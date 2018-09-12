Drew Barrymore and Justin Long hooked up again and tried to hide it

When I first read this story I swear I thought “isn’t she married?” My mind isn’t in the gossip today as I’m in hurricane-fleeing mode although things are looking better for Kaiser and my neck of the woods and worse for Corey’s. (Sorry Corey! I’m traveling and luckily prebooked everything as all the hotels are full. Fingers crossed for all of you affected by this storm and the subsequent flooding.)
Getting back to this story, Drew Barrymore and Justin Long were spotted out on a date together. They’re both serial daters and commitment-phobes so I get why they hooked up again, but doubt it will last. They last dated back in 2010 and were off and on for about two years before Drew met her now ex husband, Will Kopelman. Justin dated Leighton Meester and more famously Amanda Seyfried (right before Amanda met her current husband, Thomas Sadoski). Justin was last with Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry from about 2016 until at least May of this year. There’s no word when/if they broke up.
Here’s Page Six’s coverage of this:
Drew Barrymore was spotted with ex Justin Long at the Lowell Hotel on the Upper East Side Monday — and a spy told us they seemed romantic.
“He came in [alone]. They left together,” said a spy. “It was like they were together and trying to look like they weren’t.”
The pair dated off-and-on for nearly two years before she married Will Kopelman, whom she divorced in 2016.
A Barrymore source told us they’ve been friends since they split.
Again this won’t last but I get it. Sidenote: do you remember when Drew married Tom Green? We might be asking that about Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at some point. I would include Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in that list, but I doubt anyone will care about them.
More current photos of Drew and Justin.
Justin Long seems to be the guy you date before you meet the real one? It’s like women learn from him what they don’t want in a relationship. Drew is now divorced but I think she’s like Justin. Neither likes to be tied down to the same person for too long.
Yea, poor Justin seems to have bad dating mojo. He seemed really into Drew and she left him and married the next one. Same with Amanda, I think she was cheating on him with the dude she married.
AH! I noticed that trend too!! He really is the guy you date before finding Mr. Right. Wasn’t there an awful…awful….Dane Cook movie about that? If I remember correctly?
Justin Long actually did a movie about it. It’s called literally right before Aaron. Oh the irony…
Didn’t Tom Greene say that him and drew lived together for a year before they were engaged and were engaged for a year before they were married?
Not only do I remember her with Tom Green but also with Jamie Walters about a million years ago. And I think she married a bartender for about a minute between the two.
My hunch is that she and Long are friends but who knows. She’s messy but I have a soft spot for her.
Her and Eric Erlandson (bassist from Hole) was peak 90’s but the hottest dude she dated was Fabrizio Moretti from the Strokes.
I’m just here to second this comment.
Ed Norton also
I wonder why Justin Long just sort of disappeared? I mean, I know he still occasionally pops up in things, but not nearly as much as he was.
All I know is their 2010 rom-com “Going the Distance” is one of my FAVES…and I ALWAYS thought they had magnificent chemistry and should be together for real…and there are FEW actors that I have thought THAT about!
I never saw that maybe I should stream it!
It…is…ADORABLE! Really charming and they have SUCH great flow!
I like these two together.
Drew has a Netflix show with Tim Olyphant, Santa Clarita Diet, and it is great. Actually funny, and an original idea. Rare these days.
I was sad when they broke up and I would love them to be together again!!
Why does her hair always look so bad? It is terrible in those last couple pictures. Don’t you have a hair dryer or a hot brush Drew? They were a really cute couple. I remember they were on Oprah together and they were SO IN LOVE and GUSHY. They do both seem like serial daters, love addicts. Who knows though? Maybe it will work this time. Best to them.
Right?! Her hair is making me sad. She had such fabulous hair in the 90′s. What gives?
…he was with Lauren Mayberry all too recently as her “boyfriend”…all I can hope is that he’s no longer officially with her and this isn’t shady.
