Do you believe this conspiracy theory about Drake & Kim Kardashian?

I’ve always believed the theory that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were hooking up quietly, on and off, for years before they ever officially got together. I believe Kanye was the big reason why Kim dumped Kris Humphries so soon after they married too, although there were plenty of reasons why Kim dumped him (she didn’t love him, she only married him because she turned 30 and panicked). I also believe in an assortment of other Kardashian-Jenner conspiracies, like Robert Kardashian is not Khloe’s biological father, and that Mason Disick’s paternity is questionable too. But here’s a conspiracy I never really considered: at some point, Kim Kardashian possibly cheated on Kanye… with DRAKE?
Drake’s been telling us for months now he slept with Kim K, we just haven’t been listening
- a thread pic.twitter.com/YVCehJI5fQ
— Tyler Morrison (@tmorrison24) August 31, 2018
Please, if you have a moment, click on that tweet and read the thread. The evidence Tyler Morrison compiled is COMPELLING, to say the least. And like most truly great internet conspiracies, this one is very detailed. It goes way beyond “Oh Drake is asking Keke if she loves him, is she riding and Kim’s family calls her Kiki.” It’s about how Drake’s last album, Scorpion, is full of shady references to the idea that he’s holding back on telling Kanye about how he (Drake) slept with his wife. We thought Scorpion was Drake taking the L about Pusha T outing him as a deadbeat dad, but what if Drake was going to attack Pusha through Kanye, by announcing that he and Kim slept together? Or something, I honestly don’t know why Kanye was so eager to bully Pusha and Drake’s feud.
Here’s the hitch in the conspiracy though: do you think Kim would cheat on Kanye? Do you think Kim is really interested in sex, in general? We all know she likes to “look sexy” and show off her body and all that. But for someone who has built an empire on her sex appeal, doesn’t Kim seem like the kind of person who is rather disinterested in sex? That’s just my particular theory: Kim wouldn’t cheat on Kanye because at the end of the day, she’s just not a very sexual person.
Meanwhile, after everyone went crazy over the conspiracy all weekend, TMZ threw up a story in which “sources” insisted that Drake and Kim have mutual friends and they have a casual, social friendship, but that they’ve “never had a personal friendship or relationship” and Kim “has never slept with Drake…didn’t happen while she was married and didn’t happen before.” Kim also commented on an Instagram from The Shade Room – an IG discussing the conspiracy – with this message: “Never happened. End of story.” But as TMZ also noted… Drake just followed Kim on Instagram on Labor Day too. Huh.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
Omg have you seen her sex tape…clearly she is not a sexual person at all.
I haven’t watched it so I don’t know if you are being sarcastic or not.
But I have a theory – granted, based on my limited experience – that women who care a lot about their appearance and spend hours on it do not enjoy sex, or a barely interested.
At 40 I started opening up more with friends about sexuality and have had a few surprises.
I admit that from what I watched of her tape, she is not very into sex. I think she liked the idea of posing, looking and sounding sexy and sexual but I think she’s just not all that into it. Nothing wrong with that, if that’s where she is at! But she tries so very hard to give off some sort of freaky vibe but I’ve never bought it.
Homegirl is an empty vessel devoid of any real passion in life. I just had a video of her pop up on my Instagram feed (I don’t follow any of them) where she was jumping on a trampoline with her son and then next thing you know she’s filming her ass and breasts bouncing around as she jumps. She just can’t help herself–she’s brainless and values herself based on sex appeal, but she really did/does seem to lack any depth or emotion… and I felt that really came across in her sex tape.
I think this is bs for the same reasons you’ve raised.
Considering how wealthy and popular Drake is now, I would not be surprised if Kim( and Kris: aka PMK) is not regretting what her life would be like now if she had managed to land him.
She would never cheat on Kanye because they actually truly love each other and: 1 – she would loose all the Yeezy she wears and would be forced to find a new stylist and buy a closet of clothes that actually makes her look good; 2 – she doesn’t need a new storyline at the moment; 3 – how would she find the time, she has a business to run, y’all!
And let’s face it, Drake isn’t that hot and he doesn’t look “sexual” at all.
Drake hitted so hard on Rihanna, Serena Williams and J. Lo and it never happened, should we believe that it happened with Kim without Drake drooling over her so hard and public?
If Kim didn’t ditched Kanye after his slavery comments, she won’t ever do it.
I’m not a fan of Drake or his music, but I do think he’s a sexy hottie
I’m a fan based on my degrassi watching years. I like his voice. It’s a weird kind of voice, and I completely understand why people DON’T like Drake. But I lean towards being fond of him.
You know he dated Rihanna, right? Very publicly, until she was done with him.
I thought the Khloe thing was common knowledge, not a conspiracy theory?
Yea, I thought everyone knew Including Mr. Kardashian. But why is Mason Disick’s paternity sketchy?
Kourtney and Scott were taking a break around the time Mason was conceived. Kourtney was rumoured to have had a fling with some guy, and then shortly after got back with Scott.
I think most people believe the stories about Khloe’s paternity, but the family has never confirmed if the rumours are true or not. It took months for any confirmation about Kylie and Khloe being pregnant to come from the family. As soon as they can best use the information in a storyline on their show or need more attention , they will resurrect the rumours. It all comes down to money
She has a reputation for cheating. Both her first and her second husbands think she cheated on them. She may not sleep with people for sex, but she might do it for status. Kanye’s popularity has declined much since his crazy rants. Drake is currently the most commercially successful rapper. I think she would sleep with Drake especially if she thought she was headed for a divorce anyway. Gotta have one on the line while she’s leaving the other.
Amber Rose said Kim was sending nude pics to Kanye while he was supposedly with Amber Rose.
“Both her first and her second husbands think she cheated on them”
Well she made that tape with Ray J while still married to her first husband and she was pregnant with North while still married to her second husband, so they may just be on to something. Adjusts Sherlock Holmes deerstalker 🔎
He did it.
Both are lowlifes.
Totally agree with you, Kim’s not sexual and has no interest in sex. I sort of doubt she and Kanye have actually ever had sex, honestly. They don’t have the body language of people who are intimate with one another. Any rate, she would not cheat on Kanye with anyone unless she had already a clear plan (with which her mother agreed) to leave Kanye for a guaranteed relationship with the new guy, plus camera people along to document the whole thing and an agreement from the new guy to be part of her storyline on KUWTK.
Probably the have some sort arrangement and date/have sex with other people
Kim seems to do things that clearly benefit her. Dumping Husband #2 two months after the fancy wedding (without discussing it with the dumpee) was a huge benefit for her – Kanye could get her places she always wanted to go. Husband #2 had already served his purpose of being the tv groom.
So what benefit would she get from Drake as an occasional cheater? Is Kanye still useful enough to her that she would hesitate to risk what he can provide?
I would be utterly shocked if Drake got married any time soon, and Kim wouldn’t leave Kanye for someone that she was just “hooking up” with. And Drake wouldn’t be an upgrade, as far as access and status, it would be a lateral move if not a downgrade. They’d lose all of the fashion access that Kanye brought them, that Drake doesn’t have the connections for (unless Kim really likes Adidas).
I really don’t believe that. Drake is the only one beefing right now. Kanye’s answers varies from shrugging it off to ‘I like him though’. What’s happening is Drake got dissed HARD and does not have any material to diss back. So he is leaking these conspiracy theories to internet. Drake knows how to use social media. His stans will believe it and that’s all that matters.
Mason is Scott’s kid, he looks just like Penelope. If any of those kid’s paternity is questionable, it’s Reign.
I’ve always believed that Kanye is a cuckold, he has admitted to watch porn and various artists have confirmed that he is ALWAYS watching it, like he is addicted. Second of all, I belive Kim & Kanye are not together (in a sexual way) but love eachother and last Kanye was with Tisci and is now with Rousteing. All of these things have been said for too long to be a lie and people with connections in the fashion world know is true.
I’d love this to be true from a purely gossipy perspective but I don’t think it is. Maybe in the early days of her relationship with Kanye she might’ve been keeping her options open but not more recently. But what do I know, you never know with this family!
Drake is a troll and a sexist one at that. ‘Hey I took such a giant L it can be seen from the moon but I effed your wife’ yeah right. Go away with that bs Deadbeat Papi.
Fake as Drake (and his accent). Forest Hill LMAO!!
Looool they defintley did it. J Prince Said drake could ruin lives and familles rember? Kim is known for being a cheater(so is Kanye) and i think Kanye is more into virgil..
I don’t belive Kim is capable of loving anyone remember Kanye wanted her for years he was just convinent for her after kris. If their is anyone Kim has loved it’s reggie Bush.
I remember J Cole saying that as well. I always wondered about what it could be since he said it would ruin lives and how it would be really bad for Kanye so yeah I believe it happened.
I am a former KUWTK watcher, and vaguely remember the episodes about Scott dealing with the death of his parents. I remember they showed a picture of him as a kid. Mason is the spitting image of Scott as a kid. So I don’t believe the gossip about Mason not being Scott’s child. He has the colouring of the Kardashian’s, but anyone who saw that picture of Scott would see Mason too.
LOL I do not think Kim nor Kanye are sexual people and thats why they work together. They do not seem to have any type of heat between them, there seems to be zero chemistry. She is happy to be Kanye’s beard because she benefits from it, she has the status and beautiful children
The only guy Kim ever seemed to be attracted to was Reggie Bush, he was the love of life, the one that got away. He dumped her HARD
Totally agree.
“Keke” is keshia Chante not Kim.
The only thing I got out of that Twitter thread is that Drake is messy AF.
I’m thinking the Kardashians are the ones who put this rumor out there. They have to stay in the media don’t they?
However, I do remember an old interview Kim and her sisters did with Access Hollywood. They were asked if they ever cheated on anyone. Kim said yes. She said every guy she’s ever been with has cheated on her so she got them back by cheating on them too. So she’s cheated on every guy she’s dated.
What I don’t understand is how is Kim cheating with Drake a “career ender” for Kanye? It would be embarassing but it won’t really cause his career to end…UNLESS…Kim cheated with Drake because Kanye cheated FIRST. Now the question is WHO did Kanye cheat with? Male or female? There are rumors. Being gay shouldn’t be a career ender either though. Ughh this is so messy.
I love this thread. No shame. No apologies.
There’s a fold in Kanye’s sweater in the last pic, hiding a letter. Does it say “I am loving awareness” or “I am losing awareness”?
Which SHOULD it say?
I don’t see her ever doing anything to jeopardize her relationship with Kanye because no other man could ever do for Kim what Kanye has. However, I definitely believe Kim and Khloe both fucked around with multiple rappers/ballers. Game claims to have had sex with all 3 Kardashian sisters and none of them ever denied it. These women have had an agenda for years and they’ve spent their time going through black men like props until they can find the most famous/rich ones they can land so they can use them to try to legitimize themselves. It took Kim a while to figure out that giving Kanye a go would give her everything she wants out of life, but once she figured that out, she’s on holding on for dear life. Kim would’ve NEVER put up with a mental breakdown from a less rich/less powerful/less famous guy.
Kim and Kanye got together and her family went from laughing stock of the entire world to couture fashion darlings. Dead eyed average AF Kendall Jenner is the top model now ridiculously put on the same level with the likes of models who came before her who actually had presence and were great at their jobs. Kim was suddenly sitting next to Anna Wintour at fashion shows and letting her name their first born child. Once Kanye joined that family, they were taken seriously which is really all they’ve ever wanted. Kim went from “famous for nothing” to the wife of one of the most famous and well regarded rappers ever. There’s no other man that could interest Kim enough to make her step out. She has everything she wants in life thanks to Kanye West. She could never “do better” than him because no other guy that would have her has that kind of clout and fame.
