Katie Holmes in Zac Posen at a Harry Winston event: old Hollywood glam?

wenn35381372
It’s rare that I get jealous of celebrity red carpet duties but this is one of those times. These are photos from a Harry Winston event that just looks amazing. Can you imagine getting paid to model diamonds worth six figures and more? Check out these women rocking these diamonds and precious stones looking pleased as hell. Kaiser reminded me of Ocean’s Eight today and how much jewelry, fashion, hair and makeup there was in that movie. I saw it in the theater and loved it so much. In fact Katie Holmes had a cameo in that.

wenn35381474

Katie was in a red satin Zac Posen gown and went full old Hollywood with her hair and makeup. Zac is a friend of Katie’s and has dressed her for the Met Gala many times. This dress has such thoughtful design, with art deco lines and open petal sleeves. My only complaint is that her gold shoes look a little mismatched, but that’s minor.

Naomi Watts had on a floral Erdem gown accented by green velvet tie belt and matching collar. This is so dowdy, especially the print and color. At least it’s tailored well but other than that I dislike this.

wenn35381486

wenn35381480

Jennifer Hudson’s expression here says it all. She’s more than happy to model this jewelry. She was in a strapless navy gown with a bodice accented by floral applique and a tulle overlay. I’ve never seen tulle used like that, to provide a kind of modesty panel, and it’s clever.

HARRYWINST_B772_322655_0010

wenn35381513

Here’s Angela Sarafyan, who was such a standout in a low cut gown with a corset top and metallic sequin lattice design. I bet it was extremely hard for the Harry Winston people to resist putting a necklace on her, but it works and makes the other jewelry shine. She’s so striking.

wenn35381541

HarryWinst_B772_322661_055

Naomi Watts posted this video which says to me “I’m wearing millions worth of diamonds and I feel fabulous.”

Katie Holmes thanked Zac Posen and her hair and makeup artists like a pro.

wenn35381490

Photos credit: WENN, Avalon.red and via Instagram

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

27 Responses to “Katie Holmes in Zac Posen at a Harry Winston event: old Hollywood glam?”

  1. Leigh-Klein says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Love Katie’s and Jennifer’s dresses!

    Reply
  2. Katy says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Katie looks good. With the hair it borders on president’s wife, but the red dress really suits her.

    Reply
  3. Eliza says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:05 am

    That shinny satin is the worst in pictures. Always looks like the seams are pulling and gives lumps where there’s barely anything.

    Reply
  4. Heather says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Katie looks wonderful….except for the satin. It makes her look like she’s got a pooch and she’s not heavy at all. It’s unfortunate how the light catches on it. Sigh, let the pregnancy rumors begin.

    Reply
  5. BANANIE says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:14 am

    That fabric is incredibly unflattering on Katie, and I think she looks better with softer hair.

    Angela’s taste considers to wow me! Love that fabric.

    Reply
  6. Clare says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:20 am

    Katie’s Holmes love looks nice, but I just don’t understand her relevance? Does she still work in film/tv? I know you said she had a cameo in O11, but apart from that I can’t think when I last saw her in something.

    Reply
  7. Beth says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:27 am

    Katie looks gorgeous, but I don’t really like her dress

    Reply
  8. Loopy says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Naomi Watts awful dress distracts from the jewellery.

    Reply
  9. tuille says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Fabric for Naomi’s dress looks like ’80s wallpaper. Angela’s dress doesn’t fit well – boob squash or about to slip down.

    Reply
  10. Zee says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:35 am

    All I can think of looking at Naomi’s dress is: “doth mother know you weareth her drapes?”

    Reply
  11. Esmom says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:39 am

    I think they all look really lovely. If Naomi’s dress had smaller, cap sleeves, it would be much better, imo.

    Reply
  12. Meg says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Serious question: why is Katie Holmes relevant?

    Reply
  13. Aud says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:43 am

    Holy crap she looks like a young Ashley Judd in the lead photo.

    Reply
  14. minx says:
    September 21, 2018 at 10:48 am

    Katie looks striking but that fabric is so difficult. I think satin looks better when it’s used for flowing looks and a minimum of seams. There are so many seams and puckering going on here.

    Reply
  15. Jumpingthesnark says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    Katie looking very Jackie O on the Instagram. I’d never noticed that about her before. She looks lovely.

    Reply
  16. CityGirl says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Katie Holmes looks so Pretty!! She can really go glam

    Reply
  17. CJ says:
    September 21, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    Not as keen on Naomi’s because I think the print is competing with the jewelry for attention. If you’re showing off some major bling I always think a cleaner design and unpatterned material look best, so as not to fight for where your eyes first land.

    Jennifer especially sticks to what I think of as major bling rules, and the necklace and bracelet set sing all the more for it.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment