Donald Trump nixed a White House statement memorializing John McCain

Before I get into this Trump-McCain mess, it’s worth spending a moment on this absolutely amazing claim from Roger Stone. Roger Stone has been in Bob Mueller’s crosshairs for months and months, and just my opinion: Mueller will eventually send Stone to jail. Before that happens, Roger Stone wants you to know that he thinks Mueller will soon indict Don Trump Jr. Stone said in a weekend interview: “I [predict], based on excellent sourcing, that the special counsel is going to charge Donald Trump Jr. with lying to the FBI. Notice they’re not charging him for having an illegal meeting with a Russian at Trump Tower because there’s nothing illegal about that meeting.” I hope his sources are correct!

As for the Trump-McCain stuff – well, it was no secret that the two men loathed each other. John McCain lived long enough to plan his funeral and memorial service, and he wanted to ensure that his family never invited Trump to the funeral. He asked Barack Obama and George W. Bush to speak, and I assume both men will do so. Meanwhile, the only thing the Trump White House has said officially is… nothing. Trump used his personal Twitter account to make one statement and that was it. He apparently nixed the the official White House statement calling McCain a hero:

President Trump nixed issuing a statement that praised the heroism and life of Sen. John McCain, telling senior aides he preferred to issue a tweet before posting one Saturday night that did not include any kind words for the late Arizona Republican. Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Chief of Staff John F. Kelly and other White House aides advocated for an official statement that gave the decorated Vietnam War POW plaudits for his military and Senate service and called him a “hero,” according to current and former White House aides, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive internal deliberations. The original statement was drafted before McCain died Saturday, and Sanders and others edited a final version this weekend that was ready for the president, the aides said. But Trump told aides he wanted to post a brief tweet instead, and the statement praising McCain’s life was not released. “My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!” Trump posted Saturday evening shortly after McCain’s death was announced.

I’m not in the business of defending Trump, and he’s absolutely behaving like a petty child. But… on the scale of offensive sh-t, this doesn’t really register. McCain and Trump loathed each other. McCain made it clear that he wanted his funeral to be one final F-U to Trump. Trump has accepted it, he hasn’t bad-mouthed McCain in death, and all he’s done is refuse to honor McCain’s life and legacy in any kind of official capacity. Trump still looks like an a–hole, for sure, but if someone died and they had made it clear that they didn’t want me involved in any way, I’m not sure I would react much differently?

But what’s really pissing off Trump is that the cable news stations spent the weekend doing coverage of McCain’s life and legacy. Which is probably why Trump tweeted this:

Over 90% approval rating for your all time favorite (I hope) President within the Republican Party and 52% overall. This despite all of the made up stories by the Fake News Media trying endlessly to make me look as bad and evil as possible. Look at the real villains please! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2018

