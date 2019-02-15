Donald Trump will declare a national emergency so he can ‘build the wall’

Pretty much as soon as Donald Trump ended the longest shutdown in history with nothing in return, people were war-gaming all of his possible moves to “save face.” The priority for Trump is never the well-being of the country, nor does he even care about his beloved Deplorables. No, the only priority for Trump is own image, and whether he looks like he “won” or whether he looks like he caved, or folded like a cheap Trump-brand suit. Trump didn’t look like a winner when he finally caved on the shutdown.
What was weird was that he seemed to finally get it through his thick skull that if he took credit for a shutdown and orchestrated the whole thing, people were going to justifiably blame him. So he figured out that he couldn’t orchestrate another shutdown. Allegedly, the Republican caucus in the Senate forced his hand into signing off on the budget deal they made this week. Orchestrated crisis over, right? Wrong. Trump is going to declare a national emergency to steal money for his f–king wall.
The surprise announcement Thursday that President Donald Trump will use his emergency powers to try and build his border wall blindsided some Republicans, confused others and sent the Senate GOP into a general state of shock. The news, delivered by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on the Senate floor, came after weeks of warnings from his own party not to declare a national emergency at the border.
Trump has decided to challenge Republicans’ resolve anyway — but he may not like the outcome. Aides privately predicted Trump will lose a vote on the Senate floor once the Democratic House passes a resolution of disapproval to block the move. Meanwhile, the GOP Senate majority was casting about for answers.
“I wish he wouldn’t have done it,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who McConnell interrupted on the Senate floor to make his announcement. “If [Trump] figures that Congress didn’t do enough and he’s got to do it, then I imagine we’ll find out whether he’s got the authority to do it by the courts.”
“In general, I’m not for running the government by emergency, nor spending money. The Constitution’s pretty clear: spending originates and is directed by Congress,” said Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who like almost everyone else on Capitol Hill wants more information. “So I’m not really for it.”
As I said, both sides had actually war-gamed this out weeks ago. We always knew this was a possibility, and I’m not even really sure that Trump wants the money, or if he’s just going through the motions until a federal court shuts him down. He just wants to look like his Wall drama was about *something* and that he’s doing something about it. He doesn’t actually give a sh-t. Even his own Department of Justice is like “the courts are gonna block this, dude.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I hate this man. there’s no national emergency at the border. there’s no crisis at the border. take the limited money you were given to build some slats and stfu.
+1
As Nancy Pelosi called it, a beaded curtain.
Is it because he is not getting much reaction when he mentions Obama, Hillary “but her emails” Clinton, that 45 is so focused on building this wall? Or does he and his family somehow financially benefit from it being built?
I’m guessing he has some shell company waiting to swoop in and build the wall at a huge profit.
THIS!!!!
Honestly it’s more basic than that. It’s just about winning. He rode a wave of “build the wall” into an office he wasn’t even really running for, and it’s his only talking point to generate roaring crowds.
It’s both. It’s profitable AND it gins up his xenophobic base. Win-win.
Trump is basically doing to the US what dick cheney did to Iraq: started a war that where he and his connections were and continue to be deeply enriched by business opportunities. Oil, construction, private security. That is the republican party’s MO: LOOT THE STORE. Private prisons, government contracts on Federal Land, charter schools, iraq war. It is all for money.
The GOP has spent the last 30 years making GOBS of money exploiting people in the US and the middle east and now that Trump is there- they can stop paying taxes on their stolen money. Trump is also helping with his detention centers, contracts in Puerto Rico and Houston and putting greed monsters like Betsy DeVos in charge of education and stupid braindead losers like Ben Carson in charge of HUD where he can take the Trump family enterprise of being slum landords fully National .
Everything is about the financial benefit. That is why Trump is there. And his long standing history of money laundering helps Russian and Saudi Arabia get their bucks too.
It is easy to hide corruption in construction. And it doesn’t seem as though anybody is paying attention to who gets chosen for the foolish job or planning to closely monitor the money.
Trump is infamous for cheap construction in his hotels. Plenty of glitter but no substance. If he chooses the construction companies, I would worry that the results could be hazardous to animal and human life just because of poor construction.
And yes, he will find a way to get a big chunk of that money siphoned into his own pockets. He knows how and he loves money.
Of course he and his off spring are planning to profit from this – he knows how to scam construction projects. Considering how much money he allegedly owes the Russian mafia (rumoured to run into billions over the years) he clearly plans to make the American taxpayer pay that debt off.
@rbc
I lived in Arizona for several yrs under Arpaio. It’s about MONEY. CONTRACTS. BILLIONS FOR DEVELOPERS.
That’s why Arpaio allowed himself to FINALLY be convicted and thrown out of office. The chance to nab those contracts was finally coming up. The developers have wanted this for years – decades!
Now that they’ve got their prison industrial complex(es) they’ve been hammering on about “the wall.”
Its like for once the Republicans are showing a grain of sense because they all seem to be thinking “and what happens when a Democrat is in the White House?” I don’t know how long that grain of sense will last, but its there right now. And for him to get his way with this, lots of Republicans are going to have to go on the record about this use of presidential powers. I know that the common response is “that doesn’t matter” but when the federal government is embroiled in law suits with Texans over their land, and their senator said “ok” to trump about it – its going to matter.
What if no Democrat (small d or big) is ever elected to the White House again, between gerrymandering, vote tampering, foreign influence, control of the courts etc. And/or they grab what they can now (tax cuts, abortion etc) and run… I felt so down yesterday w the threat of an emergency, this is how democracy dies… It’s exhausting isn’t it…
Please stop. This move will be blocked by the courts.
“I wish he wouldn’t have done it,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), and
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who like almost everyone else on Capitol Hill wants more information. “So I’m not really for it.”
But you can 100% bet that when push comes to shove, we’ll all fall in line behind our fuhrer and vote to support him and pander to the fanatical base like the toadying, cowardly, boot licking losers we are!
Yeah, more empty words from the empty suits of the GOP. What a f%^&ing farce.
chuck grassley can eat my shorts. he’s picking up where paul ryan left off with his feckless BS
There we go, he just devaluated the term “national emergency”.
Next national emergency will be when the shops run out of bronzer (or oranger).
Today is going to be an interesting day.
Late last night the orange Voldemort was tweeting a ridiculous quote from Dershowitz that invoking the 25th Amendment is unconstitutional and tantamount to treason. Sure.
Meanwhile, Nagini is going to go to Munich for yet another vacation/personal business jaunt while pretending to “empower women.” So, when calling your congressional people to voice your views on the state of emergency today, you might also want to mention that you oppose this unethical use of our tax dollars on flagrant, illegal nepotism.
ETA He’s making a “remarks” in the Rose Garden at 10 AM today. I’m praying for gale force winds. I apologize to my family in the DC area but I’m sure they understand.
Ivanka might also be a personal emissary to Mr. Putin, one way or another.
Lightpurple, do you think he is going to again be making a “remarks” about his wall being “very, very . . . coming”? My god, what a fecking moron. I’m so thankful to be living down here, and honestly hope that, somehow, America’s nightmare is over soon and your country can begin to heal.
I think some guy declared a national emergency to turn his limited democratic powers into a full-blown autocracy. Hmmm, can’t remember his name though. Any ideas?
hopefully (naively) this is what ends it all. i think if he does this – he will be sued and it will be grounds for impeachment. i think democrats will have plenty of public opinion when they say “money for our beloved military and airport security is being diverted to build a wall”
Trump has been aiming at disaster relief funds originally intended for California and Puerto Rico as well as flood control money. That should go over well…
All this just to keep Ann Coulter from laughing at him. I suggest we just bribe her to shut up. Perhaps a GoFundMe to keep Fox News people from mocking the President about that damn wall. He’s such a child.
Gosh, I wish a national emergency could be declared to rid the country of this orange fool and all his supporters. Ship them off to deep space so they can colonize a planet and live free from all the people they hate so much.
Ann Coulter who is so far right that she loses her balance and whose opinions make the short hairs on trump’s neck stand up straight tweeted: The goal of a national emergency is for trump to scam the stupidest people of his base for two more years. Then she flew away on her broomstick. Although, she was correct.
i thought she wanted this stupid wall? her pea brain must finally be melting from the bleach. thank the gods.
She wants the wall. I think she knows that a national emergency is not going to actually give them the wall.
Chris Matthews was talking about her last night and was basically like – why are Trump and other Rs so scared of her? She tweets a lot and writes some far right crazy books, but she’s not really anybody. Why does she have so much power over Trump? Is he that scared of losing his base?
She does. She loves f’ing with trump. That particular tweet was in response to Daniel Horowitz’s opine re The Wall. She thinks she’s clever and witty, as does Limbaugh. Fear mongers. All in all, it’s just another brick in the wall….
Please Please stop it.
As a german I know Hitler wrote the modern dictators handbook; create a “them against us” mentality, get (democratically) elected, create a “emergency”, and abolish democracy by governing with emergency decrees, all with the argument to defend against a imaginary enemy.
The whole situation looks far too much like history repeating itself.
Have I ever mentioned that I hate this humanoid shitstain with the heat of a thousand suns? Can’t remember.
Always bears repeating!
Not sure the courts—plenty of them stacked with Emperor Zero picks—will abide by a “national emergency” that has been in flux for over two years…in any event, it would take months to resolve the legal issue and then perhaps years for eminent domain issues along the southern border to be resolved in courts.
My understanding is that EZ would steal money earmarked for 1) California wildfire relief, 2) Puerto Rico hurricane relief and 3) housing for military personnel (because he hates all three and they hate him in return).
Would be a wonderful day if Mueller or the SDNY made a bombing run today to change the course of Emperor Zero’s 243-lb life.
#FridayBombingRun
I was hoping for that too Eric. But I feel like if it is indictment friday it happens early, no?
His stealing money from CA and PR makes me so ill. He is straight up evil.
And the Republicans are all “praying” that Trump does the right thing. 😂🤣😂 Even God is laughing His ass off.
To the reporter, whose name cannot be found on the internet, whose asked about this therefore putting the though in this idiot’s head because he would not have thought of it otherwise….I hate you and you need to quit your job.