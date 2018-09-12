Vincent Cassel, 51, steps out with his 21-year-old wife Tina Kunakey in Paris

The Longchamp 70th Anniversary Celebration in Paris

A few weeks ago, French actor Vincent Cassel married his girlfriend of a few years. It would have been notable no matter what – Vincent’s last long-term relationship was his marriage to Monica Bellucci, and they were considered to be the hottest, sexiest European couple by many. They were like the European Brangelina. Vincent and Monica ended in divorce a few years back, and Vincent took up with a young model named Tina Kunakey. There is literally a thirty-year age difference between them. Vincent is 51, Tina is 21. They were married in a simple but elegant wedding ceremony in France in late August – you can see the photos here.

Well, I guess it was a short honeymoon, because Tina and Vincent made their first appearance as newlyweds last night in Paris. They attended Longchamp’s 70th anniversary celebration at Opera Garnier. She looks… beautiful and very young. I’ve always thought Cassel was so sexy, and I’ll admit it, if I was 21 again, I would have been up for a 30-year age difference if it was Vincent Cassel. But would I have married him at that age? Eh. I kind of think that she’s not in it for the long haul. She’s thinking, “I’ll just stay married to him until it’s not fun anymore.” Maybe they’ll have a baby though. You never know.

Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

30 Responses to “Vincent Cassel, 51, steps out with his 21-year-old wife Tina Kunakey in Paris”

  1. Lala11_7 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Her hair is on point…I’ma hook up that hairstyle this weekend! She is glorious looking and she makes him look decrepit AF…so if that’s the image he was going for…he ACED IT!

    Reply
  2. cherry says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:44 am

    Sorry, I can’t, not even if it’s Vincent Cassel. ‘His girlfriend of a few years’ made me hurl- if the girl is really 21, that means they started hooking up when she was still a minor, and he was in his late 40s. That’s gross, no matter how you spin it.

    Reply
  3. Tiffany says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:47 am

    Man, he looks his age next to her doesn’t he.

    Reply
  4. OSTONE says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:48 am

    These pictures are giving me a “took my grandpa to my college art exhibit” vibe.

    Reply
  5. RBC says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:48 am

    He is only 51?

    Reply
  6. Michael says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:50 am

    She should just get $$$$ tattooed on her forehead

    Reply
  7. Jenns says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:51 am

    It looks like a father posing with his daughter.

    Reply
  8. LizB says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:53 am

    No. Just… no no no.

    Reply
  9. HK9 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:00 am

    Love her shoes though. :-)

    Reply
  10. anna2222222 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:05 am

    I find that age difference offputting and yes he looks verrrry old alongside her. Honestly though, I’m a lot younger than him and he can still get it. Any day of the week and twice on Sunday.

    Reply
  11. minx says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:09 am

    He looks terrible.

    Reply
  12. Naddie says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:09 am

    I bet she can run faster than him, even in high heels.

    Reply
  13. cherry says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:11 am

    Speaking of the late European Brangelina, anybody know what the lovely Monica Bellucci is up to these days? Is she also prancing around with a 21-yo boyfriend? I’ll be really disappointed if somebody tells me that no, she isn’t, she’s at home taking care of her and Cassel’s two children.

    Reply
  14. Snowflake says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:13 am

    I’m 42, i couldn’t do it. He looks way older than 51. Nope, pass. I hate to see young girls with older men just for the money. They think they’re not a prostitute because they are not on the corner doing bjs for $20`but to me its the same. Why, girls, why? Just work, earn your money and have a hot young man your own age. Not worth it just for money.

    Reply
  15. T.Fanty says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:16 am

    They both got the crazy eyes going on. This is going to end poorly, mark my words….

    Reply
  16. Bug says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:17 am

    I really like Cassel, but he seems to have aged dramatically in the past few years. Wow.

    Reply
  17. Diana says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:19 am

    She is breathtakingly beautiful

    Reply
  18. Lightpurple says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:19 am

    I love the horse statue photo bomb over his shoulder.

    He looks much older than 51 in these pictures. More like 71. Is he sick?

    Reply

