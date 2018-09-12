Norm MacDonald apologizes for defending Louis CK & Roseanne Barr

When I was debating whether or not to cover Norm MacDonald’s Hollywood Reporter interview, my thoughts boiled down to “but does anyone really care about Norm MacDonald at this point?” As it turns out, people did care, because Norm said some really stupid and awful things and now he’s apologizing. You can read the messy THR interview here, and trust me what I say it’s awful. Norm MacDonald is full of the worst takes, on everything from Me Too to Roseanne to Louis CK. You can read the full piece here, and here’s just the tip of the iceberg:
On the Me Too movement: “I’m happy the #MeToo movement has slowed down a little bit. It used to be, “One hundred women can’t be lying.” And then it became, “One woman can’t lie.” And that became, “I believe all women.” And then you’re like, “What?” Like, that Chris Hardwick guy I really thought got the blunt end of the stick there.
On forgiveness: “The model used to be: admit wrongdoing, show complete contrition and then we give you a second chance. Now it’s admit wrongdoing and you’re finished. And so the only way to survive is to deny, deny, deny. That’s not healthy — that there is no forgiveness. I do think that at some point it will end with a completely innocent person of prominence sticking a gun in his head and ending it. That’s my guess. I know a couple of people this has happened to.
Louis CK & Roseanne Barr: “Well, Louis [C.K.] and Roseanne [Barr] are the two people I know. And Roseanne was so broken up [after her show's reboot was canceled] that I got Louis to call her, even though Roseanne was very hard on Louis before that. But she was just so broken and just crying constantly. There are very few people that have gone through what they have, losing everything in a day. Of course, people will go, “What about the victims?” But you know what? The victims didn’t have to go through that.
I mean… the whole piece is like that. It’s like THR was trying to interview the guy with the worst thoughts on all of the hot-button issues of the day. “Of course, people will go, ‘What about the victims?’ But you know what? The victims didn’t have to go through that.” Yes, the victims of Louis CK just had to be pushed out of the industry and shunned because they dared to be victimized by a man who compulsively whipped it out and beat off. Their careers were affected for years, but hey, Louis CK is a millionaire who still does stand up at comedy clubs and the gets the New York Times to launch his soft-comeback. As for the stuff about Me Too… look, Norm MacDonald is trash. Let’s just move on.
Here’s Norm’s apology. Do yourself a favor and don’t read the comment replies.
Roseanne and Louis have both been very good friends of mine for many years. They both made terrible mistakes and I would never defend their actions. If my words sounded like I was minimizing the pain that their victims feel to this day, I am deeply sorry.
— Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) September 11, 2018
Photos courtesy of Getty.
That apology is garbage. Mistakes?? CK didn’t make a mistake. He very deliberately committed sexual harassment and assault. Barr didn’t Tweet by accident. Racism is not a known side effect of the pharmaceuticals she ALLEGES she took.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The apology was written by a publicist from Netflix basically. I doubt he even read it.
Norm MacDonald has been garbage since he had a fit at the idea of having to do Weekend Update on SNL with a woman. Or when he said he hadn’t seen Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette and proceeded to trash it anyway. He was, is, and likely will remain, garbage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Netflix canceled Joel McHales show but instead we got Norm. I think the audience lost out. Joel is way funnier.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is complete trash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s amazing how many men like him are so threatened by #metoo. Wonder why…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me thinks he’s got some skeletons in his closet…. something you wanna tell us, Norm?
Btw you were the least funny person on SNL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, seriously. They not only seem to hate the movement, they go out of their way to disparage anyone who speaks about her/his experience. It would be fascinating if it weren’t so scary. (The kneeling for the anthem thing is another one that has people losing their minds).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got into it with one of my husbands friends this Saturday night over the Louis CK shit. The guy was going on about how he finds very few female comedians funny because they’re so vulgar and “vagina this vagina that” and my husband said “well, to be fair, it’s no different than women having to listen to all these dudes make d–k jokes”. And I piped up “and hey, at least these women aren’t whipping it out and harassing and assaulting guys they trap in a room” and he just went offfff. “i don’t give a sh-t, he makes me laugh and f-ck #metoo etc etc”. He apologized for going off about 4 minutes later, but I was sitting there seething with rage and shaking and I’m never going to look at him the same way.
I refuse to associate with this guy. Husbands feeling crappy about the situation because it’s a guy he’s been really close friends with since he was about 5 or 6 years old. But he thankfully gets that that’s completely unacceptable. But it’s completely baffling to him that someone he knows so well just went off like that. Sadly, there’s a lot of really lame white dudes that idolize these guys, and whenever any of that is threatened they genuinely can’t handle it. It’s scary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It reAlly sucks when you realize people you like and have known forever have such shitty opinions. My spouses family are great people, but when the topic of pride parades or anything to do with being gay, I have to walk away. W live in a small town and the high school recently put in rainbow crosswalks and benches, and boy do they complain about it. They don’t seem to dislike gay people, but they can’t understand why there are pride parades and why people want the rainbow benches. It blows my mind that they don’t get how marginalized the gay community has been over the years, especially in these small towns. I don’t know how many times over heard “you don’t see me having a straight parade.” Ugh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The victims didn’t lose everything? REALLY? The victims lost everything in a second, because of the acts of another person. Gawd, shut up, Norm McDonald.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I read that I felt like he HAD to be trolling. I just can’t believe he said that in earnest. But then again that’s something our POTUS would say, so f^&k him.
Also at first glance I thought the photo was of Morrissey. Yikes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I would never defend their actions. If my words sounded like I was minimizing the pain that their victims feel to this day, I am deeply sorry.“
Except that is literally what you did, on both counts.
JFC!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That interview went exactly as expected. Can’t say I expected much more from Norm MacDonald. I’m actually surprised he apologized.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Netflix likely forced him to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is anyone paying attention to Norm Macdonald?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think if somebody makes a mistake then asks for forgiveness and gets it is reasonable. The problem is a lot of these people – Roseanne Barr and Louis CK uncluded – did not make one mistake . they kept making the same mistake over and over and over again until they got caught. That’s where I think the difference is. They’re not sorry they did it there sorry they got caught after doing it a lot. it’s like someone who is drunk and gropes a woman at a party and it’s really out of character and it only happens the one time or whatever he might be able to ask forgiveness. that person is really sorry even before they get caught. How did people feel about that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Again, people like Norm McDonald don’t seem to grasp the concept of consequences. And what C.K. did was criminal. But, true to their awful forms, the only people worthy of compassion and forgiveness (the fact that they should even have to seek forgiveness in the first place shocks them) are people like themselves. You wonder how they view others – it can’t be as full humans like themselves. And really Roseann, stfu. She’s such a miserable little crybaby. Accept responsibility, apologize in earnest and friggin do better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also some like someone like CK used his power in his industry to grope women in his industry. He didn’t just group random women at a party who didn’t give a s*** who he was. He groped women that he knew would never say anything because he had so much power in comedy. It’s not just about the mistake of groping. The misuse of power to get off
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG It’s been almost two years now?!
What have the f….ng publicists been doing?!
Just say “no comment”, “It’s awful”, “I’m with the victims” and next question.
Nobody is asking you to delve into the philosophical and moral aspect of the dialogue, especially if you are not equipped.
NO YOU CANNOT TALK ABOUT FORGIVENESS!!!
We are talking about individuals who have set up an entire system spanning several years so, no, it’s no accident!
I forgive you for eating the last piece of chocolate cake. Not for abusing your power repeatedly and making other people’s lives hell and jeopardizing their livelihood just because your name is top billing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People need to stop putting “if” in their apology statements.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ughhhhh. He could always make me laugh so hard. Anybody remember when he played “Bob Dole in the Real World MTV house” on an SNL skit? It was the most hilarious thing… I’m dating myself here.
But I’ll never enjoy anything he did again and that’s ok. Because it turns out he’s an extremely shitty person. Who even thinks like this?! Total shit head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I drug him on Twitter for DNA material…and when I read that response…I went back and drug him again…I’ma need Netflix to SERIOUSLY vet the people they’re passing money out to for shows…because there is NO WAY that Norm should have gotten a bloody DIME to be on that channel ESPECIALLY at this time….and ESPECIALLY with all of the wonderful comics out there who would have done magnificently well, without being a canker sore on humanity like Norm…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry–who is Norm McDonald again?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He dragged Nanette without seeing it? Her set was depressing AF – and marvelous. Just so absolutely raw.
What does Norm have? “Uh huh?” Go on, Norm. Shut up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“The victims didn’t have to go through that.”
Wtf? Is he simple or touched or something? No. They weren’t publicly ousted and held to account. They were manipulated. Harrassed. Adulterated. Depreciated. Abused. Violated. Raped. Ostracized. Disparaged. I could literally go on all day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know how Norm McDonalds mind works.
I’m guessing he feels like he owes Roseanne because she basically got his career started.
No idea why he is defending Louis CK.
Norm has become an old white man who refuses to open his mind and accept that all people have rights. I’ve always felt Norm has some deep oddness in his character. Maybe just did too many drugs back in the day.
Really tho, keep quiet Norm.
SNL has turned out lots of people who really peaked on SNL, one trick ponies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse