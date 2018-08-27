Duchess Kate took Prince George on his first grouse shoot in Scotland

Prince George’s school year starts soon, so these are the last days of the Cambridge family’s summer holiday. It’s been a quiet summer for them, which I bet they loved. The entire royal family generally shuts down for the month of August, and in years past, August was when the British tabloids would do some house-cleaning on the Cambridges. I can remember some negative press pieces being written in years past about Will & Kate’s disappearing act, and how little they worked and how Kate tries to keep William on a tight leash and all of that. But nothing like that came out this year – probably because the British press has a shiny new toy: the Duchess of Sussex and her trashy, dysfunctional family.

Will and Kate and their kids spent two weeks in Mustique with Carole and Mike Middleton last month, and since their return, the Cambridges have just been hanging out at Anmer Hall and spending time with their posh friends in Norfolk. Over the weekend, the Cambridges did travel to Scotland to put in some time with the Queen at Balmoral. A lot of the family was there, including Prince Charles, Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex (who is one of the Queen’s favorites), the Wessex kids, Zara and Mike Tindall and more. Apparently, Kate took Prince George on his first grouse shoot. I would not want to see George with a hunting rifle in his hand, but maybe they didn’t even let him shoot anything.

Kate and William also attended church with the Queen on Sunday, with William riding in the front and Kate in the backseat with the Queen. Apparently, the kids didn’t go to church? Still too little for royal church services? Photos from one of the royal reporters, Emily Andrews:

#DuchessofCambridge joins the Queen in her Bentley for church this morning at Balmoral. Prince William was also there, plus the Phillips & Wessexes but no sign of Prince Harry & Meghan. pic.twitter.com/t3UtqMkk96 — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) August 26, 2018