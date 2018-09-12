Kendall Jenner ‘ripped into’ Caitlyn Jenner for ‘turning her back on the family’

Caitlyn Jenner barely has anything to do with her many children at this point. The Kardashian sisters don’t want to have anything to do with her, and Kris Jenner loathes her ex at this point. Caitlyn’s sons don’t seem to want her around either. But what about Kendall and Kylie Jenner? What’s always struck me about Caitlyn’s relationship with her two youngest kids is that she expects their relationship to be all about Cait and Cait’s drama. Kendall and Kylie have their own dramas and they don’t want to engage with Caitlyn a lot of time, I think. Plus, I doubt it helps the familial dynamics when Caitlyn’s girlfriend is Kylie’s age (21), and younger than Kendall (22). So what do you make of this?

Kendall Jenner was seen “ripping Caitlyn Jenner a new one” during a tense argument at Nobu Malibu, a source told Page Six. The top model and her parent Caitlyn were spotted out for a casual dinner, but a source said that inside the restaurant, things were heated. “They were arguing . . . It was more Kendall ripping Caitlyn a new one for ‘always turning her back on the family’ after they’ve been so good to her.” It’s unclear what the row was about, and a rep for Kendall insisted, when reached for comment, “This is absolutely untrue.” Caitlyn’s rep did not get back to us. A source said that the reality stars were sitting near members of the Schwarzenegger clan. People mag recently reported that these days, after years of tension, Kendall’s mom, Kris Jenner, and Caitlyn “interact when they have to for the kids.”

[From Page Six]

For all her many faults, I think Kris is rather blameless when it comes to the splintering of the family. Caitlyn pushed a lot of the family away with her lies and narcissism, and even when Kendall and Kylie tried to reach out to her, she just wasn’t even there. Kendall has always been particularly close to Caitlyn, so it’s interesting that Kendall was the one telling Caitlyn off. I believe this story, basically. And I wonder how much of it has to do with Sophie Hutchins, Cait’s 21-year-old girlfriend.