Thomas Markle is still running to TMZ to act like he’s the biggest victim

Thomas Markle is still talking, and still grasping at whatever straws he can find. Even though his daughter played him, Thomas Markle still clearly believes that he can and should chime in about anything and everything. The Duchess of Sussex manipulated her toxic father into releasing/selling her letter to him, in which she called him out for selling her out. He should be embarrassed. He should have been proven to be an unreliable narrator of their relationship. But no, TMZ will still publish stories told from his perspective. And Thomas has some sh-t to say about George Clooney.

Thomas Markle agrees with George Clooney — the press is treating Meghan Markle like crap … but he’s pissed off at George’s comments on his relationship with his daughter. Sources close to Meghan’s father tell TMZ … he’s upset the actor chimed in over the letter the Duchess of Sussex sent him — which has now been posted by multiple media outlets. ICYMI — George said in a recent interview he found the broadcasting of Meghan’s letter to her dad “frustrating” and “irresponsible.” We’re told Thomas took this as a dig … and thinks Clooney should “do a little research before he talks about Meghan and her father.” To be fair, Clooney seemed to be slamming the outlets more than Meghan’s dad. He said, “I can’t tell you how frustrating that is, just seeing them broadcast a letter from a daughter to a father. She’s getting a raw deal there, and I think it’s irresponsible and I’m surprised by that.” True enough, he doesn’t mention Thomas, but it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to read between the lines … Thomas set the ball in motion by releasing it. It sure seems that’s the way Thomas is reading it, and that’s why he’s ticked off at George. Our sources say, Thomas believes he’s getting a raw deal in the press … and Meghan’s friends are to blame.

Imagine for a moment the kind of mental hoops you have to jump through if you’re Thomas Markle. You clearly don’t give a sh-t about your daughter or her pregnancy. You clearly don’t give a sh-t about how difficult you’re making her life, and you clearly don’t give a sh-t about how you’re instigating all of this bad press against her. Then imagine that you see yourself as the biggest victim in all of this, and that your daughter’s closest friends are the ones “to blame” for all of this bulls–t. Anyway, George Clooney was right. His criticism was mostly about the press too, because seriously, the British papers are overeager to run ANY bad story about Meghan, so they don’t even care about Thomas proving himself to be unreliable, hypocritical, toxic and lie-filled.