The New Yorker withdraws Steve Bannon’s invitation to their fancy festival

BANNONQUITS_B1265_302871_0009

Before the Labor Day holiday, we actually got a promotional email from the organizers of the Economist’s Open Future Festival. The media advisory email’s first line was this: “Speakers include: AMBER HEARD, SUSAN HERMAN (President, ACLU), STEVE BANNON and DAVID MILIBAND (President, IRC).” Wow, Amber Heard AND Steve Bannon, what a festival. As it turns out, Steve Bannon is all about peddling his Nazi nonsense at fancy New York festivals: he also signed on to do some kind of Q&A session at The New Yorker’s fall festival. As soon as his name was announced, celebrities and literary figures announced that they would be pulling out unless Bannon’s invitation was rescinded:

The controversy went on for hours before David Remnick issued a statement and formally withdrew Bannon’s invitation:

Bannon reacted by saying, in part: “I accepted The New Yorker’s invitation with no thought of an honorarium. The reason for my acceptance was simple: I would be facing one of the most fearless journalists of his generation. In what I would call a defining moment, David Remnick showed he was gutless when confronted by the howling online mob.”

The thing is, if I’m playing devil’s advocate and doing some kind of stupid point-counterpoint with myself, I understand why someone like David Remnick should interview and expose Bannon in front of an audience. The problem is that I don’t trust Remick to do so, because that’s been a consistent problem with the so-called “liberal” media outlets in the age of Trump: they are bizarrely fascinated by the frightening fascists in their midst, and they treat those fascists like harmless oddities to be studied and patronized. Which has the effect of normalizing people like Bannon and making him seem like his thoughts have any kind of validity or truth. Malcolm Gladwell was an example of that “elite” way of intellectualizing fascism:

But the audience doesn’t need to be exposed to fascism and white supremacy? We’re already being exposed to it every day. There are still brown children in cages. American citizens are having their passports confiscated and they’re being thrown in detention centers. Neo-Nazis are marching in American cities and killing people. Why normalize it to the point where we act like these people have a valid point of view? Also, to bring it back to opening paragraph: someone should tell Amber Heard that she needs to pull out of The Economist’s Open Future festival too, because I think Bannon is still invited to that one.

MerkelTrum_B284_294622_0118

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

41 Responses to “The New Yorker withdraws Steve Bannon’s invitation to their fancy festival”

  1. STRIPE says:
    September 4, 2018 at 8:13 am

    It infuriates me how the media just keeps letting themselves be played by Bannon and his ilk. They have interest in a real discussion. Either they show up and troll, or they get disinvited and get to play victim.

    Stop inviting him. Period.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      September 4, 2018 at 8:33 am

      Yes, and not only does Bannon get to play victim, the deplorables seize it with everything they’ve got. Not inviting him is truly the only solution. Pretend he doesn’t even exist.

      I’m disappointed in Gladwell.

      Reply
    • Elkie says:
      September 4, 2018 at 8:37 am

      Bannon lost 99% of his credibility the exact second he failed to get a Republican elected in ALABAMA, and the rest when he crawled on hand and knees, crying and begging, for Trump to take him back after the publication of Fire & Fury.

      Why would anyone waste their time with this proven loser?

      Reply
    • Catherine says:
      September 4, 2018 at 8:44 am

      Just my opinion and I’m cynical and beat down these days, but I think New Yorker invited him for precisely this: MONEY and headlines. They did it with purpose and clarity of consequences. We all know the NYer, they pride themselves in fact checking and clear, clean reporting. They don’t get hoodwinked, tricked, or played. They go out of their way to be self-aware, purposeful. And now they have sold their integrity, just like 💯 of press on all sides. Why? The Trump money is too tempting, print mags need money. Ratings, subscriptions, MONEY, controversy to get more MONEY. FOURTH ESTATE IS SELLING OUT FOR MONEY. It’s all a big MONEY GRAB. Congress, NRA, New Yorker, NYTimes.

      It would be incredible if one senator, or publisher, or news agency would act like a human being. But. Naw. That Trump Bump is too sweet

      Reply
  2. Rapunzel says:
    September 4, 2018 at 8:14 am

    I just had an argument with somebody about this a few days ago. I’m sick and tired of people not standing up for what’s right. Yes folks are entitled to their opinions but when your opinion is just flat out evil you shouldn’t be allowed to express it. Freedom of speech is curtailed in situations like yelling fire in a crowded theater so why do we allow people to poison others’ minds with hate and lies?

    Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      September 4, 2018 at 10:53 am

      Also, this had nothing to do with Bannon’s protected freedom of speech. This was a private, not a government, function. The government is not censoring him. He can spout all the racist, fascist garbage he wants but no one is required to give him a platform or legitimacy. The New Yorker almost gave him both. And the big problem is that the US government also gave him both.

      Reply
  3. Renee2 says:
    September 4, 2018 at 8:17 am

    Why is Amber Heard even invited??? I can’t even comment on the fact that Steve Bannon was invited.

    Reply
  4. KNy says:
    September 4, 2018 at 8:17 am

    I HATE how privileged organizations cater to the extreme right because they don’t want to get called out. This is just like The Atlantic hiring Kevin Williamson (and then firing him because everyone was like, “Helllllllllll nooooooo”) or the NY Times doing story after story about racist whites or poor racist whites or literal actual Nazis living in America. ENOUGH. Have the journalistic integrity to recognize despicable forms of life and realize that giving them space to continue to air their white privilege grievances is NOT constructive.

