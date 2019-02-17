Chicago police now have evidence that Jussie Smollett staged his ‘assault’

I don’t even know where to start or pick up on this Jussie Smollett case. I’m going to largely refrain from editorializing, but I’ll just say this: even if the Chicago PD’s theories about this case pan out in the long-term, I still believe that the leaking and public victim-blaming from the police was completely unnecessary, and counterproductive for a police force which should – theoretically, at least – want and encourage victims of crimes to come forward and tell their stories. The Chicago police arrested two Nigerian brothers in connection with the assault on Jussie Smollett. The brothers worked as extras on Empire. They were released shortly after they were arrested.
Two brothers, who were arrested in the Jan. 29 apparent hate attack on Empire star Jussie Smollett, have been released.
“Due to new evidence as a result of today’s interrogations, the individuals questioned by police in the Empire case have now been released without charging,” Chicago Police Department Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter Friday evening.
“Detectives have additional investigative work to complete,” Guglielmi added. A spokeswoman previously told PEOPLE the pair was arrested Wednesday evening. Because they were not been charged, police withheld from identifying information about them. The police spokeswoman also confirmed the suspects are the same people as those previously identified as persons of interest. An attorney for the men, Gloria Schmidt, told CBS Chicago on Thursday that the men know Smollett from working on Empire and go to the same gym on occasion.
The brothers are black Africans, and of course TMZ is basically creating a chart of how Jussie repeatedly said that his attackers were white, racist MAGA-spouting dumbasses. TMZ also spoke to people involved with Empire and the brothers are not known for being homophobic, racist or Trump-supporting. They apparently love Obama. The brothers are now lawyered up, and their lawyer is making it sound like the brothers might have “flipped” on Jussie. According to sources, the Nigerian brothers told cops that they purchased the rope used in assault on Jussie. And now this is happening:
Jussie Smollett has turned from a presumed victim to suspect in the criminal investigation into the alleged racist, homophobic attack, and sources say there is mounting evidence the 2 brothers who were arrested and subsequently released were acting at Jussie’s behest and reportedly paid.
Our sources say the brothers — both of whom worked on the “Empire” set — “completely cooperated” with Chicago cops during their interrogation over the last few days. One law enforcement source tells TMZ at least one of the brothers turned over his phone and there is a call between him and Jussie in the vicinity of the “attack,” but before it happened. CNN is reporting the brothers purchased what looks like the rope Jussie had around his neck at a Chicago Ace Hardware store. CNN is also citing law enforcement sources saying Jussie paid the brothers to orchestrate the phony assault.
Various sources in the Chicago PD have told TMZ almost from the beginning there was wide sentiment Jussie’s version of events were false, despite the party line that he was the victim of a crime. As we told you … the Nigerian brothers never fit the profile of Jussie’s alleged attackers, even when they were arrested for battery. Not only are they not white — which contradicts Smollett’s claims from the beginning — but “Empire” cast and crew sources tell us they’re very close to Jussie … and they’re pro-LGBTQ and anti-Trump too.
Chicago PD released Abel and Ola late Friday night due to “new evidence” gathered from their interrogation … and said they’re no longer suspects.
Jussie’s lawyer just responded with this … “As a victim of a hate crime who has cooperated with the police investigation, Jussie Smollett is angered and devastated by recent reports that the perpetrators are individuals he is familiar with. He has now been further victimized by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack. Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying.”
Before all of this broke, Jussie has hired a lawyer. He hired Michael Monico, a criminal defense attorney who recently defended Michael Cohen. He’s going to need this guy because if the cops have evidence that he staged the assault, then he will absolutely be charged with filing a false police report, at the very least.
This is really bad! Lot’s of people that are abused for real will now have to go through hell to prove what happened.
Why did he do that ??? He was not written off the show, what outcome could he possibly expect ?
And also, this was extremely poorly planned. If you pull that kind of stunt at least plan it perfectly beforehand. Damn.
He got lots of attention—from politicians tweeting to front page news. Outpouring of sympathy, support and praise. He got to go on GMA and spend time airing his views and agenda. He cried over how he had inspired little gay boys by fighting back with his attackers. He got to imply any doubting meant racism. He got to take a swipe at something he hates on an enormous stage. I think he just wanted a really big voice. As for it being stupid to commit this or any crime, thinking they can pull it off? That’s just what criminals do- everywhere everyday thinking they are the one smart enough to pull it off.
Did you see how Robin was looking it him, I bet she did not believe his story, and then all that 😢, I had to turn the channel. Now he lost all credibility and we will be hearing from the maga supporters that all hate crimes are fake news. IMO, he should just tell the truth and get help.
Things like this are part of the reason it’s so hard for real victims to get people to believe them. If this attack ends up being complete BS set up by him, he should be ashamed of himself, and he’s ruined his own career
Yep. The man is utterly despicable.
I just can’t. I feel like apologizing for some odd reason.
I have been trying to find some reason why Jusse would do this to himself.
I honestly don’t believe NOW he is a victim of a hate crime but possibly a perpetrator of one. Why would he do this?
Fame and fortune? Well he will find out real quick how fast this can flip on him.
Whatever the outcome, it wasn’t worth it. This will give the Trumpettes more fuel for their hate.
He’s made it infinitely more difficult for real victims to be believed and have their cases pursued to the fullest extent. He’s also made a jackass of people like me, who defended him extensively. I really, really wish he hadn’t done this.
You’re not a jackass. You have empathy for other human beings. When someone tells you they’ve been hurt, you should believe them, until you have very good reason not to. You should not feel bad about being a good person.
I did not believe him and that’s why this is my first comment on this story here. But I have been surrounded by liars my whole life and I am extremely cynical…and maybe have an almost sixth sense for when something stinks. What I know; false reports of hate crimes, just like false rape claims, are very rare. Most are true. That matters. Hate crimes have risen since Trump. That matters.
I will still believe nearly every claim, unless something doesn’t feel right, like here, in which case I will keep my mouth shut in case I am wrong. But I have nothing but admiration for those who believed him and expressed empathy. That’s what healthy people should do.
This is why it was so frustrating that when people thought this was staged, everyone would respond with “RACIST! HOMOPHOBE!”. No, being a liberal doesn’t mean that you have to lose your sense of logic and basic intelligence and can’t be hesitant to believe a story that was always bizarre and OTT from the beginning. And “why would he lie”? People lie for all sorts of reasons, whether it’s attention, political reasons, career stuff, etc. Hopefully, this turn of events allows people to have less of a black and white view of things in the future.
Is this part of his humiliation ritual that tinhats keep talking about? Because that’s the only way any of this makes sense.
Why would he do this? And so poorly? Surely he must have known the truth would come out.
How bizarre.
His story did not pass the smell to me from day one. I asked all my friends what they think about the story and everyone said that something happened to him but were doubtful if it went down the way it was reported, btw they are all black friends.
My reason for boubting him was the timeline. 1) he received hate and threatening letter at work, Fox TV, they offered him protection and he refused to take it. 2) he went out at 2am walking by himself knowing there was a physical threat against him. 3) after the attack he kept the rope around his neck even though he said he was reluctant to call the cop, why keep it on his person. 4) when the cop showed up he refused to go to the hospital with them, he could have taken a screen shot of his phone for at least the last 24 hours without handing over the phone. Summary, the story was full of holes IMO. I got flack from some people here for not
following the crowd, I KNOW Kaiser is not going to put this through, but that’s ok.
Also anything they poured on him would freeze that night at that temperature. And I agree, I would not go out by myself at 2 AM if I had received death threats.
So did he send that hate mail to himself? Isn’t that a federal crime? I
What a P O S. He is sick. And there is no victim-blaming if there is no victim, so stop complaining about how the police botched this and victim-blamed him. It’s obvious they had legit doubts from the beginning.
I totally agree with you. It’s no victim-blaming if he lied about the attack. And if it’s true, this POS will make difficult for real victims to come forward.
How in earth did he ever think he would get away with this?
I never bought this story. It sounded too concocted. But I thought it was a possible meet up gone bad.
I’m holding out hope that maybe Jussie is being framed or something, I still believe him but it is getting hard.