Thomas Markle ‘intends to apologize’ to Meghan & Harry if only they would call him

What do you think it means that we went the whole weekend without Thomas Markle giving another interview? I think it means *something*. I think it means that maybe, just maybe, the British outlets are growing a bit tired of paying Thomas Markle to verbally abuse and harass his daughter. They’re especially tired of it because he doesn’t have anything new to say – it’s clear by now that Meghan has completely cut him off and he has zero access to Meghan, Harry or the royal family. It’s also somewhat clear to me that if Meghan goes to LA again at any point this year, she will not be traveling down to Mexico to see Daddy Dearest. So what we’re left with is “a friend of Thomas Markle” speaking to the British press, trying to guilt-trip and manipulate Meghan on Thomas’s behalf. This source is Thomas or Samantha, to be clear.
Meghan Markle’s dad is “begging” for a final chance to make peace with his daughter, his friend has revealed. Thomas Markle wants to apologise to the Duchess and reportedly told his pal: “I want to hold her in my arms one more time and tell her I’ll always love her.”
It’s understood the 74-year-old hopes to pour his heart out to his estranged daughter and the Duke of Sussex during a US trip that is said to be imminent, reports the Sunday Express. The confidante told the paper: “First, he intends to apologise to them both, face to face, for some of the ill-considered things he has said and done,” the friend and adviser revealed. “Then, more than anything, he wants to hug his daughter and tell her how very proud he is of her and how much he loves her. He wanted so much to walk her down the aisle and give her away on her magical big day and he’s always going to be bitterly upset and frustrated that instead he had to stay in bed following heart surgery.”
Now, according to the “source”, Thomas wants to “reopen the door that slammed” between him and Meghan. The source said Thomas is “praying” for Meghan – or Harry – to “reach out”.
As much as I hope that this is the death rattle of Thomas Markle’s media shenanigans, I doubt it is. I think as soon as Meghan and Harry pick up their public schedule in the coming weeks and months, Thomas will chime in again. The Sun or the Daily Mail will pay him for his thoughts on Meghan’s clothes or the Australia trip and there will be some quote from him along the lines of “if she could visit Australia for two weeks, why couldn’t she come and visit her poor old father?” To which I say… nope. I hope Meghan maintains radio-silence privately towards the Markle side of her family. As I’ve said before, I wouldn’t hate it if she did say something publicly about how the British press has paid her family members to verbally abuse and harass her.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and The Sun.
DON’T FALL FOR IT! IT’S A TRAP!
Classic emotional blackmailing. I used to have a relationship with a man like that. He tried everything – threats, tears, guilt trip, gifts. He told me once he broke up with me because he wanted to see how much I love him and want him back. Logic? None. Talk about a twisted mind!
Meghan is smart to stay away and ignore.
Meghan has DECADES of dealing with her Father’s aggressive/passive behavior…but I hope she doesn’t approach him until AFTER she has had her first child…and ONLY if he shuts his yap and stays out of the press…which I don’t see happening…because I believe his oldest daughter Samantha is the is the fuse that ALWAYS ignites his putrid fire…and he is the type of man who was BORN trying to push Jaysus off the cross…a pure victim whose stance is that NOTHING is his fault…when it’s him that creates the havoc…
No..they will NEVA go silently into the night…because the Markles’ are the type of folks who let their envy wear them OUT!!!!
If I were Meghan…if something happened to him health-wise…I would assist financially AFTER I received confirmation that he actually had a health issue…other than that…I wouldn’t approach him with a 10-foot pole…the stakes are SO MUCH HIGHER…and Daddy Dearest is gonna have to learn that the manipulation he used in the past ain’t gonna fly anymore…The Firm will not stand for it…and that’s the bottom line…
He earned a decent income, can use Medicare, owns property in LA and lives near the US border. He can handle his own affairs., the “woe is me” imaging is an act typical of narcissism.
If she helps him out in any way it will never stop. Just no to helping him out.
He recognizes some of his comments were “ill-considered” yet he keeps publicly running his mouth. 🤔🤔🤔
The man can’t be trusted, and she’s well rid of him.