    Reply
    • Mumbles says:
      September 4, 2018 at 10:36 am

      The writer Caitlin Moran put it well in her book How to Build a Girl – it is the height of privilege to view politics as a game, or a hobby, when for many people it is literally a question of life or death. And that’s what these Beltway and NY insider types have – the privilege to natter away on who’s in, who’s out, like it’s a parlor game. If Bannon’s ideal vision of this country were to come true, Remnick and his ilk would have the means and the connections to leave unscathed. That’s why talking heads on cable news drive me nuts…regardless of who’s in or out of office, these hacks have a steady stream of income from lobbying, consulting, appearing on TV, etc.

      A propos to nothing, the New Yorker Festival sounds like a bobo nightmare. I can’t fathom who would pay $59 to hear Jimmy Fallon speak, and I wouldn’t want to spend any time with them.

      Reply
  5. grabbyhands says:
    September 4, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Well, Malcolm Gladwell is disappointing.

    At best, the New Yorker was among the still way too many that are willfully ignorant about Bannon and his ilk. He trades in xenophobic hate and that is it. He has zero interest in doing anything but spreading his disease, and that so many people still think if they can just sit him down and ask the “hard questions” that somehow he’ll change or they’ll win is pathetic and embarrassing.

    At worst, they are just another publication softballing to these Nazis because they either tacitly agree with the standpoint or they’re too cowardly to not try and curry favor with the this loathsome faction of citizens.

    Either way, they come off looking horrible and no amount of apology is going to cover it, Bannon played them just like he’s played everyone else and you can bet that he knew exactly what was going to happen when he accepted the invitation. He was going to win either way.

    Reply
  6. Indiana Joanna says:
    September 4, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Repulsive and completely inept. They tried this with that hideous Milo Yiannopolous too.

    I can not understand why the media is fascinated with this con man bigot. Is it because he uses big words no matter how gratuitously? Listening to him sends you into a stupor because he breathlessly jumps from one pointless idea to another.

    Shame on you, David Remick.

    Reply
  7. hindulovegod says:
    September 4, 2018 at 8:39 am

    The writer Celeste Ng said it better than I ever could in her response to Gladwell: “It might be an ‘idea’ to you and to the organizers, but it’s actual violence and dehumanization to a lot of the rest of us.” Also, her book Little Fires Everywhere is great and you should read it!

    Reply
  8. Mophita789 says:
    September 4, 2018 at 8:40 am

    So Jimmy Fallon won’t attend something where Steve Bannon will be, he’ll just buddy up to Trump on his TV show. Nope. Nope. Nope. Didn’t forget that one Jimmy.

    Reply
  9. Mia4s says:
    September 4, 2018 at 8:40 am

    With no due respect to Malcolm Gladwell, we already decided to try never to expose people to ideas like the ones Bannon has. When? Oh sometime between the years 1939 and 1945.

    Reply
  10. Jenns says:
    September 4, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Can the media stop acting like Bannon is some evil genius? He’s not and he never was. He joins the list of the other Trump losers who were fired and can’t find anything else to do. And what do people expect to happen when he’s interview? We already know he’s a racist. And he’s never going to admit to being wrong.

    Stop trying to get these people to see their wrongdoings. It’s never going to happen.

    Reply
    • Jen says:
      September 4, 2018 at 8:47 am

      Couldn’t agree more. We know what he stands for and what he believes. What is the platform for…headlines? Shock value? Stop giving this hate speech any perceived merit and stop giving Trump’s castoffs an excuse to scream about the persecution of the right.

      He’s no longer a part of the administration, so this isn’t about current events or refusing to “hide from it.” It’s unnecessary.

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      September 4, 2018 at 10:24 am

      He is slick in his talk and answers. When interviewed, the interviewers always ends up on the losing end of trying to show how awful Bannon is. That’s why he and his extremist views are gaining traction in Europe as well.

      Reply
  11. Rescue Cat says:
    September 4, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Really looking forward to the midterms in November. I think 2018 will be defined by the result.

    Reply
  12. Frida_K says:
    September 4, 2018 at 8:55 am

    This is pathetic. And just because the New Yorker decided that they are not going to give him a front and center slot any longer doesn’t absolve them. If I were a participant in this function who threatened to boycott, I wouldn’t participate in this function now that they disinvited him. They’d be cancelled and remain cancelled.

    Gosh, and besides…maybe they can get some real luminaries to take his place. For instance, a panel with Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein to speak about harassment in the workplace. To make it fair and have both men and women’s voices, they could invite Asia Argento.

    No sense in not letting everyone have a chance to talk, right?

    Reply
  13. Lindy says:
    September 4, 2018 at 10:00 am

    Bannon himself outlined his strategy of weaponizing liberal media in a longform piece in I think it was the Atlantic several months before the 2016 election! Have they not yet figured out that he does this? Have they not yet realized that lending legitimacy to his views will never ever ever be the right decision? As for Gladwell, he’s basically a corporate shill popularizing diluted and oversimplified social science. We don’t live in a world where we can politely disagree with those on the other side of the aisle–that’s a quaint notion that depends on a robust, healthy democracy grounded in reason and good faith. Guess who openly says he wants to dismantle democracy? Oh, right, that would be Bannon.

    We on the left keep inviting thugs to our pleasant cocktail parties and then feel shocked that they show up with assault rifles.

    Reply
  14. neocleo says:
    September 4, 2018 at 11:10 am

    I wish I would never have to see that man’s rotting face for the rest of my life. What a mirror it is into his soul.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment