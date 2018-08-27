So did Donald Trump father a child with a Trump Tower housekeeper or what?

I know it’s difficult to keep track of all of Donald Trump’s scandals, controversies, crimes, misdemeanors, light treasons and heavy treasons. I get that. If a Democrat had even 0.01% of Trump’s issues, Fox News and the Republicans would have made a five-course meal out of him. But it’s worth discussing even the smaller, weirder stuff. As we discussed on Friday, National Enquirer CEO David Pecker took an immunity deal with the feds. Pecker has long been in bed with Donald Trump, and Pecker has actively worked to hide many of Trump’s secrets. Usually those secrets involve paying off mistresses for “catch and kill” exclusives about their affairs with Trump. But back in April, we also heard about another catch-and-kill exclusive involving Pecker and Trump: they paid off a former Trump Tower doorman who was trying to sell a story about Trump fathering a child with a housekeeper. Well, now that Pecker is in a vise (lol), the doorman has been released from the contract he signed with the Enquirer.
A former Trump World Tower doorman who says he has knowledge of an alleged affair President Donald Trump had with an ex-housekeeper, which resulted in a child, is now able to talk about a contract he entered with American Media Inc. that had prohibited him from discussing the matter with anyone, according to his attorney.
On Friday, Marc Held — the attorney for Dino Sajudin, the former doorman — said his client had been released from his contract with AMI, the parent company of the National Enquirer, “recently” after back-and-forth discussions with AMI. CNN has exclusively obtained a copy of the signed “source agreement” between Sajudin and AMI, which is led by David Pecker. The contract appears to have been signed on Nov. 15, 2015, and states that AMI has exclusive rights to Sajudin’s story but does not mention the details of the story itself beyond saying, “Source shall provide AMI with information regarding Donald Trump’s illegitimate child…”
“Mr. Sajudin has been unable to discuss the circumstances regarding his deal with American Media Inc. and the story that he sold to them, due to a significant financial penalty,” Held told CNN. “Just recently, AMI released Mr. Sajudin from the terms of his agreement and he is now able to speak about his personal experience with them, as well as his story, which is now known to be one of the ‘catch and kill’ pieces. Mr. Sajudin hopes the truth will come out in the very near future.”
In April, Sajudin told CNN he claims to have knowledge of a relationship Trump had with his former housekeeper that resulted in a child. At the time, AMI called Sajudin’s story “not credible” and denied any connection between the story and Trump and his then-personal attorney Michael Cohen.
Don’t even bother asking “would an illegitimate child with a housekeeper be the story that finally gets Deplorables to abandon Trump?” The Deplorables won’t abandon him over this, you silly goose. The Evangelicals are still ride-or-die for him. The Republicans in Congress won’t bat an eye if this turns out to be true. But still, I want to know, just for my own sake: did Trump truly father a child with a housekeeper/employee? Also: how many stories are there about Trump? That’s what Pecker will have to reveal in the coming days, weeks and months: we’re going to find out about the mistresses, the women he assaulted and then paid off, the mystery children, and maybe even a lot more.
Also: do you think David Pecker knows about the Fake Melania? That’s basically a whole other next-level conspiracy… and I also completely believe it.
One is not like the other lol. #WhereIsMelania pic.twitter.com/putGQ2kCWs
— Ashamed Republican (@candyoti34) August 25, 2018
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I bet there are many children running around that he fathered. Ivanka and the gruesome twosome will not be happy the family fortune may be divided further. But they will be in prison when that day comes and any money they inherit will have to pay legal bills anyway
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HA! HA! HA! So true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their whole empire will be subject to govt forfeiture. Well we do need to pay down the natl debt!
I can’t imagine so many kids with weak chins and small mouths running around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I can’t imagine so many kids with weak chins and small mouths running around. ”
Bwhahahaha!!!!
I can’t help it, this made me laugh so hard. He may ruin my country, but he can’t stop me from laughing at his horrible genes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Getting the maid pregnant and paying her off? How cliche!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That fake Melania thing is stupid…not everything is some kind of conspiracy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those are two entirely different women up top…so what’s stupid is the games this stupid a– Administration is playing …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How can you even compare the two pictures..one if very clear, the other is a blurry mess. Why in the world would they even have a fake Melania, in the same outfit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With this Administration…why not? And I saw the video of them walking off the plane….so…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with Missy
One is a professional photo taken with an expensive DSLR, the other is very pixelated pic taken likely with a camera phone that isn’t sophisticated enough to compensate for light, angles and overall image quality. I can look like two different people depending on the choice of camera and/or lighting and angles. I hate the way cam phones make me look in general, especially when flash is involved lol. Which is why I invested in a Canon DSLR for special occasions and vacations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope it’s not true, because, poor kid. But if it IS true, there will be a paper/money trail. The woman would have been paid off and somebody, somewhere, has the receipts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup yup
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she was paid off, why was she still working as a housekeeper? I tend to think this story isn’t true, which is why AMI released Sajudin from the contract.
I do think more women than Daniels and McDougal were paid off right before the election. Trump paid Cohen $430,000. That’s reimbursements of $130K to Daniels, $150K to McDougal, $50K for “tech services, and a $60K bonus to cover his taxes. That leaves $50K unaccounted for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because he’s cheap AF and would probably (definitely) exploit any and all angles necessary to avoid paying a decent amount of child support? I’m sure he paid the bare minimum that he could get away with and threatened her to within an inch of her life if she ever dared to file for more or tell anyone what happened. He’s not generous with his known wives/children, why on Earth would he be generous with a secret one? I’m sure that woman still has to work to support herself and her child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mac,
Isn’t the story that she WAS a housekeeper when she became impregnated?
The reason they might have released this contract is that Pecker has been working with the feds. Perhaps Pecker/AMI know that all of the contracts like this are actually not legal (or a part of illegal campaign finance violations), so they are releasing them.
If so…think of all of the other contracts which might be voided in the near future?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She might be someone who just refused to have an abortion. I think he usually just paid for an abortion plus extra for silence. In her case, maybe he paid a lump sum for child support to keep her from going through the court plus for silence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh please. That poor, god-fearing man was seduced by a perfidious gold-digger, out of for fame and money!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m honestly concerned if it the housekeeper consented.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. I would be very, very interested to know if this was an ongoing, consensual thing, or (as I suspect, based on known data) forced, coerced, or worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve gotten somewhat used to our current state of daily chaos but every now and then I’m struck with a jolt of reality. Holy F, things really are this freaking crazy. Trump is like Councilman Dexhart from Parks and Rec, but like real and a million times worse. There are probably a bunch of secret Trump bastards out there. Bluh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s sloppy AF and ignorant as heyll…so yea, I’m sure there’s some other Trump kids running around…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The selfish bastard also doesn’t believe in wearing a condom. How he didn’t end up with VD is one of life’s greatest mysteries.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He fu!ks up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
None that we know of, anyway. I expect he had it dealt with privately, if he did ever end up with one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holly -
We don’t really know for sure that he miraculously escaped VDs. Maybe that was in the doctor’s records that his goons seized (and probably burned….).
There has been speculation that untreated syphilis (coming out of the long latent phase) might explain his odd behavior the past couple of years, but I don’t know how likely that is. I know women can miss the first stage symptoms, but would a guy? Simpler explanations include just extreme narcissism getting worse with age or slipping into regular dementia of some sort.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That poor kid – to have that horrible man for your father.
What was that woman thinking?
A big pay day?
Or…did something much more unpleasant happen?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks s is what happens when you mess with a village Idiot. At this point, I don’t care about the Deplorables are the Evangelical morons who supports Trump. They will be hurt and I have no sympathy for them.
As for Trump and his family. They better make their own money because what are they going to inherit when Trump goes to jail or in this case dies. I believe he has more women he messed around before Stormy Daniels and Karen Dougal, in addition with more little ones that come all the way. I have no sympathy for the his brood or his wife. This is what happens when you mess with the a village ram and his Billy goats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His supporters have already inoculated themselves against any porn star or love child.
When Trump first became president I would ask them questions about his behavior and they would always say that it doesn’t matter what he did before he was POTUS since they’ve heard that he’s found Jesus and is a different person now. When I mentioned that the way he’s acting in office and on Twitter is not very Christian, they say he’s a victim of the liberal media and only defending himself.
