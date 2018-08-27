Angelina Jolie really did switch lawyers, from Laura Wasser to Samantha Dejean

Three weeks ago, Brad Pitt began this month of aggression and toxicity towards Angelina Jolie. That was when his lawyers noticed that Angelina had added some new lawyers to her recent legal filings in this neverending divorce/custody case. Angelina had been represented by Laura Wasser, who is all about peaceful deal-making and doing things outside the court system. My take on it was that Angelina was tired of Brad’s smear campaign even then, and she wanted to add some lawyers who had experience with bitter custody disputes and angry divorces. She wanted “war-time consiglieres” I thought. At the time, Brad’s side made a huge deal about how Angelina had alienated Wasser and Angelina is a difficult bitch, etc. At the time, Angelina stressed that she hadn’t split from Wasser. Well… now she’s split from Wasser.
Angelina Jolie and divorce attorney Laura Wasser have gone their separate ways, PEOPLE exclusively confirms, as the Oscar winner — who a source says “remains focused on healing her family” — transitions to new counsel in her ongoing divorce with Brad Pitt.
“Angelina has decided to change counsel to Samantha Bley Dejean, as Samantha’s expertise is the protection and best interest of children,” Mindy Nyby, a spokesperson for the 43-year-old mother of six, tells PEOPLE. “Angelina appreciates Laura’s cooperation in transitioning the case over the past several weeks.”
“Angelina decided to put Samantha in charge of her case,” a source close to Jolie and Pitt’s contentious custody battle tells PEOPLE. “She put her in the lead a month ago, and over the past month, the case has been fully transitioned to Samantha.” Adds the insider: “She has come to rely on Samantha’s counsel and thought it best that she take the lead.”
Jolie and Pitt, 54, have been embattled in a legal dispute over custody of their six children: Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.
“Angelina remains focused on healing her family,” the source says. “She continues to support the reconciliation of the children with Brad.”
On Aug. 4, despite a TMZ report that the high-powered Hollywood divorce attorney was quitting over internal conflicts with Jolie, her rep told PEOPLE she was still working with Wasser. However, an insider told PEOPLE there was considerable tension between Jolie and Wasser.
Sure, I believe that. Angelina had Wasser as part of her team technically as she was phasing out Wasser and building trust with Dejean. The story is a simple one: Angelina felt she would be better represented by another lawyer, and she acted responsibly to ensure that she would have proper representation as she phased in one legal team and phased out the other team. It was Brad and his lawyers who tried to make this into a story about Angelina being the most difficult bitch around. That being said, Jolie is previewing the fact the custody issue is far from over: “…Samantha’s expertise is the protection and best interest of children.” Yeah. Samantha Dejean isn’t telling Angelina that needs to roll over and hand over joint custody to a man who was drunkenly violent in front of (and to) the kids.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and WENN.
Good for Angelina. A much tougher lawyer to handle that sum bag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@BAP Damn right. Everyone saying she is a bitch may be 100% correct about that. She may be a horrible spouse, a horrible person even. She is not, however, a horrible mother. SHE isn’t the one who drunkenly assaulted her child on a damn airplane, nor is she the one who tried to HIJACK A DAMN FUEL TRUCK ON THE RUNWAY! What in the actual **** is wrong with people’s brains that they cannot comprehend these things?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re both horrible parents. They used their children for pr purposes to make themselves look good and were acting like the most pretentious couple in hollywood. They are both still concerned about their image, that’s why she does pap walks with her kids and he leaks stories to the page six. They are both pathetic and their children are the only victims.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Enough with the bs about both bring horrible parents.
Angelina did not get drunk and abuse her children. Nor did she start a smear campaign against Brad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Darya – being concerned about ones image (and its consequent impact on one’s income – which I suppose is especially a concern as the father of her children isn’t paying his share for their care) does not make one a ‘horrible’ parent.
Striking/being abusive towards ones child, to the point where he no longer wants to speak to you, and being a general alcoholic mess, on the other hand probably qualifies one as a horrible parent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She been an excellent parent….. don’t come here to blame the victim. She has been in a high profile highly abusive relationship……and handled it with grace.
We don’t excuse the abuser by dragging the victim into it. It’s an obvious tactic…of Brads.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Darya completely agree!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina has Not done anything to hurt her children. They want to live with her Not him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What was the point in the denial though?
Jolie’s spokesperson said that the TMZ report that attorney Wasser is quitting over internal conflicts with Jolie is NOT true:
“The TMZ story is not true. She’s not quitting now or in the future.”
Just seems silly not to have said she needed to go in a different direction or something like that rather than deny that Wasser was leaving.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It doesn’t sound like Wasser “quit” but that Angelina decided to go with another lawyer. The former implies Wasser’s dissatisfaction and even some drama. The latter implies a business decision by Jolie. Perhaps that was the reason for the statement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know this is an unpopular opinion, and I don’t think Brad is a saint, but aside from all of her amazing (truly deserving of respect) humanitarian work, she does appear to be calculating and cold. I think it’s more than possible for people to have 2 sides, with her being no exception. Yes, she does great things, but when it comes to her personal life she seems to be very hot and very cold. I’m not team either, they both have their issues, but I don’t think she’s any better of a person than Brad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fact that she takes great care of her children and they all look happy and well adjusted as far as we know and she hasn’t spent any of their lives being a drunk who preferred to spend time away from them makes her a better person than Brad and that’s just for starters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The nannies take care of the kids. She just has her pictures taken with them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, that’s exactly why Vivienne stated out of her own mouth that she and her brothers and sisters love their mother. Do hush up with your unfound nonsense. Angelina takes care of her kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Darya: And you know this how? You live in their house?
The children all look happy and content when they’re with her, and that’s the bottom line.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Darya Children never ever do something they don’t want to do, they would never smile for the pap pics and look happy, if they weren’t really having a good moment, in this case with their mother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes and the entire “bitch” or “cold” and other words are to degrade and keep women in their place, such dog whistles. It all really cements my cancelling of Pitt, how I will forever know him a big, fat Pitt. I know I’ve been called those things and probably every women when it didn’t apply, but was either to bully or manipulate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. Also, Brad was investigated and cleared. It is never a good sign when someone switches divorce attorneys, especially a divorce attorney she has a long history with. The Court states that he is should be allowed more time with the kids. I do not agree with the petty media smear campaigns, but she cannot turn to the Courts and then do what she wants. It is frustrating for the Judge, the attorneys, the parties involved and the kids. And for the love of God, do not piss the Judge off. Angie may want to take this Loss and realize the Courts are siding with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was “cleared” with the caveat that that didn’t mean that something didn’t happen. It’s pathetic how people keep touting out that dead horse of a statement when Maddox is choosing to not see this idiot. Whatever happened was big enough for him to decide that his father is worth going without.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The courts are not siding with Brad because they ordered supervision and therapy before, during and after each session.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A lot of times, being cleared simply means that no criminal charges can be pressed for whatever reason. Not that they were cleared and that no wrongdoing happened.
For example: Ed Westwick was cleared of any rape charges against him here in Los Angeles. It doesn’t mean he didn’t commit a crime. It means that they are done with the investigation but because a third victim with what seemed like a more solid case no longer wished to testify, they couldn’t charge him.
Fact of the matter is, they weren’t restrictions placed on both parents. Only on Brad’s access to the kids, and the way he could be in contact with them was very specific and very limited.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Petty media smear campaigns” Uh-huh. An actively vicious smear campaign designed to completely destroy a woman and her career is slightly more than a ‘petty media smear’ Put yourself on the receiving end of his disgusting comments created to make you and your career look and feel like a piece of garbage, and see if you still feel it’s “petty.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@TheOtherOne Just curious— why is switching lawyers a bad sign in family court? My experience is in criminal court, where it is a simple procedure that doesn’t trouble judges very much, if at all. People have the right to secure the best representation for themselves, and if that representation changes, so be it. The systems are different of course, and most defendants in criminal court are stuck with (mostly) terrible PD’s (who are just so overburdened it’s almost impossible to provide good counsel), so it’s perhaps more understandable in those cases.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He paid them off. Happens all the time, he actually did physical damage to that plane too……it all got cleaned up. Those Hollywood people can fix all kinds of messes. In creative ways.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not a good sign when someone switches therapists either, and Brad went through four or five od them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Carmen Actually it’s completely normal to meet more than one therapist before settling on one, recommended even. You’re going to be baring your soul to them, you have to find someone you can open up to and communicate well with. He said he went through two before finding his current one, not 5.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘She does appear..’ that’s the right word, appear, while he DID something bad she just ‘appears’ to be. Think about it.
@theotherone : the fact that he still has supervised visit with his children, after almost 2 years, as per ordered by THE JUDGE (Not Angelina), should tell you something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remember celebrities can get Alternative sentencing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, I am not saying he didn’t hit Maddox. But I dont understand how Social Services are not involved if he did. In the UK, Social Services would definitely be involved or would have been up until now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, but he’s white, male and rich.
And it’s the same in the UK, and frankly everywhere else. Money and power game the system every time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They were involved. It has nothing to do with him being white, male, and rich. If this truly was one isolated incident of him being physical with a 15 year old intervening in a fight between two adults (it’s unclear whether they were physically fighting or verbally), Social Services would look into it and then clear it because they’re trying to deal with people who are regularly abuse and harm children.
While I am not for punching/hitting teenagers, the cops around here will flat out tell parents and teenagers that your parents are still allowed to discipline you, and hitting you once because you’re being a turd is not the same as being abusive.
So it would appear that Social Services looked into it and yes, they cleared him of being an abusive parent. That does not mean he didn’t hit Maddox.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I absolutely agree with this. I know this site is generally #TeamAngie (and I’m ready to get pounced on) but I’ve never seen her as the saint that everyone else buys into. While I am not #TeamBrad either, just because Angie sequesters those kids around her like a shield doesn’t mean that she is the only parent they need. If he gets his sh*t together—and the courts are the best judge of whether he has—then he should be allowed to see them. Period. Parental alienation is a really horrible thing to do to your kids, and to the one being alienated. She may think she’s protecting them but what she’s doing could be potentially harder on them long term.
I for one always thought the way they both trotted those kids across the globe like a circus, surrounded by adult bodyguards and nannies instead of going to school and making their own friends was the really harmful stuff in this family. I’ve lost count how many times both of them said they were going to “settle” somewhere (London, France, New Orleans, NYC, LA …. am I missing any?). Kids need the ability to forge their own lives and relationships outside the home and not be responsible for either parent’s happiness. Staying in one place, having equal time with both parents should be the goal of this. I don’t know why anyone would want to see a parent denied a relationship, even one that has to be repaired, with their children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brat pitt admitting in the GQ magazine article in 2017 that he was Not around much for his children. If their is any parental alienation its on him.
I easy the public forget what he says and does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@bap Not only that they forget what he says but they act like we haven’t been reading and following along with everything that’s being going on. We don’t need to pull out the #saintjolie schtick *rolling my eyes so hard* to make our points.
How anyone can scream parental alienation as if it’s impossible that children do not jump for joy to be around a parent who spent extended periods of time drinking and traveling away from the family, I don’t know. It’s just always that the person just gets their shit together, whatever that means because many people are good at appearing to get their shit together, and the kids are apparently going to forgive and forget with a snap of the fingers.
Really that’s what it all boils down to is the kids. People are so quick to scream parental alienation but never bring up the very real possibility and likelihood that these kids don’t want to see him. And at this point, I think that’s the reality of Brad’s situation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The kids always looked just as happy with him as they do/did with Angie, though. And Angie always praised what a good father he was up and down, and how supportive of a partner he was, right up until this incident.
I just find it funny that people don’t realize that almost all celebrities spin the narrative that is most convenient to them at any given point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alissa …no they didn’t. In a lot of photos they look afraid…and he actually wasn’t in that many to begin with
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Photos where the kids look as if they’re afraid of Brad? I feel I would have remembered seeing that, because it would have garnered a lot of comments. And Jolie did praise Brad’s parenting and partnering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cold and calculating are what we call women who think clearly, set priorities, act in the best interest of themselves and the people they love, and don’t dissolve in puddles in the face of life challenges or put the appearance of being “nice” above everything else. Jolie has already faced some very difficult life challenges, witnessed the worst of the worst in her work with refugees and sexual violence, and acted decisively to protect her children from harm. Sounds like a mature person to me.
She must be kicking herself that she agreed to marry him, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cold and calculating is a term applied to men and women both. It usually means a lack of empathy and an emphasis on self interest (extending only to those who that person wishes to protect).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+ 1 That was very well summarised.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WATP already knows the dictionary definition of what cold and calculating means. She’s talking about its meaning within the context it was used.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What part of celebrity isn’t calculation, though? Why assume *she* is calculating and cold and he isn’t capable of exactly the same? I mean, they’re actors. They literally lie and pretend to be something else for a living. Brad Pitt also has the benefit of being white and male and having A LOT of socioeconomic and publicity power behind him.
Tangling with Pitt in the courts absolutely requires calculation. There is no way around it, and suggesting that it is somehow negative of her to respond tactically against somebody doing the same is ridiculous. Both of them have something to lose here. They were always going to approach this with a battle plan. If you think casting himself as the flailing, beleaguered ex-husband who made a terrible mistake and wants to reform (but isn’t allowed!) isn’t a calculation, you may need to step back and examine your own gender views.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Completely agree Veronica. They’re both calculating as it pertains to their image because they have to be. The notion that it is a bad thing is what’s ridiculous. The alternative is letting the other paint an image of them in the media instead. Why would either be cool with that? Neither got to where they are by not caring about public opinion. It’s just a part of the game.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Keep fighting the good fight Angelina!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It sounds like Samantha is game for a fight. I like it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She put her kids first and foremost…that’s obvious…that alone makes her a better person than Brad…How grown folks treat each other…that’s their business, they’re grown…and can handle it as messily as they want…and these two did…how grown folks treat children…that’s different…and no matter what facts we do or do not know…we know SOMETHING bad happened on that airplane regarding the children…which lead to all of this…and THAT’S THAT!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also think that the courts not automatically siding with her is very telling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the fact that he’s still on supervised visits after 2 years is also very telling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Courts do not “automatically” do anything, and courts especially do not automatically “side” with this party or that party. Family court works in the best interest of the children, which may favor one parent, the other parent, both, or neither.
Supervised visits after 2 years does say it all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Courts don’t automatically side with any parent. But having to have supervised visits after two years tells a hell of a lot. That is one huge red flag and it says he still isn’t able to appropriately bond with his children. Maybe he would if he spent more time being concerned about his children and less time being concerned about his image.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@whtp, @carmen and others – Pitt has not had supervised visitation in some time. He has the kids every other day on a schedule, unsupervised. That was stated in the court documents from early June.
The courts are currently moving ahead with 50-50 custody. That does not mean, of course, that if either parent felt a reason that it should not be shared physical custody, they can’t contest that. And with existing or new legal representation. The judge and court will decide the outcomes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No…once it came time to it I believe only two of six went and for a significantly shorter period than was supposed to be…….then he came back with the Angie is alienating the kids and they don’t want to see him because of her.
i think he wants you to think they are visiting…..
And if they truly were doesn’t it just make him look a zillion times worse for continuing and getting extra low on the smear campaign.
His actions aren’t that of a man who is getting his way.
