“Noah Centineo – or Peter Kavinsky – is everyone’s crush now” links

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo is everybody’s crush now. Is it him or his character? [Buzzfeed]

Crazy Rich Asians is still wildly successful at the box office! [Pajiba]

I love the way I look in high-rise jeans but I hate the way they feel. [LaineyGossip]

Ciara is a beautiful woman in a terrible mullet dress. [Go Fug Yourself]

Tim Conway is suffering from dementia. [Dlisted]

Kenya Moore barely looks pregnant from the front view. [Reality Tea]

Ivanka Trump mentioned the shooting in Jacksonville, even though her father has been mysteriously quiet (the shooter was white). [Jezebel]

Donald Trump also objectified Tiffany Trump, don’t worry. [The Blemish]

If you think you’re listening to Michael Jackson, you’re probably not. [OMG Blog]