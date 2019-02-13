“The ‘Frozen 2′ trailer seems pretty dark for Disney” links

The first trailer for Frozen 2, but where’s the iconic song? [Pajiba]
Richard Gere, 69, welcomed his second son this week. [Dlisted]
Johnny Depp has a new young girlfriend, oh god. [LaineyGossip]
Oh Charlize Theron, what are you wearing? [Go Fug Yourself]
Jussie Smollett will give his first interview to Robin Roberts. [Towleroad]
OMG Bean is not just a good dog, he is the best dog. [Jezebel]
Little girl obliterates tree with fists. [The Blemish]
Will there be a Vanderpump Rules: Las Vegas spinoff? [Reality Tea]
Kendall Jenner has no pants, but she has gloves. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
a new character in frozen 2: h-
all of us at the same time: iS THAT ELSA'S GIRLFRIEND pic.twitter.com/aHwWFtp0lx
— saddy (@sapphicaptain) February 13, 2019
Did anyone else read about Mayim in the “Featured Links”? I’m trying to make out how they made her look bad by her yelling: “I’m in first class.” Also, being a mom that thinks about when I’m not parenting and planning fun things, can anyone explain why a man wants children at age 69?
That’s what I was thinking too. 69! It was hard enough dealing with a new born at 31, compared to 26 (I have 2 total). I mean, people have different amounts of stamina and can deal with little-to-no sleep better than me, but 69? That’s older than many first-time grandparents. They probably have a nanny and I doubt he’ll be doing late-night feedings and diaper changes, so I guess he can have a kid at 90 if he’s able to.
That’s a long confusing teaser. However. the animation looks really good.
I didn’t like Frozen. It was choppy mess with confusing messaging and lame songs. I understood why kids liked it but I don’t get why so many adults were hung up on it.
I personally liked it as an adult because I felt Elsa was the first Disney character to REALLY show what it’s like to be otherized in any way — suffering from mental illness, being in the LGBTQ community, etc. She represented a lot of things to a lot of people, and it meant a lot to me. Because they showed the ugly side of being “different” — it’s not just another quirky character, but someone who feels deeply isolated.
See, I like Elsa, but I find her character so badly handled in the film because she doesn’t *do* anything. She’s a protagonist with no agency. Things just happen to her, and she doesn’t actually get to work to the solution in a meaningful way. She just happens upon ~love~ as a cure for her curse, but that doesn’t examine the discipline and complexity required to handle something like that. Which is why I think this trailer already looks better – she’s actually trying to DO something with her powers on her own rather than just accepting it exists.
My daughter is going to flip out. The first one was kinda dark too. Those girls were basically kept prisoner in the castle.
I can’t even tell what Frozen 2 is about, but I suppose that’s why it’s a “teaser.”
Depp’s girlfriend literally looks to be his daughter’s age. There are no words at this point.
Does anyone else think the trailer is hinting that Anna has fall powers? Also why is Elsa going into the ocean? Are her parents alive in like an Atlantis world? Can’t wait to see this.
Based on the trailer, I’m starting to think the sequel will be about exploring the source of Elsa’s power, and perhaps discovering that Anna has powers too?
Possibly, but I’d hope not. Part of what makes the story interesting is that Elsa is a unique phenomenon. Her powers “other” her and places a burden of responsibility and discipline that Anna has difficulty empathizing with, and that’s a good conflict to have between sisters.
It’s got a Game of Thrones vibe going on. Anna as Arya Stark.
I feel like I didn’t understand Frozen. The whole story and specifically the song “Let It Go” seemed like a celebration of denial. What am I missing?
And damn Disney has the uncanny valley thing down super well. I don’t find this animation unsettling at all and am smacked with how beautiful it is. I don’t plan to watch Frozen II voluntarily but when I see it eventually I don’t think I’ll be able to focus on the movie because the animation is so stunning.
Let It Go was like a “f*** everyone, embrace your flaws” anthem, although that concept is flawed itself and Elsa learns she can’t “ice” the people that love her out (Anna). I personally connected with Elsa because I’ve withdrawn and have been cold to those close to me as a way of self defence.
I heard a podcast about why “Let it Go” resonated so hard with kids all around the world. They said that a lot of young children have problems with impulse control. They are always being told to get in line, to not do things, to stifle their instincts to be free. This song touched an emotional nerve within them, giving them permission to “Let it Go”, to not hold back anymore.
Honestly, I’m thinking the new Frozen film is looking better than the original.* Getting away from the monotone look of the first film is a very good idea, and putting Elsa in a position where her power is something she grapples with meaningfully – rather than as an overwhelming force that strips away her agency as a character – means that the protagonists may have a better focused and engaging conflict. I’m not a fan of the first movie, and I think a lot of its problems center around the writing.** The character motivations and plots just don’t mesh in a meaningful way.
*Pixar Studios still put the animation in these movies to shame. The female character designs are just embarrassingly unoriginal, and they’re still struggling with fluidity in movement.
**Don’t @ me, Celebitches. Watch this film 80,000 times, and you’ll develop strong opinions on it, too.
Good grief, if that is really Johnny Depp’s girlfriend (in Lainey’s post), she looks younger than his daughter.
I literally threw up in my mouth.
I couldn’t stop thinking about the stench of HIS mouth. You couldn’t pay me enough to kiss that man.
Girl…the biggest, involuntary DRY GULP/STANK FACE COMBO I made when I saw that kissing pic. THANK GOD the pic is grainy and distant.
I’m like Tiffany: given the aesthetics of his dental situation of late…(**heave**)
she looks like she’s under 18…and even if she isn’t, having a gf that LOOKS YOUNGER THAN 18 when you’re over 50 (or even over 30!) AND BEING OK WITH THAT is CREEEEEEEEPY. says a lot about a person.
She looks WAY to young to be his girlfriend. Maybe it was an innocent kiss that looks salacious in the grainy photo??
Signed, Optimistic That JD isn’t also a Groddy Pedo.
I didn’t understand in Frozen how the whole kingdom wants her dead cuz she’s a witch and then just decide, ah nah that’s cool she can make us an ice skating rink! Don’t burn the witch!