is to stop reading it and commenting on it. We need a majority to stop, but it won’t. We can’t stop commenting either. It feeds on itself and the modern gossip with social influencers just breeds it more than it did when Diana was alive.
It sounds far-fetched but like… there are clearly a lot of bots out there making multiple accounts, a lot of them are repeats of other accounts but with different numbers, and they’re all parroting each other. A lot of the ones I’ve come across were created in in the last couple months too. (Do yourself a favor and don’t fall down the #megxit hole). This seems like a concerted/coordinated effort but I can’t think of who/why would it be happening
+1
I couldn’t handle this. In my view Meghan would have been a lot better off to stay in show business where she was successful enough, and probably happy. I hope she can handle it better than I would be able to, but really, can any human being handle this? And be truly healthy and happy? I have serious doubts.
I absolutely agree with you, wholeheartedly. I love Meghan Markle but sometimes I wish she was better off as an actress (which she did fine as an actress thus far) but I believe she really loves Prince Harry and how can anyone deny that. Which brings me to these scum of British Press, they should be ashamed of themselves. Piers Morgan should just stick his head up his butt and the rest should go somewhere were fires sleep. I hope for Prince Harry’s sake that he keeps his sanity and Meghan Markle seems to be a very strong woman, thus far she took care of herself very well. I just hope she does the “Beyonce Treatment” and pay these British tabloids dust.
I wish Meghan Markle and Prince Harry a happy and healthy life and a very safe and wonderful pregnancy. (P.S My hope is a beautiful child) .
So, Meghan shouldn’t get to marry the man she loves and live a life that she wants to lead because of racist bullies? Isn’t that how bullies just get stronger, by caving in to them?
What I wish would happen is that she would be better protected by the fu@king BRF – the reason she’s receiving this level of bullying. They need to take a stand and DO SOMETHING. I mean, KP released a statement about Kate’s hair piece for goodness sake, but they can’t put RRs on notice that they’ll lose their access if they keep this up? Come on. Why is it that Kate deserves protection but Meghan does not?
This. The BRF needs to do SOMETHING at this point.
They’re afraid of being accused of trying to stifle criticism. Or at least, that’s the semi-official line.
@Bella Dupont: I think you’re right. There’s this real need for them to avoid looking like spoiled, powerful, fascist, wealthy megalomaniacs trying to stifle all criticism. But bullies both in the press and not in the press know that, and use that to get away with (or in the very least, minimize) the racist and misogynistic treatment of her. They use it to their advantage and hide behind it to pretend that any concern voiced for her by anyone within her circle is punching down or ‘Meanie Snobs censoring the poor innocent peasants’, because Wealth. Never mind the fact that rich white people (including men) are going after her too.
I think this won’t happen because you guessed it “SHE IS BLACK”. The BRF is not going to protect Meghan as much as they protected Kate. It is sad and I feel awful about it, which is why the BRF should get the backlash for this.
It’s sad that the BRP doesn’t want to see the narcissism of the Markle’s. They keep using the trope that they are reacting to her abandonment of them as if she could control how they treat her if she was just a little kinder to them. The Princess of Sussex dares to reject her family. They make it about family, but it’s about control. I was reading an article where someone said that she lives off of the British dollar, so the RBP expects her to fall in line. The thing is that she has fallen into line, has the affection of the queen, and she is doing her royal duties. The BRP is doing a disservice to all women being manipulated and controlled in abusive relationships. It would seem that professional psychologists in England could help educate the public about these issues, but that isn’t an angle they care about.
@Christina especially when their whole thing is “mental health” one would think DoC and PrWm would take a stance. now THAT would make a REAL impact. Kate is more protected because she is future Queen Consort, and mother to future King. DoS is not. It would be FABULOUS and REAL if the Cambridges told the British press to settle down. In my dreams. I would have SO MUCH RESPECT for the Cambridges if they took this on.
The BRF plays the long, long game. Meghan is going to be DoS for up to sixty+ years and the BRF knows that negative stories about her will eventually stop selling and they will move on to another member of the family. It’s how the tabs have always worked and the BRF has been through these cycles for generations.
I’ve really lost respect for them. They’re happy to use her for good PR to show how tolerant and inclusive they are but haven’t done much to protect her. Of course it doesn’t matter what I think but I wonder if any Brits or people from the “Commonwealth” feel similarly. What a cynical institution.
I have to laugh. you really had expectation from an institution who’s soul purpose is to maintain white supremacy and class system . Everyone of them all they do in public is PR to keep the status quo in place.
Darla,
IKR? Iget second hand anxiety thinking about it.
STOMP Out Bullying (the leading national org for Kids &Teens) wrote a tweet today where they thank Geoge for talking about the bullying that Meghan suffers. Everyone is judging the royal reporters and that’s why they are angry.They’re exposed
I feel so sorry for her. Family selling articles about her and she gets attacked? Thats b.s. And she’s pregnant! They would love for Harry to divorce her, maybe that’s their goal. But he’s the type of person who is very protective of the people he loves and he will stick up even more for her. I know idk Harry and he’s made some mistakes but I feel like he is a good man and Meghan as well. I think some people think if you’re really nice and sweet, you’re being fake and they think Meghan is fake. I think she’s genuine.
I agree 100% with this. Even though I don’t know them either but it is the image they put out in the world. My ray of hope is I think Meghan kind of knew this might happen. I feel she is better prepared than we know. She was an actress and very intelligent, and I feel she’s probably fine. I bet it bugs Harry more than her to be honest. Doesn’t make the situation right though.
I am curious about what people think the monarchy should do? I mean I’m pretty sure they are the one’s who let the friends speak to People. It’s not like they can go all Brooklyn on the media, not very royal. I suppose they could release another statement like they did when they first got together denouncing some of the derogatory racist statements, but those seem to just give it more air.
Soooooo….George was right.
Exactly, all the tabloids have done is prove GC right. The world is seeing their petty bullying for what it is, they can’t control the narrative when exposed to others who know precisely what they’re doing. From their mysogyny to their racism it is an ugly, terrible thing the press are doing, and they don’t even have the decency to admit it the cowards.
I’m Meghan ‘s fan but it was strange that celebrities (she wasn’t seen with before the wedding) were making up the majority of the bride crowd. Her father is a dumba$$ who didn’t show up but the Clooneys were laughable.
Morgan is right about Meghan being a social climber but coming from someone who is so butthurt he wasn’t famous enough for her, ita pitiful. Otherwise yes, she made it to the top and I’m fully supporting her skills. Everyone should go after life they want!
Not all of the celebrities who attended are her friends. Some are friends and/or have a connection of some sort to Harry.
But you don’t have to be a friend nor have a connection to call out what the UK press os doing to vilify her. Clooney was asked directly about her and he responded.
Piers is mad cause she ghosted him after they met up once and he still feels entitled enough to vilify her for not having an interest in him. Even if she hadn’t met Harry, I doubt she would want to hang with Piers but it helps him feel like a victim to make it seem like she wanted Harry more than him cause he is rich & titled. Piers is that guy at the bar who when you turn him down after he hits on you, he then insults you or calls you names cause he can’t accept rejection. Toxic masculinity.
Not returning the phone calls of a member of the media is not “ghosting.” Even if they interviewed you (for their job) once. Or several times. He’s desperately trying to spin it like they had some relationship but that’s simply not the case. Just like the White Markles!
And he’d be vilifying her anyway, no matter what. Because he is part of the far right racist radical press. That’s literally his job.
I really think some of these reporters don’t even think of other people as human.
@ Rhys
I think calling her a social climber is extremely harsh, considering you don’t know her personally in any way.
She’s successful with people because she’s actually very nice, clearly makes an effort and people genuinely enjoy her company. Tricks some of her detractors would do very well to imitate. Besides, Piers Morgan (for example), does NOT come from a drastically different background from hers, so not sure where he gets his condescension from.
Anyway, having said that I would pay very, very good money for an hours tuition on “social climbing”…..and so would her name callers! 😬
This fiction that only famous people she did not know were on her side needs to end. There were rumors of Amal and Meghan becoming close as soon as she moved to London. She has been friends with Serena for over 5 years by the time time the wedding happened. I will grant you, however, Oprah was random.
But every other celeb was either connected to Suits OR Harry’s friends going back ages/folks who worked with Harry on his patronages. Meghan grew up in Hollywood/LA so of course some of her friends will be celebs, but folks are forgetting that her two best friends at the wedding, Benita and Lindsay, are not celebs and she has known them since she was a teenager. She has been close to Janina since they were in college, so while she is a “celeb” her and Meghan met before they either were “famous.” She is best friends with other celebs like Sarah Rafferty and Abigail Spencer, again, relationships that make sense given she worked with them (in Sarah’s case for a decade). Your friends often come from your immediate circle, including work. Mine does.
The Royal Reporters like to ignore these facts even when people point it out to them. Their narrative is that Meghan is a lone wolf, social climbing, manipulative harridan destroying the BRF and maybe even the UK as we know it.
I respect and expect substantive critiques of the royals. I am totally fine with them reporting on her clothing costs, for example. Or on ACTUAL news i.e. the shady finances of the BRF or Philip’s almost murderous driving tendencies. What we have seen with Meghan isn’t that.
Oprah attends the same church as Meghan’s mom, and they’ve known each other for years. That ‘might’ be why Oprah was at the wedding.
