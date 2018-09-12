Ancient turtle Mitch McConnell warns that the Senate could flip in the mid-terms

Even though the cable-news pundits can’t stop talking about the next election two years in advance, most Americans generally only begin to click into an election cycle after Labor Day. Mid-September, every two years, is the most fertile time for political opinions to solidify and that’s when most people make up their minds about who they’ll vote for in a presidential or mid-term cycle. So it is this year – people are just starting to click in post-Labor Day. Which is probably why polls conducted in the past week have Trump’s approval numbers sinking to all-time lows. In most polls, he’s below 40%, approval, with a majority of Americans agreeing that Trump is stupid, traitorous and bad for the country. What’s great is that the mid-terms are rightly being seen as a referendum on Trump, especially since the Republican-led Congress won’t do anything to check his power. Which might explain why Ol’ Turtleface Mitch McConnell is doing the Eeyore routine in the press now:
Republicans have grown increasingly worried about losing control of the Senate, as President Trump’s approval rating tumbles and Democrats gain steam in key battleground races. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday sounded some of the most doubtful notes of Trump’s presidency that Republicans will keep the upper chamber of Congress, telling reporters, “I hope when the smoke clears, we’ll still have a majority.”
His comments came as Republican strategists and officials fretted over a fresh round of private polling on the Senate races, while public polls registered further erosion in Americans’ approval of Trump. “Shipwreck” was how one leading strategist described the situation, adding an expletive to underscore the severity of the party’s problems.
The developments signaled the most serious peril yet for Republicans’ 51-49 majority. Losing the Senate was once an unthinkable prospect as the GOP looked to gain seats in the midterms, and with the party’s grip on the House in serious jeopardy, the chamber had been seen as the last line of defense.
At the start of Trump’s tenure, some Republicans envisioned enough wins to secure a filibuster-proof majority of 60 seats, confident they could oust many of the 10 Democrats running in states Trump won in 2016. Even a few weeks ago, Republicans were talking more assuredly about flipping seats. But less than two months till the Nov. 6 election, Republicans barely mention Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — states Trump won — as opportunities to knock out a Democrat, while McConnell reiterated that nine seats, plus Texas, were at stake.
“Arizona, Nevada, Tennessee, Montana, North Dakota, Missouri, Indiana, West Virginia and Florida. All of them too close to call, and every one of them like a knife fight in an alley; I mean, just a brawl in every one of those places,” McConnell told reporters in Louisville.
My senator, Tim Kaine, is up for re-election this year and I’ve already sent money to support his reelection campaign (I got a t-shirt!). I don’t even think Kaine’s in a dogfight, especially since his opponent is pretty flagrantly a white supremacist. But there are dogfights, like Beto O’Rourke trying to take out Ted “Zodiac Killer” Cruz and incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly in Indiana. This is just a reminder to everyone: vote early and vote often. These midterms need to be HUGE. It’s not just the House on the line, it’s the Senate. We could take both. We desperately need to take both.
Please do NOT insult turtles! They are peaceful herbivores that manage to live a long life. They are also really cute
Came here to say this. McConnell is Mason Verger from the movie Hannibal.
OMG you’re amazing. That’s his new name in our house now.
Hey now – the turtles in our pond definitely eat my little goldfish babies. But they still don’t deserve the association with Mcconnell.
On a slightly more serious note, this guy (in my view) is actually the most dangerous Republican out there. It feels to me like he holds the reins of every destructive, dubious strategy the Republicans unleash against the democrats. He seems to be able to sniff out new ways to lie, cheat and maneuver his agenda into play.
Its a shame John Mccain went instead of this man.
I feel like an ancient turtle would have developed much more compassion, intelligence, and love than old Mitch.
He’s like a nasty ass spawn of hell who thinks he will get further in life if he incarnates as a sweet old ancient turtle. Well, we see you Mitch! You ain’t no turtle you are the devil’s spawn and you’re going DOWN.
Please do not compare adorable and lovable turtles to this man.
-signed a turtle momma
This is his dog-whistle to the Russians. “Hey Putin! Even with all of our gerrymandering and voter-suppression, we are facing a big fat L over here. Help us! We need you to step in!”
You know ol’ Turtle is buried in Russian money too. Texas and Tennessee are gonna send Democrats to the Senate. 2 states that weren’t even thinkable to flip just a year ago. This pile of garbage is flailing his arms in despair. VOTE!
Yeah, F^&k. This is my fear, too. I am volunteering for a Congressional race and our challenger is closing in on the incumbent. I’ve noticed an increase in troll and bot-like comments to his tweets just this week. Someone’s nervous.
And, yes, VOTE! I talked to a number of people who say they only vote in presidential elections and I have told them that this election is at least if not more consequential than a presidential one. Hopefully by November the urgency will sink in.
VOTE! IMO midterm elections are far more consequential than presidential elections. They are where our voices matter. State & local races are where the average person has the most power. My voice has far more impact on my local representative than my federal.
It’s all about grassroots & building a strong foundation. Through our state & local elections we the people have the power to make our federal government work for us.
Putin owns him. It was very obvious during the Merrick Garland debacle and his reward was a nice job for his wife in the Trump administration.
