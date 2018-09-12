Drew Barrymore and Justin Long hooked up again and tried to hide it

wenn2971241
this photo is from 2010

When I first read this story I swear I thought “isn’t she married?” My mind isn’t in the gossip today as I’m in hurricane-fleeing mode although things are looking better for Kaiser and my neck of the woods and worse for Corey’s. (Sorry Corey! I’m traveling and luckily prebooked everything as all the hotels are full. Fingers crossed for all of you affected by this storm and the subsequent flooding.)

Getting back to this story, Drew Barrymore and Justin Long were spotted out on a date together. They’re both serial daters and commitment-phobes so I get why they hooked up again, but doubt it will last. They last dated back in 2010 and were off and on for about two years before Drew met her now ex husband, Will Kopelman. Justin dated Leighton Meester and more famously Amanda Seyfried (right before Amanda met her current husband, Thomas Sadoski). Justin was last with Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry from about 2016 until at least May of this year. There’s no word when/if they broke up.

Here’s Page Six’s coverage of this:

Drew Barrymore was spotted with ex Justin Long at the Lowell Hotel on the Upper East Side Monday — and a spy told us they seemed romantic.

“He came in [alone]. They left together,” said a spy. “It was like they were together and trying to look like they weren’t.”

The pair dated off-and-on for nearly two years before she married Will Kopelman, whom she divorced in 2016.

A Barrymore source told us they’ve been friends since they split.

[From Page Six]

Again this won’t last but I get it. Sidenote: do you remember when Drew married Tom Green? We might be asking that about Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at some point. I would include Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in that list, but I doubt anyone will care about them.

More current photos of Drew and Justin.
Beautycon Festival LA 2018

Beautycon Festival LA 2018

4th Annual Sports Humanitarian Awards

photos credit: WENN

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

18 Responses to “Drew Barrymore and Justin Long hooked up again and tried to hide it”

  1. Amelie says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Justin Long seems to be the guy you date before you meet the real one? It’s like women learn from him what they don’t want in a relationship. Drew is now divorced but I think she’s like Justin. Neither likes to be tied down to the same person for too long.

    Reply
  2. Missy says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Didn’t Tom Greene say that him and drew lived together for a year before they were engaged and were engaged for a year before they were married?

    Reply
  3. Esmom says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:15 am

    Not only do I remember her with Tom Green but also with Jamie Walters about a million years ago. And I think she married a bartender for about a minute between the two.

    My hunch is that she and Long are friends but who knows. She’s messy but I have a soft spot for her.

    Reply
  4. manda says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:23 am

    I wonder why Justin Long just sort of disappeared? I mean, I know he still occasionally pops up in things, but not nearly as much as he was.

    Reply
  5. Lala11_7 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:30 am

    All I know is their 2010 rom-com “Going the Distance” is one of my FAVES…and I ALWAYS thought they had magnificent chemistry and should be together for real…and there are FEW actors that I have thought THAT about!

    Reply
  6. SJhere says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:38 am

    I like these two together.
    Drew has a Netflix show with Tim Olyphant, Santa Clarita Diet, and it is great. Actually funny, and an original idea. Rare these days.

    Reply
  7. Dorothy#1 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:48 am

    I was sad when they broke up and I would love them to be together again!!

    Reply
  8. chrissyms says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Why does her hair always look so bad? It is terrible in those last couple pictures. Don’t you have a hair dryer or a hot brush Drew? They were a really cute couple. I remember they were on Oprah together and they were SO IN LOVE and GUSHY. They do both seem like serial daters, love addicts. Who knows though? Maybe it will work this time. Best to them.

    Reply
  9. Beatrix says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:09 am

    …he was with Lauren Mayberry all too recently as her “boyfriend”…all I can hope is that he’s no longer officially with her and this isn’t shady.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment