Vincent Cassel, 51, steps out with his 21-year-old wife Tina Kunakey in Paris

A few weeks ago, French actor Vincent Cassel married his girlfriend of a few years. It would have been notable no matter what – Vincent’s last long-term relationship was his marriage to Monica Bellucci, and they were considered to be the hottest, sexiest European couple by many. They were like the European Brangelina. Vincent and Monica ended in divorce a few years back, and Vincent took up with a young model named Tina Kunakey. There is literally a thirty-year age difference between them. Vincent is 51, Tina is 21. They were married in a simple but elegant wedding ceremony in France in late August – you can see the photos here.

Well, I guess it was a short honeymoon, because Tina and Vincent made their first appearance as newlyweds last night in Paris. They attended Longchamp’s 70th anniversary celebration at Opera Garnier. She looks… beautiful and very young. I’ve always thought Cassel was so sexy, and I’ll admit it, if I was 21 again, I would have been up for a 30-year age difference if it was Vincent Cassel. But would I have married him at that age? Eh. I kind of think that she’s not in it for the long haul. She’s thinking, “I’ll just stay married to him until it’s not fun anymore.” Maybe they’ll have a baby though. You never know.