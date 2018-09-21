Drew Barrymore: ‘I drink, I enjoy my life and get out of my own head’

Drew Barrymore was a guest on Norm MacDonald’s show on Netflix. (He has a new talk show, which explains why we’re getting his garbage take on issues. Remember how Chelsea Handler had a Netflix talk show that got canceled? I don’t like Chelsea but she was a better choice than Norm.) I didn’t want to give MacDonald any views, but I had some time to kill and watched it. Norm gushed about Drew’s beauty and charisma and was quite creepy overall. Norm talked more than he let Drew talk, it was like a bad podcast and they swore a lot. Drew was as animated as we’ve come to expect from her. I’m not a fan of Drew’s and find her annoying in large doses, but there’s something very genuine about her. You can see this episode on Netflix, but I don’t really recommend it as again it’s cringey and random. The best quotes are below anyway.
They were talking about chatroulette, the random webcam thing and Drew brought up d-ck pics
“I’m here to tell all men. Keep it in your f-ing pants. It’s almost like something jumping out at you. You’re like ‘ah!’ It’s like someone throwing a bucket of water on your face.”
She claims her daughter looks like ET
“I send all these pictures to Steven Spielberg of my daughter because she looks like ET. I can’t believe my karmatic destiny that I would birth ET. Her eyes are giant and on the side. It’s not a joke. My daughter is like the beautiful, feminine version of ET.”
Norm brought up Drew flashing Letterman and said he should flash Oprah
“She doesn’t want to see it either. I’m going to speak on behalf of Oprah.”
Norm asks: “Do you miss cocaine?”
“No. It’s been a very long time. Nothing would make me have a panic attack and seem like a bigger nightmare. I’ve never done hallucinogenics. I drink and I enjoy my life and I get out of my own head. It’s not that like, I’m this militant person of clarity and presence. That just literally seems like my worse nightmare right now…
Later they came around to talking about drugs again
“I’ve never done heroin so I don’t know what that’s like. I’m an upper person.”
[From The Norm MacDonald Show on Netflix]
After that Norm said he was reminded of a quote by Picasso and took the opportunity to gush over Drew again. “‘I do not do drugs, I am drugs,’ and this is the effect you have on people.” Like I said he was creepy through this entire interview. Drew then waxed poetic about being nice to people. “Isn’t every encounter an opportunity to uplift each other? I do march in the army of optimism.” She also talked about her childhood, getting emancipated and dropping out of school and studying and reading on her own. She really likes the poet Bukowski, whom I never could get into. I thought he was like a poet you read in high school and realized was just a drunk a-hole.
As for her quotes about drinking and drugs, it’s interesting to me that she half equates sobriety with being a “militant person of clarity and presence.” You don’t need to drink or do drugs to get out of your head.
Also, you know how Drew Barrymore was spotted out with her ex, Justin Long? Well someone gave quotes to E! confirming that they’re still friends and have been spending time together.
Photos are screenshots and one is a production shot courtesy of Netflix
Holly cow i just compared young Millie to young Drew . I don’t see how an addict can drink responsibly.
I’m so confused by her. She was an alcoholic as a child. Why is she drinking at all now? Doesn’t that go against everything when you’re a recovering alcoholic?
Conventional wisdom used to be that complete abstinence was the only way out of addiction. That “all or nothing” mentality is giving way to less rigid treatment approaches, as it has been proven over and over not to work for many people.
For some people, solving the problems that lead them to do drugs can eliminate the need for them in the end. Also, Drew is much older than she was when she was running around clubs and doing coke. That was 30+ years ago. People change. If she is responsible now and can have one or two drinks with friends and that’s it, who are we to judge? An addict isn’t necessarily an addict for life, no matter what AA might tell you.
This. Veteran of NA/AA, for some of us the twelve step method is a crock that doesn’t apply and doesn’t work.
Addiction cannot be cured, but it can be controlled. Even if she wasn’t addicted to alcohol, she was/is an addict, and needs to be careful forever. Not everyone is the same, but relapses can happen no matter how long someone’s been sober
Yup. I went to NA for many years and became disillusioned with it. These days I can drink and it’s not a problem.
Who did her hair for this interview?
😂😂
Someone who hates her, I think.
I like her, and want her to do well because she survived a really rough childhood and managed to create a good life for herself.
It looks like someone gave her a home perm…
It looks like she rolled out of bed and didn’t brush her hair
Maybe it’s me….kinda **** thing to say about your kid
Yeah. I mean- there’s ways to joke about your kid that aren’t quite so… jerky. I don’t know. I’m not someone who believes every baby is the most beautiful. talented, perfect human to exist, – but you don’t go on a show and have THAT kind of soundbite out in the world. I feel bad for the kid.
I have the feeling she has moved from cocaine to alcohol.
I understand the comment about being a “militant person of clarity and presence.” Because I could be that person.
Try as I may, I cannot understand the ability to be fuzzy and foggy and not in control of the situation. I’ve tried drugs, some I loved but not being clear-minded and present made me freak out. Same with alcohol.
I avoid talking about the subject with some people as I try to be respectful of other’s choices – so many people smoke pot and swear by it for example.
Oh, and Bukowski is the sh*t. Love love love his poetry. Not really him, but who cares.
See,I am an OCD (mild) control freak.I used to thrive on stress,plow through,and always have the clean house,car,checkbook balanced,et al.I still have theses tendencies but have relaxed a bit with age.I almost never drank when I was younger,but the not being in control is exactly why I drink a couple glasses of wine on occasion;it feels good to not be stressed about perfection a few hours once or twice a month.That said,I would not want to be in a drug induced mind altered state.Moderatin is key for me,but I think women abusing alcohol and drugs is so much on the rise it scares me.
That’s really interesting. A friend of mine who is interviewed quite a few times and is really anxious told me she took beta-blockers to do it because it just relaxes her body without altering her state of mind.
I might need to research that Thanks for the information
@Spicecake38 I’m in exactly the same boat. I’m an anxious person, and sometimes a couple drinks just shuts my brain off, and all the things I worry about. Running has been really helpful for me too, but I’ve been injured and unable to do that lately. I have on occasion tried weed, but for me it’s just not relaxing. It just makes me feel MORE worried about whatever the thing is I’m anxious about, and unable to focus on anything else. I’ve also been prescribed medication in the past with mixed results. Xanax works well for me, but I wouldn’t want to take it all the time.
Picasso didn’t say I don’t do drugs, I am drugs. Dali did.
Norm said it was Picasso.
That to me is worrisome. Addicts can’t just turn it off and drink responsibly. Hopefully for her daughters’ sake, she is on the straight and narrow.
She looks like a hot mess in all of these pics. The problem I see over and again is that people who are addicts, who truly cannot control their drug/alcohol use, will use this mindset as an excuse to use. They believe they can control themselves when they can’t.
Also, I haven’t seen a recent pic of her kids, but in earlier photos her kids do kinda look like ET. Funny that she admits it.
Didn’t she do a live interview just a few months ago where she seemed drunk and slurred her words? She is still an addict, mark my words.
Btw, her looks are starting to reveal her past (and presence). People with substance issues can look good up until a certain point, but after 40 it starts to show. She has this bloated neck thing where there’s no chin definition.
Was Drew an alcoholic or did she use other drugs? My dad was addicted to heroin for years but has been clean for 15+ years now. He was never much of a drinker tho and now he can drink a beer or have a glass of champagne and it doesn’t risk his sobriety at all. I assume it would be very different if he had been addicted to alcohol tho.
I do believe she has said in the past that she was drinking at a very young age.
I think a decision to drink or not drink should be one’s own. But I always wonder when people who choose not to talk about not wanting to get fuzzy/out of control how much they were actually drinking when they tried it. I’m not saying they should drink, or that drinking matters, but having one or two glasses of wine over a long evening does not make me feel fuzzy or out of control.
If I drink a beer at lunch, for example, I get really sleepy and tired. I am not drunk per se, but I am affected. It took me a while to be conscious of it and not do it anymore because my culture traditionally sees it as a normal thing. But I find that it isn’t. I guess it depends from one person to another and on how much you eat while you drink and your level of tolerance, but personally, once I realised the effect alcohol has on me, I found it a bit disturbing, even a glass or two. I occasionally drink, but very little. I am also bewildered by the fact that in every series on tv, at the end of the day, characters sit and relax, or cook with a glass of wine that they keep filling up. That’s really really weird to me. If I did that I’d be comatose by 9pm.
Yeah, when it comes to alcohol I’m a vampire, I can’t do day drinking, I feel incredibly fuzzy and weird for a long time, even if it is just one glass of wine
It’s interesting she says she’s an uppers person, because alcohol is categorized as a downer/depressor substance. Unless all she’s doing is something like tequila—which is more of a party alcohol.
That being said, what AA preaches about abstinence being the only way, is not the rule anymore. Obviously it’s different depending on the peron, but being completely sober forever is not the only way to stop being a problematic alcoholic. Fixing certain aspects of you life and mental health can help that much more. If she’s found a way to do that, and still has a drink every so often, it’s possible for her to be completely fine and not completely sober.
I know I’m in the minority here, but I adore her. Yeah, she’s a bit ditzy and flaky, but she truly seems like a good person and she’s always very positive and happy — I don’t think I’ve heard her speak badly of someone. What’s not to love?
I watched this episode because of Drew and could only make it about 20 minutes in, Norm MacDonald was so cringey and creepy I had to turn it off.
I don’t know how you got through that show. I tried a couple episodes and nothing that comes out of Norm’s mouth makes a lick of sense.
