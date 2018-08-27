Page Six ran a huge smear job on Angelina Jolie, gee, that’s so weird

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio back in their car on the set of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

On Twitter, I said this Page Six was possibly the nastiest, most pathetic smear job I’ve ever seen. I’ve been going through the memory banks to see if I can remember any public split or divorce ever getting this disgusting, and all I can come up with is Johnny Depp-Amber Heard (which was SO bad) and Halle Berry-Gabriel Aubry. At its worst, the Berry-Aubry split (and the years of nastiness that followed) was on par with the Brangelina split. For various reasons, I feel like Brangelina has just gotten a million times nastier though. On Saturday, Page Six published a shocking (or unshocking) one-sided smear on Angelina. It’s a brazen hit piece sourced from Brad Pitt’s team and they are spewing vitriol at her at every level, from her mothering skills to her charity work to calling her a lying a–hole and more. You can read Brad’s Burn Book here, in a piece called “Angelina Jolie is no longer the Saint She Set Out To Be”. Some highlights:

Page Six says “St. Angie’s halo has well and truly slipped”: A “family source” claims, “It doesn’t matter how much charity work you do. If you drive a wedge between a father and his children, you’re an a–hole.”

Angelina is so mad that Brad isn’t chasing her: “She doesn’t want Brad to move on,” said the family source. “She’s furious that he’s not chasing after her — and [that fury is] now ruining her image.”

This “family source” has some stuff to say about the plane incident: “She filed for divorce out of the blue, then people connected to her floated information to the media that [Pitt] had punched one of their kids on a flight in a drunken, high rage… Angelina kicked the s–t out of Brad at the beginning. Then she tried to make other threats and said he was going to be ­arrested. She really started a whispering campaign against Brad that was ­demonstrably false.”

Angelina asking for child support was something: “Angelina believed the only way to win was to go in for the kill. She went on the attack,” the family source said. “Essentially, Angelina’s calling Brad a deadbeat dad, when he pays for the kids’ security, hotels and private jets. All he wants is to see his kids.”

The interim custody agreement: “There was no new agreement. This was totally made up,” the source said. “The biggest joke is that she continues to be awful toward him. Angie has these wild mood swings. She [had] launched this aggressive tone, which backfired, saying she’s poor when she’s making $25 million a movie, and saying Brad’s not paid child support. This week, she came back all mellow and super nice — it’s a direct reaction to the fact that people did not react well to her [previous] blow.”

Brad is the real saint, according to this source: “He’s not having the best time, but he’s hanging in there. He’s hopeful this will all be resolved. They talk some, but [not] very much. Once you go down this road, and s–t gets flung about, then it’s very difficult.”

[From Page Six]

There’s a ton of other stuff, about how she “bullied” him and basically believed her own “saint” hype and of course there’s tons of sh-t about how she’s “alienated” the kids. What the f–k is wrong with Brad? Or do I have the wrong end of it? The worst quotes are from a “family source” and now I’m wondering if someone in Brad’s family is out here, doing the dirty work. His brother, maybe? Would his parents get involved? I’m probably overthinking it – Occam’s razor, the simplest explanation is likely the right explanation. Brad is using Page Six and TMZ to constantly smear and shame his ex, the mother of his children, all because she had the audacity to leave him. Because she chose their children instead of him.

BAFTAS_B284_312061_0006

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

51 Responses to “Page Six ran a huge smear job on Angelina Jolie, gee, that’s so weird”

  1. Alissa says:
    August 27, 2018 at 7:33 am

    up until this point I thought he had behaved worse, but they had both behaved poorly. They both sniped at each other in the press and shared things that probably should not have been shared. This is fucking ridiculous. I really can’t understand what it is he’s trying to gain by doing this. It looks bad both publicly and in a custody fight. he’s an idiot and she is so much better for those kids.

    Reply
    • Gaby says:
      August 27, 2018 at 7:48 am

      I know that we all have different opinions, but I disagree when people say Angelina is behaving so poorly. I just see it as someone REALLY pissed.
      I think that she is pissed about his drinking, about the fact that it has saddened and traumatized all of her kids, that he left the plane in a drunken rage, but especially angry that he hit Maddox, and then after tried to spin it in the press like it was just a kind of argument fathers have with their “teenaged” son, as in Maddox was the one at fault. He tried to diminish the harm he causes by blaming it on others, including Maddox and Angelina, and continuously play the poor loving father who misses his children. As a mother, I would be seeing red as well.
      Even parent alianation as people are calling it, I just think she is trying to protect her kids from whatever manipulation Brad is trying to do to them, and mess them up even more. Maybe she is going about it the wrong way, but I don’t think she is trying to cut him out of their lives. I mean, if he is like this, just imagine what he tries to feed to the kids to make him want to see him again.