I’ll believe he has visitation when I see it. Until then it’s just like the lady professor story. Brads alternate media reality. Which I see through.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
unfortunately @…. the court order is clear on the visitation schedule. I’m not saying anyone has to like it. It has to be held to, otherwise whomever violates it will be held in contempt. It’s not something ‘optional’ that can be run around by either parent, their lawyers or the kids.
Unless there’s been a major change since June, and a new interim order made – that schedule still holds. Brad and Angelina alternate days, with him having only 4 hours on his days if they are ‘school’ days to account for a schooling schedule. No one is trying to make anyone ‘think’ they have visits – they are happening.
As I said no one has to like it and can disagree with it. But facts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So Sam……you are basically saying he has unsupervised visitation every other day…..and yet he is still acting this crazy and unhinged? Hmmm…doesn’t make sense really….that he’d Be smearing her and risking something it has taken so long for him to get. I also don’t know why he’d be saying they were alienating him if they were visiting him happily and frequently.
So yeah……they aren’t gonna force the kids to be with him. And it’s was suoervised whatever short unsuccessful visitation they did have…..or else he’d be blabbing all about it. The evaluators didn’t give him a good evaluation….since the court date she’s happily out w kids….and he’s launched two odd crazy random smear pieces on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@TheOtherSam Some people just don’t care for facts when they conflict with the narrative they’re trying to push. Apparently court orders are now meaningless in this alternative universe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘So Sam……you are basically saying he has unsupervised visitation every other day…..and yet he is still acting this crazy and unhinged?’ – in a nutshell, yes.
No one has to force the kids to visit – they are required to visit per legal order otherwise their mother brought up in contempt, and lose her primary custody. Angelina – no matter what anyone may think of her good/bad – is not going to endanger that status, which has been central to her since day one. She’s complying with the order. There is no choice for either side.
No one described them as visiting him happily. I don’t think anyone knows that detail. Judge Ouderkirk used the term potential “alienation” in his June order. It was viewed as a possibility if certain conditions weren’t followed, not that it was factually happening at that moment. That’s what the evaluation is for.
No one knows if Brad or Angelina had good or bad evaluations. The official custody evaluation by the appointed evaluator/s is ongoing this month. There’s been no news of that, re either parent. Although I’m sure we’ll get some news, leaked by ‘sources’ or otherwise, in several weeks time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Question why did Brat Pitt sign over temporary physical custody to Angelina back in 2016. He had to have supervised visitation with his children Why.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In order to sort himself out as he was in a bad state & incapable to be with his kids + the children declined to be with him. After witnessing his inappropriate behaviour on the plane episode maybe they were scared.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Question why has he not been seen in public with all of his children for 2 year?. Why does his oldest son want nothing to do with him? The other two boys feel the same way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina is a Gemini and we are notorious for having multiple layers, it complicated. One day your the love of our life, the next day we hate you, and so on. Because on both days your sincere. I think Brad and Angelina have both done what they think is right for the kids and are will come to a meeting of the minds soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Protection of the kids”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know where this idea came from that Wasser is soft. She certainly wasn’t easy on Amber Heard when she was working for Johnny Depp. From what I know her reputation is of being very tough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she tends to encourage joint custody and equal co-parenting
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with you, Laura wasser is not soft at all.
But the most important thing is that she is close friends with Harvey from tmz, just remember all the articles defending Johnny Depp over there.
Now that Angelina parted ways with her, all the trash campaign started full force via tmz and page six, after all Angelina is not her client anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Face it people Angelina wants her divorce NOW. Wasser let the divorce drag for 2 years now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Forensic evaluations can take a long time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Think after he put out she was alienating the kids from him, she had no other choice here in my opinion. His side is just playing too dirty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For nearly two years brat pitt fans talked negative about Wasser and now they want to defend her because Angelina decided to change lawyers. Is that not being a hypocrite?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is in for the best interest of their children. She wants the children’s feelings to be heard & considered by the court. It is more damaging for the children when they are forced to be with their dad if they don’t wished to. If BP had a strong relationship/ bond with his children AJ can NOT stop them to be with their father, they will defy her but it seems that BP hasn’t had that bonding with them & hasn’t work hard either for the last 2 years to build that relationship/ confidence to woo them back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with this. All of th children are grown enough to express their own thoughts about what they want to the court. AJ has changed lawyers to ensure that their voice is heard in all this process and that she will prove it that she hasn’t been alienating or maneuvering behind the scenes. Children are entitled to this as a right. I admired her for doing this to ensure that her kids get what they want: be it a slow process to get BP back in their lives on their terms vs leaving him out of he continues w/o help etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know – to me, peaceful deal-making seems the way to go, especially when there are kids involved. If this turns into an in-court battle, it’s not going to be good for them, as much more will become public.
On the other hand, this has been taking FOREVER, so maybe a change will prompt some progress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There would be more progress if he stopped attacking the mother of their children in the press, and probably ceded some custodial rights as well. He could still be involved in joint decision-making, but given his history, it will be extremely hard to rebuild trust.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes…he needs to quit dragging this out by insisting on visitation…….he’s the only one who want it. Why cater to the guy who caused all this? He’s been abusive at home to them for a decade. He and his wants shouldn’t be anyone’s concern……….it’s about the kids at this point.
It’s been about Brad for thirty years….different wives…different problems…..none ever caused by him…….. I personally do not care and wish he’d disappear. This Narcissistic display of grandeur is disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is your proof that he was abusive to them at home for a decade?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for her, 2 years of smearing is more than enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina continue to fight for your children health and welfare. Who cares what the public thinks about you. As long as your children love and respect you that’s all that matters.
You have done a Great job!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She wants it over. The attacks on her are horrific and that hurts the children just as much. I have not read one article where she has smeared him and if SJ can prove that Brad could be in trouble. Wasser talking to Levin was wrong and unprofessional. She should be fired for that. I’m paying you and you are betraying me. They have been calling her names for months and all she did was divorce the prick. He doesn’t want to pay her he loaned money that he should have given for housing that right there Wassers idea I guarantee. Be gone! It seems she didn’t want to fight him. A mess
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand, the new lawyer said one truthful thing to Brad’s team and the only reason that was said is b/c Angie felt hurt after the “alienation” bs and the docs being put out there for people to see. She seems to be more on Angie’s side whereas Wasser maybe was catering to both sides. Angie should be able to have any lawyer that she wants. I don’t for one minute believe Angie has alienated those kids. She’s the one who called all this to happen. Angie could have easily taking dude to open court and had full custody. She filed for physical custody but not legal custody. She knows he’s not much in their lives anyway, that’s the way he wants it, not her. He’s doing all this for his image not b/c he truly cares.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well it’s now been two years….and she’s done. She wants it finalized……the kids don’t want to see him……she doesn’t want to see him……they don’t need to be Linked to him anymore.
The fact he’s crying alienation…..does not scream happy visits daily and every other day. It says no one wants to see me. And they don’t and aren’t.
The fact he’s desperately putting out these jr high school embarrassing whatever they are…(..it sure isn’t journalism. Pay to publish journalism maybe……)… just shows he has nothing to lose…like custody…….his kids respect…….anyone’s respect. It’s just pure narcissistic rage at this point.
He should most definitely be stripped of any parental rights.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
duplicate…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am wondering if Angelina sees these leaks of Team Brad as a sign of Brad putting himself before the best interest of the children and if that is the problem for her. If I had children and my ex used his time smearing me and thus dragging my childrens affairs into the publi conciousness instead of fixing his issues and focusing on becoming a good parent, I wouldn’t be interested in rolling over either. I think she just wants him to do the work of rebuilding their family and all she gets from him is more of the same narcisistic and destructive behaviour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Cinnamon, this is 100% correct. This is what I was getting at but you wrote it much better than I did. Everyone read what Cinnamon wrote. This is it. Angie knows Brad and she knows her kids. Her kids are telling her they don’t feel the love from him they feel from her and she can relate b/c that’s how she felt being married to him. Brad loves image more and Angie is trying to tell him he can’t do that w/ kids. Kids know the truth, you can’t lie to kids. If he wants a relationship w/ them for real. That’s what she was trying to relay to Wasser, who looks like was giving in to Brad’s narcissist whims which is what everyone does (Angie did the same but wants to break that now). She wants Brad to see it to but I don’t think he is or ever will. SMH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His actions speak volumes.
I think she knows brads got some personality disorder issues among other things, that aren’t fixable. or healthy or safe….esp for kids to be around.
He can’t change…this is who he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like that she got a new lawyer because they asked for bifurcation immediately which is what Laura should have done. They also said no more posturing or delays from team leaky Pitt. Angelina obviously wants this to be over and Laura was okay to take her time wich means $$$$$
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another thing is Laura should’ve stopped Brad’s lawyer from leaking the custody plan. She let that slide
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wasser let a lot slide. Angie took notice. Angie is a nice person but how much is she suppose to just take. Brad needs to take several seats. That’s why she has this new lawyer. I like the new lawyer and the fact Angie is doing her and taking care of her and her business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina chose her children health over a cowardly man. Perhaps some people can learn from her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmmm and Sidewithkids both your comments are correct about Wasser.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Google narcissistic rage …you’ll hear women’s stories that sound a lot like this….and you’ll recognize his behavior …..it’s textbook.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think I’m gling to get flamed for this but my two cents are as follows…I went through a bitter divorce with a man who changed lawyers 4 times. He did it each time for the same reason: the lawyer wasn’t telling him what he wanted to hear and rather than just accept that maybe things weren’t going to go the way he wanted he changed lawyers over and over hoping for a different outcome and never actually getting one. While of course there are some divorce attorneys who maybe handle more custody matters than others by no means is child custody a specialty within that practice (I also have a law degree). Child custody is a massive part of any family law attorney’s practice, it comes with the territory, especially with an attorney as skilled and experienced as Laura Wasser. I’m not team anybody (team kids actually) but I smell some smoke here. I don’t think Angelina liked what Laura was telling her and now she’s hoping for a different outcome. Maybe I’m dead wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His fans have to face reality his children do not want to be with him they prefer their mother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the first. Wasser did something she didn’t like and she is out. Nothing special. Imho she was feeding TMZ and was too buddy buddy with Speigel. Maybe she gave her bad advice and this was lagging. I think she just wants this done she has already petitioned the court for this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Usually lawyer switches are due to a disagreement with lawyer. A laura Wasser level lawyer would tell a client if you don’t take my advice-find someone who will. It is a mutual decision between client and lawyer that they are not on the same page.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wasser was not helping her, looks like she may have wanted it quickly done w/o seeing the whole picture. Brad is saying things but out here smearing Angie and she suppose to just take it. Come on now, I wouldn’t, would you. Angie wants someone who will see the whole picture. Be on her side and see Brad’s trying to play folks. I’m so surprised a judge has allowed Brad’s team to get away w/ what they are doing. But maybe that’s why he didn’t get shared custody yet. I believe children deserve both parents, but the way this man’s behaving, I’m at a point like maybe the dude doesn’t deserve custody at all and if Angie fights for that, I’m with her on it b/c like him or not, he should not be smearing the mother of his kids and his kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Josie I doubt you’ll get flamed. Most people are open to other opinions on this site.
Angelina obviously switched lawyers because she wants this to be over. Her new lawyers files for bifurcation and ask that there would be no more posturing or delays from Brad’s team- that was the first thing they filed . Imo this is good. It’s so that there is an end in sight meanwhile team Pitt continues to say this is far from over.
Hollywood lawyers is probably super expensive and guess what ? Brad Pitt has new lawyers too but it’s not being reported.
I read so,some else say that this is Brad’s lawyers typical tactics to draw things out and trash his opponent in public so much that they give up. Well he’s never had an opponent like AJ
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, a judge is going to listen to the experts and to both sides attorneys and will make a judgement. We’ll see what happens and certainly the judge has more information than we do. I feel terrible for the children. This kind of prolonged legal battle scars them for life. I hope that both parents can develop healthy relationships with all 6 children, that would be the best outcome, IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We’ve established long ago that healthy relationships and Brad don’t go in the same sentence. He is a toxic man. Always has been. This has been a long time coming and needs to end. Acceptance is important. He s who he has been for decades. And who he will be for decades. This is it. He lacks the capability and capacity to have healthy relationships.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Funny how people are so concerned with Angie having a new lawyer but Brad himself said he has MULTIPLE THERAPISTS and that was fine . Lmao
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was my first thought too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bifurcation isn’t the silver bullet it seems to be either. People often do it so they can get remarried while still hashing out other matters. The real hitch in the get along here that is dragging this out is the custody matter and very sadly for the kiddos that won’t go faster with bifurcation
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Josie it’s not the silver bullet but a sign that the lawyers want this to be over and don’t want to drag it on forever. Almost 2 years and wasser couldn’t close this for her and she gets a new lawyer and that’s the first thing they ask for + they say to stop the posturing and delays. So one side wants this to be over and it sure doesn’t look like Brad’s
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All the bifurcation will do is get them divorced. In my own situation we bifurcated and the final decree took another year to negotiate and that was over finances not custody. Nothing takes longer than custody. Listen, I sincerely hope it speeds things along I just don’t think it will. It will just mean that they are divorced…but hopefully I’m wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Imo the bifurcation is a step in the right direction to get things done. Her new lawyers want to speed this situation up and not 😶Delay or posture. Why is Brad and his team posturing and delaying? He looks like a maniac
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the end after this is over off the three boys don’t like him now they still won’t even after trashing the mom.
And Lainey is pro Brad I get sick of her slyly talking about how Angie is losing the PR in this divorce. Well she apparently is not playing dirty like he is. She isn’t leaking much. How she let this happen this summer. Well hell she was working a perfect time for them to strike.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can we please stop acting like only one of the parties is engaging in smear tactics? Neither one of these so-called adults have acted like mature ADULTS in this situation at all. Both need to grow the eff up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Brittany, only reason Angie starts is b/c Brads starts w/ her. Bet you can’t think of one thing she said in the public negatively about Brad once she left him w/o him starting it first. Exactly, I can’t either. I think turning the other cheek is the way to go and she’s done that several times through out this but how much is enough. Lol. I would have sued Page Six and all these other tabloids that Brad is clearly paying to say lies and fabrications about her. The woman has gone above and beyond by keeping it cute and classy while dealing w/ Mr. Lameness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina has always said she focus on healing her family. Question has Brat pitt ever made that statement?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bap, Wow. So true. So true. This explains it all. You should let his stans know this. Dude is selfish. Angie is looking healthier and happier in these streets w/o him. Plus, the kids make her truly happy. Good riddance, Mr. Lameness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think people still get who Angie is really, she could give two di— about PR, that’s what is so great about her, she may care some now b/c of her kids but she has had the worse PR of any superstar around and she’s still standing strong. The kiss she supposedly gave her brother, her own Daddy drama, her admittance to using drugs, her adoption of Maddox, her relationship w/ Brad and now this. Lol, are there any more I forgot abouot. The woman is a icon but if her own making, she’s a maverick not an a— like Brad waiting from some silly applause by people who don’t truly care about him like his wife and kids once did. She doesn’t care about Hollywood as much as Hollywood cares about her. They need her, that’s why so many articles are written about her. Same situation w/ Brad. Angie is done and Brad is trying to hang on. Move on Brad, it’s time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So even Fussy, one of Brad’s stans agreed Wasser was obviously talking to TMZ. Angie knew it and had her removed. So Wasser was lying about quitting and Angie when she ran her mouth to TMZ. SMH, Wasser should be ashamed of herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse