Drew Barrymore: ‘I have not been able to successfully date in four years’

Drew Barrymore is a judge on that CBS competition show, Worlds Best, with RuPaul, Faith Hill and James Corden. There are so many reality competition shows and they’re being usurped by those celebrity performance shows like Masked Singer and Lip Sync Battle. The last time we checked in on Drew she was claiming that she never gets stage fright because she was a child actress. It was typical Drew and she also went on about talking to the checkout people at stores something. She’s mentioned this topic before, about being open and friendly and having small moments of connection. Drew hasn’t had a special someone since her divorce. She posted something to Instagram recently to celebrate Valentine’s Day, it was a series of sticky notes on the mirror of her trailer at work. (I think the woman who left it was working with her on a Croc’s photoshoot.)
I am not totally sure what Valentine’s Day is supposed to feel like. But when I walked in my trailer today at work and saw that my friend @joyseaboch had put this on my mirror, I knew. I know this… I love my friends. I love my children first of course, but this day is just about love period. And if you don’t have it with a romantic partner (I’m single and have not been able to successfully date for almost four years so what do I know you ask?) I believe with all my heart in the human heart. There are just good days and bad days. Really difficult- test your will to live days. And days where you feel so alive your skin tingles and your smile might just rip your face apart until it floats right up into heaven and you want skywrite about how goddamn happy you are!!!!! But the constant love usually has been my kids and my friends. A type of love that does not require a romantic partnership and navigation. And if you want to read the best thing I have seen in a long ass time about a relationship on love, than read @elainewelteroth Instagram page today. It blew me away. And when I am ready for love I am gonna remember what she said! I have fought my way to a deeper happiness on my own, and i love being independent! It just rules. I am also lucky enough to have two young amazing kids and a full time job, and rad friends. So I’m not sitting around bummed out. I feel stupid grateful. But I’m still a romantic at heart. As for today, don’t waste the day being sad about what you don’t have! Be happy about what you do have. It’s there. I promise.
That’s sweet about love being from friends and family too, and how it doesn’t have to be romantic. I think this is the post she’s referring to by Elaine Welteroth, the editor of Teen Vogue. I’m not posting it here. I don’t know if it’s Instagram’s format that makes everyone’s captions seem like BS or the fact that Welteroth posted a photo where she’s posing with her partner on the stairs to a private plane, but I eyerolled reading that. There were some good lines about self actualization though and about love expanding who you are.
As for Drew, the last time we checked in on her lovelife she was reconnecting with an ex, Justin Long, which a lot of us do. No shame in that. (I do shame her for her sh-tty takes on feminism and MeToo.) I think she left her husband, and by all accounts it was her decision, because she didn’t want to feel tied down. Some people are happier being single and find relationships to be work. Plus dating is hard around our age, even for famous women.
Remember when Drew was married to Tom Green for just a few months in 2001? He was her second husband! She’s been married three times so maybe it’s better for her if she takes a beat and tries to find herself. Also I really believe she should get sober. That’s my take on some things she’s said recently, and I could be wrong. Also the fact that she looks drunk in photos, but maybe that’s just how she always looks.
Ooh and it looks like Drew got a bad dye job and bangs. I would be interested to see what that looks like without a camera in front of her face.
This post sums up Drew’s makeup line:
Playing with color on set 💙❤️Wearing new @flowerbeauty #popfanatic eyeshadow in Splash and Vinyl Lip in Boom with @jamienelson6 💥 #flowerbeauty makeup by @lotstar in collaboration with @newbeauty💄Link in bio to see the entire POP Fanatic collection!! Available @ultabeauty #hopeyouloveit
You could be up to something. I could not put my finger on it but she does look like she is drunk most of the time I see a pic of her. But maybe that is just her face. Some people have a resting bitch face, some may have a resting drunk face.
I’ve never used her make up, but that eyeshadow looks super chalky and like they had to use A Lot to get that pigment.
Her ex-husband just has a spread in Architecturl Digest, if anyone is interested. It made him sound like he has their kids pretty consistently.