Are Chicago police investigating whether Jussie Smollett staged his attack?

It’s been two weeks since Jussie Smollett was attacked in the wee hours of the morning in Chicago. His story was that he had just returned to Chicago from New York, and he went out to a Subway to get some late-night food. That’s when two white men assaulted him, poured bleach on him and put some kind of rope or noose around his neck, all while calling him racist and homophobic slurs and saying something about how this is “MAGA country.” Jussie was briefly hospitalized, and he has cooperated with the police since the attack. After all of that, people were eager to question Jussie’s story. It was less than 24 hours later before the conservative conspiracists swarmed and claimed he was lying and “hiding” parts of the story, or that he was making up the entire incident. It’s all been a mess.
Anyway, Jussie decided to give his first TV interview to Robin Roberts at Good Morning America. It’s a two-parter, and here are the videos. Jussie answers all of Robin’s questions reasonably, to the point where I felt like Robin was actually getting way too victim-blamey.
I was prepared to carry on about what Jussie said in this GMA interview and how I believed the arguments he made, and I even believed him about why he didn’t turn over his phone. But as soon as I sat down to write all that, ABC Chicago and TMZ reported that two men had been brought in for questioning, and one of them had appeared on Empire with Jussie. Multiple sources now confirm to ABC7 that “police are investigating whether Smollett and the two men staged the attack allegedly because Smollett was being written off of ‘Empire.’” The issue with that alleged motive is that Smollett was not being written off Empire, according to the writers.
Still, police raided the home of these two men they picked up, and TMZ reports: “Both men are Nigerian and were extras on ‘Empire.’ Based on what the cops have already said, it appears these are the same men who were captured on the surveillance video…police seized 5 bottles of bleach, a red hat, 2 laptops and other items.” CBS Chicago has “sources close to the investigation” confirming that the police are now investigating whether Jussie worked with these two men to stage the crime.
After all of that, now a Chicago PD spokesperson is saying that police are definitely NOT investigating whether Jussie staged it. So what was all this about??
This information is according to family who says home was ransacked. I asked family why they think police picked the two brothers up for questioning and they replied by saying the men left for #Nigeria the day of the attack. @cbschicago
— Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 14, 2019
Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi), chief communications officer for the Chicago Police, said "we have no evidence to support their reporting" after reports claimed that an attack on actor Jussie Smollett was staged. https://t.co/5zw2YNtygW
— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) February 15, 2019
There is 0% truth that @JussieSmollett was going to be written off of Empire. This rumor is totally false. He is the third lead and one of the most beloved characters on the show. Writing him off the show has NEVER even been discussed.
— Danny Strong (@Dannystrong) February 15, 2019
Photos courtesy of WENN.
My god this is messy.
Even if he’s 100% victim, and he might really be, he will never be able to shake this off.
Nor will the MAGA crowd stop using him as an example of “see, fakers” every time a hate crime happens. (And this is why, IF he faked it, he needs to be smacked hard left and right because he’s making it hard for actual victims.)
It’s so messy! It’s hard to know what to hope is the truth. Do we hope he told the truth, meaning he suffered a horrific hate crime? Or do we hope there was no assault, meaning it’s all made up?
It’s incredibly messy. In the last 24 hours, I’ve heard it went down as reported to police, it was a hoax, or Jussie got attacked but he added the hate crime details for…reasons no one can say. I’m going to choose to believe Jussie until there’s actual proof to the contrary and not just hearsay.
I still do not believe Jussie would risk his reputation and career by staging this attack. But I do think there are those who would be interested in seeing him lose everything. There were many people commenting how the story was fake when it was first reported.
Also the fact TMZ has their slimy tentacles on this story gets a side eye from me.
+1
Exactly. There is just no way he would risk his career faking a racist attack.
Ugh. Exactly.
He, aside from Cookie Lyon, is my favorite character on Empire, but honestly, I think he would. Remember, any publicity is good publicity. Remember, too, he held a concert in LA the following week. There are rumors that he wanted to increase attention and therefore, ticket sales. See my post later in this thread. I live in Chicago and the facts, when and where the attack took place, just don’t add up.
God, trying to follow these developments last night was crazy. One minute I was reading he was lying, two minutes later I was reading that the story that he lied was a lie… left my head spinning.
One thing for sure is that the amount of people WANTING it to have been a lie and rejoicing at “proof” of that terrifies me.
I know, right? My head was spinning trying to figure out what was happening. Even the local media here in Chicago seemed ready to buy the “he faked it” story, which was disappointing and enraging.
Like you said, the deplorables, one of which I got into a nasty argument, were indeed rejoicing at the possibility of his attack being faked and will never let this go.
Well deplorables are gonnna deplorable, right? Awful people.
I was deeply unimpressed with Variety, which is where I found out about the story. they had a headline saying that he staged the attack police say, but then if you clicked on the headline it said that it was based on unconfirmed media reports and that the police department themselves wanted to go on record saying that they weren’t saying that it was a hoax. All I could think was how irresponsible that media reporting was, because how many people saw that head line and said yep I knew he faked it, and didn’t read that actual article.
Is there some kind of Maga smear campaign against him?
Smear or at least “gloating at his misfortune” campaign.
It blew up when he mentioned MAGA hats.
But he never said they were wearing MAGA hats..the media said it. Thats the main problem here..everyone is constantly reporting every little thing said as fact. Its confusing the sh!t out of people and thats why so many think hes lying
True, I think he was quoted (possibly misquoted) saying that the attackers yelled “This is MAGA country” and that’s how MAGA even came into play next to the F and N words. The hats were a later addition by dunno who.
My point is, ever since the MAGA slogan got directly involved (either by him or by the media), the news went up exponentially in the right-wing media.
I thought both he and his manager had confirmed the initial reporting that the attackers shouted maga country.
I think there’s a MAGA smear campaign on anyone who mentions the hat in connection with hate. This reminds me of the Covington incident, too, people just being rabidly insistent that anyone in a MAGA hat couldn’t possibly be guilty of anything. It’s crazy disturbing.
Absolutely yes. Very CovCath-esque.
To anyone that may be inclined to ask the question “But why did they not report it to the authorities?” about the victim of any crime, here is your answer loud and clear. In the age of social media it is even worse, no matter the crime, no matter the proof, no matter the character of the victim, someone somewhere will shout “fake news”. I need a holiday from this planet.
No f%^&king kidding. I’m happy to join you far, far away from here.
From the get go, the police have been leaking a lot of the investigation which is so bizarre and unprofessional.
I can definitely see people continuing to not report crimes because of this example.
You’re absolutely right. It’s heartbreaking.
This story is so crazy. I don’t know what to believe.
I truly believe that Jussie was attack for being a black gay man I think Tmz is the lowest of the low they are horrible bankrupt human being. Their the ones who started this whole conspiracy theory about Jussie possible lying or faking his attack . Jussie is a victim and yet the two individuals who attack Jussie for simply dare to exist are being treated as if their not real I don’t understand how anyone think jussie would fake this for attention you know how hard it was for him to break into the entertainment industry.Are people so easily sway by Tmz their whole website carted to a very specific group of people they trafficked in being the worst of the worst when it comes societies.
“We have no evidence to support their reporting…” is not the same as “definitely NOT investigating”.
I’m curious about the two Nigerians. He identified his attackers as White? White people can certainly be from Nigeria, but if they are both Black the nature of the attack is a bit confusing. Homophobic sure…but Black Nigerian white supremacist Trump supporters?
I just….Well, we will see, but it costs nothing to support a victim. Anything else can wait.
I don’t think they would refer to white people from Nigeria as Nigerians. Perhaps they would be called Nigerian citizens. The way this is phrased shows clearly that the two men they are currently investigating are black.
About 13% of black men voted for Trump. While the majority of black men are dems, it’s not as if there are no black Trump supporters. I’m a Nigerian-American and have some Republicans in my family, though fortunately they did NOT vote for Trump.
Still, a lot of Nigerians are conservative Christians, and for some people religion Trumps everything. (no pun intended)
Again, I don’t think the majority of Nigerians support Trump, but it’s not that far-fetched to me that some would.
This is where it falls apart. He said they were white among other things. These guys are definitely not white but they had the evidence in their apartment before they left for Nigeria. I believed him immediately weeks ago but this makes it very difficult.
This is a mess.
I keep going back and forth on whether to believe him or not. I find it suspicious that he would walk to Subway in the middle of the night on one of the coldest days in Chicago. Grew up in Chicago and your aren’t choosing to walk anywhere in that cold. And Subway isn’t that good.
Also, not turning over his phone?? If someone attacked me like that I would hand my phone right over. I don’t care what’s on it, these people just attacked you.
Why he would stage it. Who knows. I never heard of this guy before it.
Subway is not good. And when you get Subway your whole place smells like Subway
Ok, this story is just getting bizarre. I know next to nothing about Jussie, but fake a horrendous hate crime to save your job? That sounds like a plot of a CW soap opera. I really hope he’s not lying. That would be a mess.
Of course they think it’s fake. How could an attack like this happen in 2019? What upsets me is not one MAGA fan on my fb page uttered a word of disgust or horror about the attack but it hasn’t even been 24 hours since this article was posted and they’re already posting about it being fake. They love to call people liars, but God forbid they call out each other for being racist bigots.
I don’t see why he would make this up. He has a lot to lose and he seems educated enough to know something like that can easily be proven after an investigation. Getting caught lying about something like that would make him a pariah and I can’t imagine anyone in Hollywood would want to work with him. I don’t see someone going through that to lose it all. That seems stupid.
I hate leaked stories. Until the police conclude their investigation and make their own disclaimer about the incident, we can only speculate. Of course the media or whoever wants you to believe it’s fake and now as you said even if they find it to be true the stupid MAGA nazis will believe it’s fake. They accuse liberals of being media sheep and they’re equally as bad. Ugh hypocrisy.
So two black men attacked him? Yelling at him it was MAGA Country or something like that? Or two white men attacked him yelling about MAGA Country? I’m so confused. I love Jussie on Empire so I hope the theories he staged his own attack aren’t true.
That swift denials from Chicago PD and Empire execs made TMZ and that reporter look foolish and irresponsible. Should have verified with sources before tweeting. The case has been tainted. There’s no way Jussie can get justice now.
Which is exactly what they wanted.
Growing up with two compulsive liars, I am left with no doubt that people can and will lie about things like this. But, what bothers me is that people immediately take to the internet to question everything because ofcourse a man can be attacked for being gay and black in this world. It doesn’t really matter whether this particular incident is real, hate crime is on the rise. So if you are in doubt about this story, why not wait for the results of the investigation to come out instead of immediately questioning something that is a reality and a lived experience for a lot of people?
I live in Chicago and am very angry if this is true. I wanted to believe him, but doubted it from the start for these reasons: 1) Streeterville, where he was attacked, is not a place where people walk around in Maga hats. Now, maybe in Bridgeport I’d believe this, but not Streeterville. 2) That night he was attacked at 2am was extremely cold, like around 0 and that doesn’t include the wind chill. Why would guys be walking around at 2am in that cold looking for a gay person of color in that neighborhood There are other neighborhoods that have way more gay people of color.
Now that they have the two suspects in custody (from Nigeria who were extras on Empire), I believe this definitely wasn’t a random attack. It may not have been staged, but it definitely wasn’t random. The suspects live in Lakeview. If they wanted to beat up a gay man, Boystown is within 1 mile of where they live!! Streeterville is a few miles away.
If he staged the attack, I am very angry at him for making my city, Chicago, the victim! We have our problems, but we are NOT MAGA country!! It also angers me if not true because this makes it harder for real victims to be believed.
They weren’t wearing MAGA hats. He never said they were wearing MAGA hats. You have a right to not believe him but at least get the details correct.
I stand corrected.
This story has been truly eye opening for me. I always knew to be black and gay was hard but this has really made me emphasize with black LGBTQ.
Jussie is getting from both sides and it’s so disheartening to see. The racist/MAGA (and some liberal white folks) are out to prove it wasn’t a hate crime based on race and/or the assalients were not white. The homophobes from the black community are trying to also make this whole thing wasn’t a hate crime but a hook up gone wrong.
It’s so hard to see some in black people work in tandem with racist to prove a black gay man wrong.
I don’t know why people are questioning this so much. Maybe it’s too much true crime podcasts… It’s not like we haven’t heard about the uptick in hates crimes over the last few years. On twitter we hear about modern day lynchings in small southern communities and queer blacks getting killed. It happens too much in our society. We need to learn to believe victims until proven otherwise.
I hope Jussie can make it through this mess.
+1
The cops can find no credible evidence to back up a black mans story.
Fast forward to present and this story that muddies the waters and how we see Jusse.
Even if they have no evidence, the job is done.
Enough doubt tossed in, add a black gay man who made a bad choice to go out to the closet fast food place open and nothing will be done now. Why? Because Chicago is MAGA country. I am just exhausted by this hatred and racism.