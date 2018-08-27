Donald Trump nixed a White House statement memorializing John McCain

Before I get into this Trump-McCain mess, it’s worth spending a moment on this absolutely amazing claim from Roger Stone. Roger Stone has been in Bob Mueller’s crosshairs for months and months, and just my opinion: Mueller will eventually send Stone to jail. Before that happens, Roger Stone wants you to know that he thinks Mueller will soon indict Don Trump Jr. Stone said in a weekend interview: “I [predict], based on excellent sourcing, that the special counsel is going to charge Donald Trump Jr. with lying to the FBI. Notice they’re not charging him for having an illegal meeting with a Russian at Trump Tower because there’s nothing illegal about that meeting.” I hope his sources are correct!
As for the Trump-McCain stuff – well, it was no secret that the two men loathed each other. John McCain lived long enough to plan his funeral and memorial service, and he wanted to ensure that his family never invited Trump to the funeral. He asked Barack Obama and George W. Bush to speak, and I assume both men will do so. Meanwhile, the only thing the Trump White House has said officially is… nothing. Trump used his personal Twitter account to make one statement and that was it. He apparently nixed the the official White House statement calling McCain a hero:
President Trump nixed issuing a statement that praised the heroism and life of Sen. John McCain, telling senior aides he preferred to issue a tweet before posting one Saturday night that did not include any kind words for the late Arizona Republican.
Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Chief of Staff John F. Kelly and other White House aides advocated for an official statement that gave the decorated Vietnam War POW plaudits for his military and Senate service and called him a “hero,” according to current and former White House aides, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive internal deliberations. The original statement was drafted before McCain died Saturday, and Sanders and others edited a final version this weekend that was ready for the president, the aides said.
But Trump told aides he wanted to post a brief tweet instead, and the statement praising McCain’s life was not released.
“My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!” Trump posted Saturday evening shortly after McCain’s death was announced.
I’m not in the business of defending Trump, and he’s absolutely behaving like a petty child. But… on the scale of offensive sh-t, this doesn’t really register. McCain and Trump loathed each other. McCain made it clear that he wanted his funeral to be one final F-U to Trump. Trump has accepted it, he hasn’t bad-mouthed McCain in death, and all he’s done is refuse to honor McCain’s life and legacy in any kind of official capacity. Trump still looks like an a–hole, for sure, but if someone died and they had made it clear that they didn’t want me involved in any way, I’m not sure I would react much differently?
But what’s really pissing off Trump is that the cable news stations spent the weekend doing coverage of McCain’s life and legacy. Which is probably why Trump tweeted this:
Over 90% approval rating for your all time favorite (I hope) President within the Republican Party and 52% overall. This despite all of the made up stories by the Fake News Media trying endlessly to make me look as bad and evil as possible. Look at the real villains please!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2018
No, I disagree, it’s absolutely disgusting. We’ve never had anything like this. The flags at the WH are full staff this morning, an unheard of breach of norms. Meghan McCain actually goes around publicly stating she “hates” Hillary Clinton, yet Hillary, as always, comports herself with grace and class in the aftermath of McCain’s death. Does anyone believe President Obama would do anything like this, no matter what? No, he wouldn’t have. Honestly, I am so ashamed right now. This is no president.
Ugh… I don’t care about a phony statement, but the flags should def. still be half mast. Petty AF.
Yes, I agree, this was more shocking to me than any lack of statements from that moron. This was really something.
I agree with Darla – Trump should have risen above his petty, individual, personal problems with McCain because the office of the presidency is not about Trump, it’s about the American people needing to honor a great a patriot and war hero. But of course, that would never happen because we have a mentally unstable narcissist as president right now.
What? Seriously???? (About the flags.) That’s awful, and I was no fan of McCain.
Nor was I Anastasia. But yes, it is true, many reporters have been tweeting about it, including pictures.
I hear you. Trump doesn’t possess a shred of common decency and it’s so appalling it’s almost breathtaking, every day.
I could be wrong but I think some deplorables may be a little shaken by this. I know there’s tons of noise on both sides about McCain but the abandonment of norms regarding a “war hero” and longtime public servant does seem to have a few people looking askance at Trump who so far have not.
I actually think you’re wrong. The few deplorables I have had the misfortune of having contact with have lapped up all of the lies El Cheeto has spread about McCain, about how he betrayed his country and gave up information while he was a POW, etc. McCain spoke out against their beloved dictator, therefore McCain is evil. They are completely delusional and, IMO, beyond help. They are truly deplorables. Other Trump voters are starting to see the light, but it’s too little, too late.
Yes, I wonder if veterans and active duty who make up drump’s base will recoil at his treatment of McCain and his incredible military service. It’s the one issue that unites both Dems and Reps. But drump has used members of the US military shamefully as a prop. Would this make them see drump. for the vengeful, insecure monster that he is?
He’s a very spiteful, vindictive and little man. McCain served his country, was a POW for 5.5 years, A United States Senator he deserved the flag flying half staff until after his funeral. I hope when the dotard chokes I will witness, Gods willing, that people will treatment with the same disrespect he showed to others.
When he croaks there will be dancing in the streets, more fireworks than Fourth of July and worldwide jubilation. And, yes, Melania and Barron will be celebrating, too.
Also believe that Trump should have risen to the occasion. On top of it Trump put the same tweet along with a picture of himself. My ex and I did not part ways on good terms. I still went to his father’s funeral when he passed away. Something you just have to put your differences aside and man up.
Meghan McCain is garbage and so is her plagiarizing husband.
I don’t care for Meghan either. I follow a sampling of reasonable Republicans on Twitter, but a few months ago she said something so idiotic, uninformed and crass about Hillary and Obama that I unfollowed her. I have no interest in her opinions.
I’m ready for the next president. Hopefully we will have a return to common decency and civility and a respect for differing viewpoints. It’s never more clear to me how unprecedented the awfulness of Trump is then when I see EVERY LIVING PRESIDENT reconcile differences with each other and move forward as friends. I love to see the presidents standing together on things. And trump never ever joins them. He’s so divisive. And petty. And we could all go on and on about it.
Trumps behavior toward McCain is reprehensible. And par for his course.
One of McCain’s friends said that no one close to McCain cares about what Trump doesn’t say. He said it wouldn’t bother McCain a bit and that even if Trump does make a statement, it would mean…
“LESS THAN A DEGREE FROM TRUMP UNIVERSITY.”
Ha ha ha! I think this was in the Washington Post.
Perfect. And knowing McCain’s public persona, I don’t doubt that one bit. RIP.
I read this zinger last night too. Hilarious and just perfect.
I mean what did anyone expect, he’s a toddler, always has been always will not matter what. He will never do the respectable decent thing if it involves setting aside his personal feelings. He said the man wasn’t a hero because he got captured. This coming from Sargent bone spurs. There is no rock bottom here people.
I wonder if Bernie Sanders will be at the funeral or memorial service?
Look, I loathe Donald Trump with the fire of a thousand hells. But I’m not gonna get upset about him refusing to issue some transparently disingenuous statement. The people who were criticizing him for not saying nicer things about McCain would’ve just criticized him for being insincere if he had.
That being said, President Petty AF is just abhorrent for bragging instead. And for lying about the numbers he bragged about.
Let’s also not forget that President Racist AF also didn’t acknowledge yet another white mass shooter.
That’s exactly what a WH rep said — that if he’d said something inconsistent with his previous comments about McCain, then “the story would become about him instead of McCain.” As someone said on Twitter: “Awful person has to keep being awful because of past awfulness.”
Who in their right mind still approves of Trump?
Take a look at the Rethugs running for office in Florida. They’re all running on the basis of who’s the biggest sucker of trump’s d1ck. And it’s working.
Never underestimate the ability of Florida voters to vote against their own interests. 🙄
Blackburn is doing the same thing in TN. Her ads are about how she supports him. Her opponent (Bredesen) was a sensible governor who is running on his proven ability to do what is right for the people, not party. It ought to be common sense who would make the best Senator, but who knows.
It makes me sick seeing people still wearing MAGA hats and approving of everything Trump does. Time for them to turn off FOX News and take the blinders off
They don’t. According to the news this morning he read the poll wrong and Tweeted out wrong facts. Go figure.
3 words: cult of personality
It actually rates pretty high on the awful meter because McCain…whatever one feels about his politics…is the embodiment of an American patriot. Anyone who still supports Trump after this has their patriot card cancelled. Done.
Emperor Zero has nothing going him these days. I heard, too, about the possibility that Don Jr was in the sights of the Feds. It’s going to be a busy ten days for prosecutors, as they have that amount of time, before the two month shutdown before the election, to gets some more rats. I’m hoping they ignore the two month window and just keep indicting Trump kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In a matter of months, a sitting president been omitted from two high-profile funerals and a royal wedding. That speaks volumes. But I’m sure the problem is everyone else, right?
And in his one statement, there’s a picture of HIM, not McCain.
WHERE is he getting those 90% approval numbers? His ass????
AFAIK, it is a deliberate mis-reading of an NBC poll. 52% disapprove and the 90% is, well, his base.
Ok, that makes sense. Those numbers caught my attention more than Trump not memorializing someone he hated.
That picture proves he’s an egotistical prick who needs everything to be about him. I’m curious about the approval numbers. When polls make him look bad,he claims “fake news, ” but I think he pulled these numbers out of thin air, or his blubbery, orange ass
If 45 had okayed the official White House statement would anyone really be giving it much attention? With just a generic tweet the focus is back on 45. He can not stand being ignored.
That said, with Sen. Mccain’s funeral set for this week and the fact John McCain had made it known he does not want 45 invited to the furneral. I would not be surprised if 45 pulls some stunt to take attention away from coverage of John McCain.
Jeff Sessions might want to brush off his resume…..
If he had released the White House official statement it would have shown he had some class, now we are positive he has no class what so ever. The dotard might want to show his taxes before Mr Mueller has to it’s going to be a hundred times worse than we even imagine, IMO. Btw, the dotard believes he’s invincible but the SDNY is coming for him and his family, it’s not going to be a peaceful life for the lying conman.
I’ll bet he said plenty of s#%t to his regular bunch of rich old white men golfing this weekend..the contrast between the two men just magnifies trump’s total cowardice-the bully that screams who’s scared of absolutely everything and has never held a moral conviction in his life.
He also posted an Instagram mention of McCain with a huge, ugly picture of himself.
White House flags are flying at full staff this morning, a flagrant and deliberate breach of the norm when a Senator dies.
Trump is not King, he is President and he is disgracing the office with this petty, hateful behavior.
What is the norm, LP? I’d assume half mast till the funeral?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The norm is internment, which will be next Sunday for McCain. This is a deliberate insult. Orange Voldy’s goal is usually to dominate the news cycle, well, he got that this morning. White House phone lines open in 15 minutes. Let’s shut them down, shall we?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are those approval ratings real??
Another fatal mass shooting and he’s tweeting about fake media picking on him again. Seriously when will this end? I sincerely hope Don Jr. is charged, it’ll send his father over the edge.
Who puts an exclamation mark at the end of a condolence statement?!
And I think the WH refusing to acknowledge McCain’s death is awful. He was a POW for 6 or 7 years! Shameful.
Someone who writes like they are in junior high school (no offense to kids everywhere).
Nope. He’ll freak out over a peaceful protest by NFL players taking a knee because it’s “disrespectful” to military or whatever but won’t actually honor a military veteran and former POW who served his country with honor?? When you are the president you need to be able to put your own feelings aside for the sake of the office you hold and Dump can’t do that.
I disagreed with McCain on his politics but you can’t tell me he didn’t play fair and show respect during his time. He deserves more. And I’m not even American.
I agree. He doesn’t have to fawn over McCain but he could make reference to McCain’s service, even briefly. But he. is. not. capable.
I hope every single veteran takes note of Trump’s refusal to lower that flag this morning.
They won’t. Not all of them, anyway. *sigh*
I come from a family of Vets and this is a true statement. The flagman himself who curses football players over it, refuses to follow proper procedure to lower the flag. I don’t know why anymore I expect anything different from him. Senator McCain got the last laugh, so to speak. By having his two former rivals for the Presidency deliver eulogies, and his desire for trump NOT to even attend his funeral speaks volumes. Take that orange boy. Somebody please please tell him to stop with the exclamation points. Simpleton. RIP Senator McCain. *In the midst of this all, I hate that I hate the president. I was brought up to respect the office, even if I didn’t agree who was elected.* With that said, who would have ever thought…………….
It is hard to imagine any veteran being able to overlook that flag snub.
It’s all relative, I guess. In terms of the other things he’s done… it’s kind of low on the pathetic scale, I guess. But if any other ‘proper’ president had done this it’d be absolutely surprising and kind of horrifying.
Part of me thinks McCain would like to know that Trump nixed any official statements – he still takes up space in his head, and he KNOWS McCain did more for his country than he ever could manage. I think that would have given McCain some satisfaction, honestly.
And really – if I were the family – I wouldn’t want my loved ones name coming out of that abominable cheetoh’s mouth. I’d have been so enraged if he did any more than what he did after the kind of comments he’s made over the last couple years.
I didn’t agree with a lot of John McCain’s politics. But you can’t deny that the man selflessly put his life on the line for his country. He was a war hero, and he spent his last days fighting cancer. He was tough as hell, and he’s so many things that Trump would love to be thought of, but could never even begin to live up to.
Stone is FOS, and just like the Rump, he is trying to distract from the fact that he, too, is in Mueller’s crosshairs (not that I doubt Rump Jr is, too).
Am really not surprised the he chose to play golf and tweet BS about numbers while ignoring not only McCains passing but the sad events in Jacksonville, FL. There were protests at his golf club and one protestor was waving a Baby Trump Blimp ballon, was a beautiful sight – the Fail had shots of it.
Even here in the UK am reading reports that Jr is going to be indicted this week.
Hopefully dump’s behavior causes a revolt In the White House, and breaks the cult spells.
If only. It seems the douchier he acts, the more kool-aid the cult drinks. This is almost as frightening as he is.
The flags definitely should be a half staff. But I don’t think Trump’s lack of a statement is a big deal. No one would have believed a complimentary statement at this point anyway. Why ask for BS? Would a fake statement have helped the family? I don’t think so.
An official statement from the White House, without his name on it, commemorating McCain’s decades of service would have been archived for history in the White House & Library of Congress archives s an acknowledgment but Trump denied him even that.
LP, I was thinking the same thing could have been done. But not in this administration ever.
Can we take a moment to laugh at Orange Voldy’s claim to be our favorite President of all time? And the favorite within the Republican party? Lincoln was Republican. So was Teddy Roosevelt. And Eisenhower, who was (for reasons I never understood) beloved.
He is such a vile, ignorant, petty, petty man.
I disliked McCain and still think his legacy as some kind of Maverick is grossly exaggerated but I’m a private citizen. Trump is POTUS, as much as I loathe the idea, and is supposed the country. McCain was a member of his own party and one of the longest serving member of our Senate. It IS disgusting.
Sure, it’s not as disgusting as calling an entire race of people rapists, bragging about sexually assaulting women or putting babies in cages but STILL, it is disgusting.
Petty and meant to disparage McCain.
Lately drump has been tweeting the “I’m your favorite (I hope) president, right? Please tell me that, OK?” type of comment. And it makes my skin crawl. The begging to be accepted by people is disturbing. In WV, with an audience poor and uneducated, he went back to how the “elites” still don’t like him despite his having a big house, better education, being president. He’s a f*cking loon.
His polls may have him at 90% with his base. But he’s still stuck in the low 30s overall.
Also I saw a poll of Millenials which claimed 19% like Grifter Ivanka and 54% view her unfavorably. The rest don’t care at all about her. But to get people to like her she just keeps tweeting awkward, clueless comments that are either hyperflowery or demonstrate her complete lack of intelligence and compassion.
Because we all like him more than Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt, right?
I may not agree with Senator McCain’s issues and logic most of the time. ( I still think he would have made a great President but his party chose stupid Sarah Palin for vice candidate). However, the one thing that I have to say that he is a war hero, Patriot and a “son” of United States of America and he will always get the respect that he deserves. In addition, his family will be taken care of as well as respected.
In addition, look at it this way the McCain’s are going to the most respected family, all because they have a father we was a Maverick. Unlik the Trump’s….. Nuff said.
McCain served our country for 60 years, and Trump is so petty and childish to not have the flags at half staff and not let the WH release a statement about his death. He’s just jealous that McCain was a million times more of a brave man than he is, and seeing people from both sides of the aisle and leaders from all over the world honoring a man who doesn’t want Trump at his funeral is really passing him off
