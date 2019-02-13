Duchess Meghan wore Calvin Klein to the Natural History Museum gala

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Natural History Museum’s gala to celebrate the museum’s new theater production Wider Earth. They also had a look at the new exhibition of related historical items from Charles Darwin, centered around his journey on the HMS Beagle, the writing of the Origin of Species, and more. According to People, the event was in support of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. Harry is president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.
For the appearance, Meghan wore a winter-white Calvin Klein sweater dress and a matching Amanda Wakeley coat. The coat was a re-wear, but the dress was new-to-us. Considering it was an evening event which was described as a “gala,” I was expecting something a tad dressier or fancier? I mean, I like this ensemble a lot, but it doesn’t really feel like gala-wear. Per usual, I enjoy that Meghan gives us different styling looks all the time. She’s been doing a lot of updos in the past month, and all of those updos have been subtly different. This one feels like a “I’m going to work” rather than “I’m so glam.” I also feel like this look needed bigger earrings?
Anyway, I didn’t even look to see what the British headlines were about this appearance, so let me try to do my best impression of the British tabloids:
Meghan Markle’s Hollywood Actress Makeup Is Too Heavy, Black
Duchess Meg Breaks Royal Protocol Again By Refusing to Wear Pantyhose
Vulgar Meghan Displays Obscene Baby Bump In BodyCon Sweater AND NO TROUSERS
Manipulative Meg Wears White, Doesn’t Know Her Place
How Meghan’s Flowers Are Responsible for War, Famine, Disease
Black Woman Wears Clothes, Which Cost Money, And It’s Very Scandalous
Disgusting Duchess Flaunts Her Existence, Makes White Women Cry
Uppity American Refuses to Speak to Father, But Dares to Talk to Strangers at Gala
Meghan Signs Guest Book, Guests Declare Her Signature ‘Patronizing’
Duchess of Sussex Throws Her Bump In Everyone’s Faces At Gala: Gala-Goers In Tears at “rudest, most ostentatious pregnancy I’ve ever witnessed”
How did I do?
just becasue you started this I opened the daily fail and their headline is: Kate is the “epitome of royal chic….” good for Kate. Now Meghan – I love this. It’s super stylish. I don’t care if the event was glam. I see glam in minimalism and this is great. She looks great.
oh she’s a bit below. apparently now it’s bad because she stopped bump touching and pda with harry so she’s “overly self-aware”. she can’t do anything good, literally. she just needs to keep smiling though I think that hurts them all the most. Smile gurrrl!
She’s still touching her bump. Also cute video of them inside of them holding hands while walking to their seats.
Am I the only one who laughed till i cried at some of those headlines?
“How Meghan’s Flowers Are Responsible for War, Famine, Disease”
“Disgusting Duchess Flaunts Her Existence, Makes White Women Cry”
“Duchess of Sussex Throws Her Bump In Everyone’s Faces At Gala: Gala-Goers In
Tears at “rudest, most ostentatious pregnancy I’ve ever witnessed”
And the piece de resistance:
“Meghan Signs Guest Book, Guests Declare Her Signature ‘Patronizing’”
ROFL!
Fucking brilliant.
These headlines are amazing! Totally made my morning!
Favorite part of my day so far were those headlines!!
You forgot “selfish dutchess wore white maternity dress several weeks ago-not allowed to purchase any additional white dresses ever again!” That’s a actual paraphrase from a DM headline that showed up on Facebook.
*eye roll*
I have no ankles. Never have, never will. If I ever get pregnant, I will have to wear shoe boxes because with water retention, my already hobbit-y feet will be out of control.
Meghan’s legs are just immune to pregnancy, and I am in awe.
Me, too!! None of my friends had ankles as thin as hers, they all swole up. They could barely wear any of their shoes towards the end. Remember Kim Kardashion’s feet shoved into some kind of heel when she was preggo with North? Just so bloated. Meghan is really lucky
That’s what I was just thinking. Somewhere right now Jessica Simpson and her pregnancy ankles are green with envy!
She has always had very slim legs, they have extra room for swelling.
I think you can actually see the swelling in her face, but even that makes her somehow look like Julia Roberts.
I had the same thought.
My guess- she’s having a girl.
Sara, “Hobbit-y feet” .. oh my gosh, you are a fantastic writer. XO You should have a blog.
A blog indeed!!! Hobityyy feet 😆
I know exactly what hobbit-y feet look like. My husband could have been the foot model for the costume designers.
I am a known J-Lo mega fan, but once when asked about a flaw she said her skinny ankles and, yes, I did some mini eye-rolling about that.
I could just imagine Piers Morgan reading that breakdown of what the British media would say about Meghan’s outfit
And thinking, ‘I should steal this’.
She looks good. I like how everything except the dress is a rewear and I can’t pinpoint exactly where and when she wore it.
I want her to tone down the bronzer though, she’s too cute for that mess.
Bronzer and illuminator are a bit too much. But such a tiny detail in an overall very beautiful outing. I think she likes the bronzer as contour (even if a bit too orange for her) and as she’s starting to fill out in her face she went a little extra.
She looks best with minimal make up. She is so pretty she really doesn’t need to enhance anything with bronzer.
Yeah, I wish she’d fix her makeup too. I feel like its the sort of thing that it probably looks great in the mirror at home but maybe the lighting in there isn’t great? It’s very easy to overdo it on blush and bronzer, I know I do it all the time, and then I cringe when I see the photos. Like, why didn’t anyone tell me I look a little like a clown???? She’s sort of overdone it for a little while now
Same here, is the only complaint I have toward her style, which I do not like personally, but she looks great.. except the makeup. Too much blush.
Aren’t the olive shoes and clutch from Louis’ christening? When she wore that lovely olive dress (and carried gloves, too).
I think she just glowed last night; she looked gorgeous. Loved the side part bun, everything. ONLY changes: tone down the bronzer, as said, and I agree with bigger earrings. Perhaps 1.5 ct diamond studs should be her “go to” signature for things like this? Simple, elegant, grown up, and understated.
Yes!!! and I think that’s also the clutch she wore to Bristol last week. Love it.
Yes, she looks great but way too much bronzer and highlighter.
She wore the white coat on her very first visit with the RF to Westminster Abbey. With a a white beret, and I think navy dress underneath.
Yes, Gala = black tie. But so many organizations think it’s a nice title to a party and then everyone is dressed in cocktail which always messes with my head. Because I end up over dressed because I see gala. One time i asked to be sure, they said best dress, long if possible, and only 1 other women was in a long dress. The cherry on top: the organizer i asked was in a jumpsuit.
That was funny, some jumpsuits can be formal.
Yes, Letizia (Spanish queen) has worn formal jumpsuits in the past and looked very chic. I often wish Kate and Meghan would take some tips from Letizia, who is almost always dressed to perfection.
And Kaiser, I wish you’d post more about Letizia. She’s high profile and fashionable, and just lovely. And King Felipe is pleasant to look at too.
I just got an invitation to a fundraiser that is called the Spring Gala and inside the invite it says dress is business casual. Lol.
That’s super funny! Think of all the people who won’t read the details inside the card.
Yeah she looks on par with the other women there, so I’m thinking “gala” was a bit of a misnomer.
I’ve noticed that at a lot of these so-called galas, no one is dressed up! The two women who are greeting the Duke and Duchess don’t appear very dressy. I’m sure the invite specified whether it was black tie or not.
Lol…..hilarious….
I hope you had at least a hissy little fit in response
She looks gorgeous, I love this outfit
Agreed, she looks stunning
Me too – stunning from head to toe!
I haven’t read any of the Royal threads in months but could not help clicking on this because Megan looks so good. She is literally glowing from inside out and so lovely. Lucky Harry!
I agree, she looks lovely in this outfit.
I love and adore her, but I think she looks like she forgot her stethoscope.
Lol!
Very pretty. I really like the side part.
*Kaiser rips mask off and reveals that she has been writing the British tabloid headlines this entire time.*
Music (Dramatic soap opera organ)
Fin.
Lmao
She looks amazing – great look, perfect hair and she’s glowing. The coat, shoes and clutch are repeats. Love the shoes. Overall, an A. I think the word “gala” is misleading. The ladies presenting the flowers weren’t overly dressed up.
Beautiful outfit.
But I am in awe she is wearing heels while pregnant. I had house shoes I wore last 3 months of both pregnancies. LOL.
I had the dubious honour of seeing the daily mail’s headline on this at the supermarket this morning. It was something like this:
After *that* furore with her family, Meghan steps out bla bla bla.
Yes- that furore entirely manufactured and packaged by that same daily mail.
I swear I nearly ripped them all off the shelf and set fire to them. I really despise that paper and what they do to women.
If her bronzer makes her happy, why should she tone it down, it’s all about choice.
There is no way Meghan is going to stop touching her belly, last night one hand held the flowers and the other hand was cradling little bump.
@ Peg :
It is certainly Meghan’s business how much make-up she chooses to wear.
I just think that she is truly is a very attractive woman ( inside and out ) with a great bone structure, beautiful skin and I also find her skin to have such a lovely shade that too much make up obstructs from her natural beauty.
In my opinion even unattractive women look better with little make up on and are much better off focusing on improving the quality of their skin over hiding it under a lot of make up.
I love when her hair is styled side-part, I often find middle part aging on women – not sure why.
Usually her updo’s are really nice, except the very tight one, my favorite is when she has a few pieces framing her face.
I also love this monochromatic, very classy look, but I hate trends.
The olive green suede shoes are really nice, suede shoes always look more expensive to me than just leather shoes.
MM looks lovely. Absolutely stunning in this look.
I love the winter white look and the olive green go well together. If you look at the other pics from the gala you can see that it wasn’t a fancy evening gown type of an event.
I love the whole Mod vibe. I do hope the messy bun returns at some point.
I just read Meg & Harry will be the first British royals to visit Morocco in 40 years. That they are doing so at the request of Moroccan royalty makes me wonder why no other British royals got that request in decades.
I thought Prince Charles visited since the Queen’s hellish tour.
It was put out they’re going at TQ’s request, not the Moroccan govt.
Pretty sure it was HM Government’s request – not the Queen’s.
I read something saying it was Theresa May who made the request (to shore up trade partnerships in light of Brexit), but don’t know how accurate that was.
“at the request of Her Majesty’s Government”
The governments of Morocco and the UK decided to have an official royal visit to make friends and influence people. Show everybody Morocco and the UK are publicly friends, which will come in handy with those Moroccan port cities being outside EU trade control post-Brexit. Meghan and Harry were the ones selected to go. HM wasn’t calling up the King of Morocco and saying, “Hey can my grandson and his wife visit?”
Another overseas tour so soon, I find it all rather odd, since she is heavily pregnant. Was no one else available? Were they singled out for this job? Did they volunteer? Is Meghan trying to get as many engagements under her belt before she starts maternity leave?
Who knows? Sometimes a country will request a particular royal. China asked for Harry and got William instead, so we never know.
The Moroccan King’s wife, Lalla Salma, has disappeared. Divorce or not, nothing confirmed. We can watch the Spanish royal visit in the new few days. We’ll see which royal lady steps in to work with Letizia, and then if the same royal is present for Meghan.
Other than the bronzer, my God she is flawless. The fit, the color, (slay that winter white Meg!), the hair, the shoes – officially one of my favorite looks.
Does anyone have an ID on the shoes? I need them.
I think Ralph Lauren.
Ralph Lauren, the ‘Celia’ Suede Pump in Loden
Is Loden the name of that shade of green?
Yes, loden is a shade of green. Some use it interchangeably with Olive.
Thanks, nota. I prefer it to olive, probably because I’m not a fan of the veggie.
Enn, they are Celia pumps in suede by Ralph Lauren.
I have a pair in olive green, great color for all year around and a nice change from black.
The suede makes them look much better, I don’t think they would be as nice in just plain leather.
I’m 5’8, but very slender with skinny legs and bony feet, they fit me great.
If the world knows your belly button popped, your dress is too tight for the royals. I think MM has an issue that she thinks she is Hollywood, not Royal. This is a Kim Kardashian look.
I think likening Duchess Meghan’s look to Kim Kardashian is a bit of a stretch. We all know that Kim Kardashian’s maternity dress would have had practically all of her boobs falling out coupled with some cellophane panels on the sides. In my humble opinion, I am not the biggest fan of pregnant women who wear those tent-like maternity dresses. It gives me the impression that they are ashamed of their shapes. It’s fine if that is what they are comfortable with; however, I think in Meghan’s case, she is enjoying her pregnancy and comfortable with her style choices.
She looks great, I personally I love her style.
+1
Such a cute pregnant lady. I’m envious.
Gorgeous outfit, very chic. I wish the shoes were a different color but the outfit is perfect.
Interesting, I love the olive green shoes, such a nice change from black, but still neutral without being beige.
The side part looks great and the whole outfit is very nice, mature, classy and proper for the event.
Doesn’t seem like it was a ” real gala ” event at all.
The white/olive combo isn’t one we see much. I dig it.
The Daily Fail is now furious that she *isn’t* touching her bump. Jesus Christ…
I think she looks fabulous. I love monochromatic looks with a pop of color like the olive accessories. She looks happy and confident. You go megs!
Shes so pretty. Pregnancy looks great on her.
I was also expecting her to wear something formal but she looks so good; I can’t complain about anything.
Meghan isn’t fashionable but she’s stylish and very good looking. That’s her saving grace.
No one else is dressed formal, though.
Meghan’s skin is beautiful. She’s glowing
She’s such a pretty, pregnant woman. She’s just glowing, happy and confident.
Love this outfit!!!
I also thought her look was a bit business/day (maybe because of the fabric of the dress and the minimal jewelry?) but I am sincerely impressed she managed to avoid getting a make up on her white turtleneck!
I know some people love it, but I can’t warm to this coat—it still reads as being very lab coat to me, and while I LOVE her hair, the first thing I thought of when I saw her was that she looked like Dr. Duchess. That said, I appreciate the remix of old and new!
Beautiful.
I’m roughly as far along as she is and I’m guessing she’s wearing shorter dresses because she’s peeing every 15 minutes and bending at all to lift a dress to pee is a massive amount of work lol
She looks amazing either way! Others pointed out upthread how amazing her legs and ankles look and I’m so jealous. Just started having swelling last week and now I’m extra grateful it’s winter so I can hide them lol
Wish you lots of joy and ease for the rest of your term and birth. 😘
Like!
She looks lovely, and this is my fave museum in the entire world!
I love it, she looks super chic in winter white. Meghan makes me realise “winter white” is a thing I need in my wardrobe. I think she has overdone the bronzer, but that’s my personal preference and it’s a party after all so if she likes it…shrug.
I just don’t understand how, in this day and age, anyone can get away with such flagrant bullying. It is sick. One thing to have those little troll armies, but these people are “professionals”! Piers sure has hurt feelings. Put your big boy pants on, buddy.
It’s crazy, right?! Especially since they call themselves journalists. They are a bunch of racist cry-baby bullies.
Did you see the one photographer whinging that they were kicked out (pushed back) after the event so only one photographer was allowed to get their exit photos? I was like, GOOD! That’s what the Sussexes need to do – have one on-staff photographer, sell the photos to mags, then donate that money to the charity from the event they just attended.
I’ve come to realise that Piers Morgan must have fallen for her when they met…..HARD.
And his feelings seem to be growing as well, which is so strange. Remember, the opposite of love isn’t hate, it’s indifference. He’s been obsessed with her for a while now. I wonder what the next stage is?
I’m actually starting to feel a little sorry for him. 😪
I learned everything I needed to know about P. Morgan just watching his face as Susan Boyle walked on stage. When Susan spoke, the contempt on his face actually made it swell a little. If he’s going through grief over Meghan, I sincerely hope it is absolute hell for him.
Very true, he has Meghan embedded in his nasty brain, just because he met her once he hoped that after the announcement of her engagement to a Prince he would be besties with her and get a wedding invite. He has created more problems for her with her family than anybody else. He has aided and abetted the Markles all the way. Morgan is a monster who will eventually get his comeuppance,
He’s a horrendously abusive prick that thinks he’s entitled to her. His obsession isn’t rooted in love. It’s rooted in entitlement. Feeling even slightly sorry for him is gross and only gives him more fuel to abuse. The next stage with these types is violence. People should be worried for her safety from his obsession.
Piers, his wife, his girlfriends. He’s an open cheater as is his second wife. Meghan was there for business to promote her tv show, and Piers thought he had a chance to cheat on his wife with Meghan. He’s essentially a green eyed monster obsessed with a woman out of his clammy reach. That jealousy means he’s now misusing his job to abuse Meghan publicly.
I don’t know if this is a look for a “gala” but I think she looks stunning and classy in it. It reminds me of something Carolyn Bessette – Kennedy would have worn. Love it.
Meghan looks beautiful and is carrying pregnancy well.
I loveeee this outfit, no way could I ever have or will be able to pull this look off, but she’s killin’ it!
Looks great, flush the blush.
Wow she is gorgeous. I hope she doesn’t let any of those BS headlines affect her confidence, she is beyond beautiful and classy. I believe the writers of the mean headlines and comments are just super envious of her.
Absolutely gorgeous!!
I was “meh” on the outfit as I was scrolling down, then I saw the shoes and handbag and it all came together for me. It’s gorgeous. She’s gorgeous.
For those commenting on her too much heavy of makeup, I always wonder if it’s the cameras/photoshopping that makes her look like that, adjusting for the lighting in the photo before being published. I guess I’ll never know unless I see her makeup in person.
Meghan looks stunning. I love the outfit and the pop of green.
I love this outfit. She rocks the monochromatic look so well every time.
I agree. It’s an amazing look on her
I know I’m going to get slammed for this but I think Meghan would look better and be more comfortable in something loose and styled for maternity wear. I’m not pregnant and I couldn’t stand to wear anything that tight. And I don’t find it attractive on her at all.
No slamming from me, something stretchy is comfortable too although it may look tight. Also, sometimes in pregnancy you find something that’s wonderful and a day or two later it’s much smaller than you thought. Babies change, and grow, so quickly. I had a go-to dress that was completely unworkable the last month. Anyway, I didn’t find your opinion mean, although our opinions are opposite. I think she looks amazing.
I don’t think it looks comfortable either, and it has taken me a bit to get used to seeing fitted clothing on very pregnant women, but I think it looks better than the maternity tents from 30 years ago. Those were horrid. But comfortable.
She look amazing! Glowing and happy. I think her make-up probably looks great at home, and that it’s hard to predict the lighting for these events.
I wish her and Harry nothing but love and happiness, because it seems like so many do not–which is sad and petty.
I love your headlines! Reminds me of how Michelle Obama’s wardrobe was also panned by racists as…too expensive and elaborate…no, too risque with no sleeves…and on and on.
Oh my gosh! I forgot, or blocked out, the entire no sleeves racism. Now it’s all the rage to remove your heart and soul, add bolt-ons and filler and you’re perfect. (I tend avoid judge-y about the fillers etc., it’s the lack of humanity accessories they add that are terrible.)
Remember Barack’s great comeback in a speech at a dinner? About Michelle’s “right to bare arms”.
I love this look! Very elegant and retro glam. She wears the side-part updos extremely well.
This is her best look IMO I love this. And if the tabloids have something negative to say about her, well, it describes them better than her I think.
Wow, I LOVE head-to-toe white on her!!!
She looks pretty. I love love love the coat not so much the dress but that is a personal thing I have about Calvin. I love the shoes but hate it with this look. And I don’t know how she is wearing those shoes pregnant its impressive.
I like her updos my favorite was that fancy “ballerina” bun she did with the all black.
Ohhhh I think this my fave maternity outfit. She looks amazing. I’m gonna sound like a weirdo but w/e: she’s got that filled-out pregnancy face that I just LOVE. So cute.
Love the hair – great updo. Great shoes too.
I love her more and more. Her style is very Jackie Kennedy/Caroline Besset/Audrey Hepburn.
Her legs are amazing, I was so fat at the end of my pregnancy LOL
I think the bronzer is a bit heavy, but it’s a small thing she really looks good. I love the outfit. Plus she has good pregnancy genes as she’s all baby upfront. No baby water weight elsewhere good for her. I felt like an inflated float pregnant. Hence one and done.
She looks wonderful. She should to go a little bit lighter on the blush/bronzer.
White is her color. Gorgeous
I’m in awe that is she is able to wear heels this late in her pregnancy. I swelled up like a balloon during my last lol. But she might be taking it easy when she’s not at these events so she’s able to do this type of shoe for a few hours. I keep thinking of kim kardashian when she was pregnant and it just looked soo painful with the trying-to-wear-heels.