      Reply
  2. Belle Epoch says:
    August 27, 2018 at 7:35 am

    So much easier to blame her and seek sympathy than to take responsibility for what happened. Angelina appears to be doing OK – is Brad just mad that she did not collapse without him?

    Reply
  3. Gaby says:
    August 27, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Brad is really spiraling, isn’t he?

    This is the first time his image has faltered ever. The way his marriage ended with Aniston, the architectural “projects”, every other problem he had, he was able to spin in his favor. Everything was other people’s fault.

    Now there’s no way around the fact that he drunkenly hit the son defending mom, lost his wife, custody, and probably the relationship he had with Maddox, now he is losing the P.R. game as well. No matter how much money or fame he has, the simple fact is that an actual judge didn’t see fit to give him shared unsupervised custody of his 5 other kids in two years. No matter what Angelina say or do, she couldn’t have temporarily sole physical custody if the COURT SYSTEM didn’t think was safer for the kids. She would have to obey any judge order.

    Reply
  4. Mariposa says:
    August 27, 2018 at 7:41 am

    She is angry at him because he’s not chasing her? Pu-lease. I’d believe the parental alienation part, but I don’t buy for a second that she ever wants to lay eyes on him again. I don’t understand his tactics though…why come out with this crazy vitriol now?

    Reply
  5. SM says:
    August 27, 2018 at 7:43 am

    So much talk about the undying love and soulmates and then this. He is out of his freaking mind. It’s probably his reaction to the fact that his own kids do not want to see him/that their relationship is changed. He is punishing her without realizing this will only cause even more problems in his relationship with the kids.

    Reply
  6. SilverUnicorn says:
    August 27, 2018 at 7:43 am

    I didn’t think I was ever going to say this but he is sooooo cancelled for me. I was one of his fans for years and cannot stand to see his smug face now.

    Even if (and huge ‘even if’) everything he said about Angelina Jolie through his sources was true, one just doesn’t smear the mother of his children like this (we could make a Sean Bean/Boromir meme here).
    Shame on you Brad Pitt!!

    Reply
  7. Jane says:
    August 27, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Men like brad Pitt are truly evil.

    Going after the mother of children so publicly when all the kids have access to the internet is horrible.

    Reply
  8. Maya says:
    August 27, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Brad’s PR guy is Matt Hiltzik, the man is also representing Trump & Harvey Weinstein.

    This man is notorious for supporting abusive men and smearing the women in the media.

    I think all Brad supporters can now shut up and sit down because they have no leg to stand on anymore.

    Evidence of Brad’s pathetic pr games have been provided and I hope to god, Angelina provided the evidence to the judge.

    Kelly Rutherford lost custody because she smeared her ex in the media. Hopefully Brad will lose the custody or atleast be punished for his horrendous games.

    Reply
  9. Adorable says:
    August 27, 2018 at 7:48 am

    Meanwhile…She’s been spotted looking Fabulous & unbothered..Try Again Brad!

    Reply
  10. Lucy2 says:
    August 27, 2018 at 7:59 am

    I guess he only liked that “halo” when it worked to his benefit- shielding him from criticism for the way he dumped his first wife.

    Also, didn’t he admit to a substance-abuse problem and the altercation on the plane? Why is this “source“ trying to act like that didn’t happen? There was clearly a cause and effect here, the plane incident and her filing for divorce. They’re trying to twist the timeline.

    Reply
  11. CommentingBunny says:
    August 27, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Abuse by proxy on a huge scale.

    Reply
  12. Tanesha86 says:
    August 27, 2018 at 8:05 am

    If anyone had any doubts before about just how lowdown and dirty Brad is this article should a make it crystal clear he’s the lowest of the low.

    Reply
  13. Zapp Brannigan says:
    August 27, 2018 at 8:06 am

    “then people connected to her floated information to the media that [Pitt] had punched one of their kids on a flight in a drunken, high rage…”

    So why did His people release a statement first saying that firstly:

    The source says Pitt did not hurt his son. “He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was nose to nose and was spiraling out of control.” only to then amend that to then remove the part about going “nose to nose” presumably because some pr type thought the image of Pitt squaring off with his minor aged child was not a good look.

    The sad fact is that the general, not looking to closely, public will believe that AJ is a harpy and Pitt the poor working man hurt by her, separated from his kids (he is so loving, some of them are not even his and yet he cares for them!!) she took the dog, the house and his truck too, just like all the harlots that went before to take down a good man.

    Reply
    • Felicia says:
      August 27, 2018 at 8:53 am

      Just for the sake of argument, since they say that it was floated to the media… it could be as simple as someone having phoned his reps about it for a comment and Pitt attempting to get ahead of it.

      Which is not a comment on my behalf about how things went down on the plane. But I would think that for something like this, the media would have thought twice about publishing anything without contacting his people first. That would potentially be asking for a huge lawsuit.

      Reply
  14. Angie says:
    August 27, 2018 at 8:11 am

    I gotta say that for the longest time i thought this site was crazy pro-Angie (although i love you guys!) I did not agree- i thought Ang would acting poorly as well as Brad. I still don’t think Ang is a saint in this but I am starting to see where you’re coming from and that the main bad actor here is Brad and she is reacting, not always well, to a difficult situation. There is too much mean stuff being said about her and it is not right.

    Reply
    • Maya says:
      August 27, 2018 at 8:21 am

      The worst is that they not only smear Angelina but the children as well.

      According to Brad and his supporters, a teenager deserves to be put in their place and if he hit Maddox, then that was just parental discipline.

      His children don’t want to see him because they are scared and/or uncomfortable around him. That’s a huge red sign which the judge seems to recognise because therapists have to be present for each session with Brad & children.

      Reply
  15. Anastasia says:
    August 27, 2018 at 8:16 am

    Brad’s just burning through every bit of goodwill American women once had for him.

    Reply
  16. lower-case deb says:
    August 27, 2018 at 8:19 am

    considering the language they use not just for Angie but for all women (remember “Sony hack–angie being beliggerent, disrespectful, but actually her emails are very… level and professional, although slightly insistent? as most professional people usually are maybe; or the classic Angry Women trope?)… i wouldn’t be surprised to find out that furious Angie is short hand for “Angie can’t take any more of your bs” and moodswing Angie is merely a sane person trying to find different ways to talk sense into someone (yes, there is no one way, and you try and try and find the sweet spot if any).

    though it seems to be working. Brad continues to be a heartthrob and Angelina is the one taking away the children from their rightful father.despite the fact that even when they were still married, Brad’s boatload of movies after movies after movies perhaps made him unavailable to the children anyway….

    Reply
  17. Pas says:
    August 27, 2018 at 8:30 am

    “Out of the blue she filed for divorce”
    “He payed for security, private jets etc”

    Purely laughable.

    Reply
  18. Rianic says:
    August 27, 2018 at 8:34 am

    This is my thought since the whole airplane showdown.

    Brad has always said he wanted daughters. His parents are fundamentalists. I believe he said something to Shiloh. I have no proof, but I can see it causing a huge blow out and cause a big brother to step up for both his mom and sister.

    Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      August 27, 2018 at 9:15 am

      That’s all so highly speculative. As an alcoholic, he could have been spiraling down and saying nasty things about anything and everything to anyone and everyone.

      However, it’s interesting to consider his “issues” in the context of his upbringing. Or he may have always been an ambitious, highly self-regarding sot who used his looks and his charm as a lazy way to latch onto smart women on his way to the top.

      Reply
  19. Jennifer says:
    August 27, 2018 at 8:44 am

    He really needs to stop. How does he think the kids will react to these stories? He must know that it will only estrange him further, so this is all for his image. He’s got to prove to everybody (besides his own kids) that he’s really a good guy done wrong by a witchy woman. All he has to do is shut up and put in real effort and listen to the kids concerns and work on that, and he’d find that the custody will resolve (if he had been doing that from the beginning he’d probably already have what he wants). It makes it obvious that he refuses to take responsibility for his behavior and be willing to accept blame and work on his issues, otherwise his high priced team would have gotten him joint custody already. Instead, he seems satisfied to punish his ex and pay lip service to being a loving father in the press, while still neglecting the kids emotional well being.

    Reply
  20. Mona says:
    August 27, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Team Brad

    Reply
  21. Lala11_7 says:
    August 27, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Toxic Male Behavior has been the bane of human existence since the beginning of time….

    Reply
  22. Simya says:
    August 27, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Brad is right

    Reply
  23. Coco says:
    August 27, 2018 at 9:12 am

    Oh my Bradley wtf are you doing? This came out Saturday morning Angie responded by going out with a son that is supposed to be with him for lunch and shopping shoulderless dress and heels show lots of cleavage?! Sunday afternoon.
    She knows what makes him angry apparently things he can’t have.
    Whatever his team is doing that they feel is bothering her they should try a different tactic.

    Reply
  24. Sage says:
    August 27, 2018 at 9:19 am

    Damn! He straight up called Angelina a lying, emotional, manipulative bitch!

    What does he have against the two British women? His team has been slandering them from the beginning.

    Reply
  25. Who ARE These People? says:
    August 27, 2018 at 9:19 am

    How exactly is this supposed to help him in court and with shared custody?

    Reply
  26. Dulce says:
    August 27, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Just WOW!!! That page six article was beyond disgusting!! Brad Pitt is a pathetic coward!! I cannot believe his smearing like this, the mother of his children’s!!! Its awful!! I hope Angelina is okey considering everything, that is happening!! And this fool is crying to the press… That Angelina is making parental alienation; WHEN its him and ONLY him the one who is making self-made parental alienation by treating his childrens mother like this!!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment