Norm MacDonald apologizes for defending Louis CK & Roseanne Barr

Embed from Getty Images

When I was debating whether or not to cover Norm MacDonald’s Hollywood Reporter interview, my thoughts boiled down to “but does anyone really care about Norm MacDonald at this point?” As it turns out, people did care, because Norm said some really stupid and awful things and now he’s apologizing. You can read the messy THR interview here, and trust me what I say it’s awful. Norm MacDonald is full of the worst takes, on everything from Me Too to Roseanne to Louis CK. You can read the full piece here, and here’s just the tip of the iceberg:

On the Me Too movement: “I’m happy the #MeToo movement has slowed down a little bit. It used to be, “One hundred women can’t be lying.” And then it became, “One woman can’t lie.” And that became, “I believe all women.” And then you’re like, “What?” Like, that Chris Hardwick guy I really thought got the blunt end of the stick there. On forgiveness: “The model used to be: admit wrongdoing, show complete contrition and then we give you a second chance. Now it’s admit wrongdoing and you’re finished. And so the only way to survive is to deny, deny, deny. That’s not healthy — that there is no forgiveness. I do think that at some point it will end with a completely innocent person of prominence sticking a gun in his head and ending it. That’s my guess. I know a couple of people this has happened to. Louis CK & Roseanne Barr: “Well, Louis [C.K.] and Roseanne [Barr] are the two people I know. And Roseanne was so broken up [after her show's reboot was canceled] that I got Louis to call her, even though Roseanne was very hard on Louis before that. But she was just so broken and just crying constantly. There are very few people that have gone through what they have, losing everything in a day. Of course, people will go, “What about the victims?” But you know what? The victims didn’t have to go through that.

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

I mean… the whole piece is like that. It’s like THR was trying to interview the guy with the worst thoughts on all of the hot-button issues of the day. “Of course, people will go, ‘What about the victims?’ But you know what? The victims didn’t have to go through that.” Yes, the victims of Louis CK just had to be pushed out of the industry and shunned because they dared to be victimized by a man who compulsively whipped it out and beat off. Their careers were affected for years, but hey, Louis CK is a millionaire who still does stand up at comedy clubs and the gets the New York Times to launch his soft-comeback. As for the stuff about Me Too… look, Norm MacDonald is trash. Let’s just move on.

Here’s Norm’s apology. Do yourself a favor and don’t read the comment replies.

Roseanne and Louis have both been very good friends of mine for many years. They both made terrible mistakes and I would never defend their actions. If my words sounded like I was minimizing the pain that their victims feel to this day, I am deeply sorry. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) September 11, 2018

Embed from Getty Images