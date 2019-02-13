Duchess Kate wore a tweed suit with bejeweled buttons today in London

Here are some photos of the Duchess of Cambridge today in London. She’s attending the Royal Foundation’s ‘Mental Health in Education’ conference, which is hosted by Kate Silverton. The conference highlights “some of the latest work being done by Heads Together and HRH’s project, Mentally Healthy Schools,” per Kensington Palace. The conference also “brings together delegates from health and education to discuss what more can be done to tackle mental health issues in schools in support of both pupils and staff.” Kate’s Mentally Healthy Schools is described by KP as a “project,” which seems a bit more substantive than the previously nebulous descriptions of Kate’s big mental health study/initiative/whatever.

Kate wore a new-to-us look, and I think this is just NEW in general, like she had this made for the event. Some suggested her tweed suit is Chanel, and while it absolutely looks like Chanel, I tend to go with the theory that it’s bespoke McQueen. She paired her suit with Kiki McDonough earrings, a Mulberry clutch and Tod’s heels. I don’t mind/care that Kate wore something new, just as I don’t mind when the other duchess wears new stuff. I actually have to give Kate some credit: over the past five months or so, she’s been doing a really good job of mixing repeats with new-to-us looks. My biggest complaint with this look? Well, the bejeweled buttons are just SO Kate, and the skirt length is… very girlish for a 37-year-old woman attending a conference on a serious subject. Why does she hate pencil skirts so much??? Even if she needed the comfort of a twirly full skirt, the skirt would be so much better with just a few more inches. Update: apparently the suit is Dolce & Gabbana. I thought we canceled D&G??

Also, Kate totally got a fresh blowout for today’s appearance. She looks like she’s in a shampoo commercial.