Vincent Cassel, 51, steps out with his 21-year-old wife Tina Kunakey in Paris

A few weeks ago, French actor Vincent Cassel married his girlfriend of a few years. It would have been notable no matter what – Vincent’s last long-term relationship was his marriage to Monica Bellucci, and they were considered to be the hottest, sexiest European couple by many. They were like the European Brangelina. Vincent and Monica ended in divorce a few years back, and Vincent took up with a young model named Tina Kunakey. There is literally a thirty-year age difference between them. Vincent is 51, Tina is 21. They were married in a simple but elegant wedding ceremony in France in late August – you can see the photos here.
Well, I guess it was a short honeymoon, because Tina and Vincent made their first appearance as newlyweds last night in Paris. They attended Longchamp’s 70th anniversary celebration at Opera Garnier. She looks… beautiful and very young. I’ve always thought Cassel was so sexy, and I’ll admit it, if I was 21 again, I would have been up for a 30-year age difference if it was Vincent Cassel. But would I have married him at that age? Eh. I kind of think that she’s not in it for the long haul. She’s thinking, “I’ll just stay married to him until it’s not fun anymore.” Maybe they’ll have a baby though. You never know.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
Her hair is on point…I’ma hook up that hairstyle this weekend! She is glorious looking and she makes him look decrepit AF…so if that’s the image he was going for…he ACED IT!
I love this comment so much I want to marry it and move to the suburbs with 2.4 kids, a cat and a goldendoodle.
She is stunning next to him, next to her he looks every bit of his age.
agree as well.
she is gorgeous…the hair, the skin, the lips…and he looks like a pepaw. I’d go further than “looks every bit of his age”…I think he looks much older than 51. he must drink and smoke a lot.
Ayup!
Yes, i love her hair!
Sorry, I can’t, not even if it’s Vincent Cassel. ‘His girlfriend of a few years’ made me hurl- if the girl is really 21, that means they started hooking up when she was still a minor, and he was in his late 40s. That’s gross, no matter how you spin it.
THANK YOU!!!!!!!!!!
Seriously!!
*vom* thanks for that math. How gross…
yeah, I thought about that too.
when I was 18, the idea of hooking up with a late-40s would have grossed me out. I remember a friend of mine telling me that one of her college friends (we were IN college at the time) had a “boyfriend” who was 30-something. he took her on vacations, shopping, etc…but I was STILL grossed out. my friend and others were like “oh, you’re so lucky!” and I’m all “EWWWWW”.
Man, he looks his age next to her doesn’t he.
These pictures are giving me a “took my grandpa to my college art exhibit” vibe.
He is only 51?
He looks 70. And would look 70 without her next to him. Hard living?
Hard living , bad genes… I saw Liz Phair perform the other night and she’s his age, but looks 25. He used to be sexy but all I see is gross old man.
I agree, he looks like (as I said above) her pepaw. I bet he drinks and smokes a LOT.
She should just get $$$$ tattooed on her forehead
It looks like a father posing with his daughter.
No. Just… no no no.
Love her shoes though.
I find that age difference offputting and yes he looks verrrry old alongside her. Honestly though, I’m a lot younger than him and he can still get it. Any day of the week and twice on Sunday.
I am hoping this is a bad picture…Usually Vincent has been able to drop my panties for YEARS
He looks terrible.
I bet she can run faster than him, even in high heels.
Speaking of the late European Brangelina, anybody know what the lovely Monica Bellucci is up to these days? Is she also prancing around with a 21-yo boyfriend? I’ll be really disappointed if somebody tells me that no, she isn’t, she’s at home taking care of her and Cassel’s two children.
I’m 42, i couldn’t do it. He looks way older than 51. Nope, pass. I hate to see young girls with older men just for the money. They think they’re not a prostitute because they are not on the corner doing bjs for $20`but to me its the same. Why, girls, why? Just work, earn your money and have a hot young man your own age. Not worth it just for money.
They both got the crazy eyes going on. This is going to end poorly, mark my words….
I really like Cassel, but he seems to have aged dramatically in the past few years. Wow.
She is breathtakingly beautiful
I love the horse statue photo bomb over his shoulder.
He looks much older than 51 in these pictures. More like 71. Is he sick?
