Vincent Cassel, 51, married gorgeous 21-year-old model Tina Kunakey in France

Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunakey tie the knot in the Basque Country

I’ve been a low-key fan of Vincent Cassel for decades. I remember when I first saw him in the ‘90s, in the French film La Haine (Hate). When he turns up in English-language movies, it always makes me happy because his talent translates no matter the language. He was married to Monica Bellucci for years, and they were perhaps the most beautiful couple in all of Europe. They were not faithful to each other, or shall I say, Monica let it be known that she never expected fidelity from her husband. Monica and Vincent split in 2013 and since then, I didn’t keep up with his love life. Apparently, he began dating a young model named Tina Kunakey at some point. They got married last Friday. He’s 51 years old. She’s 21 years old. Good lord.

French actor Vincent Cassel is officially off the market! The Black Swan star, 51, tied the knot with French model Tina Kunakey, 21, on Friday during an intimate ceremony at the city hall in Bidart, France, nearly 500 miles from Paris. The couple looked overjoyed as they were photographed arriving at the venue. The Ocean’s Twelve actor looked mesmerized by Kunakey as he greeted her outside.

The bride wore a custom Vera Wang strapless white gown with a plunging neckline and a princess skirt, while the groom wore a cream suit, pink dress shirt and dark sunglasses.

[From People]

Let’s be real: she’s drop-dead gorgeous and 21 friggin’ years old, she could have worn a burlap sack to her wedding and still looked amazing. Her Vera Wang gown was… pretty-but-obvious. I’m actually shocked that Vincent would marry a young woman in such a traditional ceremony, while she wore such a traditional princess wedding gown. He must be like, “Eh, she’s 21 and gorgeous, I’ll do whatever she wants.” But yes, it does look like a beautiful young woman is being escorted by one of her dad’s friends, or by a dodgy “uncle.” Or maybe even her granddad’s dodgy friends. YIKES, SHE WAS BORN TWO YEARS AFTER LA HAINE WAS RELEASED OMFG.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

43 Responses to “Vincent Cassel, 51, married gorgeous 21-year-old model Tina Kunakey in France”

  1. P says:
    August 27, 2018 at 7:20 am

    The bride looks gorgeous, Vincent looks 51 hehe.

    Reply
  2. Lexilla says:
    August 27, 2018 at 7:20 am

    Kim Kardashian’s dress when she married the ball player, right?

    Reply
  3. KLO says:
    August 27, 2018 at 7:22 am

    She is gorgeous.

    Reply
  4. Miss Margo says:
    August 27, 2018 at 7:24 am

    But why the sun glasses?

    Reply
  5. RBC says:
    August 27, 2018 at 7:28 am

    My eyes automatically went to the bride. Such a beautiful woman and a lovely smile! At first glance it does look like the man beside her is a relative escorting her down the aisle and not the groom.

    Reply
  6. Adrien says:
    August 27, 2018 at 7:28 am

    I thought that was Barack Obama.

    Reply
  7. SM says:
    August 27, 2018 at 7:31 am

    He seems to have a weakness for strikingly beautiful women, as long as they are young. What to say other than congrats, let’s hope it last, which probaby means that we may see him as a groom in his seventies.

    Reply
  8. Flying fish says:
    August 27, 2018 at 7:32 am

    She is beautiful and he is just strange!

    Reply
  9. Snazzy says:
    August 27, 2018 at 7:33 am

    I love Vincent Cassel. I’m sad he’s such a cliché

    Reply
  10. Jenns says:
    August 27, 2018 at 7:36 am

    She’s too damn young to be married to a 51 year old. That’s what kills me about these men and their egos. They never even consider that these young women are wasting their youth being stuck with a man who could be their father.

    Reply
  11. B says:
    August 27, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Wow she’s stunning! But yes, way too young for him.

    Reply
    • Belle Epoch says:
      August 27, 2018 at 7:48 am

      Actually I think 21 is young for ANYBODY to get married, let alone to someone who has more in common with your father. Now don’t all pile on if you married at 18 and are still going strong. I got married at 22 myself and got a lot of grief because my husband was an ancient 26! But this makes me cringe. There is such an imbalance of age and experience. Does beauty really put a thumb on the scale and even out the difference?

      Reply
  12. JAC says:
    August 27, 2018 at 7:41 am

    She is stunning, but looks older to me. She looks way more mature than 21, so they don’t look that off to me.

