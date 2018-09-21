Kanye West orders Drake, Nick Cannon & Tyson Beckford to stop speaking about Kim

I really did cancel Kanye West when he started all the Trump-love crap and “slavery is a choice” BS. I mean, I still covered Kanye’s comings and goings, because that’s my job, but he was on my Sh-t List. He still is. That being said, I had been missing Kanye’s messy personal drama. He has new music to promote, so he’s dusting off the old Say Something Controversial/Shady Playbook to get people interested in the music.

So who is Kanye performative-beefing with this week? Drake! Kanye and Drake have been on the edge of major beef for much of the year, even though Kanye spent several months claiming he had nothing to do with Pusha T’s excellent takedown of Drake (Pusha and Ye are tight). Plus, Kanye is concerned that Drake is In His Feelings about Kim Kardashian, Kanye’s wife, and that Drake put the callout to “Keke” on purpose to f–k with Kanye. He also tells Nick Cannon and Tyson Beckford to stop speaking about his wife and spreading negativity. All of these videos are NSFW because of language.

Kanye West sends a warning to nick cannon pic.twitter.com/7iQdEXeSMR — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) September 20, 2018

In Kanye's own words, he is "up out the sunken place" and has some things to say about Drake while he's not medicated: https://t.co/UhDvDGrwTp pic.twitter.com/UnSYtfULJL — E! News (@enews) September 20, 2018

Kanye talks Travis, Pusha T and Tyson Beckford pic.twitter.com/OrBNkx7ZQX — BallerAlert (@balleralert) September 20, 2018

I mean, it is what it is. He’s promoting music and probably a few other things, but he’s also pissed off that… I don’t know, that dudes won’t stop gossiping about Kim?

Incidentally, Snoop Dogg (Snoop Lion, or is that over?) had some crap to say about Kanye a few days ago during DJ Suss One’s SiriusXM show. Snoop made the completely legit argument that every Trump-supporter is a racist, basically saying (and I’m paraphrasing) that if you like Trump, you’re a racist, and “f–k you and f–k him.” At the end of an obscene rant about Trump, Snoop then added: “Kanye too… don’t forget about him too. F— him too. I’m going throw him in the bag too because he right with them motherf———.”