Page Six ran a huge smear job on Angelina Jolie, gee, that’s so weird

On Twitter, I said this Page Six was possibly the nastiest, most pathetic smear job I’ve ever seen. I’ve been going through the memory banks to see if I can remember any public split or divorce ever getting this disgusting, and all I can come up with is Johnny Depp-Amber Heard (which was SO bad) and Halle Berry-Gabriel Aubry. At its worst, the Berry-Aubry split (and the years of nastiness that followed) was on par with the Brangelina split. For various reasons, I feel like Brangelina has just gotten a million times nastier though. On Saturday, Page Six published a shocking (or unshocking) one-sided smear on Angelina. It’s a brazen hit piece sourced from Brad Pitt’s team and they are spewing vitriol at her at every level, from her mothering skills to her charity work to calling her a lying a–hole and more. You can read Brad’s Burn Book here, in a piece called “Angelina Jolie is no longer the Saint She Set Out To Be”. Some highlights:
Page Six says “St. Angie’s halo has well and truly slipped”: A “family source” claims, “It doesn’t matter how much charity work you do. If you drive a wedge between a father and his children, you’re an a–hole.”
Angelina is so mad that Brad isn’t chasing her: “She doesn’t want Brad to move on,” said the family source. “She’s furious that he’s not chasing after her — and [that fury is] now ruining her image.”
This “family source” has some stuff to say about the plane incident: “She filed for divorce out of the blue, then people connected to her floated information to the media that [Pitt] had punched one of their kids on a flight in a drunken, high rage… Angelina kicked the s–t out of Brad at the beginning. Then she tried to make other threats and said he was going to be arrested. She really started a whispering campaign against Brad that was demonstrably false.”
Angelina asking for child support was something: “Angelina believed the only way to win was to go in for the kill. She went on the attack,” the family source said. “Essentially, Angelina’s calling Brad a deadbeat dad, when he pays for the kids’ security, hotels and private jets. All he wants is to see his kids.”
The interim custody agreement: “There was no new agreement. This was totally made up,” the source said. “The biggest joke is that she continues to be awful toward him. Angie has these wild mood swings. She [had] launched this aggressive tone, which backfired, saying she’s poor when she’s making $25 million a movie, and saying Brad’s not paid child support. This week, she came back all mellow and super nice — it’s a direct reaction to the fact that people did not react well to her [previous] blow.”
Brad is the real saint, according to this source: “He’s not having the best time, but he’s hanging in there. He’s hopeful this will all be resolved. They talk some, but [not] very much. Once you go down this road, and s–t gets flung about, then it’s very difficult.”
There’s a ton of other stuff, about how she “bullied” him and basically believed her own “saint” hype and of course there’s tons of sh-t about how she’s “alienated” the kids. What the f–k is wrong with Brad? Or do I have the wrong end of it? The worst quotes are from a “family source” and now I’m wondering if someone in Brad’s family is out here, doing the dirty work. His brother, maybe? Would his parents get involved? I’m probably overthinking it – Occam’s razor, the simplest explanation is likely the right explanation. Brad is using Page Six and TMZ to constantly smear and shame his ex, the mother of his children, all because she had the audacity to leave him. Because she chose their children instead of him.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
up until this point I thought he had behaved worse, but they had both behaved poorly. They both sniped at each other in the press and shared things that probably should not have been shared. This is fucking ridiculous. I really can’t understand what it is he’s trying to gain by doing this. It looks bad both publicly and in a custody fight. he’s an idiot and she is so much better for those kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know that we all have different opinions, but I disagree when people say Angelina is behaving so poorly. I just see it as someone REALLY pissed.
I think that she is pissed about his drinking, about the fact that it has saddened and traumatized all of her kids, that he left the plane in a drunken rage, but especially angry that he hit Maddox, and then after tried to spin it in the press like it was just a kind of argument fathers have with their “teenaged” son, as in Maddox was the one at fault. He tried to diminish the harm he causes by blaming it on others, including Maddox and Angelina, and continuously play the poor loving father who misses his children. As a mother, I would be seeing red as well.
Even parent alianation as people are calling it, I just think she is trying to protect her kids from whatever manipulation Brad is trying to do to them, and mess them up even more. Maybe she is going about it the wrong way, but I don’t think she is trying to cut him out of their lives. I mean, if he is like this, just imagine what he tries to feed to the kids to make him want to see him again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he said something really bad like he didn’t want the kids. That’s enough to make a mom go nuclear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
honestly though, as completely understandable her anger is, if the actual goal of the parents was co-parenting, operating from a place of anger is kind of behaving poorly.
although honestly after this she can do whatever she likes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So much easier to blame her and seek sympathy than to take responsibility for what happened. Angelina appears to be doing OK – is Brad just mad that she did not collapse without him?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While Brad is out there trying to shame her, Angelina is constantly seen with her kids, living her life. Imagine if she really gets nasty and decides to dish?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad is really spiraling, isn’t he?
This is the first time his image has faltered ever. The way his marriage ended with Aniston, the architectural “projects”, every other problem he had, he was able to spin in his favor. Everything was other people’s fault.
Now there’s no way around the fact that he drunkenly hit the son defending mom, lost his wife, custody, and probably the relationship he had with Maddox, now he is losing the P.R. game as well. No matter how much money or fame he has, the simple fact is that an actual judge didn’t see fit to give him shared unsupervised custody of his 5 other kids in two years. No matter what Angelina say or do, she couldn’t have temporarily sole physical custody if the COURT SYSTEM didn’t think was safer for the kids. She would have to obey any judge order.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is angry at him because he’s not chasing her? Pu-lease. I’d believe the parental alienation part, but I don’t buy for a second that she ever wants to lay eyes on him again. I don’t understand his tactics though…why come out with this crazy vitriol now?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe something happened in court last week that he is afraid will come out? He’s trying to get ahead of bad publicity by putting the focus on her. I wonder if he lost custody, but apparently they came to an agreement that negated the court date, so why this now?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So much talk about the undying love and soulmates and then this. He is out of his freaking mind. It’s probably his reaction to the fact that his own kids do not want to see him/that their relationship is changed. He is punishing her without realizing this will only cause even more problems in his relationship with the kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t think I was ever going to say this but he is sooooo cancelled for me. I was one of his fans for years and cannot stand to see his smug face now.
Even if (and huge ‘even if’) everything he said about Angelina Jolie through his sources was true, one just doesn’t smear the mother of his children like this (we could make a Sean Bean/Boromir meme here).
Shame on you Brad Pitt!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Men like brad Pitt are truly evil.
Going after the mother of children so publicly when all the kids have access to the internet is horrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m still betting that one of those kids is going to go public one day and I have a feeling it won’t be in Brad’s favor. Then what will Brad do? Call his kid a liar? I doubt that these kinds of attacks are going to work out for him in the long run.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He will do exactly what he’s doing now – blame Angelina for “alienating” the kids. He’ll profess sadness that his child was brainwashed by his or her Evil Mom, and millions will lap it up because handsome white men will always be ok.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bingo he will blame Angelina and the children and people will lap it up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. You may be right Commentingbunny. Then again, it may depend on what kid comes forward and when.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad’s PR guy is Matt Hiltzik, the man is also representing Trump & Harvey Weinstein.
This man is notorious for supporting abusive men and smearing the women in the media.
I think all Brad supporters can now shut up and sit down because they have no leg to stand on anymore.
Evidence of Brad’s pathetic pr games have been provided and I hope to god, Angelina provided the evidence to the judge.
Kelly Rutherford lost custody because she smeared her ex in the media. Hopefully Brad will lose the custody or atleast be punished for his horrendous games.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No wonder team B sounds like a bloody child midst of a temper tantrum. In Germany we have an expression for situations like this: Mit Kanonen auf Spatzen schießen – Shoot Canon at sparrows. He’s so overreacting… Ugh… It’s the first time someone actually said “no” to him, is it? He’s Brat Petty, indeed!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gosh, remember the Kelly Rutherford saga. That seems like so long ago now, when the world was a much simpler place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. this is an interesting nugget. the PR guy represents Weinstein and Trump? Now I know Brad has terrible judgement. You really can’t come back from this hit piece. His kids will read this and no, they won’t forget. Brad needs a media intervention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meanwhile…She’s been spotted looking Fabulous & unbothered..Try Again Brad!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess he only liked that “halo” when it worked to his benefit- shielding him from criticism for the way he dumped his first wife.
Also, didn’t he admit to a substance-abuse problem and the altercation on the plane? Why is this “source“ trying to act like that didn’t happen? There was clearly a cause and effect here, the plane incident and her filing for divorce. They’re trying to twist the timeline.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Truth is not true anymore, facts count for nothing, evidence is trolling. This is the world we now live in and look no further that the White House to see that this mass media gas lighting works.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was wondering the same thing their making it seem like the plane incident never took place and she just decided to wake up one day and file for divorce completely out of no where. It’s like oh really, he just really needs to have a seat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Abuse by proxy on a huge scale.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If anyone had any doubts before about just how lowdown and dirty Brad is this article should a make it crystal clear he’s the lowest of the low.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“then people connected to her floated information to the media that [Pitt] had punched one of their kids on a flight in a drunken, high rage…”
So why did His people release a statement first saying that firstly:
The source says Pitt did not hurt his son. “He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was nose to nose and was spiraling out of control.” only to then amend that to then remove the part about going “nose to nose” presumably because some pr type thought the image of Pitt squaring off with his minor aged child was not a good look.
The sad fact is that the general, not looking to closely, public will believe that AJ is a harpy and Pitt the poor working man hurt by her, separated from his kids (he is so loving, some of them are not even his and yet he cares for them!!) she took the dog, the house and his truck too, just like all the harlots that went before to take down a good man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just for the sake of argument, since they say that it was floated to the media… it could be as simple as someone having phoned his reps about it for a comment and Pitt attempting to get ahead of it.
Which is not a comment on my behalf about how things went down on the plane. But I would think that for something like this, the media would have thought twice about publishing anything without contacting his people first. That would potentially be asking for a huge lawsuit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s a public figure and the bar is low for what can be published about him. He also never threatened to sue over the stories that were published. Probably because he had no case.
His choice of publicist is telling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I gotta say that for the longest time i thought this site was crazy pro-Angie (although i love you guys!) I did not agree- i thought Ang would acting poorly as well as Brad. I still don’t think Ang is a saint in this but I am starting to see where you’re coming from and that the main bad actor here is Brad and she is reacting, not always well, to a difficult situation. There is too much mean stuff being said about her and it is not right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The worst is that they not only smear Angelina but the children as well.
According to Brad and his supporters, a teenager deserves to be put in their place and if he hit Maddox, then that was just parental discipline.
His children don’t want to see him because they are scared and/or uncomfortable around him. That’s a huge red sign which the judge seems to recognise because therapists have to be present for each session with Brad & children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, the key in this situation is listening to the judge and the kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad’s just burning through every bit of goodwill American women once had for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
just the goodwill of the women on this site.
on any other site, it’s still Brad the Good Boy and Temptress Jolie bleeding widdle brad dry
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the #MeToo era and Brad will be exposed soon.
He has pushed Angelina and her children soo much that I wont be surprised if the full details of the plane incident will come out soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t think he was all that and my interest in his work only kicked in when he was with Jolie – he seemed to grow as a character actor, the ‘piggy’ aspect of his features got more chiseled, and he seemed to be doing good works including as a producer. So he benefited from his association with her, clearly. That speaks better of her than of him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
considering the language they use not just for Angie but for all women (remember “Sony hack–angie being beliggerent, disrespectful, but actually her emails are very… level and professional, although slightly insistent? as most professional people usually are maybe; or the classic Angry Women trope?)… i wouldn’t be surprised to find out that furious Angie is short hand for “Angie can’t take any more of your bs” and moodswing Angie is merely a sane person trying to find different ways to talk sense into someone (yes, there is no one way, and you try and try and find the sweet spot if any).
though it seems to be working. Brad continues to be a heartthrob and Angelina is the one taking away the children from their rightful father.despite the fact that even when they were still married, Brad’s boatload of movies after movies after movies perhaps made him unavailable to the children anyway….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Out of the blue she filed for divorce”
“He payed for security, private jets etc”
Purely laughable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is my thought since the whole airplane showdown.
Brad has always said he wanted daughters. His parents are fundamentalists. I believe he said something to Shiloh. I have no proof, but I can see it causing a huge blow out and cause a big brother to step up for both his mom and sister.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s all so highly speculative. As an alcoholic, he could have been spiraling down and saying nasty things about anything and everything to anyone and everyone.
However, it’s interesting to consider his “issues” in the context of his upbringing. Or he may have always been an ambitious, highly self-regarding sot who used his looks and his charm as a lazy way to latch onto smart women on his way to the top.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He really needs to stop. How does he think the kids will react to these stories? He must know that it will only estrange him further, so this is all for his image. He’s got to prove to everybody (besides his own kids) that he’s really a good guy done wrong by a witchy woman. All he has to do is shut up and put in real effort and listen to the kids concerns and work on that, and he’d find that the custody will resolve (if he had been doing that from the beginning he’d probably already have what he wants). It makes it obvious that he refuses to take responsibility for his behavior and be willing to accept blame and work on his issues, otherwise his high priced team would have gotten him joint custody already. Instead, he seems satisfied to punish his ex and pay lip service to being a loving father in the press, while still neglecting the kids emotional well being.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Team Brad
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is sad when some women support some men who have displayed bad behavior toward their families.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Toxic Male Behavior has been the bane of human existence since the beginning of time….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ain’t that the damn thruth…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad is right
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my Bradley wtf are you doing? This came out Saturday morning Angie responded by going out with a son that is supposed to be with him for lunch and shopping shoulderless dress and heels show lots of cleavage?! Sunday afternoon.
She knows what makes him angry apparently things he can’t have.
Whatever his team is doing that they feel is bothering her they should try a different tactic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Damn! He straight up called Angelina a lying, emotional, manipulative bitch!
What does he have against the two British women? His team has been slandering them from the beginning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How exactly is this supposed to help him in court and with shared custody?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just WOW!!! That page six article was beyond disgusting!! Brad Pitt is a pathetic coward!! I cannot believe his smearing like this, the mother of his children’s!!! Its awful!! I hope Angelina is okey considering everything, that is happening!! And this fool is crying to the press… That Angelina is making parental alienation; WHEN its him and ONLY him the one who is making self-made parental alienation by treating his childrens mother like this!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse