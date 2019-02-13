Duchess Kate wore a tweed suit with bejeweled buttons today in London

Here are some photos of the Duchess of Cambridge today in London. She’s attending the Royal Foundation’s ‘Mental Health in Education’ conference, which is hosted by Kate Silverton. The conference highlights “some of the latest work being done by Heads Together and HRH’s project, Mentally Healthy Schools,” per Kensington Palace. The conference also “brings together delegates from health and education to discuss what more can be done to tackle mental health issues in schools in support of both pupils and staff.” Kate’s Mentally Healthy Schools is described by KP as a “project,” which seems a bit more substantive than the previously nebulous descriptions of Kate’s big mental health study/initiative/whatever.
Kate wore a new-to-us look, and I think this is just NEW in general, like she had this made for the event. Some suggested her tweed suit is Chanel, and while it absolutely looks like Chanel, I tend to go with the theory that it’s bespoke McQueen. She paired her suit with Kiki McDonough earrings, a Mulberry clutch and Tod’s heels. I don’t mind/care that Kate wore something new, just as I don’t mind when the other duchess wears new stuff. I actually have to give Kate some credit: over the past five months or so, she’s been doing a really good job of mixing repeats with new-to-us looks. My biggest complaint with this look? Well, the bejeweled buttons are just SO Kate, and the skirt length is… very girlish for a 37-year-old woman attending a conference on a serious subject. Why does she hate pencil skirts so much??? Even if she needed the comfort of a twirly full skirt, the skirt would be so much better with just a few more inches. Update: apparently the suit is Dolce & Gabbana. I thought we canceled D&G??
Also, Kate totally got a fresh blowout for today’s appearance. She looks like she’s in a shampoo commercial.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She looks very pretty. It’s as if she’s finally comfortable in her own skin. Self-confidence is always attractive.
A big part of good fashion is confidence (see: Rihanna).
+1
I do agree with this. Over the past few months she has looked a lot more confident. I look back at old pictures of her and she doesn’t have the extra sparkle she has now.
She looks great. Period
Second that. She’s finally come into her own. She looks gorgeous here. Even the length of the skirt is fine with the dark tights. She has GREAT legs!
Also, I have MAJOR hair envy!!! That is all 😊
I think she look great too. I have thick hair envy from these photos for sure but I also think she is back to adding a little to her own.
I love it. She nailed it. The skirt is not too twee or girlie ‘for a woman of 37′ (how ageist!). I think the fabric would look heavy on her as a pencil skirt.
She looks great. Her make has been a lot more flattering lately.
She looks lovely! I’m way past 37, but I’d wear that if I could pull it off. The tights and shoes are my jam. Her hair…*sigh.
I think she looks great and I love this suit and length of the skirt. I would rock this entire look.
Starting a family and sharing the spotlight look good on her.
But then again, it seems that many women look their best in their late 30′s and 40′s and beyond, as their priorities change and their confidence blossoms and they figure out what makes them most comfortable and happy. Youth is a boring ideal… aging is a secret weapon.
Well I’m gonna say it. I think she looks amazing. I personally would like to steal the whole look for myself.
And I also think that if the skirt was longer/it was a pencil skirt, the whole outfit would immediately look very oldfashioned. In a “she is twenty years too young to wear this” kind of way.
The skirt length keeps it from that fate I think. I love it. Blow-out to heels and all that.
Kate is 37. A pencil skirt will not age her.
I think she would look so much better in a pencil skirt! This outfit is nice, but very twee to me
+1
Yeah, she looks silly in that skirt.
Ever tried getting out of a car elegantly in a pencil skirt with every photographer within 500 years trying to upskirt you?
My grandmother always wore tweed suits with straight skirts. Anytime I see anyone under the age of 75 in a straight tweed skirt I cringe because, to me, it is the quintessential matronly look.
You all know i always push for her in a pencil
Skirt, but I agree here that a pencil skirt wouldn’t look that great in the tweed. We have seen her do that before – she has a few other tweed suits – and I don’t love the look. So at least the bouncy skirt mixes it up?
I would also love to see her pair this jacket with those black, wide-legged pants she wore recently, esp. if they’re a winter wool. Maybe with maroon/wine shoes & bag? That would be a great outfit.
Jan: it would be nice to see her break up this suit & all the other suits she has. They’re quality pieces & she could really maximize her closet.
I don’t mind the shape of the skirt…the “bounciness” makes it interesting but I really think a slightly longer length would have stopped it from looking too twee. The proportion is just so off. The jacket is great. Perfect fit and length. Unfortunately the short length of the skirt is throwing the proportions off.
I don’t mind the buttons at all, the jacket over all is fine. The skirt is too flouncy and a bit short for work, especially for a grown woman in charge of a charity. Tailored trousers or a pencil skirt would have looked much smarter. Has she no friends to tell her things like this?
I dont think her friends care about her royal life.
+1
I hate pencil skirts but it’s because I’m short and have thicker thighs, I feel like they look
Horrible on me. I like the flared skirt on her, think she looks very pretty!
I love pencil skirts, but I’m 5’9 with very long legs, genetically lucky, but I also work on them Monday to Friday, so they don’t get chubby.
Certainly will not let myself go.
I think Kate has the height and legs to wear a pencil skirt, just to switch it up a bit for a change.
These twee skirts look a bit silly on a 37 year old mother of three and BRF member attending
an official event.
Even, if the skirt would be a few inches longer, but I guess she is stuck in these
” juvenile short ” skirts.
At least she is not wearing those horrendous lace doilies, spray painted on jeggings and hoof like shoes.
Such an immature college girl look on a 37 year old woman, YIKES!
minor quibble – As the people from What Not to Wear used to say, you might need a little tailoring, but your body isn’t the problem. I am short and have thick, wonderfully chubby legs that I adore. I wear pencil skirts that I buy in plus size petites. they work much better for me! also eff patriarchical body standards because I need to use my brain for my business and to run after animals and kids. I’m really loving all the #effyourbeautystandards bloggers like Kelli of AndIgetdressed. Fat women, big bellied women, chubby thighed women, etc. can truly wear anything and rock it. I know that’s not the prevailing wisdom but I hope for my generation to change that – and I think it’s working. And I hope for all women especially to #losehatenotweight and wear all the clothes that spark joy, not just the ones that society deems flattering.
Exactly, to each his own.
I love to wear things that are flattering on my skinny tomboyish body, it makes me feel confident and strong every time I leave my house.
It actually feels empowering when I wear something that looks great on me.
I never feel stronger and more in control than after I finish a grueling gym session and I’m literally dripping in sweat
( nearly swimming in sweat ), but I still wear clothes that look flattering on me, it makes me work harder.
I always tell my girls that they can do anything and achieve anything, as long as they are willing to put in an effort.
I run my own business, finishing my degree, raise my kids and take care of two dogs as a single parent, my ex lives in Portugal, so I’m really on my own, but I tell and show my girls that it can be all done and done well.
“the skirt would be so much better with just a few more inches.”
Yes and yes.
A little longer and the skirt would look more professional.
Good look but yeah not a fan of the skirt. The college girly look is her go to look, personally not a fan of it but its clearly something she is comfortable with and I can’t see it changing any time soon.
Interestingly, she is being more visible on day’s after Meghan has an event. Megs had her gala last night and now we have this event. At least one of the DoLittle’s is making an effort to up their game.
Both this conference and the gala Kate is attending this evening were actually announced before Meghan’s. It is not as if this is a “surprise” event
And William is doing engagements today, he had 2 yesterday, and he has another tomorrow.
Shh you can’t point out that Kate’s entire existence isn’t just a crazed jealous reaction to Meghan. It upsets people
R, you made me laugh out loud!
I will never understand the “too old for wearing this” argument. She is 37, not 60.
But her hair. Oh my God. It’s back to being so gorgeous and bouncy. She looks straight out of a Pantene/Loreal commercial.
I have major hair envy!! What I wouldn’t give for full, lush hair like hers.
Agree.
@ Annie, I do understand “ too old for wearing this ” argument.
Same as not every color works for everybody, not every single piece of clothing works for everybody and every age.
I was recently at a wedding, I run into this older lady about 40-45 and she was dressed like a teenager.
The too young look actually aged her, it was a truly odd look.
I’m not sure, if she was thinking that it made her look younger or what, but it really didn’t work at all.
To each his own, but I think that even if Kate loves this silhouette in a skirt and dresses, it would look so much better, if the skirt was just a few inches longer.
I really like this outfit. It’s very Kate but also chic.
My thought immediately, as a woman in her age group that’s a short, flared girly skirt?
Not good. She’s living under a rock.
IKR. Between the blowsy hair and the blowsy skirt, how can anyone take her seriously? Although it’s good that she’s working more, Kate continues to lack gravitas and after almost 8 years as a Royal, that very unfortunate.
This is where the judgement doesn’t match the crime. I don’t care for the skirt flaring either, but it’s not like she’s wearing flip-flops and hoodies. Get real. She’s not old, and regardless of the skirt critique, she still looks put together and respectable.
@Cranberry, I like how you put it – “the judgment doesn’t match the crime.”
If you can’t take a woman with “blowsy hair” and a “blowsy skirt” seriously, I think that speaks more to your own biases than the woman’s actual abilities.
@Chrissy
Your criticism speaks more about your character than Kate.
Ouch. I love her whole look here. And she looks really happy.
I think we are getting past the stage where a woman can’t highlight her femininity and still be taken seriously in the professional world. Many female lawyers stick to dark, neutral suits, but that’s changing, and so we have Amal Clooney. Kate has gorgeous hair, and in my opinion, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with her wearing it like this if that’s how she likes it. The skirt may be a tad youthful in length, but she’s not 65, and I agree with Cranberry.
In general, it makes me a little uncomfortable to bring age into a discussion of skirt length. But I wish she would update her look. Great legs for sure—I’m full of envy—but she would look so much more elegant in a longer, slimmer skirt. Love the hair. She’s such a gorgeous woman.
A mental health initiative in schools sounds much more tangible and realistic for Kate to be the figurehead of the some of the previous nebulous descriptions of her new project. I’ll be interested to learn more as it develops, which it sounds like it slowly is.
It’s not necessarily my style, but she looks great, and I think a lot of that is down to the confidence she clearly feels wearing it. I do agree that a simple Tweed pencil skirt would have made the suit too old fashioned. The cut is maybe a little bit too much like a flirty summer skirt though. I’ve seen some Gucci and Balmain Tweed skirts that had a fringe a ruffle at the bottom of a pencil silhouette or an a-line cut that updated them in a fun way but they looked very business-like.
I don’t love a flared skirt for myself, but my CWs wear them and look fabulous. I think they’re back in fashion? No shade for the blowout – if I had the money I’d get them before any event where I’d be photographed, work or evening.
I would have gone with a pencil skirt personally but maybe she just prefers this silhouette. I do wish she’d ditch the clutches for daytime. Follow Meg’s bag lead and bring your cute satchels to day events!
She has no butt and a long torso. A pencil skirt wouldn’t work with her body type, IMHO.
Maybe she shouldn’t worry about her body but more about being professional.
And who are you to police her body? Her idea of professional clothing might vastly differ from yours. Her ass isn’t hanging out, she is sufficiently covered up and she is wearing stockings. what else do you want?
Tanguerita, unless I’m wrong, that’s your comment up there talking trash about Kate’s body type? So how is it you’re now accusing Kittycat of doing exactly what you yourself were doing? I’m honestly confused by this, maybe you were quoting someone else?
At any rate why talk about Kate in that way at all, she’s a human being not a doll. It’s fine to talk about clothes, and work ethic, but commenting on her body is not okay, IMHO.
How is she not professional? Dont even go there with Meghan’s belly button showing in a very tight white dress!
There is nothing unprofessional about this outfit at all. You might not like it but if she walked into any company no one would think anything other then she is a professional.
our bodies is a given – unless you are a Kardashian. It’s neither good or bad, just a fact. It’s what you do with what you’ve got that is’ worth commenting on. Kate knows her body type and dresses accordingly, but still professionally.
The point isn’t to make your body the centre of attention. The flared skirt looks so young and short.
I’m not even going to touch attacking a pregnant woman over a bellybutton.
Kittycat, women can be feminine AND professional; I think we’re past the days when women had to wear severe suits to be taken seriously professionally. I think a big no-no is showing too much skin, or wearing cheap, tacky clothes, but there’s nothing here that screams unprofessionalism.
If it’s a conference, does that mean she’ll be giving a speech? Or is she there to learn about the cause?
I like the tweed, but the skirt shape doesn’t quite suit it, I think. The jacket with a sharp pair of trousers would be fantastic though.
She’s still there! She’s been there for over four hours, and yes, she just gave a speech. I am actually really impressed with her. I really do believe this is a cause she is championing, and look forward to hearing about the research that comes from her task force.
Interesting. Adding onto the clutch comment earlier, when I go to a professional conference I always carry a tote. You something to take notes on, something to write with, your water bottle, snacks, Kleenex, lip gloss, space for books & handouts, etc.
@BeanieBean: maybe there is some Royal protocol that says Windsor women cannot write, or have a tote. LOL
Ugh…bouncy curls are back. Kate looks best with poker straight hair, sharp clothing lines and low heels ie: ballet flats or low heel block style…stilettos are OK at other functions but she needs strappy styles with more detail.
I am 44 with not bad legs, I would totally wear all of this to a business meeting. She looks awesome
I wish she’d lose that delirious open mouth grin/giggle. I’m sure it’s just a pose for cameras rather than a genuine greeting to her hosts
Just how Meghan “poses” holding her baby bump right? Criticism of these ladies is unreal. Her mouth she can do what she wants with it.
@Kay Please remember the camera captures a split-second in time. And the photographers choose which photo to post or offer for sale. It’s subtle, but it happens way, way too often for me not to believe she does this only when around a gazillion photographers, which may simply show her continuing discomfort around the profession that basically murdered her MIL ~
just saying…..
I shudder to think of the photos they could get of me, if trained on my face every moment. I think you yourself might be surprised to see yourself at odd moments, not just peering into a mirror! I don’t think you have a magic smile decipherer that can tell she’s not sincere.
Her hair looks amazing. Fresh blowout yes but maybe a fresh cut too?
I don’t love this outfit. I think the jacket would have looked fabulous with a pair of black trousers or a black pencil skirt (as I noted above I don’t think I would love the tweed in a pencil skirt).
But, this is an outfit where I can look at it and think – NMS, I would change X – but still appreciate that she looks nice overall.
Is this the first we are hearing specifically of Mentally healthy Schools? Is that the official name of the mysterious campaign?
For this type of more serious event, this skirt is a little too college girl playing dress up. If she was at a more relaxed yet business event this would be ok.
I feel like her hair is very dated and pageant-y.
If I had legs like that I’d live in a miniskirt, duchess or no.
I’ve to the conclusion kate is just there. When you look at other women in the same position as her, future queen or queen consorts around her age they stand out. Kate is pretty and just there. That’s not a good thing or bad thing either. You do you kate.
Her style is so dated.
so what? it’s HER style. And ditto to what @Guest says
I never choose pencil skirts myself, they are not for everyone. She looks amazing here
ditto ~ I have never worn a pencil skirt in my life and never will
I believe Mentally Healthy Schools is an initiative that was already launched last year? I think the dinner tonight is fundraising for the program, too.
I really like this outfit, though I wish she had worn the jacket with black pants, or that the skirt was about an inch or two longer.
Yes, Mentally Healthy Schools is a project through Place to Be that launched last year. She was highlighting the project last week when she visited the two elementary schools during Children’s Mental Health Week. Her new project doesn’t have a name yet, that I know of.
I think she got the blowout because she has the gala tonight. I love her hair, and I think she looks lovely.
We’ve seen this look 100 times before. Just in a different color. She is pretty and could do with taking a risk or two.
Kate can’t win here. You complain about how Megan gets treated by the press, and then the posts on Kate are always nitpicking and negative here. Can’t have it both ways!
There is a huge difference with the press saying that Meghan breaks protocol all the time and not liking the style of Kate’s outfit. It is disingenuous to pretend that it is the same thing.
Omg I’m so tired of the “Kate can’t win here” and comparing it to the vilification of Meghan because sure a critique of Kate’s skirt length is the same as Meghan being accused of causing murder or drought or being called an INTERLOPER. Smdh.
I disagree. Kate’s criticized for sticking with a 10 year courtship (during which she never once gave an interview, even after William dumped her), having a maniacal smile, liking buttons, dressing too young, dressing too old, not taking risks, orchestrating evil schemes against Meghan, being jealous of Meghan, changing her style to compete with Meghan, being lazy, being a completely dependent mama’s girl, and just generally vilifying her for not having had a career pre-marriage, since everyone here is certain she never really did any work for her parents’ multimillion dollar family owned business.
HIGH FIVE- THE COMMENTS ON HERE ABOUT BOTH WOMEN ARE HORRIBLE AND VERY SEXIST.
+1
+1,000
I am disappointed she chose to waste money on this outfit instead of wearing the Chanel outfit she wore in Paris. The Chanel has only been worn once (or twice?), is similar in color and more stylish in every way.
I would love for her to wear that Chanel suit again and was surprised she didn’t pull it out for this. The only thing I can think of is that it might have felt a little “showy” for a mental health forum…? (Karl Lagerfeld has also made some not-so-nice comments about Pippa, so maybe she’s overall just a bit more resistant to Chanel clothing beyond reusing the one little bag.) She definitely could have reworn one of her Rebecca Taylor tweed suits, too.
She has reworn those Rebecca Taylor tweed suits a number times. I recall they were her “go to” two-piece suits for a couple of years. They were nice but i’m bored of them, im glad she is wearing something different.
I don’t think it’s about Chanel being too showy. I mean this suit is a Dolce and Gabbana so not exactly a moderately priced suit. Also, yes Karl Lagerfeld is a know ass in the fashion world but G&G has been very problematic recently as well. I think she probably just wanted a new suit and this is very much in her wheelhouse. I actually like the jacket and material of this suit (even the buttons!), but I really really really (lol) hate the length of the skirt. It throws the proportions off.
@ Mae I agree—I posted my comment before it was announced she was wearing D&G so I was operating under the assumption it was McQueen, which she wears often enough for it to not feel especially showy. I’m really disappointed she’s wearing D&G! Both she and her stylist should know better.
She looks amazing. I love this outfit and her head styling is perfect.
No, no, no…skirt way too short, jacket doesn’t fit right & ugh to the black tights. Did she sleep in curlers all nite?
I like it.
Me too, minx, she looks fresh and confident.
Silly outfit. Very youthful 80s but not in a good way.
I like the suit! I don’t understand this she’s too old and this is too girly argument. I’d wear this length and style of skirt and I’m in her age group. Of course everyone has their opinions/tastes. Her hair looks really healthy and just fabulous.
She looks fresh, rested and pretty. The skirt makes her look like she is clinging to her girly teenage self. Very Catholic school girl twee.
maybe that’s a turn on for Prince Wm?
Doesn’t she have a Chanel suit very like this?? Honestly think the look would be better (and also she would look fantastic) in a mid length pencil skirt. Would love a bum/hips like hers cos mine are like a Kardashian 🙈😂
I don’t love the outfit, but she’s been looking radiant lately. My personal theory is that she wanted three children, struggled with pregnancies and now feels complete and fulfilled. Maybe she’ll come into her own more too with her work, here’s hoping…
She looks great, but a pencil skirt that sits right above the knee would’ve knocked it out of the park.
This sounds like a whole bunch of convening but with no set goals or purpose. Kate looks nice though.
The skirt kills the ensemble, for many reasons. Kate’s taste in fashion is so boring, and this outfit screams juvenile as other posters have mentioned. The hair does look like a beauty pageant contestant and also seems juvenile to me.
I like the jacket and think it would look the best with some wool trousers.
Snooze Fest once again.
Predictably trite look. Screams college-girl outfit paired with Disney hair. But more importantly, what exactly did she contribute to the conference other than show up ?
She just gave a speech.
She brings a lot of attention just by showing up.
I would totally wear that outfit. Love it.
When you compare her style to the other European royals she is the only one who wears these short flounced-hemmed skirts. I put it down to her being proud of her long, slender legs and showing it off.
I was disappointed when I scrolled down and saw the skirt. Less flouncy would have been better. Kate looks gorgeous, though.
The outfit silhouette looks like the current fashion of dress lengths that’s been going on for several years now. Usually it’s models and entertainment celebrities wearing the short skirt length WITHOUT tights. Even celebrities well into their 30s and 40s because they have great bodies. So it Has or is becoming a standardized fashion at this point. I think body type and confidence are going to be more important than age.
This suit looks like it’s from 2002.
Kate looks amazing.
skirt is tween. I looked at Saks website and nothing in that style.
So this outfit is from the racist D&G: Bad thing.
She has great legs, she should show them off! Her hair is to die for, what I wouldn’t give to have hair that amazing.
I think Kate is just leaning into her style, and I think it’s fine.
Although, I would love to see her in trousers every once in awhile, those black trousers she wore a few months back were the ish. Stylish, modern–and with her slim frame and long legs, she rocked them. This is not a complaint though, just my personal preference with what I’ve seen of her wardrobe.
As long as she’s out there doing her thing, I’m gonna applaud.
She looks pretty- hair and makeup are great, I don’t like tweed suits no matter how they are styled but if she is comfortable then that is what matter since she looks professional and even appropriate.
Well, for me the worst about this outfit is that is D&G. Personally I don’t get the “skirt shaming” come on this is 2019. Shouldn’t women be allowed to wear the length of skirt they like without other women pointing fingers??
I am tired of that skirt silhouette on her, but she obviously loves it, so if she’s comfortable. I would LOVE to see her in pants more often. Her HAIR is just GORGEOUS. She really is a pretty lady. And she looks so sure of herself now, confident and happy, Baby Louis really brought that out in her, she is beaming all the time now.
I‘m a 43yr old woman who loves skirts like that and hates pencil skirts. They are boring and uncomfortable. So there.