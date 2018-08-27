Duchess Kate took Prince George on his first grouse shoot in Scotland

Prince George’s school year starts soon, so these are the last days of the Cambridge family’s summer holiday. It’s been a quiet summer for them, which I bet they loved. The entire royal family generally shuts down for the month of August, and in years past, August was when the British tabloids would do some house-cleaning on the Cambridges. I can remember some negative press pieces being written in years past about Will & Kate’s disappearing act, and how little they worked and how Kate tries to keep William on a tight leash and all of that. But nothing like that came out this year – probably because the British press has a shiny new toy: the Duchess of Sussex and her trashy, dysfunctional family.
Will and Kate and their kids spent two weeks in Mustique with Carole and Mike Middleton last month, and since their return, the Cambridges have just been hanging out at Anmer Hall and spending time with their posh friends in Norfolk. Over the weekend, the Cambridges did travel to Scotland to put in some time with the Queen at Balmoral. A lot of the family was there, including Prince Charles, Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex (who is one of the Queen’s favorites), the Wessex kids, Zara and Mike Tindall and more. Apparently, Kate took Prince George on his first grouse shoot. I would not want to see George with a hunting rifle in his hand, but maybe they didn’t even let him shoot anything.
Kate and William also attended church with the Queen on Sunday, with William riding in the front and Kate in the backseat with the Queen. Apparently, the kids didn’t go to church? Still too little for royal church services? Photos from one of the royal reporters, Emily Andrews:
#DuchessofCambridge joins the Queen in her Bentley for church this morning at Balmoral. Prince William was also there, plus the Phillips & Wessexes but no sign of Prince Harry & Meghan. pic.twitter.com/t3UtqMkk96
I won’t lie, I’ve sort of missed the Cambridges.
Why does Kate look so tan? Mystique was a while ago, surely the tan would not have stayed around this long?
I wouldn’t doubt she’s out in their pool with the kids at Amner. That’ll top it off nicely 😊
Her makeup looks good in the new pictures.
Ugh! She has way too much blusher on. She looks like a clown!
Generations of royals started out watching their parents hunt at a young age. The problem here is not George attending a shoot, it’s the royal tradition of hunting for sport that is at fault. The fact that the royals still choose to partake in it shows how out of touch they all are with modern society.
William & Harry’s love for hunting means the next generation are almost guaranteed to carry on with the tradition. Unfortunately nothing short of the government banning the practice in the UK will be able to put an end to it.
Agreed!
There was a pic of Kate riding to the lunch for the shoot with Zara, with George and Savannah in the back seat, buckled in. The article said the wives and kids join for the lunch after the shoot. George was no where near a rifle.
How can they on the one hand be pro wildlife and conservation and on the other hand still maintain this hunting tradition? As said here above, it’s seems very outdated and out of touch.
If someone eats what is shot I have no problem with it.
So much hypocrisy from these moochers – all their conservation work in Africa, and then they still partake in these ridiculous hunts where they kill thousands of animals in one day? They have gamekeepers on these estates take care of these tame animals so it’s easier to kill them. I like to look at their fashion and all, but they are honestly a disgusting family. It’s just wanton excess to demonstrate privilege.
Poor kid.
