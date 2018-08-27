“Noah Centineo – or Peter Kavinsky – is everyone’s crush now” links

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo is everybody’s crush now. Is it him or his character? [Buzzfeed]
Crazy Rich Asians is still wildly successful at the box office! [Pajiba]
I love the way I look in high-rise jeans but I hate the way they feel. [LaineyGossip]
Ciara is a beautiful woman in a terrible mullet dress. [Go Fug Yourself]
Tim Conway is suffering from dementia. [Dlisted]
Kenya Moore barely looks pregnant from the front view. [Reality Tea]
Ivanka Trump mentioned the shooting in Jacksonville, even though her father has been mysteriously quiet (the shooter was white). [Jezebel]
Donald Trump also objectified Tiffany Trump, don’t worry. [The Blemish]
If you think you’re listening to Michael Jackson, you’re probably not. [OMG Blog]
omg, yes. he is so super cute. I am far too old for him. I have watched TATBILB like 100 times since it came out
Lol! Me, too! It’s kind of embarrassing, but both leads are totally adorable. Kavinsky for each!
Also, so so glad CRA is killing it at the box office – it was a fun summer flick with gorgeous casting.
Auto corrected- should be Kavinsky for evah! 😬
I know!! Omg, he is so cute! And Lara Jean is so cute, too! I love that she brought Korean face masks with her on the ski trip
I haven’t seen CRA yet but I’ve read the books and am so psyched for the movie. Cannot wait!
I read that story about what the Cheeto said about Tiffany and the bile just rose up. What kind of father says that about their ONE YEAR OLD DAUGHTER!!!! How have we as humans devolved to the point that this isn’t horrific in everyone’s eyes?
that boy is perfect for that role. he has a big smile, seems spontaneous, open, warm, as his character should be.
YES. So much yes. It’s the teen Ruffalo vibes, looks and voice-wise.
Fifteen years ago I probably would’ve had a major crush, lol. Now I just see a kid when I look at him!
I came here to say he is a young Mark Ruffalo and this makes me so happy!!! I could be his mother but DAMN.
I am happy to say that child is no crush of mine lol! If your hair isn’t grey, receding or missing, then I’m not looking in that way.
It’s both. When I first saw who was cast as Kavinsky I wasn’t sold, but he was great, and everything I’ve seen of him since is only making the crush worse. He’s so young.
He’s 22…it’s ok to crush on him
I don’t know him LOL
You know, its been so long since a movie lived up to all the hype (although technically Black Panther and Nanette did for me) but To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before totally and completely did. He is such a good little actor (and that phrase is probably why he’s too young for me) and he definitely gave me non-douchey Jake Ryan feels.
I hate not having Netflix. I miss out on so much !
Noah and Peter: perfect synergy of an actor and a character. The director has pointed out some great Peter moments that were in fact improvisations by Noah. And Noah’s interviews lead me to believe that he’s truly a likeable guy.
He looks like a Jonas brother – I can’t see what all the hype is about.
Have you seen the movie? His character is what girls are swooning over (and some boys too). He’s a cutie, and very talented. I suggest you go on Youtube and watch the hot tub scene. It’s so romantic and sweet. The way he looks at her all shy, barely able to look her in the eye. I swear it’s the cutest scene I’ve ever watched ! I wish a guy would look at me like that !
In photos, his jaw kind of disappears and he looks a wee bit dorky to me. In action, though, he is so charming and hot.
Isn’t he in Camilla’s video for Havana? He plays both a hot guy and a dorky guy in that video. He’s good at doing both.
I didn’t know that was him!
Don’t think he’s that cute, but he was absolutely lovely in the film.
I know him from ‘The Fosters’, I’m happy he’s getting noticed!
I can’t imagine spending that much on jeans, but I totally understand the willingness to spend the money if you love how they fit and feel. Personally, I love American Eagle Jeans. I go between the high rise jeans and regular rise. I have only one pair of super high rise jeans and don’t feel as comfortable in them like I do in the other rises.
