Serena Williams doesn’t even celebrate her daughter’s birthday or Valentine’s Day

For the record, I never said it was dumb to celebrate your baby’s birthday. I just think it’s dumb to spend a fortune on some kind of epic birthday party for a one-year-old. They won’t remember it. But by all means, of course you should throw a party for your baby’s birthday. Get some fried chicken and a nice cake. Let your baby have some ice cream. Make it fun for adults too. Just don’t spend thousands of dollars – or hundreds of thousands of dollars – on it. Surely there’s a happy medium with celebrity kids though? Apparently, Serena Williams doesn’t do anything to celebrate birthdays – her own or her baby’s. So I guess she didn’t do anything to celebrate Olympia’s first birthday last September. Fair enough, I guess. Again, the baby won’t remember. Just like she won’t remember the “just because” extravaganza party Serena threw Olympia over the weekend.
She revealed last year that she wouldn’t be celebrating her daughter Olympia’s first birthday as she is a Jehovah’s Witness. But Serena Williams proved that a party any other time wasn’t off the cards, showing her daughter with a barnyard and carnival themed event on Saturday. The 37-year-old beauty took to Instagram Stories to share all the kids having fun while showing her 10.7 million followers around her backyard.
‘This is so fun, Olympia,’ she said. ‘We wanted to just do something fun, because we don’t do birthdays.’
I’m including some shots from Olympia Day below – this party was held in Serena’s backyard in Florida, where I think Serena lives in a gated community. Clearly, Serena and Alexis spent money on this party – rented kid-sized trains and popcorn stands aren’t cheap – but it’s not like they rented out Universal Studios or whatever (which is what Kylie Jenner did).
A day in the life of Olympia Ohanian ☺️ pic.twitter.com/CMALocrsoB
Olympia’s day of fun in the sun is so pretty ☺️ pic.twitter.com/I1x1KjwtYZ
Ok, we'll get some chickens & ducks. 🐓🦆 https://t.co/yXc00Tj2Jv pic.twitter.com/sIduhOYuV5
Also, not only does Serena NOT celebrate birthdays, she doesn’t celebrate Valentine’s Day. Is this all about her Jehovah Witness faith??
I don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day so it was nice to have a girls day. Having @alexisohanian be supportive and understand is one of a kind. I’m so fortunate for him to get it and respect my beliefs. pic.twitter.com/36p887WKEX
I had no idea she was a JW. That makes me sad for some reason. Seems – in a way – like she wants the excess of a HW kids bday but wants to performatively act out her faith. Hmmmmm… maybe I’m just a cynical atheist but it seems hypercritical to me. Still thinks she’s fantastic; but no one is perfect!
Yes, it is. JW’s *say* they don’t celebrate holidays OR birthdays, but all I’ve known definitely do. They just don’t call it a birthday party.
One friend would get a big shopping trip “just because” but it was always on her birthday. And another would have a “special date night” on Valentine’s Day, ffs, but would still claim it wasn’t because of Valentine’s Day.
If you want a special treat watch Leah Remini’s Jehovah’s Witness Special. It’s a cult, just like the rest.
I’ve always wondered why this site gives her a pass for being JW when they go so hard (rightly) against Scientology.
Whenever I see a celeb or otherwise spending lavishly on clothes or parties or vacations, I comfort myself by thinking of all the stimulation of the economy that’s happening!
I hope her hubby got to celebrate his daughters first birthday and is able to celebrate her future birthdays. It shouldn’t just be about him respecting her beliefs and wishes but she should also respect his.
So they should respect each others beliefs?
So they should decide what is really important and what is not.
And i guess a birthday celebration isnt on the list.
I’m no expert but I did have one classmate growing up who was a Jehovah’s Witness. They celebrated nothing. No birthdays, Halloween, Valentine’s Day, Christmas, etc. If we did crafts related to the holidays she went to another room. She didn’t celebrate her birthday and wasn’t allowed to come to any of our birthday parties. We sang a song in the spring concert that had the word “magic” in it…once…and her parents pulled her from participating.
Muslim students taught us about their holidays, we learned about Hanukkah and lit a menorah, one of my Jewish friends absolutely loved Christmas trees and almost always came over when we would decorate. All in good fun. In all honesty I’m sad for Serena’s daughter. She will by her parent’s choice be excluded and have to exclude others who do not adhere to a very narrow set of beliefs. They have a right to those beliefs….I’m just saying what I think of it.
One of my childhood bffs was a JW also and she was never allowed to come to birthday parties or have one herself.
Valentine’s day is a fake holiday to sell chocolate, flowers, and expensive dinners.
I never celebrated it in my life.l except getting discount chocolate the next day.
I love the idea of just celebrating just because.
Enjoy like now and not waiting for a day in the calendar.
JWs only celebrate wedding anniversaries. Everything else is a big nope.
I have a coworker who is JW and they don’t celebrate. Not birthdays nor Christmas nor Easter. They don’t participate in Independence Day celebrations or eat Halloween or Valentine’s candies. They don’t stand for the pledge of allegiance or national anthem. It’s all against their faith.