They don’t care what he does as long as he hates women, minorities, immigrants, takes health care away from the poor, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want to know, but drump has done so many horrendous stuff during his life and now that it won’t be a surprise. And at this point I couldn’t care less how his base will react. I do care that the Republican Congress will continue to support him. They really are a criminal entity beholden to Putin by way of drump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His base will react with, we didn’t elect a Pope or a minister…. but, but, but Bill did it. And what about Hillary and Benghazi, what about Barack. Michelle is a man, what about, what about… they don’t care as long as they get the Supreme Court nominee confirmed, they could care less.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. These people are so predictable, so boring. *YAWN*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know why his base is so set on making abortion illegal. The odds are extremely high that they have had the normal expected number of abortions themselves. Even when it was illegal, both married and unmarried women had abortions especially when contraceptive methods were dicey or non-existent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My mind is still reeling from the headline~like WHATT??!!??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I genuinely love that you teach me new words, Purple
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw the video of the one ‘Melania’ walking with the Dotard and I’m so confused bc it really does not look like Melania as I’m used to seeing her; it really is totally weird. I’m not sure it’s a conspiracy theory. I think there is nothing this administration will not do in their quest to fool the American public and using an understudy or stand-in/photo double for the FLOTUS is a grain of sand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. I found when she turned to the side her jaw profile looked different from Melania. Maybe it is her, but with this WH I would believe anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly don’t know whether it’s her or not–part of me thinks that it IS her without the clip-on bangs. Her hair looks darker and styled differently…and I agree that the shape of her face seems different but that could be due to her forehead looking larger without her trademark fringe covering it.
But what I find more strange are some of the comments from people saying that it’s a crazy conspiracy. No, it’s not. How many things has this administration done that we never EVER imagined they would do? I don’t see why it’s so hard to believe that they would use a Melania stand-in to keep up appearances when maybe Melania just flat-out refuses to be seen with 45 in public. *shrugs*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh please, I’ll bet there are at least 5 illegitimate Trump children out there. This man is disgusting. Poor children. Hopefully they look like their mothers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Question… does Trump Tower use as many foreign workers as Mar A Lago does? Would his base get mad about him potentially having an illegitimate baby with a foreign woman and then paying her off?
I know deep down the answer is no, they won’t care but ugh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Deplorables won’t care anyway. They will just spin it like, OH HE IS SO PRO-LIFE, HE DIDN’T PAY FOR AN ABORTION LIKE AN EVIL BABY KILLING DEMOCRAT WOULD, or something like that…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The paid abortions are coming out soon enough. He’s told people that once a woman calls and says “Don I’m late” it’s the last time he speaks to them and he sends his clean up crew. Presumably that’s Cohen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well it’s a known fact that he wanted Marla to abort Tiffany so yeah there are paid abortions. I want that to come out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was thinking the same thing 😂😂😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha. I bet there are LOADS more abortions than children. After all, he’s said before he doesn’t/didn’t use protection.
And now I need to go watch happy videos of puppies or goats in pajamas or something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That bucketful of sloths always delights me!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been screaming from the rooftops since he announced his run – there are women out there who have had abortions. That will be the story to bring him down in the eyes of the evangelical hypocrites. The only thing these assholes care about is abortion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That still won’t bring him down. “What happens is between you and God and accepting Jesus as your personal savior.” There is NOTHING that is too low, “immoral” or treasonous for them to stop supporting Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re hypocrites. They won’t care, because he’s working against brown people. That’s all that seems to matter. That and tax cuts for the rich.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, it won’t. They’ll blame the women. They ALWAYS blame the woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Will his evangelical fans forgive him if he has paid for abortions, I wonder?
Also, I feel bad for the kids and the moms. I hope their lives aren’t ruined by the media spotlight as the stories come out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They will not care if he has funded abortions. They will say we have all sinned in the past and he is no exception. Evangelical Christians are highly skilled at biblically justifying any behavior they choose. I was raised in an Evangelical Christian household and nothing they say or do shocks me….it all disgusts me, but none of it surprises me anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
More important stories are about his associations with Casablancas and Epstein.
Report this comment as spam or abuse