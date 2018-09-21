Prince Charles wants Harry & Meghan to take over the Castle of Mey at some point?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent some time in Scotland this summer. Reportedly, they stayed at Prince Charles’ Scottish castle, and then I think they spent a day or two visiting the Queen at Balmoral. Harry and William spent a lot of time at Balmoral when they were kids, and they both have an affection for Scotland. So will Meghan and Harry eventually have a home in Scotland too? That’s what Vanity Fair says – apparently, Meghan is a big fan and now Charles is hoping that Meghan and Harry take over some of his Scottish property in the years to come. I didn’t know this, but the Queen Mum and Prince Charles consolidated the Castle of Mey into a trust called the Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust. Charles runs the castle through the trust, and all of his Scottish charitable endeavors are run through the trust as well. Charles apparently hopes that Meghan and Harry will take over:

Princess Diana wasn’t a fan of Scotland. She hated the midges, disliked the inclement weather, and counted down the days until she could return home to Kensington Palace. Fortunately, the Duchess of Sussex is much more enthusiastic about the Highlands, which is just as well; Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may soon be spending more time in the country, and specifically at the Castle of Mey, the coastal estate that’s been in the royal family since 1952. After spending nearly a week of their summer holiday at Mey and a brief weekend at Balmoral with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, the Sussexes have fallen in love with the country, much to the delight of the Queen and Prince Charles, who is hoping Harry and Meghan may want to get even more involved with the castle in the future. “I think Charles might want Harry, if he is interested, to oversee the operations of Mey when the time is right,” reveals a source. “I think Prince Charles would probably be delighted if his younger son were to take an interest in Mey,” said Charles’s biographer Sally Bedell Smith. “What I don’t know is when Charles would want, if indeed he does, to hand the supervisory reins to Harry. My guess would be when Charles becomes king and his official duties as monarch multiply.” Charles rents the castle for several days every August and is often joined by Camilla. “Camilla doesn’t stay too long, she loves her bucket-and-spade holidays in Devon with her grandchildren, so it must have been a thrill for Charles to have Meghan and Harry stay,” says the source. “I’m not even certain the Duchess of Cornwall has stayed for such a long stretch.” The private holiday puts to rest rumors that Charles is not getting along with his sons, which inspired a rare statement of denial from the Palace. A family member adds to Vanity Fair that the prince is “closer to Harry than ever,” adding that he is forging a “lovely relationship with the duchess.” “The wedding was a real turning point,” the family member continues. “Charles showed so much love towards Harry and Meghan, and I think Harry will be eternally grateful to his papa for stepping in and giving Meghan’s hand in marriage. The bond between them is very close.” According to the source, the trio spent evenings dining at the castle, reading, walking dogs, and talking. “Charles has been very supportive of Meghan and everything she is going through with her own father. He’s got a real soft spot for her and thinks she’s the best thing to have happened to Harry.”

[From Vanity Fair]

This is not the first time we’ve heard about Charles and Meghan bonding – Harry reportedly introduced Meghan and Charles within a few months of the start of their relationship, and Meghan has apparently been a HUGE fan of Charles since their first meeting, and vice versa – Charles thinks Meghan is a total doll. Allegedly, she’s encouraged Harry to have a much closer relationship with Charles, and she genuinely enjoys a lot of the same things as Charles, like history and books and the environment.

The idea that Meghan and Harry could be in line to take over the Scottish trust is interesting, and I bet Meghan would be all for it. But this also makes me wonder about The Prince’s Trust, Charles’ massive foundation. For years, we’ve heard that Harry and William don’t want to take over The Prince’s Trust when Charles becomes king. What do you want to bet that Meghan and Charles are talking about that as well?