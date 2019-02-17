Duchess Meghan’s dumb, trashy 2011 movie is coming back to haunt her

Another week, another weekend full of royal media shenanigans. Andrew Morton is famous for his biographies of Princess Diana, and he was at one point one of Diana’s favorites in the media (she grew tired of him long before her death). Morton has turned his “royal insights” into their own little cottage industry, as his opinions and thoughts are often given added weight considering Diana really did speak to him often for a time. Anyway, Morton has some thoughts about how Meghan is entirely to blame for… allowing her friends to defend her, and for having a sh-tty toxic father. I’m not going to excerpt what Morton said, but if you really care, you can read that sh-t here.

Meanwhile, Meghan is facing a new bad news cycle from a place she probably wasn’t expecting. You see, as many struggling actors have done, Meghan took a role in a very low-budget movie years ago, in 2011, and the movie was so dumb and so bad that it was never even distributed. But now that the producers can say it’s a “Meghan Markle movie,” they finally found a distributer, all these years later. The film is called The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down, and it was directed by Paul Sapiano. THR described it a “look at twenty-something singles clubbing and partying in Los Angeles.” So far, it’s only being distributed in North America. But of course the Daily Mail picked up on it, running the headline “Meghan Markle set to make her screen return as drug-snorting, boob-cupping party girl in racy TV movie… as the film is set to be distributed eight years after production.” So much rudeness in one headline.

It’s pretty much standard at this point that whenever an actress “makes it,” all of her old, sh-tty, just-did-it-for-a-paycheck movies and TV roles come back to haunt her. Old photos too – how many times have we seen that, when a J-Law or an Angelina Jolie peaks, suddenly all of those early low-budget films and cheesy photoshoots come back to life. If the worst thing that anyone can say about Meghan’s Hollywood career is that she cupped her boobs in a low-budget film, that’s pretty good.