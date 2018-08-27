Thomas Markle ‘intends to apologize’ to Meghan & Harry if only they would call him

What do you think it means that we went the whole weekend without Thomas Markle giving another interview? I think it means *something*. I think it means that maybe, just maybe, the British outlets are growing a bit tired of paying Thomas Markle to verbally abuse and harass his daughter. They’re especially tired of it because he doesn’t have anything new to say – it’s clear by now that Meghan has completely cut him off and he has zero access to Meghan, Harry or the royal family. It’s also somewhat clear to me that if Meghan goes to LA again at any point this year, she will not be traveling down to Mexico to see Daddy Dearest. So what we’re left with is “a friend of Thomas Markle” speaking to the British press, trying to guilt-trip and manipulate Meghan on Thomas’s behalf. This source is Thomas or Samantha, to be clear.

Meghan Markle’s dad is “begging” for a final chance to make peace with his daughter, his friend has revealed. Thomas Markle wants to apologise to the Duchess and reportedly told his pal: “I want to hold her in my arms one more time and tell her I’ll always love her.” It’s understood the 74-year-old hopes to pour his heart out to his estranged daughter and the Duke of Sussex during a US trip that is said to be imminent, reports the Sunday Express. The confidante told the paper: “First, he intends to apologise to them both, face to face, for some of the ill-considered things he has said and done,” the friend and adviser revealed. “Then, more than anything, he wants to hug his daughter and tell her how very proud he is of her and how much he loves her. He wanted so much to walk her down the aisle and give her away on her magical big day and he’s always going to be bitterly upset and frustrated that instead he had to stay in bed following heart surgery.” Now, according to the “source”, Thomas wants to “reopen the door that slammed” between him and Meghan. The source said Thomas is “praying” for Meghan – or Harry – to “reach out”.

As much as I hope that this is the death rattle of Thomas Markle’s media shenanigans, I doubt it is. I think as soon as Meghan and Harry pick up their public schedule in the coming weeks and months, Thomas will chime in again. The Sun or the Daily Mail will pay him for his thoughts on Meghan’s clothes or the Australia trip and there will be some quote from him along the lines of “if she could visit Australia for two weeks, why couldn’t she come and visit her poor old father?” To which I say… nope. I hope Meghan maintains radio-silence privately towards the Markle side of her family. As I’ve said before, I wouldn’t hate it if she did say something publicly about how the British press has paid her family members to verbally abuse and harass her.