I really did cancel Kanye West when he started all the Trump-love crap and “slavery is a choice” BS. I mean, I still covered Kanye’s comings and goings, because that’s my job, but he was on my Sh-t List. He still is. That being said, I had been missing Kanye’s messy personal drama. He has new music to promote, so he’s dusting off the old Say Something Controversial/Shady Playbook to get people interested in the music.

So who is Kanye performative-beefing with this week? Drake! Kanye and Drake have been on the edge of major beef for much of the year, even though Kanye spent several months claiming he had nothing to do with Pusha T’s excellent takedown of Drake (Pusha and Ye are tight). Plus, Kanye is concerned that Drake is In His Feelings about Kim Kardashian, Kanye’s wife, and that Drake put the callout to “Keke” on purpose to f–k with Kanye. He also tells Nick Cannon and Tyson Beckford to stop speaking about his wife and spreading negativity. All of these videos are NSFW because of language.

I mean, it is what it is. He’s promoting music and probably a few other things, but he’s also pissed off that… I don’t know, that dudes won’t stop gossiping about Kim?

Incidentally, Snoop Dogg (Snoop Lion, or is that over?) had some crap to say about Kanye a few days ago during DJ Suss One’s SiriusXM show. Snoop made the completely legit argument that every Trump-supporter is a racist, basically saying (and I’m paraphrasing) that if you like Trump, you’re a racist, and “f–k you and f–k him.” At the end of an obscene rant about Trump, Snoop then added: “Kanye too… don’t forget about him too. F— him too. I’m going throw him in the bag too because he right with them motherf———.”

14 Responses to “Kanye West orders Drake, Nick Cannon & Tyson Beckford to stop speaking about Kim”

  1. RBC says:
    September 21, 2018 at 7:34 am

    Anyone getting the vibe Kanye is headed for another public meltdown? Also, didn’t Kanye make a comment about wanting to have sex with Taylor Swift? I can’t imagine Kim enjoyed hearing that…

    Reply
  2. Jay says:
    September 21, 2018 at 7:35 am

    Good for Snoop. He’s right. They’re either racist or racism wasn’t a big enough deal breaker for them which practically speaking IS THE SAME THING.

    Reply
  3. Carol says:
    September 21, 2018 at 7:40 am

    Poor Kanye. Cancel him.

    Reply
  4. BigGirl says:
    September 21, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Free Speech . ..Oh. Forgot that don’t apply when the MAGA crowd has an issue.s Kim likes me talking about her because it keeps her relevant and in the news.

    Reply
  5. Rapunzel says:
    September 21, 2018 at 7:47 am

    Bravo to Snoop for telling the truth about Trumpsters. And Kanye can STFU with this nonsense about discussing Kim. Does he not realize that his wife wants to be talked about ? That she lives to be talked about? Also, if he’s cares about his wife so much , then why is he moving thousands of miles away from her to Chicago ? Ye is delusional and overdramatic af.

    Reply
  6. Char says:
    September 21, 2018 at 7:50 am

    You don’t get to demand people to stop talking about your (white) wife cause you have family if you said slavery was a choice and insulted deeply many black families. That single sentence, that was your choice, Kanye, cancelled any of your feelings forever.

    Not only that, Kanye is so stupid that he brings the subject back weeks after it happened and everybody else is more concerned how Drake is grooming girls than in his alleged Kiki dish. You are so dumb that you throw your wife under the bus trying to “protect” her.

    Reply
  7. tw says:
    September 21, 2018 at 7:54 am

    Snoop is right. If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem.

    Reply
  8. Melania says:
    September 21, 2018 at 8:02 am

    I can’t stand Kayne and his wife.

    Reply
  9. manda says:
    September 21, 2018 at 8:24 am

    I really don’t know what to think about him (like, is it mental health or is he just a jerk and kind of dumb?). I can imagine it’s difficult hearing/knowing about the explicit sexual history of your spouse. I think it’s funny that he paused for the train to pass, only to end the video right after.

    Reply
  10. Wooley says:
    September 21, 2018 at 8:30 am

    His wife and her family wouldn’t exist if people didn’t talk about them. Kim loves any and all attention. I could see his point if he was married to a very private woman who you rarely saw, but he’s married to a Kardashian!! Honestly it shows how fragile their egos are that Tyson is still being mentioned.

    Reply
  11. TheOriginalMia says:
    September 21, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Don’t talk about Kim? Is he kidding? His wife is a Grade A famewhore, who stays popular because people talk about her and her silly siblings. What he should say is stop talking about my wife because she might have slept with you. That’s the real run. They’ve either slept with her and want to rub his face in it or haven’t and want to drive him batty with the possibility.

    Reply

