Barry Jenkins: My white driver called me the n-word during the Oscar season

Barry Jenkins won an Oscar for his wonderful and brilliant film Moonlight. He didn’t win Best Director – that went to Damien Chazelle, director of La La Land – but Moonlight won Best Picture, in one of the craziest entertainment moments of 2017, when Faye Dunaway said the wrong thing because they got the wrong envelope. Weirdly, Chazelle and Jenkins both have new films out this fall – Chazelle has First Man, and Jenkins has If Beale Street Could Talk. Jenkins’ film is an adaptation of a James Baldwin novel of the same name, all about a young black couple in the 1970s. The reviews out of TIFF are not flat-out wonderful, but a lot of critics liked it. While doing a discussion at TIFF, Jenkins spoke at length about race and what it means to be a black man in America, and then he shared a story about the Moonlight Oscar campaign and how his DRIVER called him the n-word. From Vulture:

“During awards season for Moonlight, I was at some big party. It was the Governor Awards for the Academy. It’s an amazing event. It’s the event you hear about the least, where they honor all of these folks. The woman who cut Lawrence of Arabia, the editor, she received a lifetime achievement award there. It’s all these cars, everybody’s in tuxedos, and there’s an after-party at the Sunset Tower Hotel. The Sunset Tower Hotel is this hotel that it’s very hard to get in and out of. The valet line is very short. So cars come in and they go out, they come in, they go out.

“So I’m at this party and I was trying to get to my homeboy Justin Simien’s after-party for his show Dear White People. My driver, he had a hard time getting in and out of the valet, because if you pull up and your person’s not there, you’ve got to drive out and circle around. I come out and the valet person is just like, shocked. I’m like, “What’s up?” He’s goes, “Oh, you shouldn’t get in the car with that dude.” I’m like, “Why?” He goes, “Oh, because when I was out here before, he looked all agitated, and I said to him, ‘What’s wrong?’ He goes, ‘Oh, you know, nothing, I’m just sitting around here waiting around to pick up this n—er.’ And then he smiled and said, ‘Oh, and he’s probably going to get nominated for Best Director.’” Subtext: But he’s still just a n—er.”

“And this is when I’m wearing a $5,000 suit. I’ve just come from the Governor Awards. So if it could happen to me with someone who’s driving me, a person in power, what the hell do you think happens to some dude working a shift at the factory? Or some dude walking to the bar? So when we got to that scene I was like, This is f–king it. This is it. Everything we’ve been doing. Yes. Because I felt this at the height of my public awareness, whatever — [he] literally said, “This dude is probably going to be nominated for Best Director.” And then he called me that sh-t right before. So if it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone and we’ve got to tell these damn stories.