Vincent Cassel, 51, married gorgeous 21-year-old model Tina Kunakey in France

I’ve been a low-key fan of Vincent Cassel for decades. I remember when I first saw him in the ‘90s, in the French film La Haine (Hate). When he turns up in English-language movies, it always makes me happy because his talent translates no matter the language. He was married to Monica Bellucci for years, and they were perhaps the most beautiful couple in all of Europe. They were not faithful to each other, or shall I say, Monica let it be known that she never expected fidelity from her husband. Monica and Vincent split in 2013 and since then, I didn’t keep up with his love life. Apparently, he began dating a young model named Tina Kunakey at some point. They got married last Friday. He’s 51 years old. She’s 21 years old. Good lord.
French actor Vincent Cassel is officially off the market! The Black Swan star, 51, tied the knot with French model Tina Kunakey, 21, on Friday during an intimate ceremony at the city hall in Bidart, France, nearly 500 miles from Paris. The couple looked overjoyed as they were photographed arriving at the venue. The Ocean’s Twelve actor looked mesmerized by Kunakey as he greeted her outside.
The bride wore a custom Vera Wang strapless white gown with a plunging neckline and a princess skirt, while the groom wore a cream suit, pink dress shirt and dark sunglasses.
Let’s be real: she’s drop-dead gorgeous and 21 friggin’ years old, she could have worn a burlap sack to her wedding and still looked amazing. Her Vera Wang gown was… pretty-but-obvious. I’m actually shocked that Vincent would marry a young woman in such a traditional ceremony, while she wore such a traditional princess wedding gown. He must be like, “Eh, she’s 21 and gorgeous, I’ll do whatever she wants.” But yes, it does look like a beautiful young woman is being escorted by one of her dad’s friends, or by a dodgy “uncle.” Or maybe even her granddad’s dodgy friends. YIKES, SHE WAS BORN TWO YEARS AFTER LA HAINE WAS RELEASED OMFG.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
The bride looks gorgeous, Vincent looks 51 hehe.
Kim Kardashian’s dress when she married the ball player, right?
It looks like the dress she wore on the cover of Vogue with Kanye. **nope, just looked it up**
That woman is DROP DEAD GORGEOUS. I saw the pics yesterday and my jaw dropped. I kept zooming in on the pics. I thought maybe they got the age wrong because she doesn’t look 21, I thought late 20’s. I’ve always had a crush on Vincent, but he’s too damn old for her.
In the first picture, she looks a bit like Carly Simon.
She is gorgeous.
But why the sun glasses?
My eyes automatically went to the bride. Such a beautiful woman and a lovely smile! At first glance it does look like the man beside her is a relative escorting her down the aisle and not the groom.
I thought that was Barack Obama.
He seems to have a weakness for strikingly beautiful women, as long as they are young. What to say other than congrats, let’s hope it last, which probaby means that we may see him as a groom in his seventies.
She is beautiful and he is just strange!
I love Vincent Cassel. I’m sad he’s such a cliché
Completely agree with everything you said.
She’s too damn young to be married to a 51 year old. That’s what kills me about these men and their egos. They never even consider that these young women are wasting their youth being stuck with a man who could be their father.
Just because they’re married doesn”t mean it’s going to be a long term relationship.
Am I missing something? As far as I know Vincent did not drag her to the wedding. Ugh men… Thinking women can decide to waste their time however they like…
Of course not didn’t drag her down the aisle. But let’s not act like a 21 year old has the life experience to know what she’s getting into.
I think 21 is too young to be married at all.
Oh please they met when she was 18? You can mold and manipulate young women very easily.
Were you the same person at 20 vs 28? 30? She is still way too young to be married period much less to an old man who has lived his life already.
A friend of mine married a guy who is 14 years older than her when she was 26 years old. At the time it wasn’t a big deal, he was only 40, but by the time he hit 50 she was disgusted by “sleeping with an old man.“
Of course, let’s be honest, she’s in it for what he can do for her.