I don’t understand the social climber thing at all. So Harry is only allowed to marry a person of his “royal stature.” Who would that be? What if he just found someone at school or on the street. Would that make them a double social climber? Honestly, if you were a social climber and American seems like a lot easier and less crap thrown at you targets than a Prince of England to use.
There were a lot of non-celebrities there for Meghan. The press either didn’t know who they were or didn’t point them out. Plus, many of the celebrities were longtime Meghan friends who she worked with for years.
@Rhys: You have a list of celebs she was and wasn’t seen with before her wedding? How would you possibly know who she knew?
I like how the Piers and Camilla completely missed the point George was making. He wasn’t comparing Meghan to Diana. He was talking about the horrible, over the top behavior of the press.
Like, I know why, but WHY do they hate her so much???? JFC.
The color of her skin.
That plus there’s a segment of the press and the public that loves to hate just to hate. I’ve pointed out in many comments on the net that Meghan hasn’t done anything to inspire such hatred, but that’s not the point with these people.
I don’t think being an American helps her cause either, unfortunately.
+American + Divorced + Self Made Woman + Personality and Opinions
Because she’s black and she’s American. Double whammy.
She’s black. Don’t underestimate the societal and structural racism of the British, especially the middle and working class members.
I think it’s a mix. Some is racism. Some is nationalism. Some is misogyny. Some is jealousy. Based on the way Kate is now being held up as a shining example of royalty, I think the main reason is that an African-American woman outshone their homegrown average white girl in looks, intelligence, talent, public speaking, fashion, work ethics, and getting her prince to truly love her. And now they’re punishing Meghan for it.
BAM.
This, all day. Perhaps we can now move on from this question! (Yeah, I kno.)
Spot on. Nothing else to add on this.
All of the above, plus her societal class. Keep in mind it was Queen Elizabeth’s uncle who gave up the thrown to marry an American divorcee, so it wasn’t too long ago this marriage would not have been allowed at all. They say they’ve changed and they have, but not as much as we like. Add the black, had a job, has political opinions, has her opinion on what to do and won’t necessarily follow the status quo. All good things under normal circumstances, but not good for people who aren’t good with change. Cherry on top is for some reason the world is allowed to scream out loud all the uncouth and dumb thoughts they may have, and you now have a mess.
IMO it is the tabloids are the problem. Some royal reporters are just like professional gossipers. They pass time creating narratives to smear members of the royal family to earn money. And it might even be a well coordinated smear campaign Look at the parent company of the Enquirer, AMI and how much problems they have caused in American politics, playing with people’s lives.
I’m personally hoping Bezos somehow gets AMI. He has the money. I don’t care too much for Bezos, but it would do a world of good for society in general if he makes them go down.
It continues to blow my mind how cruel the British press is. I love England and found British people to be some of the kindest individuals I’ve ever met (in my experience). The fact that their press is this angry and out for blood is scary.
Same here. I am a life-long Royal watcher and lover and admirer of so many things British. But this behavior is so disgusting and so out of hand that I–this boring, unroyal American–am side-eyeing the heck out of the UK. Press is awful everywhere, but this is off the charts heinous and vicious.
They have a reputation for being this way too in general. Just downright vicious and mean-spirited in the way they deal with celebrities. Now after all this time they are being called out on a worldwide stage and they can’t handle it.
Well, this is why Harry waited so long to find someone to share his life with. And why (he says) he found it so hard. Both he and William knew what their respective wives would go through. The hate they would receive through the media. The scrutiny. I honestly wonder if Harry and Meghan were prepared for this. This seems quite insane to me. I agree with George, and regardless, he is entitled to his opinion.
I hope they’re smart enough to go for counseling (in general), as a preventative measure, especially for their marriage.
“The strange world of news: man says something that is clearly utter nonsense but we all report it because he’s famous.”
This right following a Piers Morgan quote is quite hilarious, as he gets so much attention for utter nonsense.
Given how defensive the media was about this, clearly George was right.
Funny given that they give a free platform to the non-famous Markles who clearly only spout nonsense
It’s pretty hilarious that these British RRs are pulling the tired old “uncouth American” trope. Are racist attacks and hounding a pregnant woman “classy”, then??? We see you RRs
What was it Benedict Cumberbatch called Piers Morgan?
Odious. That’s what it was.
He is odious.
Odious, Dead-Child Hacker.
Ohhhhh I need to remember that one….
The British media Co-signed on the Markle Monsters to sell their papers. They are upset their useful idiot Tom Markle Sr shot himself in the foot and this may be the beginning of his downfall with the letter. If Bad Dad goes down he WILL take his enablers with him. George hit a nerve and the RRs are seeing the world turn against them.
Meghan made her point and she needs to keep it moving. She walks; they win. And I wouldn’t be surprise is Piers is Meghan’s Me Too: he positioned her and she told him to get lost.
I think George struck a nerve with the British royal reporters
I think George should have stated the press is racist and not go into the comparison with Diana. I don’t see any comparison between the two. Diana was not attacked for the color of her skin she was attacked after the divorce. Meghan is being attacked because of her skin.
George didn’t compare Meghan to Diana. He was talking about the media obsessively hounding both women.
Why won’t the palace do anything about this? Although I think Harry & Megan would be better off just ignoring it all, but I understand that must be difficult. Megan hasn’t even been around long enough to garner such hatred! I’ve always thought the hate Kate gets is also ridiculous, but in her case, she has been around long enough to have something to complain about. (Even though I think most of the complaints about her spending & not working enough should be placed on William, since I’m assuming she is just following his lead) But Megan might as well be Wallis Simpson, Nazi sympathizer, with the way the press is treating her.
I was thinking earlier this week- How do you imagine Diana would react to this, if she were alive today? Would she tell Harry & Megan to just ignore it? Would she be calling Charles telling him that he better handle it on his end? Would she call the press out herself? I was a teenager when she died, so most of what I’ve learned about her has been from documentaries, which can be one-sided, villifying her or making her an angel, depending on source. But she definitely knew how to work the press. Would they listen to her now, if she was still here?
I wonder about this too but what can they do? Stepping in may just fuel the fire more.
I know Meaghan loves using her new found voice and stage to do good work for those who need it but a part of me thinks it would be best for her and Harry to take some time out of the spotlight. Don’t give them anything but their own imagination to twist, just disappear for a while and raise their child quietly and free from the racist harassment Meaghan receives. Cut them off, don’t just ignore tabs, don’t give them anything to write about.
It might sound silly, but I wonder if a simple photo op showing unity within the family would help at all. I say that because I recall right before Christmas the pot was stirring at a fever pitch pitting Meg and Kate against one another. And then boom, all they did was walk side by side on Christmas day and it effectively put all those “Meg makes Kate cry” stories on ice. Those stories vanished after that pap walk because it shut down the BRP’s stories that they hated one another. If they can’t fight back with words, they can certainly fight back with photos showing them embracing her as part of their family.
L84TEA, weren’t there videos of Kate and Meghan duding Christmas talking cheerfully walking side by side? That clearly didn’t work. I’m afraid, it’ll take a lot more than a photo.
This is why I argued her friends had to have the cover of anonymity with the People story. If they were named the press would have just attacked the messenger like they are doing with George.
Yup. Guaranteed the royal reporters would have gone after them and dug up ANY dirty. They had a really mean spirited headline about Jessica Mulroney this weekend just because they suspect she is one of them.
Well, thank you George for speaking up. This is how we stop bullies.
I disagree with most everything P Morgan says, but he’s right that Meghan is NOT comparable to Princess Diana. I have no idea how Meghan is being hounded, but it’s the public that wants it. Also, I think the whole parading people around and calling them kings and queens and princesses while they collect loads of money in countries where people are starving and have crappy health care is disgusting. Seriously, the whole stupid royal thing should collapse in on itself and be gone.
As a member of the public, I don’t want this and as far as I’m concerned they are harassing her-period. Whether you agree with the concept of Royalty or not, these reporters have gone waaaayyyy over the line. George was right, and they’re pissed, too bad.
I think meghan knew what she was getting into when she married Harry. But I don’t think she was prepared for the onslaught the media has given her. She is in fact being vilified and I’m here for peeps like clooney calling them out on the treatment they have given her. I feel really bad for her because Harry is obviously doing the best he can by moving them to the country away from press but I’m pretty sure this has put a strain on her pregnancy and marriage. I only say that because it would be pretty stressful on anyone to have to go through something like this.
George Clooney is well aware that he will be challenged. I will go further and add that Meghan is being treated worst than Princess Diana because if the anonymity that social media offers to trolls. It is unsurprising of their reaction especially Robert Jobson,he was just as butt-hurt in the Buzzfeed article late last year.
Bullies always blame their victims.
While I see no comparison with the two women and their roles within the Royal Family; the similarity of their treatment in the press is astounding since both of them are seen as cash commodity.
Their job is to report about the Royal Family; to hold the ruling class (separate from the Royal Family) accountable. The ruling class (politicians) are voted in: they are responsible for the budgetary matters and laws governing democracy; the Royal Family is a symbolic head of a constitutional monarchy with Britain, Canada and Australia among the notables.
It will be interesting what the minuscule percent of the budget is paid to the monarchy, even republicans do not use the monetary excuse as to their opposition to the monarchy but the Piers Morgans do.