It’s nice to see that the bulk of comments about him are turning negative now. While there are always going to be the racist dog whistlers, the majority is now seeing him for this narcissistic POS he’s shown himself to be. She’s well rid of him. I don’t think Harry will trust him as far as he can throw him, which isn’t even an inch!
He has a taste for the media exposure and easy money so ANY hint of a softening in stance from H&M will have him running his fat gob off to whatever tabloid that will give him money.
He is not sorry for what he has done, he is only sorry that he didn’t get away with it and was held accountable for his actions.
He’s bitter all right, and its not about not walking her down the aisle but at not getting the royal treatment Doria did. I still think the reason he pulled the pap stunt was not only to get out of attending the wedding but to get back at Meghan for not giving into his alleged demands (i.e. giving a speech at the ceremony and covering the expenses for him to bring a small entourage to the wedding). He wanted to be front and centre of the wedding, he has made that very very clear.
He won’t stop talking until sites like this stop posting what he says. Don’t try to absolve yourself just because you didn’t pay him.
So even though he has been the one to slam them in the media, it is their obligation to “reach out” to him. Man, your delusion is off the wall. If they reach out there will be at least another 6 months of him running to the press. What a piece of excrement.
Truth.
He has always been about her coming to him, not the other way around – its all about control. He wants to control her and he wants to show that he’s the most important man in her life, not her new husband.
His pathology is truly on display
This guy is playing every move out of the Narc handbook. It’s pathetic to watch.
Also, what really enrages me for Meghan, is that her horrible family has now put her in the worst position ever. Imagine when the time comes that Thomas Markle passes away. If she goes to his funeral, it’s news and her disgusting sister will attempt to exploit and milk every second of it and smear Meghan in the process for “leaving him with a broken heart” and will blame her for his death. If she doesn’t go, it will still be news and she will do the same. She can’t win with these people no matter what she does. They are literally like piranhas circling her, waiting for just one tiny bit of flesh to strike. The only way these people are going to fade away into oblivion is for the British press to cut them off completely. I’m hoping it’s coming soon.
IMO, Scammy is the dangerous one who needs to be shut down. She’s resorting to outright lies to get press attention – Daddy’s clothes line and saying she was going to be on CBB UK when it was never ever the case. The hate and bitterness that emanates from her every pore means that she will never stop publicly hating on Meghan – they need to burn her so bad that even the press stays away. She’s the type that would turn up to events with H&M and make a scene.
You’re so right in that there is no “winning” with abusive, narcissistic people. The best one can do is stay away. Outsiders who have never personally encountered this situation freely judge and think they would do better, but it’s simply not possible. Harry and Meghan have the means to ignore him and cut off his oxygen. Living well will be her best revenge.
Eventually the press payouts will get smaller, yes?
I think people only understand if they’ve repeatedly been in the crosshairs of someone like this. They’ll use and abuse, plus seek to be the center of attention, until their last breath.
He’s all over the map with his sympathy ploys and vindictive talk (often in the same interview).
My father is so similar to this narcissist. “So hard done by. Woah is me.” Just no. She is better off without him. Too much bullsh!t.
How about everyone stop reposting the non stories about him saying nothing new…
Oh, do shut up Thomas.
I totally read that comment in a British “fish called Wanda” sort of way.
This is pure conjecture on my part, but once Thomas Jr. started pulling the Middletons into this, I thought Prince William would step in, in a way that Harry might not.
William doesn’t play around when it comes to his loathing of the press. He’d be the first person lawyered-up and threatening someone. OR, doing some underhanded shenanigans (which aren’t really shenanigans in this case) to shut them up.
Wasn’t it agreed unpon that he didn’t have any health crisis? Didn’t Megan’s people almost outright say as much?
He truly is shameless and out of touch to bring up this lie again.
Actually he really does remind me of the dad from “shameless “. He would sell and manipulate his kids every chance as well.
He intends to apologize like I intend to go on a diet this week…..**eyeroll**
