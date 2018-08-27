“Noah Centineo – or Peter Kavinsky – is everyone’s crush now” links
  • August 27, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Premiere of 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' - Arrivals

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo is everybody’s crush now. Is it him or his character? [Buzzfeed]
Crazy Rich Asians is still wildly successful at the box office! [Pajiba]
I love the way I look in high-rise jeans but I hate the way they feel. [LaineyGossip]
Ciara is a beautiful woman in a terrible mullet dress. [Go Fug Yourself]
Tim Conway is suffering from dementia. [Dlisted]
Kenya Moore barely looks pregnant from the front view. [Reality Tea]
Ivanka Trump mentioned the shooting in Jacksonville, even though her father has been mysteriously quiet (the shooter was white). [Jezebel]
Donald Trump also objectified Tiffany Trump, don’t worry. [The Blemish]
If you think you’re listening to Michael Jackson, you’re probably not. [OMG Blog]

2018 iHeartRadio's Wango Tango

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

24 Responses to ““Noah Centineo – or Peter Kavinsky – is everyone’s crush now” links”

  1. manda says:
    August 27, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    omg, yes. he is so super cute. I am far too old for him. I have watched TATBILB like 100 times since it came out

    Reply
  2. Mel M says:
    August 27, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    I read that story about what the Cheeto said about Tiffany and the bile just rose up. What kind of father says that about their ONE YEAR OLD DAUGHTER!!!! How have we as humans devolved to the point that this isn’t horrific in everyone’s eyes?

    Reply
  3. horseandhound says:
    August 27, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    that boy is perfect for that role. he has a big smile, seems spontaneous, open, warm, as his character should be.

    Reply
  4. Lucy says:
    August 27, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    YES. So much yes. It’s the teen Ruffalo vibes, looks and voice-wise.

    Reply
  5. Sally says:
    August 27, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Fifteen years ago I probably would’ve had a major crush, lol. Now I just see a kid when I look at him!

    Reply
  6. Elyse says:
    August 27, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    I came here to say he is a young Mark Ruffalo and this makes me so happy!!! I could be his mother but DAMN.

    Reply
  7. Mego says:
    August 27, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    I am happy to say that child is no crush of mine lol! If your hair isn’t grey, receding or missing, then I’m not looking in that way.

    Reply
  8. starryfish29 says:
    August 27, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    It’s both. When I first saw who was cast as Kavinsky I wasn’t sold, but he was great, and everything I’ve seen of him since is only making the crush worse. He’s so young.

    Reply
  9. Melania says:
    August 27, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    I don’t know him LOL

    Reply
  10. SlightlyAnonny says:
    August 27, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    You know, its been so long since a movie lived up to all the hype (although technically Black Panther and Nanette did for me) but To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before totally and completely did. He is such a good little actor (and that phrase is probably why he’s too young for me) and he definitely gave me non-douchey Jake Ryan feels.

    Reply
  11. ME says:
    August 27, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    I hate not having Netflix. I miss out on so much !

    Reply
  12. Boxy Lady says:
    August 27, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Noah and Peter: perfect synergy of an actor and a character. The director has pointed out some great Peter moments that were in fact improvisations by Noah. And Noah’s interviews lead me to believe that he’s truly a likeable guy.

    Reply
  13. Mrs. Peel says:
    August 27, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    He looks like a Jonas brother – I can’t see what all the hype is about.

    Reply
  14. Case says:
    August 27, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    Don’t think he’s that cute, but he was absolutely lovely in the film.

    Reply
  15. serena says:
    August 27, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    I know him from ‘The Fosters’, I’m happy he’s getting noticed!

    Reply
  16. launicaangelina says:
    August 27, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    I can’t imagine spending that much on jeans, but I totally understand the willingness to spend the money if you love how they fit and feel. Personally, I love American Eagle Jeans. I go between the high rise jeans and regular rise. I have only one pair of super high rise jeans and don’t feel as comfortable in them like I do in the other rises.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment