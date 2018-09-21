Emma Stone in metallic Givenchy at the NYC ‘Maniac’ premiere: stunning or blah?

I read the synopsis and some of the reviews for the new Netflix show Maniac. I’m not sure what to think, honestly. Maybe it will be a huge success, maybe it will end up winning tons of awards for Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, or maybe people won’t even bother with it. It’s supposed to be a mind-bender about trauma, mental illness, technology and how people heal (or not). There are looping timelines, extensive dream sequences and Emma and Jonah play different “characters” within their central characterizations. I don’t know, will you give it a try? Meh.
Anyway, last night was the big New York premiere event. They’ve been rolling this out like a movie, complete with an international promotional tour. I think that’s because of the prestige of the project – Emma is an Oscar winner, Jonah is an Oscar nominee, Cary Fukunaga created it. So this premiere had the feel of a movie premiere. Emma eschewed her Louis Vuitton contract for one night to wear this shiny, metallic Givenchy gown. I kind of hate this on Emma? I don’t like the cutout in the midsection and I loathe the sleeves. That being said, it’s interesting to look at. She didn’t style it well though – her makeup makes her look sickly.
Jonah was there, obviously, and he’s been looking pretty good recently. Jonah and Emma have been friends for… what? More than a decade. I think it’s cool that they wanted to do this project together. And of course Edgy Justin Theroux was there (he plays a shady, experimental doctor). I still have my suspicions that he and Emma were seeing each other or are seeing each other.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I think that Jonah Hill looks the best out of everyone. But even so, no one here looks good.
I like the dress. It’s different (one might call it edgy).
I love her dress! Makeup is a no, though.
Maniac is based on a Norwegian TV programme of the same name. It annoys me when the US remakes a foreign language (or even same language – see the US remake of the UK programme Camping) drama/comedy/whatever and never mentions the original. I’ve seen it a lot lately and I find it disrespectful to not even acknowledge the original creators in any way.
I like her dress, but I hate her makeup.
I knew Camping was a remake of a UK show because nearly everytime I’ve seen it mentioned it says it’s a remake of a UK show.
Also, knew Maniac was a remake because the reviews I heard/saw yesterday mentioned that.
It’s ok, i guess
Awful dress and make up.
BTW Amy Adams must win all the awards for her superb performance in Sharp Objects. A performance for the ages.
I blocked out the little, silver side flaps with my finger— the dress looked much better. The eye make-up is still a ‘no’.
