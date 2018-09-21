Katie Holmes in Zac Posen at a Harry Winston event: old Hollywood glam?

It’s rare that I get jealous of celebrity red carpet duties but this is one of those times. These are photos from a Harry Winston event that just looks amazing. Can you imagine getting paid to model diamonds worth six figures and more? Check out these women rocking these diamonds and precious stones looking pleased as hell. Kaiser reminded me of Ocean’s Eight today and how much jewelry, fashion, hair and makeup there was in that movie. I saw it in the theater and loved it so much. In fact Katie Holmes had a cameo in that.
Katie was in a red satin Zac Posen gown and went full old Hollywood with her hair and makeup. Zac is a friend of Katie’s and has dressed her for the Met Gala many times. This dress has such thoughtful design, with art deco lines and open petal sleeves. My only complaint is that her gold shoes look a little mismatched, but that’s minor.
Naomi Watts had on a floral Erdem gown accented by green velvet tie belt and matching collar. This is so dowdy, especially the print and color. At least it’s tailored well but other than that I dislike this.
Jennifer Hudson’s expression here says it all. She’s more than happy to model this jewelry. She was in a strapless navy gown with a bodice accented by floral applique and a tulle overlay. I’ve never seen tulle used like that, to provide a kind of modesty panel, and it’s clever.
Here’s Angela Sarafyan, who was such a standout in a low cut gown with a corset top and metallic sequin lattice design. I bet it was extremely hard for the Harry Winston people to resist putting a necklace on her, but it works and makes the other jewelry shine. She’s so striking.
Naomi Watts posted this video which says to me “I’m wearing millions worth of diamonds and I feel fabulous.”
Katie Holmes thanked Zac Posen and her hair and makeup artists like a pro.
Photos credit: WENN, Avalon.red and via Instagram
Love Katie’s and Jennifer’s dresses!
Katie looks great. I think she looks better now than she did in her 20′s. Her face looks great with this old glamour style.
I love Jennifer Hudson’s dress wow!
Katie looks good. With the hair it borders on president’s wife, but the red dress really suits her.
That shinny satin is the worst in pictures. Always looks like the seams are pulling and gives lumps where there’s barely anything.
Yes! The hair and make up are perfection but the satin makes her look like she’s busting out of her dress.
Satin is unforgiving if the wearer has even a slight tummy bulge.
I agree; it always looks cheap to me! The hem looks cheaply made because it puckers, and as said by tuille, it accentuates even the slightest curve into a bulge. Unforgiving fabric. She still looks glamorous, though!
Yeah I rarely like something in shiny satin. It almost always is unflattering.
I do like Jennifer’s dress though.
Katie looks wonderful….except for the satin. It makes her look like she’s got a pooch and she’s not heavy at all. It’s unfortunate how the light catches on it. Sigh, let the pregnancy rumors begin.
That fabric is incredibly unflattering on Katie, and I think she looks better with softer hair.
Angela’s taste considers to wow me! Love that fabric.
Katie’s Holmes love looks nice, but I just don’t understand her relevance? Does she still work in film/tv? I know you said she had a cameo in O11, but apart from that I can’t think when I last saw her in something.
Ha. I just posted the same question without seeing yours. She’s only relevant because of who she fu*ks. She has not starred in a good/successful movie in more than a decade and then she was so bad she got fired.
Well, you can easily google that so you dont have to wonder here.
Katie looks gorgeous, but I don’t really like her dress
Naomi Watts awful dress distracts from the jewellery.
Fabric for Naomi’s dress looks like ’80s wallpaper. Angela’s dress doesn’t fit well – boob squash or about to slip down.
How did Naomi look at herself in a mirror before she left and think she looked great? Make it floor length and it’s my bridemaid’s dress from my brother’s wedding in the 70s. Just needs a big picture hat and a little round bouquet.
Naomi’s dress reminds me of something Duchess Kate would wear,but she would have it bespoke and definitely the green ribbon would be at rib cage level.1980′s secretary look going on here.
All I can think of looking at Naomi’s dress is: “doth mother know you weareth her drapes?”
I think they all look really lovely. If Naomi’s dress had smaller, cap sleeves, it would be much better, imo.
Serious question: why is Katie Holmes relevant?
Nostalgia for Dawson’s Creek and sympathy from the whole TomKat deal, at least that’s my two cents.
Holy crap she looks like a young Ashley Judd in the lead photo.
Katie looks striking but that fabric is so difficult. I think satin looks better when it’s used for flowing looks and a minimum of seams. There are so many seams and puckering going on here.
Katie looking very Jackie O on the Instagram. I’d never noticed that about her before. She looks lovely.
Katie Holmes looks so Pretty!! She can really go glam
Not as keen on Naomi’s because I think the print is competing with the jewelry for attention. If you’re showing off some major bling I always think a cleaner design and unpatterned material look best, so as not to fight for where your eyes first land.
Jennifer especially sticks to what I think of as major bling rules, and the necklace and bracelet set sing all the more for it.
