Thomas Markle is still running to TMZ to act like he’s the biggest victim

Thomas Markle is still talking, and still grasping at whatever straws he can find. Even though his daughter played him, Thomas Markle still clearly believes that he can and should chime in about anything and everything. The Duchess of Sussex manipulated her toxic father into releasing/selling her letter to him, in which she called him out for selling her out. He should be embarrassed. He should have been proven to be an unreliable narrator of their relationship. But no, TMZ will still publish stories told from his perspective. And Thomas has some sh-t to say about George Clooney.
Thomas Markle agrees with George Clooney — the press is treating Meghan Markle like crap … but he’s pissed off at George’s comments on his relationship with his daughter. Sources close to Meghan’s father tell TMZ … he’s upset the actor chimed in over the letter the Duchess of Sussex sent him — which has now been posted by multiple media outlets.
ICYMI — George said in a recent interview he found the broadcasting of Meghan’s letter to her dad “frustrating” and “irresponsible.” We’re told Thomas took this as a dig … and thinks Clooney should “do a little research before he talks about Meghan and her father.”
To be fair, Clooney seemed to be slamming the outlets more than Meghan’s dad. He said, “I can’t tell you how frustrating that is, just seeing them broadcast a letter from a daughter to a father. She’s getting a raw deal there, and I think it’s irresponsible and I’m surprised by that.”
True enough, he doesn’t mention Thomas, but it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to read between the lines … Thomas set the ball in motion by releasing it. It sure seems that’s the way Thomas is reading it, and that’s why he’s ticked off at George. Our sources say, Thomas believes he’s getting a raw deal in the press … and Meghan’s friends are to blame.
Imagine for a moment the kind of mental hoops you have to jump through if you’re Thomas Markle. You clearly don’t give a sh-t about your daughter or her pregnancy. You clearly don’t give a sh-t about how difficult you’re making her life, and you clearly don’t give a sh-t about how you’re instigating all of this bad press against her. Then imagine that you see yourself as the biggest victim in all of this, and that your daughter’s closest friends are the ones “to blame” for all of this bulls–t. Anyway, George Clooney was right. His criticism was mostly about the press too, because seriously, the British papers are overeager to run ANY bad story about Meghan, so they don’t even care about Thomas proving himself to be unreliable, hypocritical, toxic and lie-filled.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I’m sure George is going to cry himself to sleep tonight knowing that Thomas Markle is ticked at him.
the other daughter is upset too. me and several others just troll her on twitter.
People seem more upset about Meghan defending herself than Thomas proving himself to be a liar. Clooney was absolutely right and I’m glad he did say something because everyone is calling out the bias and racism in the media, not to mention everyone is watching the British press now. Whether Meghan agreed to the people article or knew the letter would be released, it was the best thing she could do because it proved the press and her father to be liars. It also exposed many of the reporters and photographers anger towards her in regards to access. Arthur Edwards of the Sun suggested that her profile would be better if she gave access to them. He also suggested that the press could lose interest, which we all know will never happen.
I found it Hilarious he said they need the press more than RR need them. Lmao .Dude stop reporting about them then and see what happens. Matter fact I hope they ban RR but only bring select few.
Exactly. Meghan and Harry are basically the Rock Star couple of the family and she’s American, an honorary Canadian and her heritage and story are relatable to millions around the world. Harry is very popular and as we saw with the cookbook launch, it was a success with out the traditional press. It seems like the Traditional media hasn’t accepted that times have changed yet.
And people keep bringing up that other royals have been harassed by the tabloids and so Meghan should just deal with it which makes no sense to me. Are the tabloids a broken step in the UK where everyone hates how they behave but still get upset at people who actually want to do something about it?
No royal woman in her third trimester has ever been treated like this. That people can still keep picking at her and getting upset with her for pushing back is ridiculous. But it’s a common thing to blame the person trying to defend themselves for causing trouble and provoking their bully.
Once the baby is born, the tabloids will move on to questioning how the Sussexes parent and claiming that they are not raising their kids properly. They’re never going to let up.
And the royals do not actually never complain and never explain. They just try to not have their complaining and explaining traced back to them.
Oh, dear. The grub is out of his hole again. I wish a hawk would happen along and carry him off. Vile creature.
The British press and TMZ are toxic racist hateful websites that caters to specific group of people normal human being can see that Thomas And Samantha are nothing more than grifters. They both live in their own world were they both convinced that Meghan has done something to them the sad part is no matter Meghan has her friends say the people who don’t like Meghan will continue to buy into what Thomas and Samantha are selling because it fits their narrative of Meghan . Even with the letter she prove her point that she has every right to cut off contact with her father he not to be trusted people are still saying he a loving dad . Samantha is still trying to convince people she had a relationship with Meghan even though it’s stated by Meghan and her friends they never had a relationship. The only way for this to stop is for the palace to get involved but I doubt they will
“Sources close to her father” — Samantha.
Prince Harry was in the Arctic, Norway visiting the English troops.
In an Igloo, the troops had up wedding pictures of Harry and Meghan, romantic candles and music in the background, poor Harry was blushing.
He then asked one guys, if he sent flowers to his wife.
Is Thomas pissed at Harry, because he cut off the money flow to him. In October 2017 he was still asking for money.
I can’t believe the public still cares about this clown and what he has to say. I’m bored to death by him at this point. I think Meghan has made up her mind that her father does not love or respect her, and she is moving on with her life. As it should be.
I feel the same way about the bitc*y sister.
This guy is a delusional idiot. He released a letter that proves he is a POS but thinks it makes him look good! ROFL!