Miranda Lambert announced her sudden marriage to a NYPD police officer

I feel like making a detailed timeline about this, so that’s what will happen. The basics: Miranda Lambert has surprised everyone by announcing her sudden marriage to a New York police officer. As you can see from the Instagram, Miranda says this guy – Brendan McLoughlin – is “the one.” If this seems sudden, you have no idea. My timeline:
February 2018: Rumors abound that Miranda and Anderson East had a sudden breakup after several years together. Remember, Anderson East became her boyfriend right after Blake Shelton dumped her and divorced her (because she was reportedly cheating on him all over the place).
April 2018: The first reports about Miranda and Evan Felker emerge. They first met in February 2018, when Evan was married. We figure out that Anderson East likely broke up with Miranda because of the sh-t with Evan. By April, Evan had been ghosting his wife for two solid months, he had filed for divorce and he was on tour with Miranda.
Summer 2018: There are multiple updates on Evan and Miranda’s relationship and how Evan’s estranged wife is having a hard time. Staci Felker’s hard time is made worse by the fact that Miranda is basically stalking her.
August 2018: Signs of major strain between Evan and Miranda. She’s not happy that he’s trying to maintain a friendly relationship with Staci. Mid-Agust, Evan and Staci’s divorce comes through. Days later, on August 26th, we got confirmation that Miranda dumped Evan because he “broke her rules.”
Autumn 2018: She apparently met and fell in love with NYPD police officer Brendan McLoughlin, I guess.
November 2018: Police Officer Brendan McLoughlin becomes a first-time father. He is currently the father of a three-month old.
Yeah. Pretty much. I think the fact that he and a former partner welcomed a child together in November speaks to the idea that he met Miranda in that sweet spot after she dumped Evan Felker and before his girlfriend had a baby. I would be willing to bet $2000 that Miranda is WHY Brendan McLoughlin and his then-pregnant girlfriend broke up as well. She’s obsessed with homewrecking dudes, my God.
Officer McLoughlin with Kybo at today's doggy diving event #JoinTheBLUEFamily @NYPDPaws @bluebuffalo @ASPCA #NYPD pic.twitter.com/2ItyvK8x2s
— NYPD Midtown South (@NYPDMTS) July 23, 2015
I know this is awful to say, but I hope he cheats on her. She’s an awful human and she would deserve it for all the pain she’s caused other people.
Yes! She deserves a taste of her own medicine
I really hope this happens and I don’t feel bad for saying that.
When I read the title for this post, my first thought was: was he married?! It might be possible he and his girlfriend were broken up already. But…
Miranda is absolutely a terrible person.
She’s soooooo messy.
I’d say poor deluded fool except for the baby. Trashy people.
Yeah, that poor baby. My son was born this fall too, and his full focus should be on that baby right now, whether he’s with the mom or not. Given that he was New York based and Miranda is Nashville based, I’m guessing that baby doesn’t see much of his dad.
Brendan should be ashamed, frankly. And Miranda… ugh, I stuck around for a while as a fan, but I just can’t anymore.
I see a pattern here.
She is a home wrecker. But those men don’t have any morals.
And this policeman seems very young.
I think Miranda gets a kick out of stealing men. It’s all about possession. She will get bored and start cheating again or will dump him. And he will have lost everything.
Lost everything of real value – assuming he was still with the girlfriend. Hopefully he can still have a strong relationship with his child.
But he gains the things that shouldn’t matter – 15 minutes, and a small fortune with the impending divorce.
My god, she’s such a trainwreck I don’t even have the vocabulary to describe just how much of a trainwreck she is.
And reportedly on some modeling web site, he posted his age as 19, sooo (I’m repeating this, so don’t know if it’s true or when he might have done so, but he looks painfully young).
I think he is in his early 20s and no older than 25. But he could be a guy that has a boyish look…
His page on that modeling site claims he’s 28. He looks 12.
That rings true, but, man, what a MESS
Think she needs an intervention.
Ohhhhhh this is going to be such a DISASTER! After all her messy as hell behaviour I frankly hope the inevitable breakup is as difficult and costly to her as possible.
And isn’t it stressful enough to be a spouse of a police officer?
I foresee a “leave of absence” in his future…
I wonder what her issue is? Her behavior is so selfish and cruel. I don’t get it.
Poor baby.
She is a such a twat.
Ugh she is a monster. I hope the baby’s mother tells the real story. I’m sure she’s busy with the baby ha but I for one would love to hear it.
Last night on Busy Phillips insta feed, she realized that this guy is who she called “the hot cop“ from outside of Good Morning America in NYC. She had posted a picture of him and referenced him in at least two of her trips to GMA. Her theory was that Miranda met him on a trip to GMA.
Also, Miranda is a home wrecking looney. It must be a power trip to take a dude’s attention and obliterate his personal life. But, like, it’s unethical to do it over and over. Does she win some prize at the end of her life? WHATS HER ENDGAME???
Oh that’s some good sleuthing. A quick Google tells me she went on GMA with the Pistol Annie’s in November… right around when dude would have been having a brand new baby! Sketchy.
Wow..thats some equally good sleuthing!
Miranda is so bad for herself and those around her, which I understand has truly devastated people’s lives, but she’s sooooo good for the gossip world. Be honest, aren’t we all eager to see how this unfolds?
She’s gross and the men who fall for it are equally gross. Barf.
And she wore white???? That’s RICH!