Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger spotted at Napa winery together

I live in Atlanta, and there’s been an explosion of breweries here. Fortunately I’m a “beer chick” and prefer a hoppy brew over the fruit of the vine. My dream date at a local brewery with acoustic music or stand up comedy must be the equivalent of Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s weekend jaunt to a Napa, California vineyard.

Katherine and Chris have been an item for a while, but have kept things relatively low key and haven’t posted anything on social media. This didn’t stop the Round Pond Estate winery from posting photos from the couple’s visit on Saturday. They captioned the photo, “What a weekend! We had the distinct pleasure of hosting Mr. Chris Pratt and Miss Katherine Schwarzenegger and friends this past Saturday and they are every bit as warm and hilarious as you’d think!” 

The visit was part of a Pratt family mini-vacation. Chris’s brother, Cully (great name), posted photos to his IG feed. He said that the family was in town for a fundraiser for The Leaven, a charity that provides after-schools programs to struggling neighborhoods. He also posted a video of Chris attempting to open a bottle of champagne using a saber. The actor joked, “We are at Round Pond Estates, about to have what’s considered to be the greatest night of our lives, but one of us will die.” Initially, his efforts were an “unprecedented failure,” but he eventually got the knack of the trick and opened the bottle.

Looks like everyone had fun. And, hey, the vineyard visit might have even given Chris and Katherine a chance to do a little shipping for potential wines to serve at their (inevitable) engagement party. I do think Chris should stick with a corkscrew though.

Photos: Instagram, Getty, Backgrid

28 Responses to “Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger spotted at Napa winery together”

  1. Mar says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:16 am

    She’s really adorable

    Reply
  2. grabbyhands says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:16 am

    Man, those Kennedy genes are STRONG.

    He annoys me, but they make a nice couple.

    Reply
  3. Erinn says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Nova Scotia is hopping with wineries and breweries lately. And I LOVE it. I’m also digging this sour trend that I’ve been seeing in the breweries. We have two micro-breweries in our small town – both are amazing. But the sours are my favorite. I don’t like a really thick tasting beer. I’ll drink Guinness but can only drink one before I get bored of the flavor. But I don’t like the overly hoppy beer kind of taste – I prefer something more crisp for the most part.

    We have a Tidal Bay wine in NS that’s really good. “Officially launched in June 2012, Tidal Bay is the first wine appellation for Nova Scotia. A crisp, aromatic white wine, it displays the unique characteristics of our cool climate region and pairs perfectly with the local seafood we’re known for. The name Tidal Bay was inspired by the influence of the sea on all of the wineries located across the province.” If you like that crisp, somewhat sharp taste – it’s great. I love the stuff.

    I love wineries though. They’re so beautiful – so while I’m not a fan of Chris, at least the two of them have good taste in activities.

    Reply
  4. Jegede says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:37 am

    They’ll be married by next year. Bet on it.

    Katherine has been very open on wanting to settle down and Maria Shriver is keen for grandkids.

    Even moreso, as Maria’s cousin & friend, Caroline Kennedy, own 2 daughters (same age as Maria’s 2 girls) are married/engaged.

    Reply
  5. stellalovejoydiver says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:47 am

    she could do better

    Reply
  6. Louise177 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:48 am

    They’ve only been dating for a few months. I don’t know why people are trying to run them down the aisle. There have been a few quickie engagements but Chris and Katherine are older and there’s a child involved.

    Reply
    • Eliza says:
      September 12, 2018 at 8:39 am

      They’re both Christians? That seems to be the common thread in the rush push comments. But he goes to Beiber Church’s which is Pentecostal (branch of Evangelical) and shes probably Catholic (the Kennedys religion) so that would be more hiccup, than not, unless she isn’t religious.

      Reply
  7. Abby says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Wow she’s really pretty. Did not know they were dating, but they look cute together! This looks like a really fun date.

    Reply
  8. Really says:
    September 12, 2018 at 8:30 am

    She’s so pretty and wholesome looking.

    Reply
  9. Ryme says:
    September 12, 2018 at 8:35 am

    I can’t bring myself to like Christ Pratt but they do look great together. They seem to be having fun too.

    Reply
  10. A says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:30 am

    Call me a conspiracy theorist, but something abt this relationship makes me think that Chris Pratt is eying a political career at some point. Not right away, but in the future for sure. He seems the type, and while they’ve kept it low key on their own social media, the way they’ve been papped together is just awfully polished and put together. And having Schwarzenegger for a father in law couldn’t hurt huh.

    Reply
  11. Alexa says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:31 am

    He looks old for his age and she looks like his daughter. Not here for his upgrade from Anna Faris. Why do men try to upgrade? I’m so sick of men from Hollywood.

    Reply

