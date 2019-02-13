“The ‘Frozen 2′ trailer seems pretty dark for Disney” links

The first trailer for Frozen 2, but where’s the iconic song? [Pajiba]

Richard Gere, 69, welcomed his second son this week. [Dlisted]

Johnny Depp has a new young girlfriend, oh god. [LaineyGossip]

Oh Charlize Theron, what are you wearing? [Go Fug Yourself]

Jussie Smollett will give his first interview to Robin Roberts. [Towleroad]

OMG Bean is not just a good dog, he is the best dog. [Jezebel]

Little girl obliterates tree with fists. [The Blemish]

Will there be a Vanderpump Rules: Las Vegas spinoff? [Reality Tea]

Kendall Jenner has no pants, but she has gloves. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]

a new character in frozen 2: h-

all of us at the same time: iS THAT ELSA'S GIRLFRIEND pic.twitter.com/aHwWFtp0lx

— saddy (@sapphicaptain) February 13, 2019