Henry Cavill is leaving the Superman role after three disastrous outings

The DC Comic universe has been broken for years. Christopher Nolan left them with an impeccable – although extremely dark – Batman franchise and Warner Bros handed over Nolan’s work to Zack Snyder, who proceeded to lens flare and Batfleck the crap out of it. It’s been a dark time. The only good thing to come out of the darkness was Wonder Woman, and Gal Gadot’s performance. But even Gal couldn’t save the sinking ship of the DCU at this point. For months now, there have been rumors of major shakeups to come, major roles being recast, and perhaps even a change at the top. But I wasn’t expecting this – Henry Cavill is OUT as Superman.
The DC cinematic universe appears to be losing its Man of Steel. Henry Cavill, who has played Superman in three films, is parting ways with Warner Bros., sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Though neither side is confirming, the British actor, who first donned the blue suit for 2013′s Man of Steel, and then starred in 2016′s Batman v. Superman and last year’s Justice League, is said to be hanging up the red cape.
Warners had been trying to enlist Cavill, who most recently co-starred in Mission: Impossible — Fallout, for a Superman cameo in Shazam!, which stars Zachary Levi and will bow April 5. But contract talks between Cavill’s WME reps and Warners broke down, and the door is now closing on other potential Superman appearances. That’s because the studio has shifted its focus to a Supergirl movie, which will be an origin story featuring a teen superheroine. This effectively removes an actor of Cavill’s age from the storyline’s equation given that Superman, aka Kal-El, would be an infant, according to DC lore.
Furthermore, Warners isn’t likely to make a solo Superman film for at least several years, according to another source. “Superman is like James Bond, and after a certain run you have to look at new actors,” says a studio source. As such, Cavill will join Ben Affleck, who isn’t expected to reprise his role for director Matt Reeves’ forthcoming Batman stand-alone film, as a hero on the way out.
To me, Henry Cavill-as-Superman was sort of do-no-evil. Cavill wasn’t the best in the role, but he looked positively Shakespearean compared to the nonsense of the Batfleck. But mostly, the problem was handing off the universe to Zack Snyder, who drove it into the ground. Warner Bros didn’t have a multi-tiered, multi-phased plan for their universe like Marvel had with their universe, and it shows. This is a gigantic mess, but I don’t blame Cavill for leaving (if it was, in fact, his choice to go).
Photos courtesy of WENN, ‘Man of Steel’.
Dumbest thing DC and Universal have done since casting Affleck as Batman. Cavill was NOT the problem. Their insistence on rushing every story, their utter lack of tone or understanding of what their universe should look like are. Cavill was the best Superman since Reeves. He deserved better. Universal and DC speng way too much time trying to compete with Marvel and this is why the DC Universe is in shambles. I will watch the next Wonder Woman outing but other than that I’m out on this franchise.
I agree. DC has my favorite superheroes and Superman is my favorite superhero of all time. They need to stop and evaluate and look at what they want DC to look like. Cavill was a good Superman – he fit the role – the material was the problem.
I would honestly build it around Wonder Woman and maybe this Super Girl and let a woman run the show. That would be refreshing.
I don’t much care for MCU but they did manage to drag me into to Infinity Wars knowing Wakanda would be a heavy factor.
@Tiffany…I STILL remember going to see Routh’s Superman in the theater…that iconic scene…where Routh is hoovering over the planet just listening…I almost STOOD UP IN THE THEATER AND SHOUTED…BY GEORGE…THEY FINALLY GOT SUPERMAN RIGHT!!! There was SO MUCH they got right in that film…ESPECIALLY him and Marsden’s character who himself was a SUPERMAN in that film…I thought THEY were perfect….everything else….
No…NAW…nope!!!!
Oh my gosh yes, Brandon Routh was so so good as Superman. And then the James Marsden character…it really felt that they got who Superman was….so they never did it again.
If only they’d cast a better actress to play Wonder Woman. In present state, it’s just not enough to carry a franchise, especially given how bad Aquaman looks.
I also liked the Routh film, but it’s connection to Singer taints it these days.
I agree with EVERYTHING you said…except, next to Reeves…I think Brandon Routh was the BEST Superman..my GAWD DID THAT PLUCK THAT UP!!!!! I actually think that Affleck is an excellent Batman…one that I have been wishing for…FOR YEARS…but as you said…it’s the quality of the scripts and the Directors…though I appreciated “Man of Steel” a WHOLE BUNCH…the rest since then, sans “Wonder Woman”…NO WAY!
I liked Routh as Superman as well and I did not think his film was as horrible as other people made it out to be.
I feel for Brandon Routh – he did a good job, he just got stuck in a bad movie with horrible co-stars (who thought Kate Bosworth was a good idea?).
Yea I agree that Affleck was a very good Batman. I thoroughly enjoyed him in the last movie. He had the presence to portray the character.
I thought his costume looked stupid though. Something about the headpiece was off.
I was living in shame because I thought I was the only one who enjoyed the batfleck. No more!
I’m glad I’m not the only one who came here to speak up for Batfleck. And yes, Routh was a good Superman and looked very much like Christopher Reeve. And, unfortunately, Kevin Spacey was a very good Lex Luthor, maybe because he was actually evil all along and we didn’t know it. but that’s all that needs to be said about that.
I actually like Superman Returns. I know I am in the minority there but other than the casting of Kate Bosworth as Lois, I enjoyed the film. It definitely reminded me of the Reeves’ Superman movies.
I really liked Routh in Superman Returns.
I also agree. The issue with the Superman films is entirely with the material. And universal’s marvel-knockoff re-writes/re-shoots aren’t the answer either — they need to do some serious soul-searching and come up with an original directions for DC films.
I agree! Henry is an amazing Superman. The man lives and breaths the character even when he isn’t shooting any DC films. He must be gutted.
The material is the problem here. The last couple of DC films simply haven’t been that great, to say the least. Suicide Squad and Justice League were actually pretty horrible. WB can’t even blame Cavill for the latter, he’s got a glorified cameo in that film and they made him a laughing stock with mustache gate.
WB needs to stop making crappy DC films that nobody wants to see.
I mean, does Henry have enough stuff lined up to walk away from a easy paycheck franchise. I don’t think this was all his doing.
He got cast in The Witcher recently
Sort of his doing, but not for any creative reasons. If you read between the lines he and WB were doing some renegotiating, and his people came in to it looking for a healthy raise…except this is not a healthy franchise. So they knew what it would cost to keep him and instead went “Nah, we’re good”.
Your theory makes a ton of sense Mia. What was WB thinking, with the way things are now and no one talking about Aquaman (remember that is opening in December), he is the only star left. If they think they can do better, than so be it.
Yes, he does. He was part of the very successful Mission Impossible movie. And just signed a contract to play Witcher on Netflix. If Netflix plays it right, “The Witcher” can become bigger than “Game of Thrones” (at least the books are better)
Well actually after Man of Steel wrapped Cavill hardly had any roles. Guess his team thought MOS was going to make him a superstar. Got to get out there and hustle for those jobs. Might be different now.
That was fast. If DC wants to be the serious brother to Marvels fun/cool sister than at least Chris Nolan to direct. Zack is so much like Mike Bay in his over the top direction. They can make a great Superman movie, I hope they find the right fit.
Ya know, Cavill is a tall, good looking guy. Fair enough.
He was good in The Tudors.
But, there is nothing about him that makes me want to see him in a new movie. Of course, I’m not the Superhero movie target audience either.
I admit the next film I plan to see at the theaters will be John Wick 3.
Everything else will eventually come to either Netflix or Amazon Prime. I can wait.
Hope Cavill is watching his spending, his big $$ is now over. Can he open a movie on his own?
Seriously can’t wait for John Wick 3!! Keanu – now that’s a guy with star power.
I liked him in Tudors but the way his life played out, was he actually acting?
He’d still be getting merchandise money from toys and stuff for years, and since it’s really exhausting to keep up with superhero star requirements, he might be secretly relieved honestly. Stars in franchise movies are controlled in every way, even what they say in interviews outside promoting can be restricted.
He was quite good in the latest Mission Impossible movie – it was a nice surprise. I think he’ll stick around, especially if he continues to branch out.
I’ve only seen him in Count of Monte Cristo and the UNCLE movie. It’s funny, he’s super attractive (now – as a child he was just a child), but it’s more just that he’s fun to watch.
Funny that you should mention John Wick 3. Wasn’t Keanu box office gold with the Matrix films for WB? They dropped him like a sack of potatoes after 47 Ronin flopped hard.
I’m so happy Keanu had his Reevessurrection with the John Wick films with another studio.
I don’t find this guy hot. He lost me when Kaley Cuoco called in the paps for their morning coffee runs. Surely he could have done better. Christopher Reeve owned Superman!
I liked him as Superman. I just thought the material was bad. And I am not even sure why Zack Snyder got the job as Sucker Punch and Watchmen were unwatchable, for me at least. I don’t even think Chris Nolan would be the right person either.
ZS got the job because of the incredible box office 300 did.
The issue isn’t HC.
He can act but they don’t write for him (or any of the actors, really). Wonder Woman may be the only movie that was more character driven than plot driven but more than anything Warner Brothers seems like they have no clue what to do. Zack Snyder didn’t help either.
The writing, the directing, and the lack of overall vision for the movies are such obvious problems… not the actors, IMO. I still don’t understand why someone thought it was a good idea to do the Justice League movie without having done stand alone movies first like the Marvel movies did. Introducing half the team in the actual movie was dumb.
My 89 year old great aunt was a DC Comics girl through & through. She had some dalliances with Batman but Superman was her guy. Cavill’s Superman was so bad, she ran straight into the arms of Captain America and she’s not looking back. She’s MCU to the core now. She liked Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman but thought the ending was botched and why is it always dark and raining and that guy is NOT Superman.
Grandma can have Cap. I’m claiming Buckey for myself. Gimme some Winter Soldier any day.
I fully understand and she will graciously let you do as you will to Bucky.
HC was actually pretty watchable in The Man from UNCLE with Armie Hammer and he was great in The Tudors. They wrote the part to be so dour in these DC movies so he really didn’t have that much to work with. Just a lot of muscle flexing and looking pained. He doesn’t really do much for me, given his penchant for professing his undying love for a series of teenage/ early 20-something girls. I’d be happy if they just focused on Wonder Woman.
The Man from U.N.C.L.E was pretty underrated, I think. Have you seen him in the latest Mission Impossible? Just can’t get over the mustache.
I really enjoyed Man from UNCLE. It was perfect summer fun.
I enjoyed that movie more than I thought and I found a piece on the internet that listed a bunch of things that make it a feminist movie. Then I loved it even more.
DC missed a major opportunity to have a Robin movie with Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Nolan set that up perfectly but they were too busy trying to keep up with Marvel.
Thus far, Marvel’s casting and execution have been flawless and it’s really showing how incompetent the DC heads are. That universe has far better villains than Marvel but somehow manages to get it wrong every time. How?!
Cavill definitely isn’t the issue here.
I just rewatched The Dark Knight Rises and Joseph Gordon Levitt was actually Robin. I was wondering what happened with that. JGL is such a wonderful actor, and Christian Bale’s Batman was perfection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly!! A Robin movie or two could’ve been so awesome.
I honestly have no idea why they would hire Zack Snyder over and over again. He’s terrible. I tried watching Batman vs Superman couple of days ago and I just turned it off after 30 minutes. Impossible to watch. Affleck was also the worst casting choice. Only Gadot and Ezra Millez (flash) save the day.
Anyway, Henry just got a new gig of playing a Witcher on new Netflix show. If you guys haven’t read the books or played the PS game yet, you should do it ASAP. The story is one of the best in the fantasy world, even more spectacular than Lord of the Rings or Game of Thrones in my opinion.
I’m baffled whenever someone says that gal was the best part of..anything. Her acting is so bad, unwatchable even. No emotion or facial expressions…“kal al nooo”…cringe.
What DC need to do is shut it all down and take a break.
Gal was amazing. Wonder woman is supposed to have different emotions than the rest of us – she grew up on a secluded island in a tight women-only community.
And I’m pretty sure they auditioned hundreds of women before choosing her. Batfleck just got offered a role (he told this himself in an interview)
I’ve never been a huge fan of his but he was great in the latest Mission Impossible
Yes! Henry was so good in this movie.
think he found his calling as a villain. reminds me of Rutger Hauer
I LOVE him as Superman, he isn’t the problem, the problem is that DC doesn’t know what it’s doing. The movies are brown and drab. Marvel thought out their storyline and you can see how all the movies tie together, DC did no such thing.
I like him as Superman too. But I found the movies to be just TOO BORING. Nothing interesting going on.
Even his chemistry with Lois was kinda boring, although I adore Amy Adams and I was very happy when I first found out that she was cast as his love interest.
Cavill was way better as Superman in the Justice League movies. There he had something interesting to do, like die and be angry etc.
i like Cavill way more as a baddy. I think he desperately wants to be the “positive and perfect role model and superstar actor” But I feel like it is a lie and a front.
Give me some Evil Cavill any day though.
I don’t see any chemistry with him and women. Think he plays for the other team. Not that there is anything wrong with that.
The DCU just needs to close shop for a while and re-group. Almost every move they’ve made has been disastrous. Just focus on what you’re doing well (Wonder Woman) and let the rest of it fall away until you can sit down and hire a good team that can work together. Lay out a plan and quit trying to force stuff through as fast as possible. Accept that Marvel has the jump on you by a number of years.
I like Affleck’s Batman. I cannot stand Cavill as Superman. But yeah, the writing is the big problem and Snyder stinks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for him. DC wasted him. He was gorgeous and likable, but the character was poorly written. I didn’t even bother to see Justice League.
I liked him in The Tudors but haven’t been compelled to watch him in anything since. I’m a MCU girl all the way. I can’t get through more than 30 minutes of the DC snoozefests. Ok, I find the Spider-Man movies insanely boring, too, but that’s my only real gripe with the MCU.
Henry Cavill is a great Superman, but the movies are terrible, over CGI’d dreck. I also think Superman Returns with Brandon Routh was amazing. Seriously, go back and watch it right now, it is terrific. I remember the criticism at the time…’He doesn’t throw a punch in the entire movie!” being a very common complaint. Superman doesn’t have to punch, he’s the most powerful super hero in existence. But I digress, the DC movies are terrible, save Wonder Woman which I think may be the best one since Batman Begins. The whole DC film universe needs a reboot.
