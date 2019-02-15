Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day
full bloom

Well, this is something. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged after about three years of dating. Personally, I always thought that Orly was way more into Katy than she was into him, and I always thought that she tried to break up with him a few times over the course of their three-year relationship. But maybe it’s really a love match, who knows. Katy posted the Instagram, above, showing off the engagement ring. Katy’s mom also posted photos and video of the proposal:

Katy Perry confirmed on Friday that she got engaged to Orlando Bloom on Valentine’s Day, following a three-year on-off romance. The singer, 34, took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and her actor beau, 42, as well as her vintage pink engagement ring, simply writing: ‘Full bloom.’ Orlando shared the same snap, writing: ‘Lifetimes.’

Katy’s mother, Mary Hudson, broke the news on Facebook, sharing images of the emotional proposal and captioning them with: ‘look who got engaged last night’. Katy could be seen crying as she stands under a heart-shaped arch, while posing in the Orlando’s arms. Another shot showed the pair looking emotional while standing on stage, as Orlando takes to the microphone.

Katy looked incredible wearing a pink Alessandra Rich dress as she cosies up to the handsome star. Her nails were painted pink to match the ring, although this may have been a coincidence and she had diamantés artfully applied to one talon.

[From The Daily Mail]

I had to look it up – Russell Brand dumped Katy by text in 2011, and their divorce was unpleasant, but relatively quick. That was eight years ago, and I’m shocked it was that long. After Brand, she dated John Mayer for a while, although I always thought they were very “off-and-on” too, just like her relationship with Orlando seemed to me. In any case, I’m happy for them. I think Orlando adores her and she likes being adored.

2nd Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean 2018 - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty, Instagram.

3 Responses to “Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day”

  1. Birdie says:
    February 15, 2019 at 7:04 am

    Who doesn‘t like being adored?😊
    I don‘t know, they seemed to have a tumultuous relationship, on and off all the time. But if they feel like it will work now, good for them. Not a fan of the ring though.

    Reply
  2. xdanix says:
    February 15, 2019 at 7:06 am

    Do you really think he adores her that much? I don’t pay attention to them really, but I thought I saw a comment about them somewhere that he got back together with her because he realised it was “better than being single”. Which, if true, doesn’t seem all that great to me, and didn’t leave me with an awesome feeling about them. Like I said though, I really don’t pay attention to either of them, so hopefully they’re super in love and I’ve just missed it, and best of luck to them!

    Reply
  3. horseandhound says:
    February 15, 2019 at 7:06 am

    I think you’re soooo right about this. katy’s not that into him. he’s very into her. I feel kind of sorry for him. she even publicly said mayer was a better lover than orlando.

    Reply

