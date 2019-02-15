“Jeff Bezos needs to get away from Lauren Sanchez & her family” links
  • February 15, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Lauren Sanchez’s brother Michael is one of the shadiest people ever, and this VF exclusive just proves to me that Jeff Bezos needs to get away from this family. [Vanity Fair]
Graham Norton is getting involved with RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. [Dlisted]
Why isn’t anyone talking about Johnny Depp’s new girlfriend? [LaineyGossip]
Review of Jordan Peele’s Lorena Bobbitt docu-series. [Pajiba]
Ralph Lauren is going for gold. [Go Fug Yourself]
A brief history of Fire Island’s Meat Rack. [Towleroad]
The FBI is investigating Ryan Adams’ messages to a 14-year-old. [Jezebel]
Bret Michaels is proud of his bikini-model daughter. [The Blemish]
Is Lisa Vanderpump a really big manipulator? [Reality Tea]
Beyonce’s suit is so ‘70s! [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]

1 Response to ““Jeff Bezos needs to get away from Lauren Sanchez & her family” links”

  1. ByTheSea says:
    February 15, 2019 at 12:43 pm

    Dump declared the national emergency.

    Two Nigerian men have been arrested in the Jussie Smollett attack.

    Yes, Bezos needs to run as fast as his legs can carry him away from this family.

    Reply

