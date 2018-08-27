Duchess Kate took Prince George on his first grouse shoot in Scotland

The Duchess of Cambridge carries Prince Louis as they arrive for his christening service at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London

Prince George’s school year starts soon, so these are the last days of the Cambridge family’s summer holiday. It’s been a quiet summer for them, which I bet they loved. The entire royal family generally shuts down for the month of August, and in years past, August was when the British tabloids would do some house-cleaning on the Cambridges. I can remember some negative press pieces being written in years past about Will & Kate’s disappearing act, and how little they worked and how Kate tries to keep William on a tight leash and all of that. But nothing like that came out this year – probably because the British press has a shiny new toy: the Duchess of Sussex and her trashy, dysfunctional family.

Will and Kate and their kids spent two weeks in Mustique with Carole and Mike Middleton last month, and since their return, the Cambridges have just been hanging out at Anmer Hall and spending time with their posh friends in Norfolk. Over the weekend, the Cambridges did travel to Scotland to put in some time with the Queen at Balmoral. A lot of the family was there, including Prince Charles, Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex (who is one of the Queen’s favorites), the Wessex kids, Zara and Mike Tindall and more. Apparently, Kate took Prince George on his first grouse shoot. I would not want to see George with a hunting rifle in his hand, but maybe they didn’t even let him shoot anything.

Kate and William also attended church with the Queen on Sunday, with William riding in the front and Kate in the backseat with the Queen. Apparently, the kids didn’t go to church? Still too little for royal church services? Photos from one of the royal reporters, Emily Andrews:

Maserati Polo match at Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire

Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to “Duchess Kate took Prince George on his first grouse shoot in Scotland”

  1. L84Tea says:
    August 27, 2018 at 8:47 am

    I won’t lie, I’ve sort of missed the Cambridges.

    Reply
  2. Busyann says:
    August 27, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Why does Kate look so tan? Mystique was a while ago, surely the tan would not have stayed around this long?

    Reply
  3. whatever says:
    August 27, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Her makeup looks good in the new pictures.

    Reply
  4. Alexx says:
    August 27, 2018 at 8:54 am

    Generations of royals started out watching their parents hunt at a young age. The problem here is not George attending a shoot, it’s the royal tradition of hunting for sport that is at fault. The fact that the royals still choose to partake in it shows how out of touch they all are with modern society.

    William & Harry’s love for hunting means the next generation are almost guaranteed to carry on with the tradition. Unfortunately nothing short of the government banning the practice in the UK will be able to put an end to it.

    Reply
  5. My3cents says:
    August 27, 2018 at 9:02 am

    How can they on the one hand be pro wildlife and conservation and on the other hand still maintain this hunting tradition? As said here above, it’s seems very outdated and out of touch.

    Reply
  6. Aang says:
    August 27, 2018 at 9:07 am

    If someone eats what is shot I have no problem with it.

    Reply
  7. OriginalLala says:
    August 27, 2018 at 9:09 am

    So much hypocrisy from these moochers – all their conservation work in Africa, and then they still partake in these ridiculous hunts where they kill thousands of animals in one day? They have gamekeepers on these estates take care of these tame animals so it’s easier to kill them. I like to look at their fashion and all, but they are honestly a disgusting family. It’s just wanton excess to demonstrate privilege.

    Reply
  8. Natalie S says:
    August 27, 2018 at 9:15 am

    Poor kid.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment