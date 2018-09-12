Kendall Jenner ‘ripped into’ Caitlyn Jenner for ‘turning her back on the family’

Caitlyn Jenner barely has anything to do with her many children at this point. The Kardashian sisters don’t want to have anything to do with her, and Kris Jenner loathes her ex at this point. Caitlyn’s sons don’t seem to want her around either. But what about Kendall and Kylie Jenner? What’s always struck me about Caitlyn’s relationship with her two youngest kids is that she expects their relationship to be all about Cait and Cait’s drama. Kendall and Kylie have their own dramas and they don’t want to engage with Caitlyn a lot of time, I think. Plus, I doubt it helps the familial dynamics when Caitlyn’s girlfriend is Kylie’s age (21), and younger than Kendall (22). So what do you make of this?
Kendall Jenner was seen “ripping Caitlyn Jenner a new one” during a tense argument at Nobu Malibu, a source told Page Six. The top model and her parent Caitlyn were spotted out for a casual dinner, but a source said that inside the restaurant, things were heated.
“They were arguing . . . It was more Kendall ripping Caitlyn a new one for ‘always turning her back on the family’ after they’ve been so good to her.”
It’s unclear what the row was about, and a rep for Kendall insisted, when reached for comment, “This is absolutely untrue.” Caitlyn’s rep did not get back to us. A source said that the reality stars were sitting near members of the Schwarzenegger clan.
People mag recently reported that these days, after years of tension, Kendall’s mom, Kris Jenner, and Caitlyn “interact when they have to for the kids.”
For all her many faults, I think Kris is rather blameless when it comes to the splintering of the family. Caitlyn pushed a lot of the family away with her lies and narcissism, and even when Kendall and Kylie tried to reach out to her, she just wasn’t even there. Kendall has always been particularly close to Caitlyn, so it’s interesting that Kendall was the one telling Caitlyn off. I believe this story, basically. And I wonder how much of it has to do with Sophie Hutchins, Cait’s 21-year-old girlfriend.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
It’s like Caitlynn made the transition and then forgot she had children, or maybe thought she no longer needed to be any kind of parent. I don’t blame her kids for getting pissed.
All reports are that she tends to forget she has kids with whomever she’s divorced from and it been been going on for 30 years.
THIS. Her sons have been pretty vocal about how she left them AND their mom when she took up with Kris. Now she’s moved on to a new life and ditched being a parent to her daughters. This is completely on her.
Remember how she had to “work” rather than attend Brody’s wedding? Remember how that “work” was just a party where she was merely a guest, and not the host or someone being honored? It was actually super unclear why she would even be there? Yup. Caitlyn’s priorities, in a nutshell.
I think it was on Just Jared, but I saw an article where she basically said she hadn’t spoken to Kim for over a year, didn’t care about the Kardashians, her only daughters were Kendall and Kylie, and they were the only ones that matter. I think is a pretty low blow. Even if technically that is true, she was part of their family for 2 decades, and now they simply are not her family and don’t matter? Suck an asshat.
Doesn’t Caitlyn have a daughter from a previous marriage?? Cassandra? Seriously! It boggles my mind how after each divorce she basically left the raising of the kids to their mom. She can’t use being transgender as an excuse as this behavior all predated her transition. She’s just a crappy parent.
@Amelie – yes! Guess that about says it all right there, huh? 🙄
Yeah, that’s awful. Caitlin was co-parent for the others for years – regardless of biology. I don’t care if it’s the Kardashian’s or Joe Smith down the road… you just don’t say that kind of hurtful crap – even if you feel that way.
Caitlyn has had a very long history of making families and divorce, start a new family and repeat. I think it really speaks volumes about a person when their adult children refuses to have anything to do with them.
My ex has no relationship with his daughters. Mainly because he expected them to do all the giving in the relationship and he did all the taking. Seems to be the same with Caitlin and her daughters.
She became a woman but still acts like a middle-aged man, dating someone young enough to be her daughter. No defending her here. If she was still a man, we’d lump her in with Ben Affleck.
Indeed, it’d be a case of ‘mid life crisis’. Its so sad as the family did support her coming out, the fact that ALL her children want nothing to do with her is very telling.
Yeah except 68 years old aint mid life.
Caitlyn get your shit together, you only get one life. I doubt you’ll be regretting not having more 20 year old gfs when you are alone on your deathbed and none of your kids want anything to do with you……..
Hmmm…Kendall announces that she is taking a break from runway modelling, she doesn’t have much of a storyline on KUWTK and her personal life is very low key compared to her sisters. Now all of a sudden she is having a public argument with Caitlyn? For all their faults you rarely see the Kardashian/Jenner’s fighting each other unless it is on camera.
Caitlyn is a selfish person and a not a great parent, but I have doubts about this story.
I don’t know. I think this has been brewing for quite a while.
Maybe, but whenever it involves a member of this family, I always wonder if they are looking to make money in some way
The only prob with this theory is there is no way PMK would allow Caitlin on KUWTK.
While I do think Caitlyn rightfully has this coming because she did ignore her kids after the transition (not that she was super great at parenting before, either -see allowing your youngest child to be groomed by a creepy, opportunistic pedo and greenlighting plastic surgery even before her body had stopped growing), I can’t help but see PMK’s hand in this story. I feel like she found something to keep Kendull’s name in the press and she’s running with it.
Kendall and Sophie look my age. I’m 42 years old. That’s all the energy I can muster for this story as I had to reread everyone’s age. Including Caitlyn’s.
Both of those young women should stop messing with their lips. It is not doing either one of them any favors.
I think kris did handle it with a lot of grace. I think she suffered a loss that is so hard to understand. I would imagine that if your spouse transitions, it’s a death in a way. That person she married is gone, in many ways. It doesn’t mean she is against trans people or not supportive of the transition, but the reality is she married Bruce and Bruce is now gone.
And the way Caitlin acted absolutely compounded it. Blaming Kris, accusing her, all of that. I wonder how much good it would have done Kris if Caitlin has simply held her hand and said, even once, “I know this isn’t easy for you, either”.
I think all the kardashians showed varying degrees of compassion, most of them were very compassionate and kind to Caitlin. In return they received a lot of bullsh*t and unkindness and accusation etc etc. I would not be surprised if these relationships are never repaired.
What a sad, sorry excuse of a person to “represent” trans people. She should not claim to be a beacon of the trans community, everything she does is so mean and spiteful and Trump-Supporter-y.
It was reported that Caitlin (Bruce at the time) was beginning to transition when he met Kris and that she knew about it. So I believe when Caitlin finally transitioned it was not as big of deal.
Kendall looks jakked in that pic … … i KNEW she wouldnt be able to resist.
Sophie Hutchins is 21? Wow. If you would have told me she was in her early 30s I would have believed you.