The Republicans passed a bill that states that entities like the NRA don’t have to reveal their donor lists. The Russians love to donate to the NRA. Therefore, Mitch can now get his Russian money straight from the NRA. Isn’t that special? In no way will Republican campaigns reflect the fact that the money they are getting originated in Russia.
Disgusting – and that’s why they need to be voted out.
OMG that headline is hilarious!!! But he’s more like something that would pop his head out of the waters of Loch Ness after a long period of hibernation and ask what’s for breakfast
Vote Blue and send those f*ckers to hell on earth.
Then impeach Gorsuch & Kavanaugh and get them removed from Supreme Court due to perjury.
Then get all Trumps treason out in the open and impeach him.
Then make gerrymandering illegal, Citizen United illegal etc.
I think once confirmed by the Senate, a Supreme Court justice is there no matter what. Unless they resign.
Kavanaugh hasn’t been voted on yet, but I think there is some serious dirt there. I keep hoping he chickens out and withdraws from consideration.
If they regain both Houses, the Dems ABSOLUTELY need to tackle some of the gerrymandering and voter suppression issues.
This from Politico:
“Traditionally, the Senate hits the road in October of an election year. But the Senate is throwing tradition out the window this year.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is planning to keep the chamber in session for a significant portion of October if not four entire weeks, costing Democrats key campaign trail days and allowing the Senate to continue its work into the fall, according to five Republican officials. The Kentucky Republican wants to keep cranking through as many lifetime judicial nominations and executive nominations as he can with his majority in the balance and the GOP still with the unilateral ability to confirm President Donald Trump’s picks.”
We knew they’d pull some stunts as the weeks dwindle.
I’m amazed they haven’t gutted all the major programs by now. That’s probably going to be their own late October surprise, to keep Dems exhausted from trying to thwart them.
I’m voting for Donnelly, but refuse to campaign for him. His RV-driving, Trump-voter groveling ads are disgusting and disappointing, especially as someone who proudly voted for him when he was my Congressman.
I’m confused; you’re voting for a Republican you find disgusting? Is Donnelly a Democrat?
He’s a Democrat. I think she means that she’ll vote for him but not campaign because she finds his campaign tactics disgusting (Trying to win over the Trump voters, etc.)
BETO!!!!
I’m in Maryland so am basically just watching and donating to other states. Its INSANE to me that we have a chance of taking Texas. I remember even a year ago people were like “its possible to take the Senate but not likely.” And now we have a real shot at it.
I think if the Republicans had some spine and didn’t just rubber stamp everything Trump does or says they would be in a better position. I don’t expect them to come out against deregulation, but I did expect them to come out against kids in cages. or as Obama said – “how hard is it to say that Nazis are bad??” I think those are the things that are going to hurt them. they have a total lack of spine and it shows.
I’ve got my Beto sticker on my car, and a sign in my yard. Love Beto, hate Ted Cruz the human weasel. John Boehner, former Speaker of the house, referred to Cruz as “Lucifer in the flesh”.
He also said that he could basically get along with just about anyone, but that his fellow Republican Cruz was “a miserable son of a bitch”.
Lindsay Graham joked that if Ted Cruz was murdered on the floor of the Senate, and the trial was held in the Senate, the murderer still could not be convicted. Go Beto go!
@Giddy do you follow Craig Matzin on Twitter?(I think that’s his name.) He was Ted Cruz’s roommate at Princeton and some of his stories are hilarious, but some are just downright creepy.
I LOVE that people are donating outside their zones this year! I usually don’t donate to political campaigns at all (I prefer to donate to animal charities), but I now figure that the best way to help animals, the environment, and just about everything else in the world is to vote these turds out. I covered my Florida campaigns (they’re gonna need it), but have also been kicking a little extra to Beto and Andrew Janz, because Ted Cruz and Devin Nunez are pathetic and need to get gone.
“Mitch McConnell warns the senate could flip in the midterms” STOP I can’t be h*rny at work )))))
This is so encouraging. I’m donating some money to Heitkamp today.
Also, loads of these campaigns now have opportunities for you to volunteer from home, check out the Mobilize America website for specifics. I have been so some phone banking from home and it is way less stressful than I thought it would be. Definitely recommend, even if you’re like me and have a moderate case of phone anxiety. Let’s get these dirtbags OUT!
Thanks for the info! I’ve been volunteering for a Dem voting outreach group in my district, but my time is super limited right now, so doing some stuff from home would be great.
I’ve been cautiously optimistic about the House, but thought the Senate would be out of play – retaking both would be GLORIOUS.
My Senator is up for re-election but I’m not worried at all. Because his name is Chris Murphy.
Please God, let this happen! Let Democrats win! Please, I’m begging you!
VIVA LA REVOLUTION!!! Love all the comments today👍👏🏼 Time to take out the trash.
The republicans aren’t worried about the Senate flipping because they know that Putin will always be there to keep them in power. Their one and only fear is making sure that they don’t anger Putin. No one is doing anything about the bots/hackers who hacked into our power grid, facilitated the walkaway movement to make it look like Democrats were losing support, and organized rallies.
