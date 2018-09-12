Jimmy Kimmel: ‘There’s no one worse than liberals…liberals will eat their own’

Does anyone else feel slightly suspicious of Jimmy Kimmel? I enjoy the fact that he’s become more politically active, and I’m completely fine with people referring to his many late-night political speeches as “Cronkite moments.” But I also feel an undercurrent of suspicion, like Kimmel is being promoted – through no fault of his own – as some kind of “spokesperson for the people,” and “our new woke ally.” And he just isn’t that guy. He’s still going to say and do stupid things, I’m positive. He’s still going to “disappoint” people, I’m sure. I guess that saying I’m “suspicious” is probably the wrong word to use. It’s more like… I’m just tired and no one is perfect, so stop trying to convince me that everything Kimmel says is the most brilliant political commentary out there. Kimmel knows that too – he’s not out here, claiming to be the new political savant. Kimmel sat down for a lengthy interview with InStyle, which you can read here. He talks a lot about the hype he’s gotten during the Trump presidency, and more. Some highlights:

Why he took a week off: “There’s a fresh new batch of horrors every single day. I don’t want to start the show with Donald Trump every night. Sometimes I’m just giving myself a break, but I do think it’s a relief for people to be reminded that life continues despite his presence.” Liberals eat their own: “There’s no one worse than liberals. Conservatives stick together. Liberals will eat their own. They’re like an aquarium full of piranhas.” He’s not here to be weaponized: “I would love if one day my point of view could be taken as my point of view rather than some kind of political weapon. Because that’s not what I am, and that’s not ever what I intended.” His work on health care: “I never in my life thought my name would be invoked on the floor of Congress. Unless I committed some kind of horrible crime. I’m not looking to be a leader. I’m compelled to speak, and people shouldn’t read any more into it than that. I hear people saying smart, meaningful things every day. I just happen to have a television show.” Whether ABC ever gives him notes or asks him to tone it down: “Sometimes a little bit. For the most part, I never listen. They can pressure me all they want, but I still say what I want to say. I still do what I want to do.” On the death threats he & his family receive: “I don’t give it much energy. Sometimes it’ll upset my wife, but I know those people are cowards.” He loves funny women: “I’ve really had three relationships. My first wife, Gina, who’s very funny. Next was Sarah Silverman, who’s very funny. And my wife. All the women in my family are funny, so I think that’s probably the reason I’m attracted to funny women.” On the current political situation: “It’s like there are wild animals loose in the house, and they’re breaking everything. We just need to open all the windows and force them out. I hope and I trust that we will get past this and we’ll go back to the old way, where we could just talk about dumb things.”

“It’s like there are wild animals loose in the house, and they’re breaking everything. We just need to open all the windows and force them out.” It’s true. It’s like the Trump presidency has just been an unfolding natural disaster of cataclysmic proportions and we spent too much time, as a society, debating about whether we should actually call them “wild animals” when we should have been focusing on how to force them out. As for this: “There’s no one worse than liberals. Conservatives stick together. Liberals will eat their own. They’re like an aquarium full of piranhas.” Ugh. I mean, I get it, the Democratic Party will never “fall in lockstep” like the Republicans. But really, who can look at Paul Ryan, Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell and say “well at least they’re on the same page, that’s a plus.”