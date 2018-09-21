Prince Charles wants Harry & Meghan to take over the Castle of Mey at some point?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent some time in Scotland this summer. Reportedly, they stayed at Prince Charles’ Scottish castle, and then I think they spent a day or two visiting the Queen at Balmoral. Harry and William spent a lot of time at Balmoral when they were kids, and they both have an affection for Scotland. So will Meghan and Harry eventually have a home in Scotland too? That’s what Vanity Fair says – apparently, Meghan is a big fan and now Charles is hoping that Meghan and Harry take over some of his Scottish property in the years to come. I didn’t know this, but the Queen Mum and Prince Charles consolidated the Castle of Mey into a trust called the Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust. Charles runs the castle through the trust, and all of his Scottish charitable endeavors are run through the trust as well. Charles apparently hopes that Meghan and Harry will take over:
Princess Diana wasn’t a fan of Scotland. She hated the midges, disliked the inclement weather, and counted down the days until she could return home to Kensington Palace. Fortunately, the Duchess of Sussex is much more enthusiastic about the Highlands, which is just as well; Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may soon be spending more time in the country, and specifically at the Castle of Mey, the coastal estate that’s been in the royal family since 1952.
After spending nearly a week of their summer holiday at Mey and a brief weekend at Balmoral with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, the Sussexes have fallen in love with the country, much to the delight of the Queen and Prince Charles, who is hoping Harry and Meghan may want to get even more involved with the castle in the future. “I think Charles might want Harry, if he is interested, to oversee the operations of Mey when the time is right,” reveals a source.
“I think Prince Charles would probably be delighted if his younger son were to take an interest in Mey,” said Charles’s biographer Sally Bedell Smith. “What I don’t know is when Charles would want, if indeed he does, to hand the supervisory reins to Harry. My guess would be when Charles becomes king and his official duties as monarch multiply.”
Charles rents the castle for several days every August and is often joined by Camilla. “Camilla doesn’t stay too long, she loves her bucket-and-spade holidays in Devon with her grandchildren, so it must have been a thrill for Charles to have Meghan and Harry stay,” says the source. “I’m not even certain the Duchess of Cornwall has stayed for such a long stretch.”
The private holiday puts to rest rumors that Charles is not getting along with his sons, which inspired a rare statement of denial from the Palace. A family member adds to Vanity Fair that the prince is “closer to Harry than ever,” adding that he is forging a “lovely relationship with the duchess.”
“The wedding was a real turning point,” the family member continues. “Charles showed so much love towards Harry and Meghan, and I think Harry will be eternally grateful to his papa for stepping in and giving Meghan’s hand in marriage. The bond between them is very close.” According to the source, the trio spent evenings dining at the castle, reading, walking dogs, and talking. “Charles has been very supportive of Meghan and everything she is going through with her own father. He’s got a real soft spot for her and thinks she’s the best thing to have happened to Harry.”
This is not the first time we’ve heard about Charles and Meghan bonding – Harry reportedly introduced Meghan and Charles within a few months of the start of their relationship, and Meghan has apparently been a HUGE fan of Charles since their first meeting, and vice versa – Charles thinks Meghan is a total doll. Allegedly, she’s encouraged Harry to have a much closer relationship with Charles, and she genuinely enjoys a lot of the same things as Charles, like history and books and the environment.
The idea that Meghan and Harry could be in line to take over the Scottish trust is interesting, and I bet Meghan would be all for it. But this also makes me wonder about The Prince’s Trust, Charles’ massive foundation. For years, we’ve heard that Harry and William don’t want to take over The Prince’s Trust when Charles becomes king. What do you want to bet that Meghan and Charles are talking about that as well?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and WENN.
Considering how well Meghan has been doing of late, I could totally see her being considered for taking over a trust, and making it something really special.
Yes. Sounds like a good plan.
All of this is fanfic right?
Yes.
The Highlands are the most beautiful place but am Scottish so am totally biased. England and Wales you can have the Cambridges (punishment for Brexit), Scotland will happily take the Sussex’s. Ta
I’m American, but I have to agree. I went to the Highlands briefly a couple of years ago and its beauty took my breath away. And I fell in love with the hairy coos.
The way how May and Brexit is going, Scotland will be independent in a few years, tbh. So they might kick the BRF out.
And just HOW many houses and estates do these people think they need anyway? It’s embarrassing for a thinking modern person in this day and age to play this noblesse oblige. I hope Scotland will ditch the BRF soon.
I dunno – one of the things that came out of the recent Indy ref was that we are quite attached to the RF, TQ in particular (her mother was Scottish) and while they would accept Chuck as King not sure how they would feel after him.
Harry can be our ginger King!
Ha ha. Sounds fair. I love Scotland when I’ve visited. The people were always lovely to me and mine.
The Highlands are lovely and since Prince Harry enjoyed being there as a kid, I can definitely see him and the Duchess (soon!) having kids and taking them there as well.
It would be perfect for them. It’s simply gorgeous! What a place to escape to and unwind!
I have to say though, while I think Charles’ stepping in at the wedding, walking Meghan to Harry, and taking care of Doria coming out shows the best of him, and was a *wonderful* thing to do, I hate that expression of “giving her (hand) in marriage” … MEGHAN is the ONLY one allowed to GIVE ANYTHING to ANYONE. Ok.. sorry… rant over.
I did love that part of the wedding (the walking together), and Harry saying, “Thank you, Pa”, just melted me.
I just love hearing stories about how Charles and Meghan have grown fond of each other.
Me too. I guess it’s because she has such a shitty father, it’d be nice to know that Charles has stepped up and become the supportive dad she needs.
Me too. It’s so nice to hear.
I wonder too if Meghan is like the daughter Charles wished he had. I have read some interviews Charles has given over the years, and he strikes me as a thoughtful man despite not being the sharpest crayon in the box. I distinctly recall reading an interview he gave after Diana’s death in which he acknowledged that she was much better at connecting with and reading people than he was, and he sounded deeply regretful that he had not realized during their marriage how valuable her skills were. He seemed to understand in the interview that Diana could have been incredibly helpful to both him and the monarchy in general if she had lived and continued to have a hand in raising their sons.
I also suspect that Meghan and Harry will eventually take over the Mey Trust as well as the Prince’s Trust and will pass these legacies down to their children. William will be fine as the future King and running the Duchy of Cornwall until George is of age.
“despite not being the sharpest crayon in the box”
Believe it or not, Charles is thought to be the smartest of the royal family.
I admit that I learned about the castle from The Crown.
Same!
I was wondering if that castle was the one depicted in The Crown!! Thanks for the confirmation.
I apologize, but after little sleep, all I can focus on is how wonderful it would be if one of my relatives was HOPING I’D ACCEPT A SCOTTISH CASTLE. On the coast. Hell yes: bring it on!!!
My relatives are hoping I’ll dog sit for them. Not in Scotland either…
I know! Nice problems to have, right?
Exactly, lol. What a dream.
I just looked up some photos of it. I’ll take it if Harry and Megs don’t want it!
Its lovely but if I’m going to own a castle in the Highlands of Scotland it will be this one:
Eilean Donan
https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=eilean+donan+castle&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiVgOGcsczdAhWHV8AKHSLrB9gQ_AUIDygC&biw=1200&bih=563
Its also my fantasy wedding venue. Just missing a groom.
WOW that castle is breathtaking @Digital Unicorn!!
I wish someone would offer me a castle.. *sigh* some people have all the luck
@Digital Unicorn
Holy moles! I’m in love. Too bad we have to get married next week at the Courthouse. No ones knows. Except all of y’all. Having surgery and need insurance. We ARE engaged already and this just gave us a kick in the arse. So, let’s all meet up at the castle in a few months?!
@NicoleinSavannah – congrats, hope you both have a great day.
I have never been to Scotland but seems like such a beautiful place. I really believe I would love it there. I know that the Scottish HATE the tang tyrant. So that make me like them even more.
The tang tyrant….I just died.
Tang tyrant, perfection.
We do indeed, esp as he often refers to Scotland as his ‘motherland’ – we want nowt to do with you. We’re not really happy about his connections via his mother.
Tang tyrant – haha reminds me of the Tango adverts from the 90s.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YV8zGNe7Ebg
Does anyone know what happened to LAK? I really miss her commentary and insight…
I thought Charles wanted to keep the castle of Mey and open Balmoral to public all year which would be his decision as the castle is a private residence.
There’s been a lot of talk that Harry will inherit Highgrove also….which comes with a lot of responsibility
Charles does not own Highgrove, Highgrove belongs to the Duchy of Cornwall and will be under William’s control when Charles becomes King and William is the Duke of Cornwall. If Charles wants Harry to inherit Highgrove, he will have to buy the estate from the Duchy and then give it to Harry or leave it to Harry in his will.
Random Thoughts:
I always thought that Charles and Meghan would hit it off, she has interests and habits that would appeal to him like she believes in hand-written notes and I think she has an interest in gardening as well.
I don’t fault Charles for being hopeful but I would not get too carried away with the notion that Harry and Meghan will take over Castle Mey based on what has amounted to a few days spent in the area.
The Castle of Mey is beautiful, but have you seen it on a map? It is at the tippy-top of Scotland. If Harry takes over, how much time would he be expected to spend there?
It’s interesting how the article states that Diana was not a fan of Scotland, because Diana looooved Balmoral when she visited as a girlfriend but then changed her tune after she got the ring. Although it is interesting to see her “perform” and say how she much she enjoyed Balmoral when she and Charles did a photocall during their honeymoon stay.
