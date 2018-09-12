Kendall Jenner ‘ripped into’ Caitlyn Jenner for ‘turning her back on the family’

CFDA Fashion Awards 2018 in New York

Caitlyn Jenner barely has anything to do with her many children at this point. The Kardashian sisters don’t want to have anything to do with her, and Kris Jenner loathes her ex at this point. Caitlyn’s sons don’t seem to want her around either. But what about Kendall and Kylie Jenner? What’s always struck me about Caitlyn’s relationship with her two youngest kids is that she expects their relationship to be all about Cait and Cait’s drama. Kendall and Kylie have their own dramas and they don’t want to engage with Caitlyn a lot of time, I think. Plus, I doubt it helps the familial dynamics when Caitlyn’s girlfriend is Kylie’s age (21), and younger than Kendall (22). So what do you make of this?

Kendall Jenner was seen “ripping Caitlyn Jenner a new one” during a tense argument at Nobu Malibu, a source told Page Six. The top model and her parent Caitlyn were spotted out for a casual dinner, but a source said that inside the restaurant, things were heated.

“They were arguing . . . It was more Kendall ripping Caitlyn a new one for ‘always turning her back on the family’ after they’ve been so good to her.”

It’s unclear what the row was about, and a rep for Kendall insisted, when reached for comment, “This is absolutely untrue.” Caitlyn’s rep did not get back to us. A source said that the reality stars were sitting near members of the Schwarzenegger clan.

People mag recently reported that these days, after years of tension, Kendall’s mom, Kris Jenner, and Caitlyn “interact when they have to for the kids.”

For all her many faults, I think Kris is rather blameless when it comes to the splintering of the family. Caitlyn pushed a lot of the family away with her lies and narcissism, and even when Kendall and Kylie tried to reach out to her, she just wasn’t even there. Kendall has always been particularly close to Caitlyn, so it’s interesting that Kendall was the one telling Caitlyn off. I believe this story, basically. And I wonder how much of it has to do with Sophie Hutchins, Cait’s 21-year-old girlfriend.

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins leaving Craig's restaurant

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins leaving Craig's restaurant

Photos courtesy of WENN.

  1. Izzy says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:08 am

    It’s like Caitlynn made the transition and then forgot she had children, or maybe thought she no longer needed to be any kind of parent. I don’t blame her kids for getting pissed.

  2. Aims says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:14 am

    Caitlyn has had a very long history of making families and divorce, start a new family and repeat. I think it really speaks volumes about a person when their adult children refuses to have anything to do with them.

  3. Rapunzel says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:17 am

    She became a woman but still acts like a middle-aged man, dating someone young enough to be her daughter. No defending her here. If she was still a man, we’d lump her in with Ben Affleck.

  4. RBC says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:22 am

    Hmmm…Kendall announces that she is taking a break from runway modelling, she doesn’t have much of a storyline on KUWTK and her personal life is very low key compared to her sisters. Now all of a sudden she is having a public argument with Caitlyn? For all their faults you rarely see the Kardashian/Jenner’s fighting each other unless it is on camera.
    Caitlyn is a selfish person and a not a great parent, but I have doubts about this story.

  5. grabbyhands says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:23 am

    While I do think Caitlyn rightfully has this coming because she did ignore her kids after the transition (not that she was super great at parenting before, either -see allowing your youngest child to be groomed by a creepy, opportunistic pedo and greenlighting plastic surgery even before her body had stopped growing), I can’t help but see PMK’s hand in this story. I feel like she found something to keep Kendull’s name in the press and she’s running with it.

  6. Slowsnow says:
    September 12, 2018 at 8:05 am

    Kendall and Sophie look my age. I’m 42 years old. That’s all the energy I can muster for this story as I had to reread everyone’s age. Including Caitlyn’s.

  7. CharliePenn says:
    September 12, 2018 at 8:27 am

    I think kris did handle it with a lot of grace. I think she suffered a loss that is so hard to understand. I would imagine that if your spouse transitions, it’s a death in a way. That person she married is gone, in many ways. It doesn’t mean she is against trans people or not supportive of the transition, but the reality is she married Bruce and Bruce is now gone.
    And the way Caitlin acted absolutely compounded it. Blaming Kris, accusing her, all of that. I wonder how much good it would have done Kris if Caitlin has simply held her hand and said, even once, “I know this isn’t easy for you, either”.
    I think all the kardashians showed varying degrees of compassion, most of them were very compassionate and kind to Caitlin. In return they received a lot of bullsh*t and unkindness and accusation etc etc. I would not be surprised if these relationships are never repaired.

    What a sad, sorry excuse of a person to “represent” trans people. She should not claim to be a beacon of the trans community, everything she does is so mean and spiteful and Trump-Supporter-y.

  8. stinky says:
    September 12, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Kendall looks jakked in that pic … … i KNEW she wouldnt be able to resist.

  9. Tallia says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:16 am

    Sophie Hutchins is 21? Wow. If you would have told me she was in her early 30s I would have believed you.