Wow she’s stunning! But yes, way too young for him.
Actually I think 21 is young for ANYBODY to get married, let alone to someone who has more in common with your father. Now don’t all pile on if you married at 18 and are still going strong. I got married at 22 myself and got a lot of grief because my husband was an ancient 26! But this makes me cringe. There is such an imbalance of age and experience. Does beauty really put a thumb on the scale and even out the difference?
I’ll agree with this, 21 is just too damn young to get married. There are success stories, of course, but I think most couples married at that age end up divorced.
She is stunning, but looks older to me. She looks way more mature than 21, so they don’t look that off to me.
Ha. When will I be able to read this comment about a 21-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman?
For the record I married a man who’s 15 years younger than me and some friends still call him my ‘toy-boy’… despite he always looked 10 years older and me 10 years younger..
I’m honestly just so over these age gap cliches at this point. Also she looks 30.
Makes me feel bad for the single women in their 40s and 50s who can’t land a man their own age because the disgusting geezers are busy chasing gold-digging bimbos.
yep
51 years old marrying a 20 something model.
How astonishing.
If I was 21 I would still marry him.
Always found him really sexy.
I will see myself out now.
(Slowly raising hand) I’ve always had a thing for him too…
I’d date him but not marry him, or anyone. I still want freedom (for lack of a better word) at 21.
I was reading this, totally nonplussed (cliche, cliche), until it HIT me: Wait, I’m 23!! OMG she’s younger than me, and I can’t imagine getting married right now much less to someone 3 years older than my father!!! YUCK
I agree with the opinions that 21 is too young to get married, especially to a man old enough to be your father LOL.
My father is the same age so I guess that’s why I cringe at this union.
I’m 23 and I can’t imagine myself settling down so soon……And yet I get so many comments from people telling me that it’s time to get married and have kids at my age.
Anyway congrats to them.
You should tell those people to stop talking about your marital and reproductive choices because it’s none of their damn business. I did, and people stopped making comments. I have found it quite liberating, but then I am 45 and never married with no children, and tired also of people asking if I ever considered having kids on my own. It’s astounding what people think they have the right to ask when they are not a treating therapist.
30 years his junior? Hmm when did they meet? When she was 18? He’s probably older or the same age as her dad.
She’s a beautiful bride but the cups don’t fit her assets.
Okay…me and Babygirl are rocking the same hairstyle…WHICH I LOVE!!!! I remember seeing “La Haine” when it first came out….LAWD HAVE MERCY!!!! Me and my boy was TRAUMATIZED…like…”DANG…EVEN OVER THERE?!?!” So I’ve always loved Vincent…and the fact that he married his Granddaughter is gross, I’m sorry…It is…But that’s what this world is setup for…men to be boys FOREVA! Oh…and for men to get a “do-over” like the past don’t matter…Sigh…
That dress is a disaster. She looks way younger and cuter IRL.
They’ve been together at least a year or 2 and have recently started posting sexy pictures of themselves to annoy the haters.
Not sure what to make of it all. Cassel is an odd man.
They started dating when she was 19….so, so gross.
Hope she’s got a young stud on the side.
I’m her age and I would never get near a guy that old. To each their own though!
Congrats to the happy couple! She’s simply gorgeous.
She’s stunning, he’s always been a little dodgy. Big no to this union.
Vincent Cassel has always walked the hot/creepy line. Now he’s tiptoeing in hot and stomping around in creepy. Shudder. So gross for there to be a THIRTY YEAR AGE DIFFERENCE.
Bride’s gorgeous. That dress is repellent though. Like bad enough that I think she has low self esteem.
She’s completely stunning but she looks way, way older than 21 here. I’d peg her at 35 in these pictures. The top part of that dress is unfortunate though.
I’ve always been a fan of his but he looks older than 51. Maybe smoking?
She’s gorgeous.
