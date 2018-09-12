Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger spotted at Napa winery together

View this post on Instagram
What a weekend! We had the distinct pleasure of hosting Mr. Chris Pratt and Miss Katherine Schwarzenegger and friends this past Saturday, and they are every bit as warm and hilarious as you'd think! We are SO happy to have you as part of our Round Pond Family! 😊😊😊 . . . #chrispratt #starlord #marvel #napa #roundpond #roundpondestate #napa #napavalley #star #wine #winecountry #cabernet #winery
I live in Atlanta, and there’s been an explosion of breweries here. Fortunately I’m a “beer chick” and prefer a hoppy brew over the fruit of the vine. My dream date at a local brewery with acoustic music or stand up comedy must be the equivalent of Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s weekend jaunt to a Napa, California vineyard.
Katherine and Chris have been an item for a while, but have kept things relatively low key and haven’t posted anything on social media. This didn’t stop the Round Pond Estate winery from posting photos from the couple’s visit on Saturday. They captioned the photo, “What a weekend! We had the distinct pleasure of hosting Mr. Chris Pratt and Miss Katherine Schwarzenegger and friends this past Saturday and they are every bit as warm and hilarious as you’d think!”
The visit was part of a Pratt family mini-vacation. Chris’s brother, Cully (great name), posted photos to his IG feed. He said that the family was in town for a fundraiser for The Leaven, a charity that provides after-schools programs to struggling neighborhoods. He also posted a video of Chris attempting to open a bottle of champagne using a saber. The actor joked, “We are at Round Pond Estates, about to have what’s considered to be the greatest night of our lives, but one of us will die.” Initially, his efforts were an “unprecedented failure,” but he eventually got the knack of the trick and opened the bottle.
View this post on Instagram
Few more pics for the fellas & gals who attended the incredibly beautiful wine tour @roundpondestate. If you ever have a chance to checkout St. Helena / Napa Valley it's a must! @candy_lvr @katherineschwarzenegger @prattprattpratt @highbrassleather and all our friends & family not on IG, until nect time!
Looks like everyone had fun. And, hey, the vineyard visit might have even given Chris and Katherine a chance to do a little shipping for potential wines to serve at their (inevitable) engagement party. I do think Chris should stick with a corkscrew though.
View this post on Instagram
So thankful for time shared with my family & friends! On Saturday, we had a great (much needed) day-cation get away, wine tasting @roundpondestate with @candy_lvr @katherineschwarzenegger @prattprattpratt @highbrassleather & @Solano County Sheriff Tom Ferrarra & Napa County Sheriff John Robertson. Thank you all for the laughs, wine and hospitality! On Sunday we all attended the 2018 Mayor's Gala in Napa, to raise awareness and money for The Leaven at www.myleaven.com We even auctioned off several #cullypratt items, with @prattprattpratt as the auctioneer! #standinthegap
Photos: Instagram, Getty, Backgrid
She’s really adorable
She’s gorgeous. I like them together.
With that glorious thick Kennedy hair!
I was just thinking that, she got the best of both her parents
I was gonna say the same thing. I also tend to think she’s too good for him.
This she is really pretty but in a sweet kind of way. I would love to look like her. She seems like a big change from Anna who is kind of raunchy based on her podcast
Man, those Kennedy genes are STRONG.
He annoys me, but they make a nice couple.
Yes, the first thing I noticed was her teeth.
I think she’s softer looking than the other Kennedy woman. I think she’s also softer looking than her dad. Both Shriver and Schwarzenneger have very sharp features, but she seems to have inherited the softer aspects of their faces (if they have any), not the harsh ones. I guess the same could be said for her brother.
Meanwhile, the son Swarzenneger had with the maid looks like an exact replica of Arnold. Go figure.
Nova Scotia is hopping with wineries and breweries lately. And I LOVE it. I’m also digging this sour trend that I’ve been seeing in the breweries. We have two micro-breweries in our small town – both are amazing. But the sours are my favorite. I don’t like a really thick tasting beer. I’ll drink Guinness but can only drink one before I get bored of the flavor. But I don’t like the overly hoppy beer kind of taste – I prefer something more crisp for the most part.
We have a Tidal Bay wine in NS that’s really good. “Officially launched in June 2012, Tidal Bay is the first wine appellation for Nova Scotia. A crisp, aromatic white wine, it displays the unique characteristics of our cool climate region and pairs perfectly with the local seafood we’re known for. The name Tidal Bay was inspired by the influence of the sea on all of the wineries located across the province.” If you like that crisp, somewhat sharp taste – it’s great. I love the stuff.
I love wineries though. They’re so beautiful – so while I’m not a fan of Chris, at least the two of them have good taste in activities.
NS wines are really good! as are their microbreweries – Big Spruce up in Cape Breton is one of my faves. I live in Qc now and happily they also have good microbrews!
Yummm! I love the sours too. I’m not much of a beer drinker but yeah, sours. I love red wine, so I’m really fortunate that I live just half hour from Napa. I’ve never tried this particular winery, but I just might the next time we go wine tasting.
They’ll be married by next year. Bet on it.
Katherine has been very open on wanting to settle down and Maria Shriver is keen for grandkids.
Even moreso, as Maria’s cousin & friend, Caroline Kennedy, own 2 daughters (same age as Maria’s 2 girls) are married/engaged.
she could do better
Yeah, but … I still really like them together. I hope they bring out the best in each other.
Marrying a pretty big movie star there. It progressed so fast though felt like yesterday he was still married to Anna
They’ve only been dating for a few months. I don’t know why people are trying to run them down the aisle. There have been a few quickie engagements but Chris and Katherine are older and there’s a child involved.
They’re both Christians? That seems to be the common thread in the rush push comments. But he goes to Beiber Church’s which is Pentecostal (branch of Evangelical) and shes probably Catholic (the Kennedys religion) so that would be more hiccup, than not, unless she isn’t religious.
Wow she’s really pretty. Did not know they were dating, but they look cute together! This looks like a really fun date.
She’s so pretty and wholesome looking.
I can’t bring myself to like Christ Pratt but they do look great together. They seem to be having fun too.
Call me a conspiracy theorist, but something abt this relationship makes me think that Chris Pratt is eying a political career at some point. Not right away, but in the future for sure. He seems the type, and while they’ve kept it low key on their own social media, the way they’ve been papped together is just awfully polished and put together. And having Schwarzenegger for a father in law couldn’t hurt huh.
Yeah, the first thing I noticed about those pictures is how it is framed around KS and how she fits that frame better than him. And how AF definitely wouldn’t have fit that frame the same way. He’s running in a bit.
He looks old for his age and she looks like his daughter. Not here for his upgrade from Anna Faris. Why do men try to upgrade? I’m so sick of men from Hollywood.
??? Are you serious ?
I would say they both look their age. And it is an obvious age gap (11 years) in pictures. Yes it is cliche but she’s not an Instagram model so not the full Hollywood cliche. Anna is dating someone else too (7 year gap). Both Anna and Chris seem happy in their new relationships.
This! What is the age difference here?
I don’t care enough to google.
I don’t think he looks old. But for a movie star, I don’t think he’s particularly attractive either. I’m slightly baffled by his success..
