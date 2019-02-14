Khloe Kardashian falls asleep with a face full of makeup now that she’s a mom

Is Kim Kardashian’s cosmetics line selling well? She released her cosmetics line after Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, and Fenty got most of the attention, deservedly so. That being said, Kim has so many fans and there are so many women who think Kim’s makeup is “goals,” so I would imagine her line still has decent sales. It’s actually not that important in the grand scheme of things though, because none of the Kardashian-Jenners have any loyalty to each other’s endorsements or projects. Kylie’s cosmetics line sells like crazy and Kim has her line and now Khloe has a line too. Khloe and her BFF Malika Haqq are doing a limited edition line with Becca Cosmetics, because if there’s one thing women need, it’s three f–king competing cosmetics lines from Kardashjenners. Khloe chatted with Entertainment Tonight about her latest project:

Wearing makeup after becoming a mom: “There’s been a lot of nights where I would fall asleep with my makeup on, which I never used to do. And I will still wear the next morning! I never used to do that. It’s the one thing that I’m like, ‘Ugh, how did this happen?’” Mom highlighter: “Mom life is a juggling act, but just learning how to put some highlighter on — and highlighter’s a little distracting. So even if you have a breakout, you’re like, ‘OK, I don’t have time for concealer.’ And giving your daughter makeup brushes goes a long way. I learned that. I’m like, ‘OK, you’re good, right?’” She lets True play with her makeup: “She’s playing with my makeup. But she doesn’t know what she’s doing. She was playing with highlighter earlier today and I was like, ‘I don’t know if this is OK, but it’s [helping me] finish getting dressed today, so… We’ll clean her up later.’ But she looked really good, sparkly!” Becca has the best formulas? “I really trusted them with perfecting the formulas, and they’re so good at that. But Malika and I were really adamant about our colors and our shades, and BECCA is such an easy collaboration because they allowed us to still be us, and we picked our names. We trusted them with what are the best formulas.”

Is it shady for Khloe to compliment the “formulas” of Becca Cosmetics when Kim and Kylie have their lines? The Kardashjenners probably believe all’s fair in love and profit, so they probably don’t see it as shady. As for falling asleep in her makeup… I don’t understand how grown-ass adult women can do that. When you’re in college, sure, we all have those nights. And don’t get me wrong, I understand how a busy mom doesn’t have time to wash her face properly too. But if you don’t have time to wash your face, then how do you have time to spend 30 minutes doing your bullsh-t drag queen makeup?