    Reply
    • SilverUnicorn says:
      August 27, 2018 at 7:53 am

      Ha. When will I be able to read this comment about a 21-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman?

      For the record I married a man who’s 15 years younger than me and some friends still call him my ‘toy-boy’… despite he always looked 10 years older and me 10 years younger..

      Reply
  13. Fifi says:
    August 27, 2018 at 7:47 am

    I’m honestly just so over these age gap cliches at this point. Also she looks 30.

    Reply
  14. Eleonor says:
    August 27, 2018 at 7:50 am

    51 years old marrying a 20 something model.
    How astonishing.

    Reply
  15. Jane says:
    August 27, 2018 at 7:53 am

    If I was 21 I would still marry him.

    Always found him really sexy.

    I will see myself out now.

    Reply
  16. classicmoviecat says:
    August 27, 2018 at 7:58 am

    I was reading this, totally nonplussed (cliche, cliche), until it HIT me: Wait, I’m 23!! OMG she’s younger than me, and I can’t imagine getting married right now much less to someone 3 years older than my father!!! YUCK

    Reply
  17. Kimberly Guichard says:
    August 27, 2018 at 8:14 am

    I agree with the opinions that 21 is too young to get married, especially to a man old enough to be your father LOL.
    My father is the same age so I guess that’s why I cringe at this union.

    I’m 23 and I can’t imagine myself settling down so soon……And yet I get so many comments from people telling me that it’s time to get married and have kids at my age.

    Anyway congrats to them.

    Reply
    • Izzy says:
      August 27, 2018 at 8:40 am

      You should tell those people to stop talking about your marital and reproductive choices because it’s none of their damn business. I did, and people stopped making comments. I have found it quite liberating, but then I am 45 and never married with no children, and tired also of people asking if I ever considered having kids on my own. It’s astounding what people think they have the right to ask when they are not a treating therapist.

      Reply
  18. Eliza says:
    August 27, 2018 at 8:20 am

    30 years his junior? Hmm when did they meet? When she was 18? He’s probably older or the same age as her dad.

    She’s a beautiful bride but the cups don’t fit her assets.

    Reply
  19. Lala11_7 says:
    August 27, 2018 at 8:20 am

    Okay…me and Babygirl are rocking the same hairstyle…WHICH I LOVE!!!! I remember seeing “La Haine” when it first came out….LAWD HAVE MERCY!!!! Me and my boy was TRAUMATIZED…like…”DANG…EVEN OVER THERE?!?!” So I’ve always loved Vincent…and the fact that he married his Granddaughter is gross, I’m sorry…It is…But that’s what this world is setup for…men to be boys FOREVA! Oh…and for men to get a “do-over” like the past don’t matter…Sigh…

    Reply
  20. Maum says:
    August 27, 2018 at 8:31 am

    That dress is a disaster. She looks way younger and cuter IRL.
    They’ve been together at least a year or 2 and have recently started posting sexy pictures of themselves to annoy the haters.

    Not sure what to make of it all. Cassel is an odd man.

    Reply
  21. Marty says:
    August 27, 2018 at 8:41 am

    They started dating when she was 19….so, so gross.

    Reply
  22. Ann says:
    August 27, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Hope she’s got a young stud on the side.

    Reply
  23. Mira says:
    August 27, 2018 at 9:09 am

    I’m her age and I would never get near a guy that old. To each their own though!

    Congrats to the happy couple! She’s simply gorgeous.

    Reply
  24. sommolierlady says:
    August 27, 2018 at 9:19 am

    She’s stunning, he’s always been a little dodgy. Big no to this union.

    Reply
  25. Betsy says:
    August 27, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Vincent Cassel has always walked the hot/creepy line. Now he’s tiptoeing in hot and stomping around in creepy. Shudder. So gross for there to be a THIRTY YEAR AGE DIFFERENCE.

    Bride’s gorgeous. That dress is repellent though. Like bad enough that I think she has low self esteem.

    Reply
  26. Amelie says:
    August 27, 2018 at 9:26 am

    She’s completely stunning but she looks way, way older than 21 here. I’d peg her at 35 in these pictures. The top part of that dress is unfortunate though.

    Reply
  27. minx says:
    August 27, 2018 at 9:30 am

    I’ve always been a fan of his but he looks older than 51. Maybe smoking?
    She’s gorgeous.

    Reply

