Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck finalize divorce and she visited him in rehab

This is surprising. Shortly after Ben Affleck entered rehab for alcohol treatment, his divorce with Jennifer Garner was reportedly finalized, sort of. It’s not signed off on according to TMZ, as that is waiting for when he gets out of rehab. Remember how their divorce was in danger of being dismissed for lack of follow through? Around that time, Ben split with Lindsay, started publicly dating a 22 year old (not necessarily in that order) and spiraled out of control. Sources told US that Garner was waiting to finalize the divorce until Ben focused on his sobriety. This is speculation, but that could have been a bargaining chip during the intervention. I just don’t know, because it was reported that Ben reached out for help. However People reports that their divorce was close to being finalized anyway, as they were working out the details for some time. Here’s TMZ’s report:
Ben and Jen have reached a property settlement, which was complicated and time-consuming because of the fortune that needed to be divided. We’ve learned the couple did NOT have a prenup, so all of their earnings during their 12-year marriage went into one pot.
As for custody … we’ve learned they agreed to joint custody of their 3 children. What’s a little unusual … the settlement does not say how much custodial time Ben and Jen each get. We’re told they have gotten along great co-parenting the kids, and feel it’s better to shift custody back and forth depending on work schedules rather than abide by a rigid formula.
The settlement is complete, but it hasn’t been signed because of sobriety issues. However, we’re told when Ben is out of rehab and back on his feet it will be signed, sealed and delivered to the judge, and then the divorce will become final.
TMZ also claims that Ben has been drinking, off and on, for the last year and a half (remember he last got treatment in early 2017) and that what is taking so long.
Paparazzi agency X17 reports that Jen visited Ben in rehab on Friday. A source tells them that Jen is being supportive and that Ben “is on the fence about staying; Jen wants to continue to remind him why he needs help. It’s all about the kids — he’ll never get to see them unless he stays straight.” So this doesn’t jibe with him reaching out for help at all. It seems like he would be more committed to rehab if he did that. I hope that he will get sober and stay that way but the fact that he wants to ditch rehab already (if this is accurate) doesn’t bode well.
Photos credit: Backgrid and WENN
I’m pretty sure he was just partying and spent the night or two with that 22 year old, not that they were dating. Good for Garner, who has come out looking like a saint in this. I think the reports that it was an intervention and he was forced to go are probably more accurate than that he asked for help, but it’s not uncommon for someone to ask for help and then immediately want out once they get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are people in rehab allowed to get visitors after just a few days? And yes, bad sign if he needs to be talked into staying, although he probably feels like hell right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure at rehabs in places like Malibu for celebs they can do whatever they want, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He might feel like hell but he’s probably better off than if he’d tried to get sober on his own. My sister’s ex didn’t realize that he couldn’t just quit cold turkey and ended up in the ICU with kidney failure. And was treated with contempt by the staff for his reasons for admittance. He’ll probably have a lot better care and compassion where he is than most people with his illness/addiction get.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s really common, honestly. We saw it all the time in my hospital. When people hit rock bottom, they know they need help, but actually going through the process of changing is far more difficult than admitting fault. The doors to both of our rehab units had to be locked and carefully monitored because people would attempt to escape halfway through treatment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s incredibly sad, but she’s probably gonna have to use these kids as the bargaining chips to keep him on the straight and narrow for the rest of his life. Or for as long as she can at least .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really hope he gets sober. That photos of him in the car are just horrible, no one should be watching them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe he went on a bender to force Jen’s hand?
He looks awful in the pics where he went out with Shauna.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t believe that he was thinking Jen when he was partying and drinking . He just was out of control.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Glad they are settling the divorce. I hope rehab works for him, and that Jen can focus on her own happiness soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dont think he “reached out” for help. I think Jen had to stage an Intervention and Ben’s camp is already doing PR clean up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He may have talked about needing help while at the same time continuing to drink.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know if he really asked for help, or that is only the pr story, remember she had to come back to his place with bodyguards to stage an intervention.
I think she is over everything about him, and she is doing her best for he sake of their children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“feel it’s better to shift custody back and forth depending on work schedules”…
….and on whether their father is sober.
Divorce finaliazed, the drama has just begun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. Making it more informal makes it easier for Jen to keep the kids without going to a judge for an emergency custody order when he starts drinking again
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, Ben’s business people are back from vacation and starting the cleanup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. This is all sorts of sad. I really feel bad for everyone involved. Does anyone think Ben has hit bottom? I don’t think so and I really don’t think Jen is doing Ben any favors. Her actions are definitely for the sake of the kids, but he may truly never get better until he’s lost everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I suppose that’s the catch-22 here, she is trying to keep him alive and sober for his kids, but that means he’s never really facing the consequences for his actions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he will hit rock bottom only after a stroke which will destroy his brain or with his death.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My guess is rock bottom for him would have to be work-related. His family situation has been a mess for awhile and that didn’t do it, but his passion for his work has been spoken about a lot and how he doesn’t spiral when he’s working (so he spirals when he had free time with his wife and family?..sigh. They REALLY need to divorce.)
Losing out on or messing up something work related might (might) hit hard enough. But given Hollywood is the land of enablers…someone would clean up his mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most reports now are saying he really spiraled after he and Lindsay split, which makes sense. I don’t think splitting with Lindsay was his idea. That’s never been his MO. He would prefer to stay with Lindsay and cheat on the side, just as he did during his marriage. My guess is, this won’t be the last we see of Lindsay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ben reaching out out for help and then not being committed to rehab aren’t necessarily mutually exclusive narratives. Addicts/addiction rarely follow totally linear paths — I can completely see Ben making a late night drunken confessional call to Jen and then the following morning being belligerent and recalcitrant and requiring an intervention; finally accepting the need for rehab and being compliant in the car and then wanting out when the reality of rehab sets in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah, the “Here’s Your F*cking Jack In The Box” picture!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His problem is that he’s never wanted to be sober. He’s an addict, yes, but thing is that a life of boozing and gambling and hanging with strippers would be his choice even if he wasn’t, even if he had full control of himself. That’s how he likes to live his life. He’s not someone who’s fallen into a bad situation and wants out, he likes his situation.
It’s impossible to help someone like that. You can try and clean them up a little when they go too far, but end of the day they are who they are.
The stuff about the kids…even at his healthiest Affleck was quite clear family wasn’t his priority. I’m sure he loves his kids, but does anyone really think he has any interest in being an active, hands on single parent for more than a few hours here and there? This is not a guy who’d see 50/50 custody as an incentive to clean up. This is a guy who actually finds supervised visitation convenient.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this is pretty spot on. Ben maybe tried to be the family man and certainly liked what it did for his image, but in the end he loves gambling and partying. I’m pretty sure Jen staged the intervention as a requirement of the divorce, or his “reaching out” is saying yea I’ll go if you give me the divorce.
I don’t think his heart is into sobriety or ever will be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are 100% correct.
He will only take the treatment seriously when he wants his lifestyle to change. I agree that I think he likes his lifestyle like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is it. I totally agree with this assessment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah you are spot on about custody @Marie, 50/50 isn’t his goal (and she would probably be terrified of the idea), but once again it would not look good “publicly” to admit or show that. And no way he goes anywhere “alone” with those kids for the foreseeable future. I bet Jennifer is a bit more careful on the nanny hiring these days!
I can think of a few celebrity co-parents who have said they adjust time based on work schedules. It makes sense. But do we really think Jennifer is going to be on set in Atlanta or where ever and fly in on weekends while Ben does the school run all week? Have we ever seen anything close to that when they were married? He is who he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I neva had an issue with Jennifer and the way she handled her marriage…I got it…she was strung out over him…pure and simple…she adored him…even knowing his faults which I don’t think she ignored…I think she thought he would age out of the behavior…that success and a family would make him act more like Matt…problem is…he ain’t like Matt when it comes to that type of stuff…he never was…never will be…his values regarding family are WAY DIFFERENT than Matt’s…and folks are gonna be who they’re gonna be…She grew up in this relationship…he didn’t…and now it’s over…and she did it without catching a case, busting ALL of his car windows…or dragging him for filth in public….
Now…if we could get someone to DRESS Miss Jennifer from head-to-toe before she steps out of the house…THAT’S the only issue I have ever had with her…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will believe in the divorce the day both sign the papers and send it to a judge. The information about the divorce not progressing was information they did not want to leak out. It came out on slow entertainment news day Friday, after the tabs already printed out their weekly issue. They need to stop playing games with the public and just say “no comment”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know why everyone paints the “Jen G staged an intervention to save her ex-husband” as positive. What I see is a man who was unwilling to take the concrete steps to get help and was forced to do so (probably, under the threat to lose custody of his children), not someone who is trying to clean himself up. No wonder he’s already talking about getting out, he never wanted to go in the first place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sadly, I do not believe that Ben asked for help. She would not have left & came back with a bodyguard the 2nd time. (She would not have needed one) Also, the way Ben was acting on the ride to rehab unfortunately tells & shows it all !!! Ben was completely out of control & in the state he was in, there is no way he probably was even coherent enough to make that decision! Ben’s PR is trying to clean up this disaster. But teally ACTIONS speak louder than mere words & are more believeable!!!
If the rumors are true, (And God i hope they are not), Ben does not want to stay in rehab. If true, i believe this is why the divorce will be final when he gets out of tehab & signs the papers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse